Taking the Truck out of the Carbon Equation: Deep Dive into Alpha Fuel Cell Truck Prototype
10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Removing the Truck from the Carbon Equation
Deep Dive Nikola Two Prototype
Jesse Schneider
EVP Hydrogen & Fuel-Cell Technologies
Agenda
Nikola Overview & Timeline
Nikola Two Fuel Cell Vehicle - Alpha Prototypesv Patented Technology
Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cell
Development & Validation Testing
Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV Preview
HD Hydrogen Fueling Stations v HD H2 Fueling & Communications Development
US DOE Project: Nikola Novel HD Fuel Cell MEA
Conclusion
FC vehicles + H2 infrastructure
Fuel cell trucks
HD H2 stations
§ Long Range, Heavy Duty
§ < 20 min Fast Fueling (in
Class 8 / 40-ton
development with NEL)
Commercial Vehicle
§ 8T On-Site Hydrogen Generation
§ High Torque & Power
from Grid with Supplemented
Output
Renewable Energy
§ Zero Tailpipe Emissions
§ 10T Onsite Storage
and Very Low WTW
§ Heavy Duty & Light Duty Fueling
NORTH AMERICA
FCEV
Status:
Alpha Prototypes developed 2018, debut April 2019
Dyno and closed course testing (Michigan and Arizona)
Public demonstration at Nikola World and beer delivery at Anheuser Busch Sustainability event
Bosch Fuel Cell System used in Prototype
EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA
BEV & FCEV
Status:
Developed with CNHi, based on Iveco S-Way
BEV (720kWh) Prototypes are being built in Germany, SOP (Ulm) in Q4 2021
FCEV Prototypes will be built in 2021, SOP in 2023
Bosch Fuel Cell System
Nikola High Level Milestone Plan
Nikola Two FCEV Alpha Prototype
DUAL Stack FUEL CELL
Generates Electricity
240 kW Fuel Cell (Gross)
Heavy-Duty Application
Custom Build
Independent suspension
Independent Control
Stability
Improved ride
HYDROGEN TANKS
Hydrogen Storage
POWER ELECTRONICS / DISTRIBUTION UNIT
Distributes energy to axles and vehicle
Energy Flow & Conversion
E-AXLES / ELECTRIC MOTORS
Power the Drive Axles
Motor and transmission in on compact unit Dual-motorcommercial-vehicle eAxle
• optimizing membrane thickness for reduced gas crossover
Overall MEA Development at Nikola:
Design and Develop MEAs optimized for
High efficiency
Cost
Durability under HD Drive Cycles
Develop Accelerated Stress Tests (ASTs) specific to HD truck operating conditions
Predict fuel cell stack failure modes
Develop mitigation strategies
Materials
Appropriate control strategies
Reference: US DOE HT Membrane Workshop Presentation (Sept. 2020 )
Patent application families
PATENT TITLE
STATUS OF U.S. APPLICATION*
Vehicle Frame Arrangement
Issued - 10,589,788
High Volume, Fast H2 Fueling of a Heavy-Duty Vehicle
Not Yet Published
H2 Fueling with Bi-Directional Communication
Issued - 10,800,281
Cooling System for Fuel Cell Stacks
Not Yet Published
Method of Operating a Fuel Cell System for a Motor Vehicle
Not Yet Published
Pressurized Vessel Heat Shield and Thermal Pressure Relief System
Not Yet Published
Catalyst Layers of Membrane-Electrode Assemblies and Methods of Making Same
Not Yet Published
Systems, Methods, and Devices for Cation-Associating Fuel Cell Components
Not Yet Published
These patent applications are directed to intellectual property developed jointly by Nikola and its partners, as well as intellectual property developed solely by Nikola. *This only denotes the status of U.S. applications. Status of related applications in other jurisdictions may differ.
conclusion
Nikola Two is a running Fuel Cell Electric Prototype and in operation since 2019.
Nikola owns IP related to vehicle integration, H2 storage & fueling, FC & system control, electric axle, suspension, and more.
Nikola Tre BEV Truck 2021, FCEV Truck 2023, developed together with Iveco and based on S-Way chassis and cab.
Nikola Co-Developing 70MPa HD Fueling and evaluating Fueling Hardware (nozzles, etc.) with industry group.
Nikola H2 stations will be available to both lease customers and public for Heavy Duty and Light Duty fueling.
Nikola working on DOE funded MEA development projects to meet durability requirements for HD (next generation fuel cell).
T R A N S P O R T IN G T H E F U T U R E T O N O W .
