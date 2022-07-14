Nichidenbo : Announcement of the Record date for Employee Restricted Stock Awards.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14 2.Company name:NICHIDENBO CORPORATION 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: (1)According to the resolution of annual shareholders' meeting on 2022/06/15, total amount of Issuance of Year 2022 Restricted Stock Awards is 4,000,000 shares with par value NT$10 per share, while the Financial Supervisory Commission has approved this application for issuance effective on 2022/07/12. (2)The Board of Directors resolved on 2022/07/14 to issue 4,000,000 shares at the issue price per share of NT$21.93 The record date of issuance on 2022/07/22. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None