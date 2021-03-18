NICE : Infuses NEVA Desktop Guidance with Real-Time Behavioral Insights from Enlighten AI

This powerful combination enables employees to accurately understand customer sentiment, proactively adapt their actions and rapidly respond to requests

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NEVA, its attended automation offering, is now enriched with NICE Enlighten AI’s real-time behavioral and conversational insights, ensuring hyper-personalized service experiences. This first-of-its-kind innovation enables a real-time understanding of agent behaviors, providing desktop and interaction guidance to accurately meet customer needs. NEVA with NICE Enlighten AI boosts first call resolution, reduces after-the-fact employee training and coaching, improves employee engagement and increases service effectiveness.

Today’s economic environment calls for every customer touchpoint to be optimized and effectively converted into meaningful business outcomes, all while ensuring superior service that’s quick and intuitive. This cutting-edge innovation includes real-time understanding of the agent behaviors proven to impact customer satisfaction. By combining NEVA’s contextually relevant desktop guidance and task automation capabilities with real-time behavior coaching, agents are empowered to focus on the customer experience, immediately adapt behavior and take decisive action to close the loop. This transforms live customer interactions into exceptional service experiences.

Barry Cooper, President NICE Enterprise Group, said, “The events of the past year have highlighted the importance of customer service which has seen significant increases in interactions, particularly over digital channels. To this end, we are very excited to bring our proven NICE Enlighten AI to NEVA. This innovative solution enables organizations to combine Enlighten AI’s predictive and behavioral triggers with NEVA's market-leading automation capabilities. It is our firm belief that this powerful combination will empower customer-facing employees to be the best they can be by proactively adapting and tailoring customer interactions to drive brand loyalty.”

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005422/en/