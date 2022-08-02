Nichidai : Financial Results

Company Representative: Naoki Ito, President & Corporate Officer
Contact Information: Takayoshi Yamane, Corporate officer Headquarters General Manager EL (0774) 62-3481
Reporting date of financial statements:August 10, 2022
Commencement date of dividend payment: -
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the 1stQuarter Ended June 30, 2022 (FromApril 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Consolidated Operating Results (Total)
(% indicates changes in net sales compared with preceding same period.)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable
to Owners of the Parent
For the 1st Quarter
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％
Ended Jun. 30, 2022
2,645
△21.6
△44
－
△6
－
△69
－
Ended Jun. 30, 2021
3,373
24.4
146
－
149
－
99
－
FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter△428 million yen (―)
(Attn.) Comprehensive income FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter 239 million yen ( ― )
EPS
Adjusted EPS
For the 1st Quarter
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
Ended Jun. 30, 2022
△7
72
―
Ended Jun. 30, 2021
11
00
―
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
TotalAssets
NetAssets
Shareholders'Equity Ratio
Millions ofYen
Millions ofYen
％
Ended Jun. 30, 2022
15,488
11,612
67.6
FY 2022
15,327
11,439
67.6
(Ref.) Shareholders'Equity
FY 2022 for the 1stQuarter
11,170 million yen
FY 2022
11,017 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share
End of 1st Quarter
End of 2nd Quarter
End of 3rd Quarter
Year End
FullYear
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
Yen
Sen
FY 2022
―
5
00
―
3
00
8
00
FY 2023
―
FY2023 (Forecast)
4
00
―
4
00
8
00
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: N/A
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Year Ending March 2023 (FromApril 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes in net sales, operating income, etc compared with preceding same period.)
Net sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net income Attributable
EPS
to Owners of the Parent
Millions ofYen
％
Millions ofYen
％ Millions ofYen
％ Millions ofYen
％
Yen
Sen
Ended Sept.30,2022
5,850
△13.8
90
△64.8
85
△66.0
25
△82.4
2
76
Full Year
12,200
△0.8
310
42.7
300
13.3
200
-
22
10
(Note) Change made in Consolidated Forecast: N/A
4. Others
Changes of important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries that involve changes in the scope of
consolidation) N/A
Adoption of any simplified way of accounting method or any accounting procedure specific to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: N/A
Changes in accounting principle, procedure or method associated with preparing the consolidated of quarterly financial results
① Changes resulting from revision of accounting policy Yes
② Changes other than ① N/A
③ Accounting estimation changes N/A
④ Retrospective restatement N/A
(4) Number of outstanding shares (ordinary shares)
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the term (including treasury stocks)
Ended Jun. 30, 2022 9,053,300 shares
FY 2022 9,053,300 shares
Number of treasury stocks at the end of the term
Ended Jun. 30, 2022
2,066shares
FY 2022 2,066 shares
③Average number of outstanding shares during the period
Ended Jun. 30, 2022
9,051,234 shares
Ended Jun. 30, 2021 9,051,234 shares
※Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
The above forecasts of operating results are based on the information available at the time this document was released, and actual operating results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
