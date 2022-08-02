Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichidai Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6467   JP3661940001

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

(6467)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:38 2022-08-01 pm EDT
391.00 JPY   -0.76%
12:40aNICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
12:40aNICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
06/27NICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichidai : Financial Statement Briefing

08/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Financial Statement Briefing For the 1st Quarter Ended June 30,2023

August 1,2022

Standard：6467

Ⅰ）Business introduction

Ⅱ）FY23/3 1Q Summary of financial results

Ⅲ）FY23/3 Full year outlook

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

1

Business introduction

2

Ⅰ）Business introduction

Ⅱ）FY23/3 1Q Summary of financial results

Ⅲ）FY23/3 Full year outlook

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

3

Ⅱ）FY23/3 1Q Summary of financial results - Sales and Profit -

Millions of Yen

FY22/3

FY23/3

Growth

Account Title

1Q

1Q

Rate

Results

Results

Net Sales

3,373

2,645

▲21.6%

Gross income from

685

509

▲25.7%

sales

S.G.&A expense

539

554

+2.7%

Operating income

146

▲44

-

Non-operating income

2

38

-

Ordinary income

149

▲6

-

Net income Attributable to

99

▲69

-

Owners of the Parent

※Rounded down to the nearest million yen

Yen

FY22/3

FY23/3

Exchange Rate

1Q

1Q

Results

Results

USD

106.24

117.12

THB

3.50

3.53

NICHIDAI CORPORATION

Comments

■Net Sales

Due to COVID-19, China's lockdown has caused parts supply shortages, and Japanese automakers have cut production one after another. Sales decreased from the previous year due to the decrease in automobile production.

■Operating income

Posted a loss due to a year-on-year decrease in sales.

■Ordinary income

Ordinary loss will be 6 million yen due to the recording of foreign exchange gains.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nichidai Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIDAI CORPORATION
12:40aNICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
12:40aNICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
06/27NICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
06/06NICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
02/07NICHIDAI : Financial Statement Briefing
PU
02/02NICHIDAI : Financial Results
PU
2019Nichidai Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2018Nichidai Corporation Announces Consolidated and Company Earnings Results for the Year E..
CI
2018Nichidai Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended De..
CI
2017NICHIDAI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12 301 M 93,4 M 93,4 M
Net income 2022 -619 M -4,70 M -4,70 M
Net cash 2022 1 999 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,94x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 3 566 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart NICHIDAI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichidai Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIDAI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Naoki Ito President & Representative Director
Motonobu Furuya Chairman
Takayoshi Yamane Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Hirokazu Kagechi Independent Outside Director
Chiho Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIDAI CORPORATION-9.35%27
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.56%54 307
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.69%37 111
FANUC CORPORATION-6.38%32 721
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.52%22 918
SANDVIK AB-26.31%22 905