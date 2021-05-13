NICE : Reports 32% Growth in Cloud Revenue for the First Quarter of 2021 05/13/2021 | 05:31am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Total Revenue Growth Accelerated to 11% with Double Digit Growth in Operating Income and EPS Company Raises Annual Revenue and EPS Guidance for 2021 NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $455 million, growth of 11% year-over-year Revenue of $457 million, growth of 11% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $228 million, growth of 32% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $230 million, growth of 33% year-over-year Gross margin of 67.5% compared to 65.9% last year Gross margin of 72.7% compared to 70.9% last year Operating income of $66 million compared to $59 million last year, growth of 13% Operating income of $128.8 million compared to $110.5 million last year, growth of 17% Operating margin of 14.6% compared to 14.3% last year Operating margin of 28.2% compared to 26.9% last year Diluted EPS of $0.78 versus $0.71 last year, growth of 10% Diluted EPS of $1.54 versus $1.34 last year, growth of 15% “We are pleased to begin 2021 on a high note as we reported very strong first quarter results across the board, including double-digit growth in both total revenue and earnings per share,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Driving this outstanding performance is our continued robust growth in cloud, as we are witnessing further rapid penetration of CXone in all market segments, especially in very large enterprises, a segment of the market in which we are clearly differentiated from a competitive standpoint.” Mr. Eilam continued, “We also continue to see tremendous growth for CXone in international markets where we witnessed a three times increase in bookings bolstered by our growing international partners program. In addition, we continued to see strong demand by enterprises to digitally transform leading to a two and a half times increase in the volume of digital interactions on our platform. With a record pipeline and robust bookings for CXone, we are in an excellent position to capitalize on a large and fast-growing total addressable market.” GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31: Revenues: First quarter 2021 total revenues increased 10.9% to $455.0 million compared to $410.40 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross Profit: First quarter 2021 gross profit and gross margin increased to $307.2 million and 67.5%, respectively, compared to $270.3 million and 65.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Operating Income: First quarter 2021 operating income and operating margin increased to $66.5 million and 14.6%, respectively, compared to $58.8 million and 14.3%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Net Income: First quarter 2021 net income and net income margin increased to $52.2 million and 11.5%, respectively, compared to $46.1 million and 11.2%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the First quarter of 2021 increased 9.9% to $0.78, compared to $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020. Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2021 operating cash flow was $164.2 million. In the first quarter, $44 million was used for share repurchases. As of March 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,561.2 million, and total debt was $685.3 million. Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31: Revenues: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 11.1% to $457.0 million compared to $411.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross Profit: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $332.1 million and 72.7%, respectively, compared to $291.6 million and 70.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Operating Income: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating margin increased to $128.8 million and 28.2%, respectively, compared to $110.5 million and 26.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Net Income: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income margin increased to $102.8 million and 22.5%, respectively, from $87.9 million and 21.4%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 14.9% to $1.54, compared to $1.34 for the first quarter of 2020. Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance: Second Quarter 2021:

Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $445 million to $455 million.

Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.45 to $1.55. Raising Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,800 million to $1,820 million (higher than the previous guidance range of $1,790 million to $1,810 million).

Full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $6.19 to $6.39 (higher than the previous guidance range of $6.12 to $6.32). Quarterly Results Conference Call NICE management will host its earnings conference call today May 13th, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort. About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com. Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business. Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy. At this time, the extent and duration of the continued impact of the pandemic is unknown, and therefore we cannot predict how it may affect the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial condition and strategic plans. Furthermore, due to our subscription-based business model, the effect of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 451,128 $ 442,267 Short-term investments 1,110,057 1,021,613 Trade receivables 322,658 303,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 176,922 175,340 Total current assets 2,060,765 1,942,320 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 136,687 137,785 Deferred tax assets 34,543 32,735 Other intangible assets, net 337,303 366,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,684 97,162 Goodwill 1,503,549 1,503,252 Other long-term assets 156,503 153,660 Total long-term assets 2,261,269 2,290,597 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,322,034 $ 4,232,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 45,193 $ 33,132 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 320,034 311,851 Current maturities of operating leases 20,564 22,412 Exchangeable senior notes 262,011 259,881 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 415,107 417,174 Total current liabilities 1,062,909 1,044,450 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 80,271 36,295 Operating leases 88,421 92,262 Deferred tax liabilities 31,659 32,109 Long-term debt 423,306 421,337 Other long-term liabilities 17,182 17,980 Total long-term liabilities 640,839 599,983 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,593,715 2,563,910 Non-controlling interests 24,571 24,574 Total shareholders' equity 2,618,286 2,588,484 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,322,034 $ 4,232,917 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 228,081 $ 172,628 Services 161,791 173,192 Product 65,149 64,608 Total revenue 455,021 410,428 Cost of revenue: Cloud 93,582 80,468 Services 48,934 53,513 Product 5,346 6,104 Total cost of revenue 147,862 140,085 Gross profit 307,159 270,343 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 59,155 52,781 Selling and marketing 128,559 109,621 General and administrative 52,972 49,113 Total operating expenses 240,686 211,515 Operating income 66,473 58,828 Financial and other expense, net 3,394 1,650 Income before tax 63,079 57,178 Taxes on income 10,868 11,064 Net income $ 52,211 $ 46,114 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 3 84 Net income attributable to NICE Ltd.'s shareholders $ 52,214 $ 46,198 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,085 62,477 Diluted 66,723 65,335 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 52,211 $ 46,114 Depreciation and amortization 44,924 44,050 Stock based compensation 31,455 21,568 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 3,931 748 Deferred taxes, net (858) (9,192) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (19,684) 659 Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,860) (14,091) Trade payables 9,704 12,478 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,365) 11,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,481 4,149 Deferred revenue 51,903 38,513 Operating lease liabilities (5,697) (5,557) Amortization of discount on long term debt 4,099 2,343 Other (5) 1,143 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,239 154,822 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,329) (9,633) Purchase of Investments (153,306) (85,427) Proceeds from Investments 54,577 85,885 Capitalization of software development costs (10,116) (9,287) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (50,836) Proceeds from business and asset acquisitions adjustments 444 - Net cash used in investing activities (110,730) (69,298) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 292 1,484 Purchase of treasury shares (44,222) (24,070) Capital Lease payments - (162) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (43,930) (22,748) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (718) (1,987) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8,861 60,789 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 442,267 $ 228,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 451,128 $ 289,112 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP revenues $ 455,021 $ 410,428 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 1,823 779 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 106 - Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - - Non-GAAP revenues $ 456,950 $ 411,207 GAAP cost of revenue $ 147,862 $ 140,085 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (17,515) (15,558) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,225) (1,522) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (283) (1,134) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 25 293 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (1,494) (844) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,435) (1,600) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (125) (68) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 124,810 $ 119,652 GAAP gross profit $ 307,159 $ 270,343 Gross profit adjustments 24,981 21,212 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 332,140 $ 291,555 GAAP operating expenses $ 240,686 $ 211,515 Research and development (1,2) (4,057) (2,615) Sales and marketing (1,2) (10,908) (5,265) General and administrative (1,2) (12,687) (12,834) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,709) (9,805) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 53 35 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 203,378 $ 181,031 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP financial and other expense, net $ 3,394 $ 1,650 Amortization of discount on debt (4,125) (2,342) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (731) $ (692) GAAP taxes on income $ 10,868 $ 11,064 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 15,814 12,291 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 26,682 $ 23,355 GAAP net income $ 52,211 $ 46,114 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 1,929 779 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (25) (293) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 28,732 28,019 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (53) (35) Share-based compensation (1) 31,706 21,645 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 1,581 Amortization of discount on long term debt 4,125 2,342 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (15,814) (12,291) Non-GAAP net income $ 102,811 $ 87,861 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.71 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.54 $ 1.34 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,723 65,335 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,723 65,335 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)

U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cost of cloud revenue $ 1,494 $ 844 Cost of services revenue 2,435 1,600 Cost of product revenue 125 68 Research and development 4,057 2,615 Sales and marketing 10,908 5,177 General and administrative 12,687 11,341 $ 31,706 $ 21,645 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Sales and marketing $ - $ 88 General and administrative - 1,493 $ - $ 1,581 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005421/en/

