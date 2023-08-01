Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 31, 2023
Company name:
NICHIHA CORPORATION
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
7943
URL https://www.nichiha.co.jp
Representative:
PRESIDENT
NARUMITSU YOSHIOKA
Inquiries:
DIRECTOR SENIOR EXECUTIVE
KAZUSHI TONOI
TEL 052-220-5111
OFFICER
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 9, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
32,827
2.3
1,626
(38.6)
2,560
(27.9)
1,756
(30.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
32,100
5.7
2,648
(14.7)
3,552
13.3
2,525
15.5
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
48.35
48.25
Three months ended June 30, 2022
68.95
68.74
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
169,466
120,287
71.1
3,312.59
As of March 31, 2023
169,337
119,619
70.7
3,294.99
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
48.50
-
48.50
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
57.00
-
57.00
Total
Yen 97.00
114.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
72,300
7.6
5,900
7.9
6,100
(9.9)
4,300
(10.3)
118.33
September 30, 2023
Full year
150,000
8.6
14,000
19.6
14,500
13.2
10,300
14.0
283.45
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
37,324,264
shares
As of March 31, 2023
37,324,264
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
975,530
shares
As of March 31, 2023
986,120
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
36,340,802
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
36,628,487
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
32,740
29,231
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
25,227
25,240
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,768
1,849
Merchandise and finished goods
14,470
16,334
Work in process
2,222
3,184
Raw materials and supplies
6,668
6,586
Other
2,494
2,131
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(35)
(37)
Total current assets
85,556
84,520
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
14,498
14,711
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
30,159
34,860
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
628
607
Land
20,403
20,403
Leased assets, net
306
295
Construction in progress
5,157
341
Total property, plant and equipment
71,152
71,221
Intangible assets
Leased assets
6
4
Software
532
484
Other
350
374
Total intangible assets
890
863
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
6,866
8,237
Deferred tax assets
757
368
Retirement benefit asset
582
563
Other
3,559
3,718
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(27)
(27)
Total investments and other assets
11,736
12,860
Total non-current assets
83,780
84,945
Total assets
169,337
169,466
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
17,601
17,076
Short-term borrowings
3,208
3,180
Lease liabilities
89
102
Income taxes payable
578
363
Provision for bonuses
1,716
713
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
66
15
Provision for product warranties
72
86
Other
11,505
12,291
Total current liabilities
34,839
33,829
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
11,925
11,925
Lease liabilities
257
243
Deferred tax liabilities
174
498
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
182
158
officers)
Provision for product warranties
869
869
Retirement benefit liability
1,264
1,276
Other
203
377
Total non-current liabilities
14,877
15,349
Total liabilities
49,717
49,178
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,136
8,136
Capital surplus
10,925
10,927
Retained earnings
95,027
95,022
Treasury shares
(2,059)
(2,036)
Total shareholders' equity
112,030
112,049
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,754
3,705
Foreign currency translation adjustment
4,429
4,156
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
519
497
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,703
8,359
Share acquisition rights
150
135
Non-controlling interests
(264)
(256)
Total net assets
119,619
120,287
Total liabilities and net assets
169,337
169,466
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
32,100
32,827
Cost of sales
19,572
21,367
Gross profit
12,528
11,459
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,880
9,833
Operating profit
2,648
1,626
Non-operating income
Interest income
11
24
Dividend income
13
17
Rental income from real estate
22
22
Foreign exchange gains
851
894
Other
37
35
Total non-operating income
936
994
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
29
42
Other
3
17
Total non-operating expenses
32
60
Ordinary profit
3,552
2,560
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
2
0
Total extraordinary income
2
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
9
6
Total extraordinary losses
9
6
Profit before income taxes
3,545
2,553
Income taxes - current
479
482
Income taxes - deferred
532
304
Total income taxes
1,011
786
Profit
2,533
1,767
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,525
1,756
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
7
10
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(252)
951
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,292
(274)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(15)
(22)
Total other comprehensive income
1,023
653
Comprehensive income
3,557
2,420
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,543
2,412
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
13
8
5
