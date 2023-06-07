NICE : Other Report or Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NICE Recognizes CX AI Leadership, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners at

Interactions 2023

Winners delivered excellence for their brand, employees and customers by adopting groundbreaking digital, AI

and cloud technologies and demonstrating impressive business impact

Hoboken, N.J., June 7, 2023, NICE(Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the winners of its CX Excellence Awards 2023. The winning organizations were recognized for driving next-gen CX. The XX award winners across 6 categories were honored at Interactions 2023, the industry's largest CX event, highlighting the power of Enlighten, the trusted AI for business, and NICE's cloud-native CXone platform, to create exceptional digital CX. These winners are responding to core consumer- driven CX demands, going beyond the contact center, to deliver massive business results.

The CX Excellence Award winners demonstrated remarkable results in one of 6 categories:

Digital/AI Innovation - Honoring the adoption of AI for business including digital capabilities and conversational AI to respond to the needs of the brand, employee and consumer. The winners are Holiday Inn Club Vacations, MoneyGram, and Proofpoint, Inc.

Change Agents - Acknowledging the remarkably rapid adoption and implementation of digital CX best practices such as AI- powered analytics, the efficiency of roll-out and employee empowerment. The winners are Open Network Exchange and Eficasia.

Outstanding Cloud Implementation - Celebrating the flawless deployment of CXone's scalable, cloud-native CX platform leading to exceptional omnichannel, digital CX. The winners are Marriott International and United Health Group.

Outstanding Customer Experience - Recognizing the steps taken to deliver a new digital CX standard. The winners are Charles Schwab & Co. and Banco do Brasil.

Outstanding Employee Engagement - Applauding significant advances in workforce engagement management and motivation strategies, empowering brands to do more with less. The winners are the County of San Diego and TD Bank.

Trailblazer of the Year - Showcases customers with exceptional success stories that have adopted cutting-edge solutions like Enlighten, and have proven to have the most effective use of AI or self-service. The winners are the City of Fort Worth and Dominion National.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, "Brands today are faced with an ever-growing list of unique CX challenges amidst rapid digitization and AI adoption. These winners have responded to new consumer demands, adopting digital, AI and cloud capabilities to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers and overall brand. Congratulations to all the winners for this well-deserved honor."

