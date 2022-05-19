NICE Actimize Positioned as Highest-Scoring Vendor Across Technology Excellence Metrics in 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions KYC Report

NICE Actimize’s next-generation KYC/CDD solution leverages AI and machine learning to provide accurate customer risk scoring and reduce compliance risk

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as a top performing Know Your Customer/Customer Due Diligence (KYC/CDD) Technology Leader in its recently released “SPARK Matrix™: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solution, 2022” report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study, which provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading KYC vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK Matrix, scored NICE Actimize and its consolidated KYC/CDD solutions the highest across the performance parameters of technology excellence.

Summarizing key strengths for NICE Actimize, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ report noted, “The company offers a next-generation KYC/CDD solution titled CDD-X that leverages AI and ML technologies to provide accurate customer risk scoring and reduce compliance risk. CDD-X’s key KYC capabilities and functionalities include customer onboarding, data intelligence, identity resolution, customer risk screening, ultimate beneficial ownership, simulation, entity profiling and entity scoring.”

“The NICE Actimize next-generation KYC/CDD solution provides complete customer lifecycle risk coverage, including integrated data intelligence, identity resolution, extensive out-of-the-box risk models, dynamic segmentation and risk scoring, simulation, and full auditability to help organizations fully understand their customers, their customers’ connections, and any associated risks,” said Pradnya Gugale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “Once again, we recognize NICE Actimize’s extensive technology innovation and leadership in driving the adoption of advanced KYC solutions.”

Outlining one of NICE Actimize’s important CDD-X solution differentiators, the report stated, “CDD-X provides real-time entity resolution capabilities to ensure a single view of the customer by identifying and resolving duplicated entity records and entity obfuscation. This capability also uncovers hidden relationships and networks for a more comprehensive understanding of the customer and their risk. CDD-X also provides customer risk screening through full integration with Actimize’s party screening solution, WL-X. The integrated solution ensures all customers and prospects are fully screened for relevant risks directly through the CDD-X platform.”

The Quadrant Knowledge SPARK Matrix report explained, “NICE Actimize’s CDD-X delivers data from premium and public data sources, via NICE Actimize’s X-Sight DataIQ solution, (actionable customer intelligence) to equip financial institutions with comprehensive and enriched intelligence on customers and counterparty risks throughout onboarding and KYC processes. X-Sight DataIQ aggregates external data sources and continuously monitors these sources for changes, such as updates in global sanctions, PEP status, corporate ownership or directorship, enforcement lists, and adverse news. The solution enables organizations to enrich customer and counterparty profiles with the latest intelligence and allows them to quickly act on opportunities and threats throughout the customer lifecycle.

“NICE Actimize’s AI-powered KYC/CDD solutions support our financial services organizations as they place a stronger emphasis on establishing a risk-based approach to fighting financial crime,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “Our solutions provide an unparalleled ability to access true and transparent business intelligence around customers and entities while managing critical compliance challenges and providing complete customer lifecycle coverage without compromising customer experience.”

The Quadrant Knowledge report concluded, “In terms of future roadmap, NICE Actimize plans to continue taking an entity-centric approach, allowing financial service organizations to look at each entity’s risk holistically across financial crime compliance verticals. The product roadmap includes the expansion of current onboarding capabilities to have more dynamic, out-of-box, and intelligent onboarding processes that leverage Actimize’s integrated data intelligence for a better customer experience.”

The report also observed, “The company also plans to continue strengthening data availability and capabilities. X-Sight Marketplace & X-Sight DataIQ will continue to add data sources that help customers enrich their entity profiles and obtain a holistic view of entity risks. The company continues to invest in improving its network analytics capabilities to offer an advanced assessment of network risk. Lastly, the company is focused on developing a solution-agnostic centralized risk profile and scoring solution that synchronizes risk inputs across financial crime verticals to democratize risk information and improve financial crime risk prevention, monitoring, and detection.”

