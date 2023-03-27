NICE Announces Enlighten Actions, Creating Humanized AI-driven CX Powered by Generative AI

Enlighten Actions revolutionizes use of data and generative AI to pinpoint brand-specific actions to drive business growth

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Enlighten Actions, which allows organizations to create smart and humanized CX through the integration of Enlighten AI and Generative AI. Enlighten Actions brings together Enlighten, NICE’s highly mature and differentiated purpose-built AI for CX, and the generative models from Open AI. This groundbreaking innovation combines Enlighten’s highly specialized AI models for CX trained using billions of CX interactions with the broad, generative models used to build ChatGPT. As a result, Enlighten Actions allows organizations to build AI- powered CX processes faster and easier than before by making Enlighten accessible with a human-like interface. Through this state-of-the-art interface, Enlighten Actions generates actionable outputs that are clear, easy to understand, and brand specific. It fundamentally changes and improves how we interact with unstructured data and makes it more accessible and efficient for businesses to operationalize.

Enlighten Actions does all the backend work to gather and present responses in record time with unrivaled clarity and accuracy. Enlighten Actions takes the learnings from Enlighten AI and, with Generative AI, composes human-like responses to any request. It is integrated across NICE’s portfolio of products, including CXone Expert, NICE’s knowledge management solution, CXone’s Bot Builder, SmartAssist, as well as the new Enlighten AutoSummary.

According to a Gartner report, by 2025 70% of digital workplace service transactions will be supported or completed by automation, up from less than 30% today. Yet, according to a report from Deloitte, 67% of respondents to its survey have yet to incorporate AI into their knowledge management strategy beyond a limited extent. Enlighten Actions can show businesses the optimal areas to deploy automation. It can create the plan for businesses to be able to respond to these new demands of the digital era.

“Enlighten Actions is a next-generation AI innovation,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. “Enlighten Actions revolutionizes how businesses use data to help drive growth. Combining Enlighten AI and generative AI, NICE has broken down the siloes to create an unparalleled knowledge base to deliver truly transformative actions for businesses.”

“Our research shows that enterprises are seeking solutions that make it quick and easy for them to employ Conversational AI for their specific industries and use cases,” explains Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. "Enlighten Actions fills that need by making it possible for both customers and agents to incorporate unstructured data into natural language queries and responses. The flexibility and adaptability of NICE’s approach make it a game changer.”

