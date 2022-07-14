Nichidenbo : Announcement of the Record date for Employee Restricted Stock Awards.
07/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
2022/07/14
15:55:04
Announcement of the Record date for Employee
Restricted Stock Awards.
2022/07/14
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/14
2.Company name:NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1)According to the resolution of annual shareholders' meeting on
2022/06/15, total amount of Issuance of Year 2022 Restricted Stock Awards is
4,000,000 shares with par value NT$10 per share, while the Financial
Supervisory Commission has approved this application for issuance effective
on 2022/07/12.
(2)The Board of Directors resolved on 2022/07/14 to issue 4,000,000 shares at
the issue price per share of NT$21.93
The record date of issuance on 2022/07/22.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.