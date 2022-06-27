Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nichidai Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6467   JP3661940001

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

(6467)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-27 am EDT
405.00 JPY   +1.25%
05:16aNICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
06/06NICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
02/07NICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nichidai : Financial Results

06/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
NICHIDAI

CORPORATION

Summary of Financial Results for the Ended March 31, 2022

April 28, 2022

Company name: NICHIDAI CORPORATION

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Securities Exchange

Code number: 6467

(URL https://www.nichidai.jp)

Company Representative: Naoki Ito, President & Corporate Officer

Contact Information: Takayoshi Yamane, Corporate officer Headquarters General Manager TEL (0774) 62-3481

Annual shareholders'meeting: June 23, 2022

Reporting date of financial statements: June 24, 2022

Commencement date of dividend payment: June 24, 2022

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Total)

(% = Year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable

to Owners of the Parent

13.7

339

264

△619

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

FY2022

12,301

217

-

FY2021

10,823

26.7

yen (

173

FY2021

170

yen (

)

(Attn.) Comprehensive

income

FY2022

- )

337million

640million -

-

-

EPS

Adjusted EPS

Return on

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

income to total

Equity

income to net sales

assets

Yen

Sen

Yen Sen

FY2022

68

43

5.8

1.7

.8

3.1

FY2021

18

86

1.5

1.1

1

(Ref.) Gain or loss on investment by equity

method

FY2022

million yen

FY2021 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

TotalAssets

NetAssets

Shareholders' Equity

BPS

Ratio

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Yen

Sen

FY2022

15,327

11,439

67.6

1,144

98

FY2021

15,656

12,169

70.4

1,217

26

(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity

FY2022

10,363

million yen

FY2021

11,017 million yen

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Cash & Cash

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Equivalents at the end of

The period

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

FY2022

699

586

504

3,767

FY2021

781

650

260

3,144

1

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

Total

Payout Ratio

Dividend on

End of

End of 1st

End of 3rd

Year End

FullYear

Dividends

Equity Ratio

Interim

(Consolidated)

Quarter

Quarter

(Full Year)

(Consolidated)

Period

Yen Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Millions ofYen

FY2021

0

00

4

00

4

00

36

-

0.3

FY2022

5

00

3

00

8

00

72

-

0.7

FY2023

4

00

4

00

8

00

36.2

Forecast

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending March 2023(From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% = indicates changes in net sales, operating income, etc. compared with preceding same period.)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable

EPS

to Owners of the Parent

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Yen

Sen

Ended Sept.30,2022

5,850

13.8

90

64.8

85

66.0

25

82.4

2

76

Full Year

12,200

0.8

310

42.7

300

13.3

200

-

22

10

Notes

  1. Changes of important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that involve changes in the scope of consolidation) N/A
  2. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimate and restatement associated with preparing the consolidated financial results (to be stated in the changes of important items that form the basis of the consolidated

financial results)

Changes resulting from revision of accounting policy YES

Changes other than N/A

Changes in accounting estimate YES

  • Restatement N/A

(3) Number of outstanding shares (ordinary shares)

  • Number of outstanding shares at the end of the term (including treasury stocks)

FY2022 9,053,300 shares

FY2021 9,053,300 shares

  • Number of treasury stocks at the end of the term

FY2022 2,066 shares

FY2021 2,066shares

  • Average number of outstanding shares during the period

FY2022 9,051,234 shares

FY2021 9,051,234shares

1. Individual Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Individual Operating Results (Total)

(% = Year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable

to Owners of the Parent

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

FY2022

7,185

7.8

202

-

49

-

511

-

FY2021

6,663

28.1

508

-

238

-

155

-

EPS

Adjusted EPS

△56

Yen

Sen

Yen Sen

FY2022

55

FY2021

17

13

2

(2) Individual Financial Position

TotalAssets

NetAssets

Shareholders' Equity

BPS

Ratio

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Yen

Sen

FY2022

10,032

6,801

67.8

751

50

FY2021

10,300

7,397

71.8

817

26

(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity

FY2022

6,801 million yen

FY2021

7,397 million yen

This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audit.

Explanation regarding proper use of the projected financial results and other notes

The future prospects of financial results etc. described in this material have been prepared based on the currently available information and certain assumptions assessed to be reasonable, and do not represent promise that the Company will attain these performance figures.Accordingly, actual figures may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

1. Overview of operating results

(1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year under review

In the Japanese automobile industry, which is the Group's main customer industry in the current consolidated fiscal year, the number of vehicles sold increased in the first half of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous year, which was stagnant due to the impact of COVID-19. From the second half of the year onward, production stagnated significantly due to the shortage of parts supply including semiconductors and the significant impact of the re-expansion of infection due to the epidemic of the mutant strain of COVID-19.

In addition, the outlook for the world economy is uncertain due to the destabilization of international affairs such as the Ukraine problem and the resulting rise in raw material prices.

Under these circumstances, in the Net-shape Business, sales tended to increase from the previous year, which was declining due to the expansion of COVID-19 in the first half of the year, but from the second half of the year, the impact of the reduction in automobile production became noticeable and decreased. As a result, the Net- shape business sales were 6,179 million yen (up 23.1% year-on-year).

The Assembly Business, although recovering from the significantly sluggish level of the previous year, remained sluggish in the second quarter due to the impact of production cuts by automobile manufacturers, similar to the Net-shape Business. As a result, sales in the Assembly Business were 3,708 million yen (up 6.1% year-on-year).

In the Filter Business, domestic sales remained at about the same level as the previous year, while overseas products performed well, and sales exceeded the initial plan.As a result, sales in the Filter Business were 2,413 million yen (up 4.6% year-on-year).

As a result of the above, sales of all businesses increased and consolidated sales were 12,301 million yen (up 13.7% year-on-year).

In terms of profit and loss, the Filter Business performed well, but operating income was 217 million yen due to stagnant sales in the Net-shape Business and Assembly Business (operating loss of 339 million yen in the same period of the previous year), ordinary income of 264 million yen (ordinary loss of 173 million yen in the same period of the previous year). In addition, since fixed assets such as the Assembly Business were impaired and an extraordinary loss of 743 million yen was recorded, a net loss attributable to owners of the parent company was 619 million yen (net loss attributable to owners of the parent company of 170 million yen in the same period of the previous year).

3

Disclaimer

Nichidai Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 301 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2022 -632 M -4,68 M -4,68 M
Net cash 2022 1 999 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,81x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 3 620 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 666
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ito President & Representative Director
Motonobu Furuya Chairman
Takayoshi Yamane Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hirokazu Kagechi Independent Outside Director
Chiho Takeda Independent Outside Director
