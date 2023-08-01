Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 31, 2023 Company name: NICHIHA CORPORATION Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 7943 URL https://www.nichiha.co.jp Representative: PRESIDENT NARUMITSU YOSHIOKA Inquiries: DIRECTOR SENIOR EXECUTIVE KAZUSHI TONOI TEL 052-220-5111 OFFICER Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 9, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)