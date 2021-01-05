NICE : Powers Acceleration of COVID-19 Vaccine Global Distribution Effort

NICE inContact CXone streamlines vaccine distribution supply chain from vaccine producers to healthcare providers, allowing a faster and efficient process

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it is ramping up support for service and information centers across the entire COVID-19 vaccine supply chain with its CXone cloud platform. The vaccine supply chain is comprised of three main critical stakeholders: vaccine manufacturers, federal and state agencies responsible for distribution and healthcare providers that are administering the vaccine. As governments around the globe are working diligently to build and scale this supply chain, NICE CXone plays a critical role in eliminating bottlenecks, ensuring a smooth process and guaranteeing flawless and clear communication throughout.

Organizations are now working to quickly supply and administer tens of millions of doses worldwide to help end the devastating pandemic. They are moving quicker than ever before to produce, distribute and communicate about the vaccine and need a reliable platform to allow them to be successful. For example, two of the leading approved vaccine manufacturers are now using CXone, dozens of state and government agencies are ramping up their capacity with CXone to prepare for increases in demand and numerous healthcare providers and pharmacies are already relying on CXone to serve their patients and customers.

“This is a historic moment, and contact centers play a critical role in efficiently distributing and building trust in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “As the vaccine rollout unfolds, information and service centers across the pharmaceutical industry, health departments, government agencies, distribution companies and pharmacies need to quickly ramp up customer service as needed. CXone equips all of them with innovative cloud technology that drives flexibility, reliability and agility in the face of such a grand-scale effort.”

Given the high stakes, now more than ever, extreme agility, scalability and speed to turn-up is crucial for the information and service centers of all the parties involved in distributing, administering, and monitoring the vaccine rollout. To provide the required extreme agility, CXone customer experience cloud provides rapid deployment on a scalable, secure and reliable platform to support agencies that are serving on the front line in the fight against this global pandemic. Contact center agents can efficiently respond to inbound inquiries about the vaccine as well as proactively push information to citizens via SMS or digital messaging. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the CXone digital self-service and chatbot technologies acts as a force multiplier scaling and simplifying service in light of the sharp increase in volumes.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact works with organizations of all sizes to create extraordinary and trustworthy customer experiences that create deeper brand loyalty and relationships that last. With NICE inContact CXoneTM, the industry’s most complete cloud customer experience platform, we combine best-in-class Customer Analytics, Omnichannel Routing, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence, all on an Open Cloud Foundation to help any company transform every single customer interaction. See how our customer-centric expert services, innovative software, extensive ecosystem of valuable partnerships, and over a decade of global experience can help you transform every experience and customer relationship for lasting results. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

