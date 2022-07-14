Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Nichidenbo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3090   TW0003090007

NICHIDENBO CORPORATION

(3090)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
43.00 TWD   +1.78%
04:04aNICHIDENBO : Announcement of the Record date for Employee Restricted Stock Awards.
PU
06/16NICHIDENBO : Announcement the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.
PU
06/16Nichidenbo Corporation Announces Total Cash Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
Nichidenbo : Announcement of the Record date for Employee Restricted Stock Awards.

07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/14 Time of announcement 15:55:04
Subject 
 Announcement of the Record date for Employee
Restricted Stock Awards.
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)According to the resolution of annual shareholders' meeting on
2022/06/15, total amount of Issuance of Year 2022 Restricted Stock Awards is
4,000,000 shares with par value NT$10 per share, while the Financial
Supervisory Commission has approved this application for issuance effective
on 2022/07/12.
(2)The Board of Directors resolved on 2022/07/14 to issue 4,000,000 shares at
the issue price per share of NT$21.93
The record date of issuance on 2022/07/22.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 127 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2022 975 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 682 M 258 M 258 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichidenbo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 43,00 TWD
Average target price 60,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ling Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yao Kuo Yu General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Shu Hui Hsu Head-Finance
Kuo Lung Yan Independent Director
Wei Chu Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-20.22%258
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-21.53%5 607
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-19.62%5 364
REXEL-15.45%4 692
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.83%3 300
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-16.64%327