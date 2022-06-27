Nichidai : Financial Results

Company Representative: Naoki Ito, President & Corporate Officer
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Total)
(% = Year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable
to Owners of the Parent
13.7
339
264
△619
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
FY2022
12,301
217
-
FY2021
10,823
26.7
△
△
yen (
△173
FY2021
△170
yen (
％)
(Attn.) Comprehensive
income
FY2022
- ％)
△337million
△
640million -
-
-
EPS
Adjusted EPS
Return on
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
income to total
Equity
income to net sales
assets
Yen
Sen
Yen Sen
％
％
％
FY2022
68
43
―
5.8
1.7
.8
△
―
△
△
△3.1
FY2021
△18
86
△1.5
1.1
1
(Ref.) Gain or loss on investment by equity
method
FY2022
－ million yen
FY2021 － million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
TotalAssets
NetAssets
Shareholders' Equity
BPS
Ratio
Millions ofYen
Millions ofYen
％
Yen
Sen
FY2022
15,327
11,439
67.6
1,144
98
FY2021
15,656
12,169
70.4
1,217
26
(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity
FY2022
10,363
million yen
FY2021
11,017 million yen
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Cash & Cash
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
Equivalents at the end of
The period
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
FY2022
699
△586
504
3,767
FY2021
781
△650
△260
3,144
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share
Total
Payout Ratio
Dividend on
End of
End of 1st
End of 3rd
Year End
FullYear
Dividends
Equity Ratio
Interim
(Consolidated)
Quarter
Quarter
(Full Year)
(Consolidated)
Period
Yen Sen
Yen
Sen
Yen Sen
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
Millions ofYen
％
％
FY2021
―
0
00
―
4
00
4
00
36
-
0.3
FY2022
―
5
00
―
3
00
8
00
72
-
0.7
FY2023
―
4
00
―
4
00
8
00
36.2
（Forecast）
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending March 2023(From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% = indicates changes in net sales, operating income, etc. compared with preceding same period.)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable
EPS
to Owners of the Parent
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Yen
Sen
Ended Sept.30,2022
5,850
△13.8
90
△64.8
85
△66.0
25
△82.4
2
76
Full Year
12,200
△0.8
310
42.7
300
13.3
200
-
22
10
※Notes
Changes of important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that involve changes in the scope of consolidation)N/A
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and restatement associated with preparing the consolidated financial results (to be stated in the changes of important items that form the basis of the consolidated
financial results)
① Changes resulting from revision of accounting policy YES
② Changes other than ① N/A
③ Changes in accounting estimate YES
Restatement N/A
(3) Number of outstanding shares (ordinary shares)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the term (including treasury stocks)
FY2022 9,053,300 shares
FY2021 9,053,300 shares
Number of treasury stocks at the end of the term
FY2022 2,066 shares
FY2021 2,066shares
Average number of outstanding shares during the period
FY2022 9,051,234 shares
FY2021 9,051,234shares
1. Individual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Individual Operating Results (Total)
(% = Year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable
to Owners of the Parent
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
FY2022
7,185
7.8
△202
-
△49
-
△511
-
FY2021
6,663
△28.1
△508
-
△238
-
△155
-
EPS
Adjusted EPS
△56
Yen
Sen
Yen Sen
FY2022
55
―
FY2021
△17
13
―
(2) Individual Financial Position
TotalAssets
NetAssets
Shareholders' Equity
BPS
Ratio
Millions ofYen
Millions ofYen
％
Yen
Sen
FY2022
10,032
6,801
67.8
751
50
FY2021
10,300
7,397
71.8
817
26
(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity
FY2022
6,801 million yen
FY2021
7,397 million yen
1. Overview of operating results
(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review
In the Japanese automobile industry, which is the Group's main customer industry in the current consolidated fiscal year, the number of vehicles sold increased in the first half of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year, which was stagnant due to the impact of COVID-19. From the second half of the year onward, production stagnated significantly due to the shortage of parts supply including semiconductors and the significant impact of the re-expansion of infection due to the epidemic of the mutant strain of COVID-19.
In addition, the outlook for the world economy is uncertain due to the destabilization of international affairs such as the Ukraine problem and the resulting rise in raw material prices.
Under these circumstances, in the Net-shape Business, sales tended to increase from the previous year, which was declining due to the expansion of COVID-19 in the first half of the year, but from the second half of the year, the impact of the reduction in automobile production became noticeable and decreased. As a result, the Net- shape business sales were 6,179 million yen (up 23.1% year-on-year).
The Assembly Business, although recovering from the significantly sluggish level of the previous year, remained sluggish in the second quarter due to the impact of production cuts by automobile manufacturers, similar to the Net-shape Business. As a result, sales in the Assembly Business were 3,708 million yen (up 6.1% year-on-year).
In the Filter Business, domestic sales remained at about the same level as the previous year, while overseas products performed well, and sales exceeded the initial plan.As a result, sales in the Filter Business were 2,413 million yen (up 4.6% year-on-year).
As a result of the above, sales of all businesses increased and consolidated sales were 12,301 million yen (up 13.7% year-on-year).
In terms of profit and loss, the Filter Business performed well, but operating income was 217 million yen due to stagnant sales in the Net-shape Business and Assembly Business (operating loss of 339 million yen in the same period of the previous year), ordinary income of 264 million yen (ordinary loss of 173 million yen in the same period of the previous year). In addition, since fixed assets such as the Assembly Business were impaired and an extraordinary loss of 743 million yen was recorded, a net loss attributable to owners of the parent company was 619 million yen (net loss attributable to owners of the parent company of 170 million yen in the same period of the previous year).
