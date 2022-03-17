NICHIDENBO CORPORAT : ON, on behalf of its subsidiary, LIPERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., announces the resolution of retained earnings distribution.
Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
14:48:57
Subject
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION, on behalf of its
subsidiary, LIPERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., announces the
resolution of retained earnings distribution.
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total cash dividend is NT$147,766,911
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Sales 2021
11 192 M
393 M
393 M
Net income 2021
888 M
31,2 M
31,2 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
10,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
9 344 M
328 M
328 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
90,5%
Technical analysis trends NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
52,30 TWD
Average target price
60,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target
14,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.