    NICE   IL0002730112

NICE LTD.

(NICE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/13 05:30:03 am
72090 ILa   -2.55%
05:49aNICE  : Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Q2 Outlook; Updates Full-Year Guidance
MT
05:48aNICE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:45aNICE  : Expects Q2 Revenue of $445 Million to $455 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICE : Reports 32% Growth in Cloud Revenue for the First Quarter of 2021

05/13/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Total Revenue Growth Accelerated to 11% with Double Digit Growth in Operating Income and EPS

Company Raises Annual Revenue and EPS Guidance for 2021

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Revenue of $455 million, growth of 11% year-over-year

Revenue of $457 million, growth of 11% year-over-year

Cloud revenue of $228 million, growth of 32% year-over-year

Cloud revenue of $230 million, growth of 33% year-over-year

Gross margin of 67.5% compared to 65.9% last year

Gross margin of 72.7% compared to 70.9% last year

Operating income of $66 million compared to $59 million last year, growth of 13%

Operating income of $128.8 million compared to $110.5 million last year, growth of 17%

Operating margin of 14.6% compared to 14.3% last year

Operating margin of 28.2% compared to 26.9% last year

Diluted EPS of $0.78 versus $0.71 last year, growth of 10%

Diluted EPS of $1.54 versus $1.34 last year, growth of 15%

“We are pleased to begin 2021 on a high note as we reported very strong first quarter results across the board, including double-digit growth in both total revenue and earnings per share,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Driving this outstanding performance is our continued robust growth in cloud, as we are witnessing further rapid penetration of CXone in all market segments, especially in very large enterprises, a segment of the market in which we are clearly differentiated from a competitive standpoint.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “We also continue to see tremendous growth for CXone in international markets where we witnessed a three times increase in bookings bolstered by our growing international partners program. In addition, we continued to see strong demand by enterprises to digitally transform leading to a two and a half times increase in the volume of digital interactions on our platform. With a record pipeline and robust bookings for CXone, we are in an excellent position to capitalize on a large and fast-growing total addressable market.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2021 total revenues increased 10.9% to $455.0 million compared to $410.40 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2021 gross profit and gross margin increased to $307.2 million and 67.5%, respectively, compared to $270.3 million and 65.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: First quarter 2021 operating income and operating margin increased to $66.5 million and 14.6%, respectively, compared to $58.8 million and 14.3%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Net Income: First quarter 2021 net income and net income margin increased to $52.2 million and 11.5%, respectively, compared to $46.1 million and 11.2%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the First quarter of 2021 increased 9.9% to $0.78, compared to $0.71 in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: First quarter 2021 operating cash flow was $164.2 million. In the first quarter, $44 million was used for share repurchases. As of March 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, short and long term investments were $1,561.2 million, and total debt was $685.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31:

Revenues: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 11.1% to $457.0 million compared to $411.2 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $332.1 million and 72.7%, respectively, compared to $291.6 million and 70.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating margin increased to $128.8 million and 28.2%, respectively, compared to $110.5 million and 26.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Net Income: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income margin increased to $102.8 million and 22.5%, respectively, from $87.9 million and 21.4%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: First quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 14.9% to $1.54, compared to $1.34 for the first quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Second Quarter 2021:
Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $445 million to $455 million.
Second quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $1.45 to $1.55.

Raising Full Year 2021 Guidance:
Full year 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,800 million to $1,820 million (higher than the previous guidance range of $1,790 million to $1,810 million).
Full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $6.19 to $6.39 (higher than the previous guidance range of $6.12 to $6.32).

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today May 13th, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy. At this time, the extent and duration of the continued impact of the pandemic is unknown, and therefore we cannot predict how it may affect the Company’s future business, results of operations, financial condition and strategic plans. Furthermore, due to our subscription-based business model, the effect of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
 

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Unaudited

Audited

 
ASSETS
 

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

451,128

$

442,267

Short-term investments

 

1,110,057

 

1,021,613

Trade receivables

 

322,658

 

303,100

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

176,922

 

175,340

 
Total current assets

 

2,060,765

 

1,942,320

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Property and equipment, net

 

136,687

 

137,785

Deferred tax assets

 

34,543

 

32,735

Other intangible assets, net

 

337,303

 

366,003

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

92,684

 

97,162

Goodwill

 

1,503,549

 

1,503,252

Other long-term assets

 

156,503

 

153,660

 

 

Total long-term assets

 

2,261,269

 

2,290,597

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

4,322,034

$

4,232,917

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

$

45,193

$

33,132

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

320,034

 

311,851

Current maturities of operating leases

 

20,564

 

22,412

Exchangeable senior notes

 

262,011

 

259,881

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

415,107

 

417,174

 
Total current liabilities

 

1,062,909

 

1,044,450

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

80,271

 

36,295

Operating leases

 

88,421

 

92,262

Deferred tax liabilities

 

31,659

 

32,109

Long-term debt

 

423,306

 

421,337

Other long-term liabilities

 

17,182

 

17,980

 
Total long-term liabilities

 

640,839

 

599,983

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Nice Ltd's equity

 

2,593,715

 

2,563,910

Non-controlling interests

 

24,571

 

24,574

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

2,618,286

 

2,588,484

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

4,322,034

$

4,232,917

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
 

 

 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

2020

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

   
Revenue:  
Cloud  

$

228,081

$

172,628

Services  

 

161,791

 

173,192

Product  

 

65,149

 

64,608

Total revenue  

 

455,021

 

410,428

   
Cost of revenue:  
Cloud  

 

93,582

 

80,468

Services  

 

48,934

 

53,513

Product  

 

5,346

 

6,104

Total cost of revenue  

 

147,862

 

140,085

   
Gross profit  

 

307,159

 

270,343

   
Operating expenses:  
Research and development, net  

 

59,155

 

52,781

Selling and marketing  

 

128,559

 

109,621

General and administrative  

 

52,972

 

49,113

Total operating expenses  

 

240,686

 

211,515

   
Operating income  

 

66,473

 

58,828

   
Financial and other expense, net  

 

3,394

 

1,650

   
Income before tax  

 

63,079

 

57,178

Taxes on income  

 

10,868

 

11,064

Net income  

$

52,211

$

46,114

   
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests  

 

3

 

84

   
Net income attributable to NICE Ltd.'s shareholders  

$

52,214

$

46,198

   
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic  

$

0.83

$

0.74

Diluted  

$

0.78

$

0.71

   
Weighted average shares outstanding:  
Basic  

 

63,085

 

62,477

Diluted  

 

66,723

 

65,335

   

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands

 

 

 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Unaudited

 

Unaudited

   

Operating Activities

 
   

Net income

 

$

52,211

$

46,114

Depreciation and amortization  

 

44,924

 

44,050

Stock based compensation  

 

31,455

 

21,568

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities  

 

3,931

 

748

Deferred taxes, net  

 

(858)

 

(9,192)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:  
Trade Receivables  

 

(19,684)

 

659

Prepaid expenses and other assets  

 

(10,860)

 

(14,091)

Trade payables  

 

9,704

 

12,478

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  

 

(1,365)

 

11,897

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  

 

4,481

 

4,149

Deferred revenue  

 

51,903

 

38,513

Operating lease liabilities  

 

(5,697)

 

(5,557)

Amortization of discount on long term debt  

 

4,099

 

2,343

Other  

 

(5)

 

1,143

Net cash provided by operating activities  

 

164,239

 

154,822

   

Investing Activities

 
   
Purchase of property and equipment  

 

(2,329)

 

(9,633)

Purchase of Investments  

 

(153,306)

 

(85,427)

Proceeds from Investments  

 

54,577

 

85,885

Capitalization of software development costs  

 

(10,116)

 

(9,287)

Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired  

 

-

 

(50,836)

Proceeds from business and asset acquisitions adjustments  

 

444

 

-

Net cash used in investing activities  

 

(110,730)

 

(69,298)

   

Financing Activities

 
   
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options  

 

292

 

1,484

Purchase of treasury shares  

 

(44,222)

 

(24,070)

Capital Lease payments  

 

-

 

(162)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities  

 

(43,930)

 

(22,748)

   

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(718)

 

(1,987)

   

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

8,861

 

60,789

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

$

442,267

$

228,323

   

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

451,128

$

289,112

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

   
 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

2020

GAAP revenues

 

$

455,021

$

410,428

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue

 

 

1,823

 

779

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue

 

 

106

 

-

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue

 

 

-

 

-

Non-GAAP revenues

 

$

456,950

$

411,207

   
   

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

147,862

$

140,085

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud

 

 

(17,515)

 

(15,558)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services

 

 

(1,225)

 

(1,522)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product

 

 

(283)

 

(1,134)

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud

 

 

25

 

293

Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1)

 

 

(1,494)

 

(844)

Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)

 

 

(2,435)

 

(1,600)

Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)

 

 

(125)

 

(68)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

124,810

$

119,652

   
   

GAAP gross profit

 

$

307,159

$

270,343

Gross profit adjustments

 

 

24,981

 

21,212

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

332,140

$

291,555

   
   

GAAP operating expenses

 

$

240,686

$

211,515

Research and development (1,2)

 

 

(4,057)

 

(2,615)

Sales and marketing (1,2)

 

 

(10,908)

 

(5,265)

General and administrative (1,2)

 

 

(12,687)

 

(12,834)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(9,709)

 

(9,805)

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

 

53

 

35

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

$

203,378

$

181,031

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

   
 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

2020

GAAP financial and other expense, net

 

$

3,394

$

1,650

Amortization of discount on debt

 

 

(4,125)

 

(2,342)

Non-GAAP financial and other income, net

 

$

(731)

$

(692)

   
   

GAAP taxes on income

 

$

10,868

$

11,064

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

15,814

 

12,291

Non-GAAP taxes on income

 

$

26,682

$

23,355

   
   

GAAP net income

 

$

52,211

$

46,114

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

 

 

1,929

 

779

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue

 

 

(25)

 

(293)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

28,732

 

28,019

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission

 

 

(53)

 

(35)

Share-based compensation (1)

 

 

31,706

 

21,645

Acquisition related expenses (2)

 

 

-

 

1,581

Amortization of discount on long term debt

 

 

4,125

 

2,342

Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(15,814)

 

(12,291)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

102,811

$

87,861

   
   

GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.78

$

0.71

   

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.54

$

1.34

   

Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

 

66,723

 

65,335

   

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

 

66,723

 

65,335

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands

   

(1)

Share-based Compensation

 
 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

2020

   

Cost of cloud revenue

 

$

1,494

$

844

Cost of services revenue

 

 

2,435

 

1,600

Cost of product revenue

 

 

125

 

68

Research and development

 

 

4,057

 

2,615

Sales and marketing

 

 

10,908

 

5,177

General and administrative

 

 

12,687

 

11,341

 

$

31,706

$

21,645

   
   

(2)

Acquisition related expenses

 
 

Quarter ended
March 31,

 

2021

2020

   

Sales and marketing

 

$

-

$

88

General and administrative

 

 

-

 

1,493

 

$

-

$

1,581

 


© Business Wire 2021
