NICHIDENBO CORPORAT : ON, on behalf of its subsidia- ry, SCOPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.,announces the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.
03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
14:49:46
Subject
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/03/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total cash dividend is NT$121,361,330.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date：2022/07/15
NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.