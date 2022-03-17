Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Nichidenbo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3090   TW0003090007

NICHIDENBO CORPORATION

(3090)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichidenbo : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Lipers Enter- prise Co., Ltd.for holding 2022 shareholders' meeting.

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 14:48:14
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Lipers Enter-
prise Co., Ltd.for holding 2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/06
3.Shareholders meeting location:Lipers's Conference Room( 2F., No. 2, Aly. 1,
Siwei Ln., Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City).
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
A. 2021 Business Report.
B. Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements.
C. The Status of Distribution Remuneration of Employees and Directors in
   2021.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
A. Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
B. Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
A. Amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets."
B. Proposal for Release the prohibition on Director from participation
   in competitive business.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
A. Election Director and supervisor.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/08
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/06
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholder(s) holding 1%
or more of the Company's outstanding shares may submit in writing to the
Company a proposal for the annual shareholders' meeting. The proposal
submission period shall be 9:00am to 6:00pm each day during April 24 to
May 4, 2022 and the submission place shall be the Company's Shareholder
Service Department (Address: 2F., No. 2, Aly. 1, Siwei Ln., Zhongzheng Rd.,
Xindian Dist., New Taipei City; Telephone: (02)2218-9555).

Disclaimer

NDB – Nichidenbo Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
03:01aNICHIDENBO CORPORAT : ON, on behalf of its subsidia- ry, SCOPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.,announ..
PU
03:01aNICHIDENBO : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Lipers Enter- prise Co., Ltd.for holding..
PU
2021NICHIDENBO : will attend the investor conference hosted by IBF Securities on November 30, ..
PU
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Financial Statement..
PU
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Replaces Steve Tsui and Chang Shiang Liu with Su Ming Yang and H..
CI
2021Scope Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive TWD 400 million in fund..
CI
2021Nichidenbo Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
2021NICHIDENBO CORPORATION Announces Appointment of Audit Committee
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 192 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2021 888 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 344 M 328 M 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichidenbo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIDENBO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,30 TWD
Average target price 60,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Ling Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yao Kuo Yu General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Shu Hui Hsu Head-Finance
Kuo Lung Yan Independent Director
Wei Chu Hsu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-2.97%328
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.08%6 359
REXEL8.69%6 182
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-23.95%5 939
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.52%3 565
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.52%445