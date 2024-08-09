2024
Sustainability Report
F r o m O c e a n T o D i n i n g
Easy to read character designs based on the policy of universal design are used.
F r o m O c e a n T o D i n i n g
Corporate philosophy
In the spirit that a company is a public organ of society, we widely contribute to societal development with technologies and services that lead the industry.
Since its foundation in 1910 (establishment was in 1919), Nichimo has been developing business operations mainly in the fishing and marine products industries, in response to
What We Want to Communicate in Sustainability Report 2024
The Group's purpose in preparing this report is to provide our stakeholders with both financial and non-financial information on its efforts for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term, including the Company's Medium-Term Management Plan and our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities, to deepen stakeholders' understanding of the Group.
In the preparation of Sustainability Report 2024, we held a dialogue between the new President Aoki and the Outside Directors in order to clearly communicate our business development and response to new challenges with a view to the future of the fishing industry, without being satisfied with achieving the listing standards of the Prime Market.
We immediately began to consider ways to resolve the points raised by the Outside Directors. We will now proceed with preparations so that we can show results in the next medium-term management plan. Further, as in the previous year, the Personnel Department held a dialogue on the further evolution and penetration of the challenging corporate culture that is the source of the Group's strength, and on the creation of workplaces where a diverse workforce can thrive. In addition to this, we also provide a narrative on the relevant pages about the Group's basic approach to increasing corporate value and the financial indicators that we prioritize.
changing times over its history spanning over more than 100 years.
Based on its corporate philosophy since its founding, Nichimo and the Nichimo Group companies continue to develop their businesses each aiming to be a company
that contributes to "people's healthy and vibrant lives" mainly in the field of "food" while maintaining a base in the fishing and marine products industries.
Message from the New President
I would like to express my gratitude for your support and patronage.
At the Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2024, I assumed office as President.
The Nichimo Group has established the promotion of "sustainable management" as our great challenge for the future. As the Nichimo Group supports all value chain processes from the fishing to the processing and sales of marine products, in conducting business activities, we fulfill our responsibility by engaging in management to conserve abundant marine resources and support environmentally friendly production and logistics, while responding to the global expansion of demand for marine products. Furthermore, we are promoting our sustainability-conscious business activities, and we have also started initiatives for new businesses as part of our efforts aiming to achieve an increase in our corporate value and be a company that is trusted by a wide range of stakeholders.
While we make even more dedicated efforts in the development of our business,
performing to the best of our abilities, we ask for your continued support and
Shinya Aoki
kind encouragement.
President, Representative Director
Business Overview
The Nichimo Group operates six business segments: Food, Marine, Machinery, Materials, Biotics, and Distribution. With the motto of "From Ocean To Dining," we provide comprehensive services, from processing marine products to delivering quality food to consumers' dining table.
Food Business
1
Marine Business
2
Machinery Business
3
Materials Business
4
With its extensive technologies, know-how of the world's oceans, and global network, Nichimo supplies quality seafood products grown in the world's oceans using seamless quality management from raw materials through to processing.
We dispatch our staff to fishing grounds to ensure high- quality raw materials and provide guidance on processing techniques, and at processing sites, our staff assist in creating products that accommodate both market needs and food trust and safety.
For more than 100 years since its founding, Nichimo has been constantly offering new proposals and superior consulting services with its technology and know-how to support the marine products industry. Through our reliable R&D, we contribute to the development of the fishing and marine products industries by providing various products and technologies such as fishing nets and gear, ships, ship equipment, ship supplies, fully rigged fishing vessels and aquaculture materials.
Nichimo supplies marine product processing equipment, Chinese food forming equipment, tofu manufacturing equipment and other food processing machinery and deals in various equipment from raw materials processing to packaging. In addition, as part of our general supervision business, in which we construct new plants including the entire production line, we propose and design optimal machinery and equipment that meet every customer's needs.
In cooperation with partner manufacturers, we offer various materials to a wide range of sectors. In the synthetic products division, we supply products for various daily life scenes, such as building furnishings and steel plate films, packaging materials suited to specific purposes, and hygiene control supplies mainly for food manufacturing and medical applications. We also supply Cofuna® and other agricultural materials.
Amount of crab handled annually: over 5,000 tonnes
We offer high-quality products procured from fishing grounds around the world based on customer needs.
Biotics Business
5
We supply raw materials and sell supplements with a main focus on our proprietary high functional food ingredient AglyMax®, and, working to further develop this in the field of alternative medicines and supply better products and services, we are contributing to people's self-medication and the creation of a healthy society.
World's largest towing tank for experiments is 100 meters long
By utilizing its unique features for daily R&D testing to meet high standards, the Marine Business is recognized internationally.
More than 40 years of experience in aquaculture
Starting with coho salmon farming in 1980, today we provide total support, from the sale of eggs and fry, feed, and aquaculture materials through to providing
information, purchasing, processing and selling farmed seafood.
Shumai produced every second:
over 2,000
Using the 750 manufacturing machines that we have installed so far, as many as 2,000 shumai (traditional Asian dumplings) can be manufactured every second.
5
6
Length of various films supplied annually:
enough to encircle the globe 1.5 times*
From food packaging materials to building materials, we supply a wide range of products to suit our customers' requirements.
* Assuming 1 span of the globe equals 40,000 km
Biotics Business 0.2%
Distribution Business 1.9%
Other Businesses 0.1%
Materials
Business 6.7%
Machinery
Business
9.6%
Distribution Business
6
Leveraging our know-how gained thus far, we work to create high-quality
distribution systems by proposing2 optimal solutions to reduce distribution
costs and improve efficiency and providing total support from center management to delivery in order to achieve them.
4 64.4%
Food
3Business
Consolidated net sales in
the fiscal year ended
March 31, 2024
Marine
127,756 million yen
Business
17.1%
Toward Further Increasing Corporate Value
Fulfilling our responsibilities as a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and contributing to the sound development of the fisheries industry
The Group is actively working to increase its corporate value in order to fulfill the responsibilities expected of a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. With a view towards the fishing industry 100 years from now, we have been promoting commercialization of land-based aquaculture and practical application of biomass fishing nets, which have entered a phase in which results are expected, and measures to improve the cost of capital and ROE are progressing well.
1
Contributing to realizing a sustainable society through our business
2 Cost management
3 Evaluation by stock market
Awareness of improving cost of capital
Utilizing stock market indicators
Commercialization of
land-based aquaculture
Established Fish Farm Mirai LLC and built the largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu
Environmentally friendly sustainable
food production and distribution
Practical application of
biomass fishing nets
Practical application of biomass fishing nets that are biodegradable in the natural environment to reduce plastic waste and CO₂ emissions
Reduction of environmental
problems in the fishing industry
Building a system for the stable
supply of marine products
Large-scale investments in labor- and power-saving and production efficiency increase, including the introduction of the latest manufacturing lines at two major manufacturing subsidiaries in Mombetsu City, Hokkaido.
System for the stable supply of
high-value-added products
+
Regional revitalization
Pursue the optimal capital structure to
improve capital efficiency
Characteristics of the Company's cash flow
Marine Business,
Food Business
Machinery Business
and Materials Business
The fishing season for marine
products is mainly from the early
spring to early autumn, and
Relatively short period from
purchases are made in advance.
purchase to funds recovery
Funds recovered by sales through
to year-end
We are advancing cash flow management, including reduction of recovery periods and inventories in each business, and are also conscious of enhancing ROA and ROIC with an optimal capital structure, in light of strengthening the financial position of the Company.
Latest PBR = ROE × PER
Return on equity (ROE) was 9.0% (FY2023), and the share price was 2,186.1 yen (average closing price from January- March 2024). The price earnings ratio (PER) for FY2023, therefore, was 7.72 times, and the price-to-book ratio (PBR) was 0.64 times, indicating that improvement is still in progress.
Increase in ROE × improvement of PER
- Increase in PBR
- We aim to increase PBR and achieve an increase in enterprise value exceeding dissolution value (PBR=1)
Improvement of PER
Promote understanding of the Company's revenue structure (business model) to enhance recognition of the Company's sustainable creation and expansion of profit in the market. Improve expected profit margin through promotion of growth strategies such as the medium-termmanagement plan
+
Increase in ROE
Improve investment efficiency and profitability by promoting
P. 27-28
P. 25-26
Organization
assets
Human
ROE
assets
Corporate
Intangible
PBR
value
assets
creation
Technology-based
assets
PER
Customer
assets
Land-based aquaculture
Biomass fishing nets
Enhancement of food processing
Strengthening of
engagement
Penetration of
growth potential Improvement in expected rate of return
Utilization of
intangible assets
1
Acceleration
2
Stable growth
3
efficient management
Business growth
Increased
Cost management
corporate
value
Evaluation by stock market
5
6
Management
Message from Top Management
Continued growth to provide sustainable
We continue to make progress on the three pillars of
new businesses that promote sustainable management to improve corporate value
marine resources
Kazuaki Matsumoto
Chairman
NICHIMO CO.,LTD.
Regarding progress of the three pillars aimed towards realizing a sustainable society through our business, the first are the initiatives to realize a system for the stable supply of marine products. The Nichimo Group has two plants in Mombetsu, Hokkaido. One is a plant that processes Alaska pollock caught off the coast of Hokkaido into surimi and produces meal using the remnants that are generated as a by-product. The other is a plant for processing crab and scallops from Okhotsk. A two-stage capital investment has been planned for these two plants, and installation of the automated lines for surimi and fish meal that were planned as the first stage has been completed and they are now operational. For the second stage, we are considering the renewal of freezing equipment.
Next, regarding land-based aquaculture for salmon, a 300-tonne production system has been established as the first phase, and the first shipment was made in October 2023. We are currently working on improving
water temperature, feed, and rearing methods in order to raise the quality of the fish to a level that would be considered delicious by everyone who eats it. The second phase involves plans for 3,000-tonne production, but the transition is slower than initially planned. We will proceed with the second phase of the plan while monitoring the sales results of the first phase.
Finally, regarding the sale of biomass fishing nets, field testing has finally begun. Although the reaction from customers has not been negative, the nets have not yet reached the point where they can maintain the same functionality as conventional fishing nets, and there are still issues to overcome.
Although it will take time for each of these initiatives to produce results, we will continue to push forward with these initiatives as they will contribute to increasing our corporate value.
Business environment and results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
Greatly reduced profit despite increased sales due to restructuring and reorganization of consolidated subsidiaries
Thoughts on finalizing the medium-term management plan and transforming the business portfolio
Actively developing overseas markets in addition to businesses that meet demand in the domestic market, and reforming the business portfolio to stabilize performance
The business environment in FY2023 was difficult for the Nichimo Group.
Although social and economic activity finally began to recover with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks became apparent around the world and appear to be a long-term problem. In the domains of marine products, marine product processing and distribution, and food, which are the foundation of the Group's business, recovery was seen in the restaurant and tourism industries, but difficult conditions were faced due to soaring raw material and energy prices.
In our main Food Business, strong sales of crab for mail order and commercial use contributed to the Group's performance, but a deterioration in the market for surimi (kneaded fish meat) caused distributors' inventory accumulation, forcing the recording of an impairment loss. Regarding pollock roe too, rising raw material prices
and manufacturing costs for mass-market products led to an overall decrease in sales and profit for the Food Business compared to the previous fiscal year.
Similarly, the Materials Business faced difficulties as it was unable to pass on rising raw material prices to sales prices. However, in the Marine Business, although there were poor catches of squid, salmon, saury and other fish that are caught in the seas around Japan, there was a bumper catch of sardines, and sales of materials used to catch them progressed well. In the Machinery Business, there was high demand both domestically and overseas for various labor- and power-saving production equipment, and orders increased.
However, although we secured an increase in revenue, our performance saw a significant decrease in profit due to the recording of losses as part of the business restructuring and reorganization of our consolidated subsidiaries.
As we complete the second year of our "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" (the "current medium-term plan"), which began in FY2022, I personally feel the necessity to transform our business portfolio. It can be said that the current businesses of the Nichimo Group mainly cater to domestic demand, led by the Food Business. The Company's main business involves procuring marine products from around the world and producing fish domestically, for sale in the domestic market. However, the business environment has changed dramatically in recent years, and a business that focuses solely on domestic demand is no longer sufficient. I believe we will need to further increase the proportion of our business that is directed towards overseas demand. This means making large changes to our business portfolio, but I believe it is necessary to proceed with it in the future.
The businesses which can be expected to expand their exports are the Marine Business and Machinery Business. Specifically, the export of fishing materials handled by the Marine Business and the export overseas of food manufacturing machines. The scale of the overseas market for fishing materials is not that large and the market has fierce price competition, but we already have a history of exporting food manufacturing machines, and the recent depreciation of the yen provides a sense of inexpensiveness in the overseas market. On the other hand, as worker shortages have become a global issue and not only a domestic one, I can see that the mechanization of manufacturing plants will continue in the future as well. First, we will proceed with the reform of our business portfolio by increasing exports of food manufacturing machines, with the idea of expanding profits while stabilizing our business.
Management Message from Top Management
Promoting sustainable management and aquaculture business
Expanding our aquaculture business in consideration of the sustainability of fishery resources, and pursuing the possibilities of land-based aquaculture in addition to marine aquaculture
other hand, Nichimo Group's knowledge of the fishing industry should be attractive to companies in other industries. This is because they can take on challenges in new fields by partnering with our Group. Regarding offshore wind power, projects cannot proceed unless a mutually beneficial relationship is built with fishermen, so I feel that there are high expectations for the Nichimo Group to promote local fishing industries and create new marine products businesses. I believe that by leveraging
Such collaboration will also lead to invigoration within Nichimo. Nichimo promotes "challenging new things through organizational collaboration" within the company, and concrete progress is being made on new developments in land-based and marine aquaculture of salmon. I believe that assigning human resources, primarily young people, to these fields to create new businesses will lead to the invigoration of organizations and human resources.
The Nichimo Group is a company that provides comprehensive services throughout the distribution process, from catching marine products to processing and sales, and we are committed to sustainable management with the recognition that protecting our abundant marine resources is an important responsibility. Our aquaculture initiatives are similar to the sustainable management that the Nichimo Group is pursuing, in the sense that they do not damage natural marine resources. Going forward, the marine products industry will likely change to one that considers the sustainability of fishery resources and protecting wild marine products while supplying farmed fish to the market, thereby maintaining a rich diet.
The land-based salmon aquaculture business is becoming increasingly competitive as companies from
Marine and land-based aquaculture each have their pros and cons. Compared to land-based aquaculture, marine aquaculture currently produces far more fish, and is also more profitable. However, marine aquaculture is facing new problems, the greatest being ocean temperatures. Especially in the summer, ocean temperatures are increasingly rising to levels that were previously unthinkable, causing phenomena such as farmed fish to die and shortened farming periods. Taking into account these changes in the global environment, it is necessary for the Nichimo Group to work on both marine and land- based aquaculture.
Regarding land-based aquaculture, I feel there are great benefits from collaboration with other industries. This is because we can utilize the business assets of companies in other industries. For example, in our collaboration with
this collaboration, we can evolve our business in a way that suits the times.
Toward further increasing corporate value
Compiling our next medium-term management plan toward further increasing corporate value and establishing a solid system to consistently satisfy the Prime Market listing maintenance criteria
a variety of industries continue to enter the market. The number of foreign companies from countries such as Norway and Singapore is also increasing. There is no doubt that there is demand for domestically farmed salmon in the Japanese market, and this demand is also expected to continue to expand in the future.
Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, they are allowing us to use unused land at a thermal power plant. Because we are using a large piece of land along the coast, it provides a great benefit in terms of water use rights. Furthermore, land-based aquaculture would not be viable if it is not in such favorable locations. On the
Nichimo is working to continuously improve its corporate value as a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.
Judging from the current stock price (as of March 2024), we are being well-received by the capital market, and with an eye toward further increasing our corporate value in the future, we have established a committee and work is in progress to formulate our next medium-term management plan, which will begin in April 2025. Our idea is that we must first make thorough preparations to satisfy all of the listing maintenance criteria when this criteria is checked at the end of March 2025,
and the major policy for the three-year period of our next medium-term management plan will include the establishment of a solid system that will enable us to consistently satisfy the conditions of the Prime Market.
shares in circulation. We will also make our IR activities more proactive than before. Management's attitude is to place great importance on continually communicating the Company's internal operations and management approach, including sustainability reports.
As we have begun to adopt this attitude, we have recently begun to receive constructive feedback in a variety of forms from shareholders and investors. By listening to these opinions, an attitude to evolve the Nichimo Group has also begun to grow. The number of overseas shareholders is also gradually increasing, and by improving our English-language IR materials, we are now attracting interest from overseas investors as well. Additionally, to improve our governance system, we have appointed a female outside director and will receive opinions from various perspectives.
We aim to increase our corporate value by fulfilling our responsibility to conserve the ocean's rich resources and support environmentally friendly production and distribution
First of all, we will ensure that we earn appropriate profits so that shareholders and investors will recognize the earning power of the Nichimo Group. On top of that, we will also focus on investor relations activities so that the Nichimo Group's future business activities are well understood.
Our Company has always had a majority of stable shareholders who intend to hold shares for the long term, including through cross-holdings. Going forward, the idea is to make a major shift in our capital policy. Specifically, we will change our policy to one of increasing the number of general and overseas investors by proceeding with the elimination of the cross-shareholdings we have maintained thus far and increasing the number of
Marine products are a food source that is highly appealing to people around the world. The world is beginning to realize that there is great value in enjoying a diet that is centered around marine products. As Japan is surrounded by the sea, it is natural that delicious seasonal fish can be enjoyed at any time, but a time may come in the future when this will no longer be the case. There are many things the Nichimo Group can
do to continue delivering delicious marine products to dining tables around the world. Please keep an eye on the Nichimo Group as we continue to grow in order to provide sustainable marine resources.
Management
Financial Strategy
Continuing our ceaseless efforts to improve capital efficiency and corporate value
Yoshitomo Yageta
Senior Managing Director, Assistant to President, in charge of overall management
In this business environment, the Marine Business saw steady growth in areas such as the aquaculture business, but the earnings environment for the Food Business deteriorated. Specifically, the Food Business saw valuation losses on raw materials for surimi and an increase in obsolete inventory at a subsidiary. As a result, consolidated net sales for the current fiscal year were
- billion yen, and consolidated operating profit was
- billion yen, resulting in a decline in profit.
supply of marine products and new M&As. Regarding the long-term funds related to investments and loans, we have made capital investment and business investment plans and are working to ensure liquidity while comprehensively taking into account market interest rate trends and the repayment schedules for existing long-term borrowings, etc.
We have previously announced net sales of 150.0 billion yen and ordinary profit of 4.5 billion yen as our long-
Towards improved capital efficiency
Having chosen to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, satisfying the criteria to secure our continued listing is important for Nichimo. As part of our capital policy for FY2023, we completed a capital increase of approximately 2.0 billion yen through the issuance of share acquisition rights as initially planned, which brought the total number of issued shares to approximately 4.5 million. In addition, in preparation for the start of the new NISA system, we implemented a stock split in November 2023, and the current total number of issued shares is approximately 9.0 million. Looking at the current share price, I believe that this capital policy has been generally well received by the capital markets.
1) Increase of our tradable market capitalization
Continuing to increase our corporate value and obtaining its appropriate evaluation in the capital markets to increase our tradable market capitalization, thereby clearing the level of 10.0 billion yen needed to maintain a listing on the TSE Prime Market is an important issue.
If the current share price level (as of March 2024) continues, it appears that we can satisfy the criteria, but of course we need to keep a close eye on external economic factors and the state of the capital markets, and we will focus on maintaining and improving the appropriate share price.
2) Improvement of our operating cash flow
We will continue to strengthen our financial position by working to improve operating cash flow and focusing on generating profits that exceed our cost of capital.
-
Proactive approach to
our investor relations activities
We are making our investor relations (IR) activities more proactive than ever before to ensure that Nichimo's corporate value (share price) is evaluated appropriately by the capital markets. In an effort to raise awareness of the Nichimo Group's business and business model, we hold financial results presentations twice a year
for institutional investors, as well as presentations for individual investors.
We are also putting effort into improving our corporate website and strive to providing timely, high-quality information disclosure.
Through these efforts, Nichimo is striving to sustainably increase its corporate value and obtain an appropriate corporate valuation in the capital markets. We recognize that progressing with these is our greatest mission.
FY2023 results and FY2024 forecast
For FY2023 (the "current fiscal year"), at the start of the year we foresaw achieving the targets for the final year of the "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" (the "current medium-term plan") one year ahead of schedule, and set targets of
131.0 billion yen in consolidated net sales, 3.1 billion yen in operating profit, and 3.5 billion yen in ordinary profit. However, once the year began, while normalization of economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic was seen, the earnings environment remained difficult due to the emergence of geopolitical risks, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine and worsening tensions in the Middle East.
As such, in terms of business performance, the current fiscal year takes on the position of a period of stagnation, but in FY2024 (the "next fiscal year"), we expect progress in disposing of the negative legacy that arose during the current fiscal year, and that prices of raw materials for the Food Business will return to stability. We plan to allocate the approximately 3.0 billion yen in investment cash flows we obtained during the current fiscal year to new investments. Through this, we hope to set targets for the next fiscal year that exceed the targets for the final year of the current medium-term plan.
The Marine Business will be the core that supports the recovery of our performance in the next fiscal year. Regarding land-based aquaculture, which is also a sustainable initiative, we produced 300 tonnes in the current fiscal year, which was the first year of production. Our next production target is 3,000 tonnes, but first we will work towards achieving 1,500 tonnes in the next fiscal year. The land-based aquaculture project being implemented in Kyushu is being conducted in collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated. The upfront investment of around 10.0 billion yen will be required to achieve the final target
of 3,000 tonnes. Nichimo will contribute 40% of this amount, which will be funded by utilizing the financial cash flows and investment cash flows obtained during the current fiscal year. The Nichimo Group's land- based aquaculture is a pioneer compared to other companies, and we have high expectations of its future development.
Progress of medium-term management plan and outlook for next medium-term management plan
A total of 10.0 billion yen in capital investment over the three-year period was planned under the current medium-term plan, and are moving forward with this. Specifically, in addition to commercialization of land- based aquaculture, we envision the practical application of biomass fishing nets, building a system for the stable
term vision and medium- to long-term management targets. I believe that it will be difficult to achieve these numerical targets simply by expanding our existing businesses. It will be necessary for us to ensure that the new businesses which we are currently working on are placed on track and to acquire new businesses, for example through M&A.
By business segment, the Food Business is often influenced by the market conditions for raw materials, so the challenge is to establish a profit structure that is less susceptible to market conditions. Specifically, this means increasing the amount of processed foods.
In the Marine Business, we will continue to advance our existing initiatives. As global warming progresses, we predict that we will no longer be able to catch fish in abundance as we did in the past, and therefore it is necessary to proceed with research and development into aquaculture, environmentally friendly materials, and labor-saving ship operations.
The Machinery Business is a field in which growth is expected. We need to increase exports overseas in order to grow further. For this, we will pursue the possibilities for overseas expansion, including finding sales partners overseas.
To support these developments, we believe it is essential to secure operating cash flow during the term of the current medium-term plan, and our urgent task is to increase corporate value and shareholder value by further expanding cash flows and improving capital efficiency.
The Nichimo Group continues to make unending efforts to increase its corporate value, including the implementation of the next medium-term plan. As an officer in charge, I will continue to proceed with reforms without ever letting up.
Please look forward to the future of the Nichimo Group.
Management
Medium-Term Management Plan
Overview of "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)"
Progress of "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" Numerical targets and progress
Basic concept
The Company works to improve corporate value with management that takes into consideration the
three "connections" based on
the management policy of "From Ocean To Dining"
Connecting to the Future
Increasing corporate value through expanding
the scale of the business
Sustainable management (response to SDGs)
Connecting Businesses
Connecting with People
Strengthen cooperation within Group businesses
Boost Group-level internal control systems
Create new value through the aquaculture business, etc.
Strengthen shareholder relations through IR activities
Further expand overseas business
Create more comfortable working environments
Results for fiscal year
Forecast for fiscal year
Numerical targets for the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2024
ending March 31, 2025
ending March 31, 2025 (final fiscal year)
Consolidated net sales
(Millions of yen)
127,756
135,000
130,000
Operating profit
(Millions of yen)
2,020
3,400
3,300
Ordinary profit
(Millions of yen)
2,562
3,600
3,500
ROE
9.0%
-
10.0%
Future outlook
Our business is niche and competitive, which we expect to perform well despite the continuing unsettled external environment
Measures
MISSION: Stabilize revenues
1 Selection and concentration of businesses
2 Enhancement of manufacturing functions: Processed foods
(Northern frozen fish, salmon, tuna)
3 Building a system for the stable supply of marine products
MISSION: Reform the business structure
1 Restructure into business that Nichimo can operate and manage
2 Establish new business offices
MISSION: Enter into overseas markets
1 Build overseas sales platform for own products (AglyMax®, etc.)
2 Expand domestic share
Food
Business
Distribution
Marine
Business
Business
Nichimo
Group
Biotics
Machinery
Business
Business
Materials
Business
MISSION: Create new businesses
1 Commercialization of land-based aquaculture
2 Practical application of biomass fishing nets
3 Opening up of overseas markets, mainly in Asia
MISSION: Take initial steps for business expansion
1 Establish system to double overseas sales
2 Expand business through M&A
3 Train personnel for sales expansion
MISSION: Strengthen trading company function
1 Expand sales of various environmentally conscious materials
2 Boost converting (adhesive processing) business
In the business environment for FY2024 (the "next fiscal year"), we expect prices to remain high and personal consumption to slow due to increased awareness of protecting lifestyles, however inbound demand is expected to expand further due to the effect of the weak yen. Furthermore, the aquaculture business, in which our Group has many years of experience and know- how, is experiencing increasing demand including from the public, and we will further focus on this area, as it is an area in which we can make the most of our Group's strengths in diversified business development, such as building aquaculture production systems and distribution systems.
Regarding past non-performing assets, which had been a cause for concern, they have been eliminated and reduced in FY2023, including through inventory valuation write-downs, so we expect performance in the next fiscal year to be strong.
Overseas sales and aquaculture business expected to expand, while inflation and yen depreciation measures are also predicted
Business segment
Factors expected to have a positive impact
Food
Marine
Machinery
Materials
Stimulation of consumer activity
○
○
Restaurant and inbound tourism demand
◎
○
Stimulation of labor- and power-saving capital investment
○
○
Expansion of overseas sales
○
◎
Expansion of aquaculture business (stable supply)
○
◎
○
○
Surimi processing line
Crab grading process
Building a system for the stable supply of marine products
In line with the policy of the current medium-term plan, Yamaichi Suisan Co., Ltd. has increased its production capacity by expanding its plant and introducing new equipment to save labor and power. In addition, in order to strengthen sales overseas, we have obtained HACCP certification to facilitate sales to the US and implement strict quality controls. Additionally, a fish meal plant was completed in 2022, increasing production capacity and contributing significantly to its business performance. This fiscal year, the 1.0 billion yen capital investment plan to further strengthen production will move into its final stage.
In addition, Okhotsk Nichimo Co.,Ltd. has strengthened its management and manufacturing systems for its crab and scallop business. Okhotsk Nichimo collaborates closely with Yamaichi Suisan in the domestic sale of scallops to optimize their operations depending on local catches and to secure profits. We are committed to contributing to regional revitalization by delivering hometown tax system gifts and creating employment.
Promotion of land-based aquaculture
The first shipment of Mirai Salmon produced at the largest
We are developing marine materials (fishing nets, ropes, octopus
salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu was shipped in mid-October
pots), etc. made with biomass and biodegradable materials
2023. Advanced systems that utilize IoT and AI are used to
developed by our Group in order to resolve the issue of ever-
create the most comfortable environment for salmon to grow.
increasing marine plastic waste. We have also developed a
This enables us to stably produce and deliver healthy, stress-
"biodegradable gill net" whose main raw materials are petroleum-
free, and highly fresh salmon all year round. Currently on sale at
based biodegradable materials. The net was tested in Alaska
local supermarkets and roadside rest areas. We plan to increase
pollock and herring fishing operations. It was confirmed that
our annual production to 3,000 tonnes.
the catch of Alaska pollock with this biodegradable net was
comparable to that with a conventional net. It demonstrated a
higher efficiency
in herring fishing
operations. We
Octopus pot
Sandbags/
float covers (film)
continue to strive for
its early monetization.
Squid hook
Filament lines for
Oyster lines
Marine materials made
making fishing
Land-based aquaculture farm operated by Fish Farm Mirai LLC
with biomass and
nets and ropes
biodegradable materials
Value Creation in the Nichimo Group
History of Value Creation
2021
Fish Farm Mirai LLC was established to operate the largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu.
Nichimo's history of over 100 years began with the fishery division of Kohzu Shoten in Shimonoseki, which was founded back in 1910 and introduced trawl fishing technology from the United Kingdom. Ever since, we have contributed to the modernization and efficiency of Japan's fishing industry through research, development, manufacturing, and sales of fishing nets and gear, as well as sales of ship machinery and materials. In response to our customers' requests, we have also expanded our business to provide a comprehensive range of products, from marine products to processed food and food processing machinery.
In recent years, we respond to the needs of the times and the market with our advanced technology based on our rich experience and wide-rangingknow-how, developing and selling functional and environmentally friendly building furnishings, packaging materials, hygiene control supplies, and healthy food materials derived from fermented soybeans, which have been attracting attention in the field of healthy food and medical care. We continue to work hard every day to meet the expectations of our stakeholders for the next 100 years under the Group's management policy of "From Ocean To Dining."
1967
1910
Amid the development of new technology
and modern mass production systems,
What was to become the
full-scale sales of frozen surimi (kneaded
fish meat) commenced. The Food
foundation of the Company,
1955
Business expanded in scale.
the fishery division of Kohzu
Shoten was established. It
Trading business diversified and
later was split off and
1934
began trading in food packaging
incorporated separately as
materials, food processing machinery,
the net weaving division.
Started conducting surveys into
and other food related business.
2005
Established Nichimo Group's
Charter of Corporate Behavior.
1980
The Haneuo brand of karashi mentaiko (spicy pollock roe) was launched. This marked the Company's foray into the food processing business, and it continued to develop food products.
2000
2025
2019
Celebrated 100th anniversary of incorporation.
2020
Distribution Business
fishing operations in South East Asia.
Business was expanded to overseas.
Founder
Food Business
Eima Kohzu
1910
Marine Business
1960
Materials
1920
1940
Business
Machinery
1919
1922
Business
Establishment of Kohzu Shoten with the
aim of becoming Japan's top fishing net
Began trading in lubricant oil
1961
company. The name was changed to
for trawl vessels. This was later
Nihon Gyomo Sengu K.K. the next year.
developed into a petroleum
Delivered food processing machinery and materials to a food
business.
processing plant of a major fishing company. This led to the
establishment of the Machinery Business and the Materials Business.
Founders Jinpachi Hayashida
and Chiyoma Iwamoto
2010
The Distribution Business was started in the Kyushu region.
Biotics Business
1980
1999
As a result of conducting research and
1972
development on feed, the Biotics Business
was started to develop and sell food
The Company changed its name to NICHIMO
materials derived from fermented soybeans.
CO.,LTD. The petroleum department was split
off and it became Kygnus Sekiyu K.K.
Value Creation in the Nichimo Group
Value Creation through Business Operations
Many social issues are inseparable from the Group's business domains and we aim to provide value to stakeholders by including solutions to these issues in our business strategy.
Outputs
Refer to pages 3 to 4
Management vision
Value created
Creating economic value
Social issues and
environmental change
Aging population and low birthrate
Global warming
Shrinking workforce
Marine pollution and
the protection of fishery resources
Food loss
Changing workstyles
Diverse consumer preferences
Combat marine plastic issue
Reduction of CO• emissions
Management resources
Human capital
- Growing people into stronger individuals and connecting them
- Net sales per employee: Average over 300 million yen
Financial capital
- Shareholders' equity: 28,333 million yen
- Total assets: 81,092 million yen
Manufacturing capital
- World's largest towing tank for experiments
- Largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu
- Subsidiaries operating various marine raw materials and processed product manufacturing
etc.
Intellectual capital
- Business coordination within the Nichimo Group
- Unique unrivaled onboard technical guidance provided for quality, freshness, management
- Experience and know-how of each business gained over our long history
Social capital
- Participation in SDGs and other initiatives
- Network encompassing 38 countries and regions worldwide
Natural capital
-
Development of environmentally friendly fishing gear
* As of March 2024
Business activities
Contributing to society through business
From Ocean To Dining
Nichimo
Group
A business platform provider offering total support through diversified businesses development and networks derived from the fishing and marine products industries
Promoting sustainable management
Stakeholders
Employees
Customers
Business
Shareholders
Society
partners
Investors
United Nations Global Compact
Corporate governance
Food Business
We bring food to the table that not only satisfies our high standard of quality but also guarantees safety and health.
Marine Business
The Marine Business, the Company's original business, contributes to the growth of the fishing and marine products industries using its technology and know-how accumulated over a history of more than 100 years.
Machinery Business
The Machinery Business provides total support for meeting our customers' needs using our meticulous proposal capabilities, which are our strong point, from design to plant construction.
Materials Business
The Materials Business provides products to a wide range of fields from food to housing, contributing to people's healthy and vibrant lives.
Biotics Business
The Biotics Business supplies healthy food materials derived from soybeans to food manufacturers and healthcare institutions, contributing to everyone's healthcare.
Distribution Business
The Distribution Business has built a distribution network focused on the Kyushu region and provides a high-quality distribution system based on our excellent proposal capabilities.
Targets for the final year of
the Fiscal 2023
Medium-Term Management Plan
Consolidated
130.0 billion yen
net sales
Operating profit
3.3 billion yen
Ordinary profit
3.5 billion yen
ROE
10.0%
Creating social value
As a group of
companies trusted
People's healthy and vibrant lives
by stakeholders,
Products that meet the needs of
Nichimo and the
Nichimo Group will
changes in eating habits
Sustainable conservation of
carry out steady
fishery resources
operations, while
Global environmental conservation
developing new
and ecosystem protection
businesses in the
Responding to labor force decline
21st century.
