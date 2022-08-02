Nichidai : Financial Statement Briefing

Ⅱ）FY23/3 1Q Summary of financial results - Sales and Profit -
Millions of Yen
FY22/3
FY23/3
Growth
Account Title
1Q
1Q
Rate
Results
Results
Net Sales
3,373
2,645
▲21.6%
Gross income from
685
509
▲25.7%
sales
S.G.&A expense
539
554
+2.7%
Operating income
146
▲44
-
Non-operating income
2
38
-
Ordinary income
149
▲6
-
Net income Attributable to
99
▲69
-
Owners of the Parent
Yen
FY22/3
FY23/3
Exchange Rate
1Q
1Q
Results
Results
USD
106.24
117.12
THB
3.50
3.53
NICHIDAI CORPORATION
Comments
■Net Sales
Due to COVID-19, China's lockdown has caused parts supply shortages, and Japanese automakers have cut production one after another. Sales decreased from the previous year due to the decrease in automobile production.
■Operating income
Posted a loss due to a year-on-year decrease in sales.
■Ordinary income
Ordinary loss will be 6 million yen due to the recording of foreign exchange gains.
