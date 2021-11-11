NICE Reports Accelerated Total Revenue Growth of 20% For the Third Quarter of 2021 and 28% Growth in Cloud Revenue

Company Reports Double-Digit Revenue Growth Across All Regions and Business Segments

Company Raises Guidance for Total Revenue and EPS for Full Year 2021

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $490 million, growth of 20% year-over-year Revenue of $494 million, growth of 20% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $258 million, growth of 28% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $262 million, growth of 29% year-over-year Gross margin of 67.2% compared to 65.8% last year Gross margin of 72.3% compared to 71.0% last year Operating income of $64 million compared to $62 million last year, growth of 4% year-over-year Operating income of $140.0 million compared to $116.8 million last year, growth of 20% Operating margin of 13.1% compared to 15.1% last year Operating margin of 28.3%, compared to 28.3% last year Diluted EPS of $0.70 versus $0.76 last year Diluted EPS of $1.68 versus $1.41 last year, growth of 19% Operating cash flow increased 4% year-over-year to $103.5 million

“We are pleased to report another quarter of accelerated top line growth as total revenue increased 20% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year,” said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. “The excellent results across the board in Q3 reflect our leadership and the strategic, central role we play amid four key dynamics that are taking place in our industry – cloud, digital, AI and the shift to platforms.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “We are witnessing continued strong momentum in the cloud with 28% growth in cloud revenue in Q3, as well as clear market leadership with over 725,000 agents globally on CXone. Digital revenues grew 78% in the third quarter, we tripled the number of deals in Enlighten driven by demand for AI and we are continuing to see increasing competitive replacements of legacy incumbent providers as more customers are taking a platform approach to their CX. Much of the platform success is happening at the high end of the market where we witnessed an increase of 46% in large enterprise deals.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2021 total revenues increased 19.7% to $490.4 million compared to $409.8 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2021 gross profit and gross margin increased to $329.6 million and 67.2%, respectively, compared to $269.7 million and 65.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2021 operating income increased 3.6% to $64.2 million compared to $62.0 million, for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter operating margin decreased to 13.1% compared to 15.1%, for the third quarter of 2020.

Net Income: Third quarter 2021 net income totaled $47.2 million compared to $50.7 for the third quarter of 2020. Net income margin decreased to 9.6% compared to 12.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the Third quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.70, compared to $0.76 in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2021 operating cash flow was $103.5 million. In the third quarter, $4.3 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,455.5 million, and total debt was $607.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 19.9% to $494.4 million compared to $412.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $357.5 million and 72.3%, respectively, compared to $292.9 million and 71.0%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP operating income increased 19.9% to $140.0 million compared to $116.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.3%, compared to 28.3% last year.

Net Income: Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP net income increased 20.3% to $112.6 million from $93.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income margin was 22.8%, compared to 22.7% last year.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 19.1% to $1.68, compared to $1.41 for the third quarter of 2020.

Raising Full Year 2021 Guidance:

Company raised full year 2021 Non-GAAP total revenue guidance, which is now expected to be in a range of $1,899 million to $1,909 million.

Company raised full year 2021 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance, which is now expected to be in a range of $6.43 to $6.53.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands Sep 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 397,696 $ 442,267 Short-term investments 1,057,790 1,021,613 Trade receivables 355,136 303,100 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 170,513 175,340 Total current assets 1,981,135 1,942,320 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 147,263 137,785 Deferred tax assets 41,799 32,735 Other intangible assets, net 326,861 366,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 87,800 97,162 Goodwill 1,597,411 1,503,252 Other long-term assets 191,147 153,660 Total long-term assets 2,392,281 2,290,597 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,373,416 $ 4,232,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 27,053 $ 33,132 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 326,673 311,851 Current maturities of operating leases 20,371 22,412 Debt 180,071 259,881 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 446,614 417,174 Total current liabilities 1,000,782 1,044,450 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 66,847 36,295 Operating leases 82,716 92,262 Deferred tax liabilities 6,960 32,109 Debt 427,271 421,337 Other long-term liabilities 17,504 17,980 Total long-term liabilities 601,298 599,983 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,747,802 2,563,910 Non-controlling interests 23,534 24,574 Total shareholders' equity 2,771,336 2,588,484 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,373,416 $ 4,232,917

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 258,398 $ 201,723 $ 729,203 $ 558,295 Services 164,783 169,358 493,707 513,529 Product 67,223 38,746 178,546 141,611 Total revenue 490,404 409,827 1,401,456 1,213,435 Cost of revenue: Cloud 105,790 87,637 298,544 248,628 Services 47,980 47,008 143,796 150,558 Product 7,073 5,434 16,872 16,711 Total cost of revenue 160,843 140,079 459,212 415,897 Gross profit 329,561 269,748 942,244 797,538 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 74,482 55,482 195,855 162,019 Selling and marketing 131,776 106,507 386,530 323,283 General and administrative 59,134 45,801 165,239 135,312 Total operating expenses 265,392 207,790 747,624 620,614 Operating income 64,169 61,958 194,620 176,924 Financial and other expense, net 3,138 1,032 15,594 2,259 Income before tax 61,031 60,926 179,026 174,665 Taxes on income 13,803 10,273 35,186 33,293 Net income $ 47,228 $ 50,653 $ 143,840 $ 141,372 Less: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 145 (112) (238) (378) Net income attributable to NICE Ltd.'s shareholders $ 47,083 $ 50,765 $ 144,078 $ 141,750 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.81 $ 2.28 $ 2.26 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,182 62,756 63,125 62,624 Diluted 67,101 66,253 66,779 65,741

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 47,228 $ 50,653 $ 143,840 $ 141,372 Depreciation and amortization 45,907 45,482 136,742 135,133 Stock based compensation 40,628 22,207 103,062 68,839 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 4,015 2,080 10,012 (790) Deferred taxes, net (13,137) (6,783) (30,202) (16,653) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables (23,161) 12,795 (45,628) 27,588 Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,255) 3,131 (36,218) (31,637) Trade payables (14,435) 6,036 (9,643) 5,231 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,030 (15,124) 22,601 (36,584) Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,394 4,414 12,317 12,926 Deferred revenue (10,793) (23,481) 37,267 14,617 Operating lease liabilities (4,330) (4,608) (14,805) (14,297) Amortization of discount on debt 3,911 3,070 11,523 7,945 Loss in respect of extinguishment of debt 778 - 8,076 - Other (302) (839) 214 (254) Net cash provided by operating activities 103,478 99,033 349,158 313,436 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (8,153) (4,211) (21,113) (21,667) Purchase of Investments (58,148) (151,589) (281,896) (306,077) Proceeds from Investments 58,860 118,284 225,964 283,149 Capitalization of software development costs (10,712) (9,577) (31,987) (28,776) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,302) (96,425) (143,164) (147,261) Net cash used in investing activities (32,455) (143,518) (252,196) (220,632) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 1,109 828 3,484 8,177 Purchase of treasury shares (4,346) - (48,908) (27,601) Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes - 451,469 - 451,469 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - - (801) - Capital Lease payments - - - (177) Repayment of debt (10,501) - (93,315) - Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (13,738) 452,297 (139,540) 431,868 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,041) 1,206 (1,993) 121 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 54,244 409,018 (44,571) 524,793 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 343,452 $ 344,098 $ 442,267 $ 228,323 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 397,696 $ 753,116 $ 397,696 $ 753,116

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP revenues $ 490,404 $ 409,827 $ 1,401,456 $ 1,213,435 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 3,996 2,458 8,593 5,187 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 9 81 175 81 Non-GAAP revenues $ 494,409 $ 412,366 $ 1,410,224 $ 1,218,703 GAAP cost of revenue $ 160,843 $ 140,079 $ 459,212 $ 415,897 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (17,493) (16,800) (53,220) (48,422) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (1,107) (322) (3,558) (3,341) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (283) (1,135) (853) (3,394) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 25 200 76 737 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (2,117) (809) (5,287) (2,601) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,835) (1,677) (6,916) (4,957) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (159) (69) (410) (205) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 136,874 $ 119,467 $ 389,044 $ 353,714 GAAP gross profit $ 329,561 $ 269,748 $ 942,244 $ 797,538 Gross profit adjustments 27,974 23,151 78,936 67,451 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 357,535 $ 292,899 $ 1,021,180 $ 864,989 GAAP operating expenses $ 265,392 $ 207,790 $ 747,624 $ 620,614 Research and development (1) (7,073) (2,565) (15,241) (7,553) Sales and marketing (1,2) (9,707) (5,561) (27,526) (19,623) General and administrative (1,2) (19,998) (14,065) (51,373) (38,239) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (11,109) (9,496) (30,769) (28,951) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 53 35 161 106 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 217,558 $ 176,138 $ 622,876 $ 526,354

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, GAAP financial and other expense, net $ 3,138 $ 1,032 $ 15,594 $ 2,259 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (4,469) (3,070) (19,406) (7,944) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (1,331) $ (2,038) $ (3,812) $ (5,685) GAAP taxes on income $ 13,803 $ 10,273 $ 35,186 $ 33,293 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 14,916 14,911 47,259 39,701 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 28,719 $ 25,184 $ 82,445 $ 72,994 GAAP net income $ 47,228 $ 50,653 $ 143,840 $ 141,372 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 4,005 2,539 8,768 5,268 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (25) (200) (76) (737) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,992 27,753 88,400 84,108 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (53) (35) (161) (106) Share-based compensation (1) 40,934 22,404 103,891 69,255 Acquisition related expenses (2) 955 2,342 2,862 3,923 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 4,469 3,070 19,406 7,944 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (14,916) (14,911) (47,259) (39,701) Non-GAAP net income $ 112,589 $ 93,615 $ 319,671 $ 271,326 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.15 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.68 $ 1.41 $ 4.79 $ 4.13 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 67,101 66,253 66,779 65,741 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 67,101 66,253 66,779 65,741

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of cloud revenue $ 2,117 $ 809 $ 5,287 $ 2,601 Cost of services revenue 2,835 1,677 6,916 4,957 Cost of product revenue 159 69 410 205 Research and development 7,073 2,565 15,241 7,553 Sales and marketing 9,707 5,519 27,526 19,493 General and administrative 19,043 11,765 48,511 34,446 $ 40,934 $ 22,404 $ 103,891 $ 69,255 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date Sep 30, Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing $ - $ 42 $ - $ 130 General and administrative 955 2,300 2,862 3,793 $ 955 $ 2,342 $ 2,862 $ 3,923

