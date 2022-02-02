NICE CXone Selected by Leading Australian Vocational Education Provider to Digitally Transform its Customer Service

Wodonga TAFE achieves greater scalability and flexibility for remote working with NICE’s market-leading CXone cloud platform

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Wodonga TAFE (Technical and Further Education), a leading vocational education and training provider located in north-east Victoria, Australia, has selected NICE CXone as the centerpiece of its contact center modernization and digitization initiative. The implementation provides improved reporting integrity, forecasting accuracy, visibility over agents, workforce management, and flexibility for remote working for Wodonga TAFE’s contact center teams.

Wodonga TAFE has recently undertaken a cloud transformation journey with the goal of improving the quality of service that current and prospective students receive after recognizing the need to increase visibility of incoming calls and reporting on customer experience across both its CX and student administrative services contact center teams. The organization also required a solution that would provide insight and analytics for improved and real-time reporting.

Wodonga TAFE engaged NICE and partner Generation-e to help transition from a single platform dedicated to only voice calls to an omnichannel solution that helps contact center teams deliver a more comprehensive service for students.

“By implementing NICE CXone, we are placing our customers’ experience as a top priority, offering more streamlined and effective communication channels for current and prospective students,” Leanne Gibson, Team Leader – Customer Experience, Wodonga TAFE, said. “CXone provides all of the elements that Wodonga TAFE requires, including an omnichannel communication platform, interactive voice response (IVR), real-time reporting, and improved visibility into agent productivity and behaviors. The CXone implementation also lets us build out our contact center omnichannel offering by adding email, webchat, social media and other digital and self-service capabilities.”

Biagio LaRosa, Managing Director, Generation-e, said, “Generation-e is dedicated to supporting its customers with innovative and comprehensive solutions that will empower them to achieve significant business benefits. When we assessed Wodonga TAFE’s requirements and looked at the technology available, CXone was the clear standout because of its scalability, capability, and resilience in the cloud.”

By streamlining and centralizing its communication channels with the support of the cloud native omnichannel NICE CXone platform, Wodonga TAFE transformed the way it does business and realized greater efficiencies across its operations by optimizing existing processes. With CXone, Wodonga TAFE’s contact center agents can now access more accurate and reliable reporting on the volume of calls and improve overall reporting on mandatory requirements. Data can be leveraged to provide insight into peak call volume times for more effective staff utilization, resulting in a flexible and fully functional contact center environment that also supports remote working.

Gibson said, “NICE CXone helped our contact center agents remotely deliver seamless experiences for its students and customers during a challenging time. We are committed to driving innovation through future-focused practices, and our engagement with NICE and Generation-e ensures that future solutions will create sustainable benefits to facilitate improvements. It put the student journey at the center of what Wodonga TAFE does.”

Darren Rushworth, APAC President, NICE, said, “NICE, in collaboration with its NICE CXone certified partner, Generation-e, is pleased to support Wodonga TAFE in its transformation journey to improve its business performance and increase its operational efficiency. Our smart, fully-integrated cloud customer experience platform has helped revolutionize the concept of virtual contact centers even before work-from-home capabilities became crucial across the globe.”

