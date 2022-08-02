Log in
    6467   JP3661940001

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

(6467)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:38 2022-08-01 pm EDT
391.00 JPY   -0.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichidai : Financial Results

08/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
NICHIDAI

CORPORATION

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

August 1, 2022

Company name: NICHIDAI CORPORATION

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Securities Exchange

Code number: 6467

(URL https://www.nichidai.jp)

Company Representative: Naoki Ito, President & Corporate Officer

Contact Information: Takayoshi Yamane, Corporate officer Headquarters General Manager EL (0774) 62-3481

Reporting date of financial statements:August 10, 2022

Commencement date of dividend payment: -

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the 1stQuarter Ended June 30, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results (Total)

(% indicates changes in net sales compared with preceding same period.)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable

to Owners of the Parent

For the 1st Quarter

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Ended Jun. 30, 2022

2,645

21.6

44

6

69

Ended Jun. 30, 2021

3,373

24.4

146

149

99

FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter△428 million yen ()

(Attn.) Comprehensive income FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter 239 million yen ( )

EPS

Adjusted EPS

For the 1st Quarter

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Ended Jun. 30, 2022

7

72

Ended Jun. 30, 2021

11

00

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

TotalAssets

NetAssets

Shareholders'Equity Ratio

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Ended Jun. 30, 2022

15,488

11,612

67.6

FY 2022

15,327

11,439

67.6

(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity

FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter

11,170 million yen

FY 2022

11,017 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

Year End

FullYear

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

Yen

Sen

FY 2022

5

00

3

00

8

00

FY 2023

FY2023 (Forecast)

4

00

4

00

8

00

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: N/A

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending March 2023 (FromApril 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes in net sales, operating income, etc compared with preceding same period.)

Net sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net income Attributable

EPS

to Owners of the Parent

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Millions ofYen

Yen

Sen

Ended Sept.30,2022

5,850

13.8

90

64.8

85

66.0

25

82.4

2

76

Full Year

12,200

0.8

310

42.7

300

13.3

200

-

22

10

(Note) Change made in Consolidated Forecast: N/A

1

4. Others

  1. Changes of important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that involve changes in the scope of

consolidation) N/A

  1. Adoption of any simplified way of accounting method or any accounting procedure specific to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: N/A
  2. Changes in accounting principle, procedure or method associated with preparing the consolidated of quarterly financial results

Changes resulting from revision of accounting policy Yes

Changes other than N/A

Accounting estimation changes N/A

Retrospective restatement N/A

(4) Number of outstanding shares (ordinary shares)

  • Number of outstanding shares at the end of the term (including treasury stocks)

Ended Jun. 30, 2022 9,053,300 shares

FY 2022 9,053,300 shares

  • Number of treasury stocks at the end of the term

Ended Jun. 30, 2022

2,066shares

FY 2022 2,066 shares

Average number of outstanding shares during the period

Ended Jun. 30, 2022

9,051,234 shares

Ended Jun. 30, 2021 9,051,234 shares

Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

The above forecasts of operating results are based on the information available at the time this document was released, and actual operating results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Nichidai Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
