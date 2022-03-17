Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nichidenbo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3090   TW0003090007

NICHIDENBO CORPORATION

(3090)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NICHIDENBO CORPORAT : ON, on behalf of its subsidiary, LIPERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., announces the resolution of retained earnings distribution.

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:48:57
Subject 
 NICHIDENBO CORPORATION, on behalf of its
subsidiary, LIPERS ENTERPRISE CO., LTD., announces the
resolution of retained earnings distribution.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total cash dividend is NT$147,766,911
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
03:01aNICHIDENBO CORPORAT : ON, on behalf of its subsidia- ry, SCOPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.,announ..
PU
03:01aNICHIDENBO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Lipers Enter- prise Co., Ltd.for holding..
PU
2021NICHIDENBO : will attend the investor conference hosted by IBF Securities on November 30, ..
PU
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Financial Statement..
PU
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Replaces Steve Tsui and Chang Shiang Liu with Su Ming Yang and H..
CI
2021Scope Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive TWD 400 million in fund..
CI
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
2021NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Announces Appointment of Audit Committee
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 192 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 888 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 344 M 328 M 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichidenbo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,30 TWD
Average target price 60,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ling Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yao Kuo Yu General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Shu Hui Hsu Head-Finance
Kuo Lung Yan Independent Director
Wei Chu Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-2.97%328
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.08%6 359
REXEL8.69%6 182
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-23.95%5 939
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.52%3 565
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.52%445