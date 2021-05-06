NICE : Announces Interactions Live 2021, the World's Biggest CX Customer Conference of the Year, Featuring Tom Brady and Hosted by James Corden

Leading visionaries and analysts will provide strategic insights on infusing AI and digital fluency to drive CX agility, ensuring success in a constantly changing digital reality

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Interactions Live, the world’s biggest customer experience-focused virtual event of the year. To be held on May 25-26, this next-gen event will provide best practices from leading brands and top marketing analysts to empower success in today’s constantly changing, digital reality. Event participants will learn how to create extraordinary customer and employee experiences using embedded AI everywhere and full digital fluency combined with driving CX agility across the organization. The event offers a wealth of informative sessions, interactive demos, live video chats with NICE experts, exciting keynote speakers and entertaining performing artists, showcasing content to suit every role and interest. Click here to learn more or register for the event.

Joining Interactions Live as keynote speaker is Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most accomplished athletes of the past two decades. With 17 Division Titles and ten Super Bowl appearances, Brady’s accolades have inspired a generation of young athletes to pursue their greatest potential. Brady has won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, as well as one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – more than any other quarterback in NFL history. Throughout his unprecedented football career and particularly in the past year, Brady has shattered numerous NFL records. These include being the first player in NFL history to accumulate 80,000 total yards, holding the most game wins of any quarterback as well as the most consecutive division titles – eleven – and having the most career touchdown passes of any player in history. Over three decades of his career, Brady has led his team to seven Super Bowl victories and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) five times. He holds 54 NFL records including for passing yards, touchdowns, completions, and attempts and was named an all-pro three times.

James Corden is an Emmy Award winning host, writer, and producer; a Golden Globe nominated and Tony and Emmy Award winning actor as well as a multiple BAFTA Award winner. Corden hosts THE LATE LATE SHOW on CBS, which has set YouTube records with over 3 billion views. As an actor, he starred in Ryan Murphy’s THE PROM opposite Meryl Streep and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Corden is well known for co-creating, co-writing and starring in the acclaimed series GAVIN AND STACEY for which he won multiple BAFTA TV Awards. On stage, he starred in ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS at The National Theatre and on Broadway, winning the Tony Award.

Gartner, McGee Smith, Forrester, DMG Consulting, Aberdeen, Everest Group and Saddletree Research will take center stage to discuss industry trends and offer guidance on maintaining CX excellence in dynamically shifting business environments. Visionary executives from leading organizations will also share best practices on how they innovated by leveraging the cloud, engaged and empowered the at-home workforce and tapped into real-time data insights to shape exceptional experiences for customers and employees.

A rich agenda packed with transformative ideas, strategies and insights in over 60 best practice sessions across 12 tracks will inspire CX professionals at every level to help ensure CX agility in their business. Attendees can join illuminating best practice sessions, engage with various subject matter experts, see live demos of cutting-edge innovations and be motivated by speakers from world-leading companies and visionary leaders from prominent organizations.

Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE, said, “In today’s post virtual decade, consumers expect continuously improving service experiences, fluent conversations across channels and personalized experiences. Interactions Live will encapsulate strategies that transform businesses to provide the gold standard of service that has come to be expected and deliver next-gen experiences conducive to brand loyalty. Bringing together some of the world’s leading visionaries and technology experts, we look forward to presenting the path to digital fluency, up-leveling to smarter service with every interaction and creating hyper-personalized experiences at Interactions Live.”

For more information or to register to Interactions Live, click here.

