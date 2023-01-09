Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. NICE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICE   IL0002730112

NICE LTD.

(NICE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-07
661.70 ILS   -0.14%
08:10aNICE Delivers New RPA Innovations leveraging AI To Achieve Complete Performance and Master CXi
BU
01/04Nice : Actimize Positioned as Overall Leader in the 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Trade Surveillance and Monitoring Report - Form 6-K
PU
01/04NICE Opens Nominations for 2023 PSAPs' Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications Professionals
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICE Delivers New RPA Innovations leveraging AI To Achieve Complete Performance and Master CXi

01/09/2023 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New capabilities for NEVA Discover present advanced automation experience

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced new RPA (Robotic Process Automation) capabilities in its latest release, using AI to identify focused opportunities for automation. With NEVA Discover’s new process analytics solution and semi-supervised machine learning, organizations can optimize their business process executed elements to achieve complete performance. NEVA Discover, NICE’s AI-powered discovery tool, uses advanced AI to produce actionable insights to optimize business processes, improve effectiveness and efficiency, and empower employees to meet their key performance indicators.

NEVA Discover’s new process analytics capability goes above and beyond identification of automation opportunities, by also highlighting key areas ripe for process optimization and employee training. The process analytics solution displays a set of business metrics and compares groups of users to provide visibility into how different employees execute the same tasks, helping to identify and bridge productivity gaps. The actionable insights from NEVA Discover are packaged into intelligent dashboards for a visual recommendation of those processes which are best suited for attended or unattended automation and which should be optimized. NEVA Discover also identifies opportunities where employees could be better supported with training and guidance to help them achieve their KPIs.

Semi-supervised machine learning allows business analysts to manually intervene and make further suggestions about the tool’s discoveries. This highly scalable capability sharpens and enhances the tool’s machine learning intelligence,

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “NEVA Discover’s new capabilities demonstrate the power of AI in delivering actionable automation opportunities to empower employees and ultimately help brands master CXi (Customer Experience interactions). Process optimization with NEVA Discover is not a one-time event. It is a cycle of continuous improvement, with ongoing measurement of the impact of each change, to create exponential value.”

About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Cooper, are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of NICE Ltd. (the “Company”). In some cases, such forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those described herein, including but not limited to the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy; success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business; changes in technology and market requirements; decline in demand for the Company's products; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; difficulties or delays in absorbing and integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel; loss of market share; an inability to maintain certain marketing and distribution arrangements; the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners;, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company; the effect of newly enacted or modified laws, regulation or standards on the Company and our products and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, refer to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NICE LTD.
08:10aNICE Delivers New RPA Innovations leveraging AI To Achieve Complete Performance and Mas..
BU
01/04Nice : Actimize Positioned as Overall Leader in the 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Trade Surveill..
PU
01/04NICE Opens Nominations for 2023 PSAPs' Finest Awards Honoring Emergency Communications ..
BU
01/03NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Leader in 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Inaugur..
BU
2022NICE Enlighten AI Receives 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Innovation Award For Setting the Stan..
BU
2022NICE Evidencentral Community Portal Achieves Two Major Milestones in Worldwide Digital ..
BU
2022TVD Holdings PCL Improves Sales Effectiveness and Agent Satisfaction with NICE Interact..
BU
2022TVD Holdings PCL Improves Sales Effectiveness and Agent Satisfaction with NICE Interact..
CI
2022NICE Actimize Cloud-Based SURVEIL-X Wins 2022 RegTech Asia Insight Awards for Best Trad..
BU
2022NICE Wins 2022 Best Practices Award for Technology Innovation Leadership in Asia-Pacifi..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NICE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 181 M - -
Net income 2022 266 M - -
Net cash 2022 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,8x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 11 982 M 11 982 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 102
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart NICE LTD.
Duration : Period :
NICE Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 188,60 $
Average target price 284,43 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Eilam Chief Executive Officer
Mary Beth Gaspich Chief Financial Officer
David Kostman Chairman
Rimon Ben-Shaoul Independent Director
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICE LTD.-2.69%11 982
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.21%1 677 191
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.75%48 960
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%48 856
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%43 797
SEA LIMITED7.03%31 283