Nichidai : Financial Results

TotalAssets NetAssets Shareholders' Equity BPS Ratio Millions ofYen Millions ofYen ％ Yen Sen FY2022 10,032 6,801 67.8 751 50 FY2021 10,300 7,397 71.8 817 26 (Ref.) Shareholders'Equity FY2022 6,801 million yen FY2021 7,397 million yen

1. Overview of operating results

(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

In the Japanese automobile industry, which is the Group's main customer industry in the current consolidated fiscal year, the number of vehicles sold increased in the first half of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year, which was stagnant due to the impact of COVID-19. From the second half of the year onward, production stagnated significantly due to the shortage of parts supply including semiconductors and the significant impact of the re-expansion of infection due to the epidemic of the mutant strain of COVID-19.

In addition, the outlook for the world economy is uncertain due to the destabilization of international affairs such as the Ukraine problem and the resulting rise in raw material prices.

Under these circumstances, in the Net-shape Business, sales tended to increase from the previous year, which was declining due to the expansion of COVID-19 in the first half of the year, but from the second half of the year, the impact of the reduction in automobile production became noticeable and decreased. As a result, the Net- shape business sales were 6,179 million yen (up 23.1% year-on-year).

The Assembly Business, although recovering from the significantly sluggish level of the previous year, remained sluggish in the second quarter due to the impact of production cuts by automobile manufacturers, similar to the Net-shape Business. As a result, sales in the Assembly Business were 3,708 million yen (up 6.1% year-on-year).

In the Filter Business, domestic sales remained at about the same level as the previous year, while overseas products performed well, and sales exceeded the initial plan.As a result, sales in the Filter Business were 2,413 million yen (up 4.6% year-on-year).

As a result of the above, sales of all businesses increased and consolidated sales were 12,301 million yen (up 13.7% year-on-year).

In terms of profit and loss, the Filter Business performed well, but operating income was 217 million yen due to stagnant sales in the Net-shape Business and Assembly Business (operating loss of 339 million yen in the same period of the previous year), ordinary income of 264 million yen (ordinary loss of 173 million yen in the same period of the previous year). In addition, since fixed assets such as the Assembly Business were impaired and an extraordinary loss of 743 million yen was recorded, a net loss attributable to owners of the parent company was 619 million yen (net loss attributable to owners of the parent company of 170 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

