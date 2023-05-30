Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. NICE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICE   IL0002730112

NICE LTD.

(NICE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-28
708.40 ILS   +0.61%
08:03aNICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Wins 2023 RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk
BU
05/23Vontobel Extends the Use of NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance to Foster Market Expansion In a Digital World
BU
05/22NICE Announces Interactions 2023, The Largest CX Industry Event Showcasing Groundbreaking AI Innovations With Market Thought Leaders and Tier 1 Celebrity Guests
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Wins 2023 RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk

05/30/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The award highlighted NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X solution’s advanced surveillance, its risk detection capabilities and its ability to manage conduct risk

NICE Actimize, (Nasdaq: NICE) was named a category winner in A-Team Group's 2023 RegTech Europe Insight Awards for “Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk.” Following shortlisting by a panel of judges, NICE Actimize and its cloud-based SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance solution was the recipient of the most online votes in its category derived from reader/online nominations from within the RegTech Insight community and verified by A-Team Group editors and its RegTech advisory board.

Conduct is a focal point of regulatory scrutiny and regulators worldwide have become more aggressive in investigating and bringing enforcement actions, fines, and sanctions against firms with inadequate compliance procedures and systems. With SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance, financial institutions can analyze and correlate all trade related data, providing comprehensive surveillance coverage for their regulatory needs. By breaking down barriers between data silos, financial institutions gain deeper analysis and true risk detection.

“With its AI-powered SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance solution, NICE Actimize brings next level conduct and risk detection capabilities with even better detection coverage, reduced false positives, and the ability to monitor unified communications,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “As we continue to grow our conduct and surveillance market share across Europe, we thank the RegTech Asia Insight Awards community for acknowledging the innovation in our Conduct solution.”

“Congratulations to NICE Actimize for winning the 'Best Solution for Managing Conduct Risk' in this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards Europe. These awards celebrate leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancies across Europe which demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.

The 2023 RegTech Europe Insight Awards honored leading technologies and vendors in a range of regulatory technology categories. The RegTech Europe Awards evaluation criteria for shortlisting considered depth of involvement in capital markets, and the potential interest of a solution or service to the publications' RegTech community.

About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Wooten, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NICE LTD.
08:03aNICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Wins 2023 RegTech Insight Europe Award for Best Solution for Ma..
BU
05/23Vontobel Extends the Use of NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance to Foster Mark..
BU
05/22NICE Announces Interactions 2023, The Largest CX Industry Event Showcasing Groundbreaki..
AQ
05/18NICE Announces Interactions 2023, The Largest CX Industry Event Showcasing Groundbreaki..
BU
05/16NICE Actimize Wins 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Fraud Prevention Innovation with..
BU
05/15DeKalb County District Attorney's Office Selects NICE Justice for Digital Evidence Mana..
BU
05/15NICE Announces DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Selects NICE Justice for D..
CI
05/12NICE Better Poised Than Competitors for Artificial Intelligence Opportunity, Oppenheime..
MT
05/12Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on NICE to $235 From $260, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/12Wedbush Cuts NICE's Price Target to $230 From $250 Reflecting Lower Multiple, Keeps Out..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NICE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 367 M - -
Net income 2023 334 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 12 077 M 12 077 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 7 926
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart NICE LTD.
Duration : Period :
NICE Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 189,88 $
Average target price 283,59 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Eilam Chief Executive Officer
Darren Rushworth President-NICE International
Mary Beth Gaspich Chief Financial Officer
David Kostman Director
Rimon Ben-Shaoul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICE LTD.4.18%12 077
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.81%2 475 199
SYNOPSYS INC.39.29%67 670
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.14%62 262
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE20.38%56 764
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION29.12%42 702
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer