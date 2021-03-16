NICE : Robotic Process Automation Recognized as a Leader by Leading Analyst Firm

Report gives NICE RPA the highest possible scores in the criteria of innovation roadmap, security/access control/authentication, and scale experience

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in its report entitled ‘The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021’. NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) received the highest possible scores in the criteria of innovation roadmap, security/access control/authentication, and scale experience in Forrester’s report. Noting NICE’s ongoing innovation and use of AI, the report also cited its focus on AI ethics. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

The Forrester Research report stated “With Process Automation Platform, NICE delivers a solution dedicated but not limited to contact center automation. New AI-based features include real-time speech analytics, real-time inventory checks, and next-best-offer recommendations for contact center agents. While NICE continues to innovate by leveraging the latest AI breakthroughs, it is also serious about AI ethics.”

The Forrester Research report notes, “NICE Automation Finder collects and analyzes employee desktop data, suggests automations, and helps generate automations using Click to Automate.”

NICE RPA’s Click to Automate feature further capitalizes on the benefits of its Automation Finder opportunity discovery feature by immediately actualizing its recommendations. Once Automation Finder collects and analyses employee desktop data and suggests automations, Click to Automate transforms recommended process sequences into live operational automations, rapidly expanding the organization’s RPA footprint.

The Forrester report summarized, “NICE is not only a good fit for contact center automation but for both attended and unattended use cases, with a focus on text/voice analytics and processing.”

“This recognition by Forrester marks the third analyst firm to recognize NICE’s RPA innovations,” Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group said. “We are pleased that Forrester Research has recognized what we believe are NICE RPA’s differentiators in technology and innovation, which support organizations in maximizing the value of RPA for their business and empowering their employees to deliver better experiences to their customers.”

NICE Robotic Process Automation enables intelligent process optimization while unleashing employees’ potential to ensure exceptional customer experience. NICE’s RPA solutions are developed and managed from a single platform, including the flexibility to scale, and drive digital transformation across the organization. NICE’s attended automation offering, NEVA, (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), is the world’s first employee focused personal assistant bot. NEVA’s intelligent, AI-driven interface offers employees real-time desktop guidance and next best action advice. NEVA was ranked the Market Leader in Intelligent Attended RPA by Zinnov in its 2020 report, as well as by Everest Group as an RPA Leader for the third consecutive year.

