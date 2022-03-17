Nichidenbo : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Lipers Enter- prise Co., Ltd.for holding 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/06 3.Shareholders meeting location:Lipers's Conference Room( 2F., No. 2, Aly. 1, Siwei Ln., Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City). 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: A. 2021 Business Report. B. Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 Financial Statements. C. The Status of Distribution Remuneration of Employees and Directors in 2021. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: A. Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. B. Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: A. Amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets." B. Proposal for Release the prohibition on Director from participation in competitive business. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: A. Election Director and supervisor. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/08 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/06 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: According to Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholder(s) holding 1% or more of the Company's outstanding shares may submit in writing to the Company a proposal for the annual shareholders' meeting. The proposal submission period shall be 9:00am to 6:00pm each day during April 24 to May 4, 2022 and the submission place shall be the Company's Shareholder Service Department (Address: 2F., No. 2, Aly. 1, Siwei Ln., Zhongzheng Rd., Xindian Dist., New Taipei City; Telephone: (02)2218-9555).