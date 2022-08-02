Nichidai : Financial Statement Briefing

※Rounded down to the nearest million yen

Comments

■Net Sales

Due to COVID-19, China's lockdown has caused parts supply shortages, and Japanese automakers have cut production one after another. Sales decreased from the previous year due to the decrease in automobile production.

■Operating income

Posted a loss due to a year-on-year decrease in sales.

■Ordinary income

Ordinary loss will be 6 million yen due to the recording of foreign exchange gains.

4