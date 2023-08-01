Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2023

Company name:

NICHIHA CORPORATION

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

7943

URL https://www.nichiha.co.jp

Representative:

PRESIDENT

NARUMITSU YOSHIOKA

Inquiries:

DIRECTOR SENIOR EXECUTIVE

KAZUSHI TONOI

TEL 052-220-5111

OFFICER

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 9, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

32,827

2.3

1,626

(38.6)

2,560

(27.9)

1,756

(30.4)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

32,100

5.7

2,648

(14.7)

3,552

13.3

2,525

15.5

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

48.35

48.25

Three months ended June 30, 2022

68.95

68.74

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

169,466

120,287

71.1

3,312.59

As of March 31, 2023

169,337

119,619

70.7

3,294.99

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

48.50

-

48.50

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

57.00

-

57.00

Total

Yen 97.00

114.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

72,300

7.6

5,900

7.9

6,100

(9.9)

4,300

(10.3)

118.33

September 30, 2023

Full year

150,000

8.6

14,000

19.6

14,500

13.2

10,300

14.0

283.45

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

37,324,264

shares

As of March 31, 2023

37,324,264

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

975,530

shares

As of March 31, 2023

986,120

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

36,340,802

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

36,628,487

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

32,740

29,231

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

25,227

25,240

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,768

1,849

Merchandise and finished goods

14,470

16,334

Work in process

2,222

3,184

Raw materials and supplies

6,668

6,586

Other

2,494

2,131

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(35)

(37)

Total current assets

85,556

84,520

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

14,498

14,711

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

30,159

34,860

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

628

607

Land

20,403

20,403

Leased assets, net

306

295

Construction in progress

5,157

341

Total property, plant and equipment

71,152

71,221

Intangible assets

Leased assets

6

4

Software

532

484

Other

350

374

Total intangible assets

890

863

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

6,866

8,237

Deferred tax assets

757

368

Retirement benefit asset

582

563

Other

3,559

3,718

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(27)

(27)

Total investments and other assets

11,736

12,860

Total non-current assets

83,780

84,945

Total assets

169,337

169,466

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

17,601

17,076

Short-term borrowings

3,208

3,180

Lease liabilities

89

102

Income taxes payable

578

363

Provision for bonuses

1,716

713

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

66

15

Provision for product warranties

72

86

Other

11,505

12,291

Total current liabilities

34,839

33,829

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

11,925

11,925

Lease liabilities

257

243

Deferred tax liabilities

174

498

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

182

158

officers)

Provision for product warranties

869

869

Retirement benefit liability

1,264

1,276

Other

203

377

Total non-current liabilities

14,877

15,349

Total liabilities

49,717

49,178

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,136

8,136

Capital surplus

10,925

10,927

Retained earnings

95,027

95,022

Treasury shares

(2,059)

(2,036)

Total shareholders' equity

112,030

112,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,754

3,705

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,429

4,156

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

519

497

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,703

8,359

Share acquisition rights

150

135

Non-controlling interests

(264)

(256)

Total net assets

119,619

120,287

Total liabilities and net assets

169,337

169,466

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

32,100

32,827

Cost of sales

19,572

21,367

Gross profit

12,528

11,459

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,880

9,833

Operating profit

2,648

1,626

Non-operating income

Interest income

11

24

Dividend income

13

17

Rental income from real estate

22

22

Foreign exchange gains

851

894

Other

37

35

Total non-operating income

936

994

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

29

42

Other

3

17

Total non-operating expenses

32

60

Ordinary profit

3,552

2,560

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

2

0

Total extraordinary income

2

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

9

6

Total extraordinary losses

9

6

Profit before income taxes

3,545

2,553

Income taxes - current

479

482

Income taxes - deferred

532

304

Total income taxes

1,011

786

Profit

2,533

1,767

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,525

1,756

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

7

10

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(252)

951

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,292

(274)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(15)

(22)

Total other comprehensive income

1,023

653

Comprehensive income

3,557

2,420

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,543

2,412

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

13

8

5

