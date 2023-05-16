NICE Actimize Wins 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Fraud Prevention Innovation with Advanced Mule Defense Solution

NICE Actimize's IFM-X Mule Defense solution is designed to detect, investigate and prevent money mule activity occurring throughout the entire financial customer lifecycle

NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business today announced that its IFM-X Mule Defense solution has been selected as the winner of the “Fraud Prevention Innovation Award” by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today. The Mule Defense solution leverages the power of NICE Actimize’s IFM-X industry-leading enterprise fraud management platform that delivers advanced fraud detection capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 4000 nominations from across the globe.

“While our industry awards continued to be highly competitive in the fraud category, NICE Actimize’s Mule Defense solution demonstrated a truly breakthrough approach supported by its previous FinTech Breakthrough award-winning IFM-X enterprise fraud platform,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We are once again honored to recognize NICE Actimize as a leading innovator. Congratulations to the NICE Actimize team for this well-deserved recognition.”

“Leveraging the power of our enterprise fraud management platform IFM-X, NICE Actimize has invested in the Mule Defense solution that utilizes deep learning models and purpose-built expert features to detect mule activities across multiple event types and channels in real-time,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize.

NICE Actimize's IFM-X Mule Defense solution is designed to detect, investigate and prevent mule account activity occurring throughout the entire customer lifecycle for both existing customers and new accounts. This solution is designed to identify money mules that may either unwittingly be involved in fraudulent transactions or are directly complicit in irregular money movements.

This award marks the fourth win for NICE Actimize in FinTech Breakthrough’s Fraud Innovation category, including previous awards for its advanced IFM-X platform and its New Account Fraud solutions.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers’ and investors’ assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Costigan are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

