  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. NICE Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NICE   IL0002730112

NICE LTD.

(NICE)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-14
780.30 ILS   +1.08%
05:31aNICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference
BU
02/15NICE Named a Digital Market Leader in 2022 Opus Research Conversational Intelligence Intelliview Report
BU
02/06NICE Voice of Customer Placed First Overall on Frost Radar Growth Index
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference

02/16/2023 | 05:31am EST
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30 PM - Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471
Israel: +1-809-406-247 (toll free)
UK: +0-800-756-3429 (toll free)

When prompted please give your name and company.
If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/company/investors/upcoming-event.

Kind Regards,

NICE Investor Relations

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 182 M - -
Net income 2022 276 M - -
Net cash 2022 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,8x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 14 077 M 14 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 102
Free-Float 84,9%
Technical analysis trends NICE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 221,58 $
Average target price 297,65 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barak Eilam Chief Executive Officer
Mary Beth Gaspich Chief Financial Officer
David Kostman Chairman
Rimon Ben-Shaoul Independent Director
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICE LTD.14.75%14 077
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.30%2 004 765
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 839
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.23.94%55 205
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.48%53 331
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION41.34%48 018