Both Revenue and EPS Exceed the High End of Q3 Guidance Range Company Raises Revenue and EPS Guidance for Full Year 2023 and Provides Initial Outlook for 2024 New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Announced

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $601.3 million and increased 8% Total revenue was $601.3 million and increased 8% Cloud revenue was $403.3 million and increased 22% Cloud revenue was $403.3 million and increased 22% Cloud gross margin was 65.1% compared to 64.1% last year Cloud gross margin was 70.4% compared to 70.4% last year Operating income was $113.6 million and increased 26% Operating income was $183.9 million and increased 15% Operating margin was 18.9% compared to 16.3% last year Operating margin was 30.6% compared to 28.7% last year Diluted EPS was $1.39 and increased 30% Diluted EPS was $2.27 and increased 18% Operating cash flow was $120.6 million and increased 28%

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter exceeding the high end of our guidance range on both total revenue and earnings per share for the third quarter,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “Our record revenue was driven by another outstanding quarter with cloud revenue growth of 22%, which is the fastest growth rate in our industry on the largest cloud revenue base. Our robust top line result was paired with another quarter of industry-leading, unrivaled profitability demonstrated by further strong growth in operating income, operating margin and earnings per share. Our newly announced $300 million share buyback program reinforces our confidence in the strength of the underlying fundamentals of our business and our rock-solid financial profile.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “We are leading the CX market riding the strong forces of cloudification, platformization and AI. With record pipeline driven by digital and AI, we are well positioned to finish the year on a strong note and are pleased to provide our initial financial outlook on both top line and profitability beyond this year, reflecting the strength of our market leading position.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2023 total revenues increased 8% to $601.3 million compared to $554.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2023 gross profit was $410.4 million compared to $383.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 gross margin was 68.2% compared to 69.2% for the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2023 operating income increased 26% to $113.6 million compared to $90.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 operating margin was 18.9% compared to 16.3% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net Income: Third quarter 2023 net income increased 30% to $92.4 million compared to $71.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 net income margin was 15.4% compared to 12.8% for the third quarter of 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 increased 30% to $1.39 compared to $1.07 in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2023 operating cash flow was $120.6 million. In the third quarter of 2023, $89.5 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,651.6 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $544.3 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,107.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2023 total revenues increased 8% to $601.3 million compared to $554.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $434.4 million compared to $408.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.2% compared to 73.5% for the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating income increased 15% to $183.9 million compared to $159.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin was 30.6% compared to 28.7% for the third quarter of 2022.

Net Income: Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income increased 18% to $150.6 million compared to $127.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 25.0% compared to 23.0% for the third quarter of 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 18% to $2.27 compared to $1.92 for the third quarter of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

Raising Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

The Company increased full-year 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues to an expected range of $2,359 million to $2,379 million, representing 9% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2022.

The Company increased full-year 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to an expected range of $8.58 to $8.78, representing 14% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2022.

2024 Outlook:

The Company is providing preliminary expectations beyond 2023 as follows:

Full-year 2024 cloud revenue growth of at least 18% year over year, exclusive of any contribution from the LiveVox acquisition, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

On a full year basis for 2024, LiveVox is expected to contribute approximately $142 million of revenue.

Including synergies from LiveVox, we expect 2024 EBITDA to be nearly $900 million and to exceed $1 billion in 2025.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today November 16, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 713,090 $ 529,596 Short-term investments 938,500 1,041,943 Trade receivables 537,951 518,517 Debt hedge option 93,505 122,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 205,564 204,754 Total current assets 2,488,610 2,417,133 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 170,619 159,285 Deferred tax assets 145,404 116,889 Other intangible assets, net 150,708 209,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,814 102,893 Goodwill 1,627,186 1,617,118 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 215,650 231,496 Total long-term assets 2,407,381 2,437,286 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,895,991 $ 4,854,419 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 56,998 $ 56,019 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 304,968 338,930 Current maturities of operating leases 12,569 13,525 Debt 181,131 209,292 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 460,910 523,451 Total current liabilities 1,016,576 1,141,217 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 51,502 57,211 Operating leases 92,270 99,262 Deferred tax liabilities 8,760 7,336 Debt 456,652 455,382 Other long-term liabilities 38,535 38,588 Total long-term liabilities 647,719 657,779 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,218,880 3,042,085 Non-controlling interests 12,816 13,338 Total shareholders' equity 3,231,696 3,055,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,895,991 $ 4,854,419

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 403,324 $ 330,487 $ 1,152,839 $ 936,472 Services 160,220 165,202 479,022 488,909 Product 37,800 59,035 122,455 187,353 Total revenue 601,344 554,724 1,754,316 1,612,734 Cost of revenue: Cloud 140,564 118,706 407,144 345,497 Services 45,292 45,697 140,216 137,598 Product 5,130 6,379 19,935 19,613 Total cost of revenue 190,986 170,782 567,295 502,708 Gross profit 410,358 383,942 1,187,021 1,110,026 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 84,848 74,048 241,589 224,108 Selling and marketing 144,171 158,608 444,614 461,636 General and administrative 67,713 60,991 188,256 176,933 Total operating expenses 296,732 293,647 874,459 862,677 Operating income 113,626 90,295 312,562 247,349 Financial and other income, net (7,037) (596) (25,108) (1,032) Income before tax 120,663 90,891 337,670 248,381 Taxes on income 28,310 19,645 81,021 53,622 Net income $ 92,353 $ 71,246 $ 256,649 $ 194,759 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.12 $ 4.03 $ 3.05 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.07 $ 3.86 $ 2.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,422 63,739 63,693 63,763 Diluted 66,223 66,446 66,438 66,524

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 92,353 $ 71,246 $ 256,649 $ 194,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,269 42,594 126,148 129,077 Share-based compensation 46,213 42,396 130,488 133,689 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 998 2,090 2,044 7,162 Deferred taxes, net (13,915) (11,582) (30,787) (23,626) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (25,807) (14,780) (17,720) (85,635) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (315) 137 (22,361) (40,273) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,182 3,494 8,685 16,814 Trade payables 11,632 (22,789) 784 1,643 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,835 24,048 (28,691) (10,283) Deferred revenue (54,485) (38,963) (39,662) (2,332) Operating lease liabilities (4,140) (5,057) (11,541) (22,488) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 1,166 1,143 3,449 3,431 Loss from extinguishment of debt - 1 37 1,206 Other 624 289 3,412 (135) Net cash provided by operating activities 120,610 94,267 380,934 303,009 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,507) (6,067) (23,126) (20,952) Purchase of Investments (9,284) (143,655) (200,643) (365,457) Proceeds from Investments 134,486 140,814 307,038 322,404 Capitalization of internal use software costs (12,479) (13,427) (41,106) (37,171) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,405) - (18,405) - Other - - - 276 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 88,811 (22,335) 23,758 (100,900) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 43 151 1,767 424 Purchase of treasury shares (89,506) (22,489) (219,417) (120,401) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - - (1,480) (376) Repayment of debt (23) (18) (1,557) (20,128) Net cash used in financing activities (89,486) (22,356) (220,687) (140,481) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,824) (5,663) (1,111) (12,302) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 117,111 43,913 182,894 49,326 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 598,879 $ 384,069 $ 533,096 $ 378,656 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 715,990 $ 427,982 $ 715,990 $ 427,982 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 713,090 $ 423,032 $ 713,090 $ 423,032 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 2,900 $ 4,950 $ 2,900 $ 4,950 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 715,990 $ 427,982 $ 715,990 $ 427,982

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP revenues $ 601,344 $ 554,724 $ 1,754,316 $ 1,612,734 Non-GAAP revenues $ 601,344 $ 554,724 $ 1,754,316 $ 1,612,734 GAAP cost of revenue $ 190,986 $ 170,782 $ 567,295 $ 502,708 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (18,967) (18,564) (57,732) (55,851) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services - - - (377) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (260) (242) (766) (776) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud - 13 - 41 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,160) (2,319) (6,360) (6,389) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (3,016) (2,778) (8,764) (8,264) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) 384 (135) 106 (401) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 166,967 $ 146,757 $ 493,779 $ 430,691 GAAP gross profit $ 410,358 $ 383,942 $ 1,187,021 $ 1,110,026 Gross profit adjustments 24,019 24,025 73,516 72,017 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 434,377 $ 407,967 $ 1,260,537 $ 1,182,043 GAAP operating expenses $ 296,732 $ 293,647 $ 874,459 $ 862,677 Research and development (1) (8,224) (7,424) (24,405) (23,825) Sales and marketing (1,2) (12,376) (13,723) (36,533) (43,121) General and administrative (1,2) (22,348) (16,505) (57,703) (52,991) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3,308) (7,379) (12,251) (23,153) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 30 48 106 153 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 250,506 $ 248,664 $ 743,673 $ 719,740 GAAP financial and other income, net $ (7,037) $ (596) $ (25,108) $ (1,032) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (1,166) (1,144) (3,486) (4,637) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (239) - (817) - Non-GAAP financial and other income, net (8,442) (1,740) (29,411) (5,669) GAAP taxes on income $ 28,310 $ 19,645 $ 81,021 $ 53,622 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 13,372 13,598 37,473 42,860 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 41,682 $ 33,243 $ 118,494 $ 96,482 GAAP net income $ 92,353 $ 71,246 $ 256,649 $ 194,759 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue - (13) - (41) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 22,535 26,185 70,749 80,157 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (30) (48) (106) (153) Share-based compensation (1) 47,287 42,884 133,206 134,991 Acquisition related expenses (2) 453 - 453 - Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 1,166 1,144 3,486 4,637 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 239 - 817 - Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (13,372) (13,598) (37,473) (42,860) Non-GAAP net income $ 150,631 $ 127,800 $ 427,781 $ 371,490 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.39 $ 1.07 $ 3.86 $ 2.93 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.27 $ 1.92 $ 6.44 $ 5.58 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,223 66,446 66,438 66,524 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,223 66,446 66,438 66,524

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)

U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,160 $ 2,319 $ 6,360 $ 6,389 Cost of services revenue 3,016 2,778 8,764 8,264 Cost of product revenue (384) 135 (106) 401 Research and development 8,224 7,424 24,405 23,825 Sales and marketing 12,351 13,723 36,508 43,121 General and administrative 21,920 16,505 57,275 52,991 $ 47,287 $ 42,884 $ 133,206 $ 134,991 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended

September 30, Year to date

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ 25 $ - $ 25 $ - General and administrative 428 - 428 - $ 453 $ - $ 453 $ -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116073831/en/