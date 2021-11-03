NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.
11/03/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/03
Time of announcement
14:53:13
Subject
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Board of Directors
approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/03
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,357,285
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,590,211
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):936,956
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):935,569
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):711,737
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):669,101
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.75
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,854,617
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,116,087
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):4,353,379
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:The details of the
Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021
will be uploaded to Market Observation Post System before the 2021/11/14.
NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:01:05 UTC.