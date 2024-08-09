2024

Corporate philosophy

In the spirit that a company is a public organ of society, we widely contribute to societal development with technologies and services that lead the industry.

Since its foundation in 1910 (establishment was in 1919), Nichimo has been developing business operations mainly in the fishing and marine products industries, in response to

What We Want to Communicate in Sustainability Report 2024

The Group's purpose in preparing this report is to provide our stakeholders with both financial and non-financial information on its efforts for increasing its corporate value over the medium to long term, including the Company's Medium-Term Management Plan and our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities, to deepen stakeholders' understanding of the Group.

In the preparation of Sustainability Report 2024, we held a dialogue between the new President Aoki and the Outside Directors in order to clearly communicate our business development and response to new challenges with a view to the future of the fishing industry, without being satisfied with achieving the listing standards of the Prime Market.

We immediately began to consider ways to resolve the points raised by the Outside Directors. We will now proceed with preparations so that we can show results in the next medium-term management plan. Further, as in the previous year, the Personnel Department held a dialogue on the further evolution and penetration of the challenging corporate culture that is the source of the Group's strength, and on the creation of workplaces where a diverse workforce can thrive. In addition to this, we also provide a narrative on the relevant pages about the Group's basic approach to increasing corporate value and the financial indicators that we prioritize.

changing times over its history spanning over more than 100 years.

Based on its corporate philosophy since its founding, Nichimo and the Nichimo Group companies continue to develop their businesses each aiming to be a company

that contributes to "people's healthy and vibrant lives" mainly in the field of "food" while maintaining a base in the fishing and marine products industries.

Message from the New President

I would like to express my gratitude for your support and patronage.

At the Board of Directors meeting held after the conclusion of the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2024, I assumed office as President.

The Nichimo Group has established the promotion of "sustainable management" as our great challenge for the future. As the Nichimo Group supports all value chain processes from the fishing to the processing and sales of marine products, in conducting business activities, we fulfill our responsibility by engaging in management to conserve abundant marine resources and support environmentally friendly production and logistics, while responding to the global expansion of demand for marine products. Furthermore, we are promoting our sustainability-conscious business activities, and we have also started initiatives for new businesses as part of our efforts aiming to achieve an increase in our corporate value and be a company that is trusted by a wide range of stakeholders.

While we make even more dedicated efforts in the development of our business,

performing to the best of our abilities, we ask for your continued support and

Shinya Aoki

kind encouragement.

President, Representative Director

Business Overview

The Nichimo Group operates six business segments: Food, Marine, Machinery, Materials, Biotics, and Distribution. With the motto of "From Ocean To Dining," we provide comprehensive services, from processing marine products to delivering quality food to consumers' dining table.

Food Business

1

Marine Business

2

Machinery Business

3

Materials Business

4

With its extensive technologies, know-how of the world's oceans, and global network, Nichimo supplies quality seafood products grown in the world's oceans using seamless quality management from raw materials through to processing.

We dispatch our staff to fishing grounds to ensure high- quality raw materials and provide guidance on processing techniques, and at processing sites, our staff assist in creating products that accommodate both market needs and food trust and safety.

For more than 100 years since its founding, Nichimo has been constantly offering new proposals and superior consulting services with its technology and know-how to support the marine products industry. Through our reliable R&D, we contribute to the development of the fishing and marine products industries by providing various products and technologies such as fishing nets and gear, ships, ship equipment, ship supplies, fully rigged fishing vessels and aquaculture materials.

Nichimo supplies marine product processing equipment, Chinese food forming equipment, tofu manufacturing equipment and other food processing machinery and deals in various equipment from raw materials processing to packaging. In addition, as part of our general supervision business, in which we construct new plants including the entire production line, we propose and design optimal machinery and equipment that meet every customer's needs.

In cooperation with partner manufacturers, we offer various materials to a wide range of sectors. In the synthetic products division, we supply products for various daily life scenes, such as building furnishings and steel plate films, packaging materials suited to specific purposes, and hygiene control supplies mainly for food manufacturing and medical applications. We also supply Cofuna® and other agricultural materials.

Amount of crab handled annually: over 5,000 tonnes

We offer high-quality products procured from fishing grounds around the world based on customer needs.

Biotics Business

5

We supply raw materials and sell supplements with a main focus on our proprietary high functional food ingredient AglyMax®, and, working to further develop this in the field of alternative medicines and supply better products and services, we are contributing to people's self-medication and the creation of a healthy society.

World's largest towing tank for experiments is 100 meters long

By utilizing its unique features for daily R&D testing to meet high standards, the Marine Business is recognized internationally.

More than 40 years of experience in aquaculture

Starting with coho salmon farming in 1980, today we provide total support, from the sale of eggs and fry, feed, and aquaculture materials through to providing

information, purchasing, processing and selling farmed seafood.

4

Shumai produced every second:

over 2,000

Using the 750 manufacturing machines that we have installed so far, as many as 2,000 shumai (traditional Asian dumplings) can be manufactured every second.

5

1

6

Length of various films supplied annually:

enough to encircle the globe 1.5 times*

From food packaging materials to building materials, we supply a wide range of products to suit our customers' requirements.

* Assuming 1 span of the globe equals 40,000 km

Biotics Business 0.2%

Distribution Business 1.9%

Other Businesses 0.1%

Materials

Business 6.7%

Machinery

Business

9.6%

Distribution Business

6

Leveraging our know-how gained thus far, we work to create high-quality

distribution systems by proposing2 optimal solutions to reduce distribution

costs and improve efficiency and providing total support from center management to delivery in order to achieve them.

4 64.4%

Food

3Business

Consolidated net sales in

the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2024

Marine

127,756 million yen

Business

17.1%

3

4

Business growth

Toward Further Increasing Corporate Value

Fulfilling our responsibilities as a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and contributing to the sound development of the fisheries industry

The Group is actively working to increase its corporate value in order to fulfill the responsibilities expected of a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. With a view towards the fishing industry 100 years from now, we have been promoting commercialization of land-based aquaculture and practical application of biomass fishing nets, which have entered a phase in which results are expected, and measures to improve the cost of capital and ROE are progressing well.

1

Contributing to realizing a sustainable society through our business

2 Cost management

3 Evaluation by stock market

Awareness of improving cost of capital

Utilizing stock market indicators

Commercialization of

land-based aquaculture

Established Fish Farm Mirai LLC and built the largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu

Environmentally friendly sustainable

food production and distribution

Practical application of

biomass fishing nets

Practical application of biomass fishing nets that are biodegradable in the natural environment to reduce plastic waste and CO₂ emissions

Reduction of environmental

problems in the fishing industry

Building a system for the stable

supply of marine products

Large-scale investments in labor- and power-saving and production efficiency increase, including the introduction of the latest manufacturing lines at two major manufacturing subsidiaries in Mombetsu City, Hokkaido.

System for the stable supply of

high-value-added products

+

Regional revitalization

Pursue the optimal capital structure to

improve capital efficiency

Characteristics of the Company's cash flow

Marine Business,

Food Business

Machinery Business

and Materials Business

The fishing season for marine

products is mainly from the early

spring to early autumn, and

Relatively short period from

purchases are made in advance.

purchase to funds recovery

Funds recovered by sales through

to year-end

We are advancing cash flow management, including reduction of recovery periods and inventories in each business, and are also conscious of enhancing ROA and ROIC with an optimal capital structure, in light of strengthening the financial position of the Company.

Latest PBR = ROE × PER

Return on equity (ROE) was 9.0% (FY2023), and the share price was 2,186.1 yen (average closing price from January- March 2024). The price earnings ratio (PER) for FY2023, therefore, was 7.72 times, and the price-to-book ratio (PBR) was 0.64 times, indicating that improvement is still in progress.

Increase in ROE × improvement of PER

    • Increase in PBR
  • We aim to increase PBR and achieve an increase in enterprise value exceeding dissolution value (PBR=1)

Improvement of PER

Promote understanding of the Company's revenue structure (business model) to enhance recognition of the Company's sustainable creation and expansion of profit in the market. Improve expected profit margin through promotion of growth strategies such as the medium-termmanagement plan

+

Increase in ROE

Improve investment efficiency and profitability by promoting

P. 27-28

P. 25-26

Organization

assets

Human

ROE

assets

Corporate

Intangible

PBR

value

assets

creation

Technology-based

assets

PER

Customer

assets

Land-based aquaculture

Biomass fishing nets

Enhancement of food processing

Strengthening of

engagement

Penetration of

growth potential Improvement in expected rate of return

Utilization of

intangible assets

1

Acceleration

2

Stable growth

3

efficient management

Business growth

Increased

Cost management

corporate

value

Evaluation by stock market

5

6

Management

Message from Top Management

Continued growth to provide sustainable

We continue to make progress on the three pillars of

new businesses that promote sustainable management to improve corporate value

marine resources

Kazuaki Matsumoto

Chairman

NICHIMO CO.,LTD.

Regarding progress of the three pillars aimed towards realizing a sustainable society through our business, the first are the initiatives to realize a system for the stable supply of marine products. The Nichimo Group has two plants in Mombetsu, Hokkaido. One is a plant that processes Alaska pollock caught off the coast of Hokkaido into surimi and produces meal using the remnants that are generated as a by-product. The other is a plant for processing crab and scallops from Okhotsk. A two-stage capital investment has been planned for these two plants, and installation of the automated lines for surimi and fish meal that were planned as the first stage has been completed and they are now operational. For the second stage, we are considering the renewal of freezing equipment.

Next, regarding land-based aquaculture for salmon, a 300-tonne production system has been established as the first phase, and the first shipment was made in October 2023. We are currently working on improving

water temperature, feed, and rearing methods in order to raise the quality of the fish to a level that would be considered delicious by everyone who eats it. The second phase involves plans for 3,000-tonne production, but the transition is slower than initially planned. We will proceed with the second phase of the plan while monitoring the sales results of the first phase.

Finally, regarding the sale of biomass fishing nets, field testing has finally begun. Although the reaction from customers has not been negative, the nets have not yet reached the point where they can maintain the same functionality as conventional fishing nets, and there are still issues to overcome.

Although it will take time for each of these initiatives to produce results, we will continue to push forward with these initiatives as they will contribute to increasing our corporate value.

Business environment and results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Greatly reduced profit despite increased sales due to restructuring and reorganization of consolidated subsidiaries

Thoughts on finalizing the medium-term management plan and transforming the business portfolio

Actively developing overseas markets in addition to businesses that meet demand in the domestic market, and reforming the business portfolio to stabilize performance

The business environment in FY2023 was difficult for the Nichimo Group.

Although social and economic activity finally began to recover with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks became apparent around the world and appear to be a long-term problem. In the domains of marine products, marine product processing and distribution, and food, which are the foundation of the Group's business, recovery was seen in the restaurant and tourism industries, but difficult conditions were faced due to soaring raw material and energy prices.

In our main Food Business, strong sales of crab for mail order and commercial use contributed to the Group's performance, but a deterioration in the market for surimi (kneaded fish meat) caused distributors' inventory accumulation, forcing the recording of an impairment loss. Regarding pollock roe too, rising raw material prices

and manufacturing costs for mass-market products led to an overall decrease in sales and profit for the Food Business compared to the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, the Materials Business faced difficulties as it was unable to pass on rising raw material prices to sales prices. However, in the Marine Business, although there were poor catches of squid, salmon, saury and other fish that are caught in the seas around Japan, there was a bumper catch of sardines, and sales of materials used to catch them progressed well. In the Machinery Business, there was high demand both domestically and overseas for various labor- and power-saving production equipment, and orders increased.

However, although we secured an increase in revenue, our performance saw a significant decrease in profit due to the recording of losses as part of the business restructuring and reorganization of our consolidated subsidiaries.

As we complete the second year of our "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" (the "current medium-term plan"), which began in FY2022, I personally feel the necessity to transform our business portfolio. It can be said that the current businesses of the Nichimo Group mainly cater to domestic demand, led by the Food Business. The Company's main business involves procuring marine products from around the world and producing fish domestically, for sale in the domestic market. However, the business environment has changed dramatically in recent years, and a business that focuses solely on domestic demand is no longer sufficient. I believe we will need to further increase the proportion of our business that is directed towards overseas demand. This means making large changes to our business portfolio, but I believe it is necessary to proceed with it in the future.

The businesses which can be expected to expand their exports are the Marine Business and Machinery Business. Specifically, the export of fishing materials handled by the Marine Business and the export overseas of food manufacturing machines. The scale of the overseas market for fishing materials is not that large and the market has fierce price competition, but we already have a history of exporting food manufacturing machines, and the recent depreciation of the yen provides a sense of inexpensiveness in the overseas market. On the other hand, as worker shortages have become a global issue and not only a domestic one, I can see that the mechanization of manufacturing plants will continue in the future as well. First, we will proceed with the reform of our business portfolio by increasing exports of food manufacturing machines, with the idea of expanding profits while stabilizing our business.

7

8

Management Message from Top Management

Promoting sustainable management and aquaculture business

Expanding our aquaculture business in consideration of the sustainability of fishery resources, and pursuing the possibilities of land-based aquaculture in addition to marine aquaculture

other hand, Nichimo Group's knowledge of the fishing industry should be attractive to companies in other industries. This is because they can take on challenges in new fields by partnering with our Group. Regarding offshore wind power, projects cannot proceed unless a mutually beneficial relationship is built with fishermen, so I feel that there are high expectations for the Nichimo Group to promote local fishing industries and create new marine products businesses. I believe that by leveraging

Such collaboration will also lead to invigoration within Nichimo. Nichimo promotes "challenging new things through organizational collaboration" within the company, and concrete progress is being made on new developments in land-based and marine aquaculture of salmon. I believe that assigning human resources, primarily young people, to these fields to create new businesses will lead to the invigoration of organizations and human resources.

The Nichimo Group is a company that provides comprehensive services throughout the distribution process, from catching marine products to processing and sales, and we are committed to sustainable management with the recognition that protecting our abundant marine resources is an important responsibility. Our aquaculture initiatives are similar to the sustainable management that the Nichimo Group is pursuing, in the sense that they do not damage natural marine resources. Going forward, the marine products industry will likely change to one that considers the sustainability of fishery resources and protecting wild marine products while supplying farmed fish to the market, thereby maintaining a rich diet.

The land-based salmon aquaculture business is becoming increasingly competitive as companies from

Marine and land-based aquaculture each have their pros and cons. Compared to land-based aquaculture, marine aquaculture currently produces far more fish, and is also more profitable. However, marine aquaculture is facing new problems, the greatest being ocean temperatures. Especially in the summer, ocean temperatures are increasingly rising to levels that were previously unthinkable, causing phenomena such as farmed fish to die and shortened farming periods. Taking into account these changes in the global environment, it is necessary for the Nichimo Group to work on both marine and land- based aquaculture.

Regarding land-based aquaculture, I feel there are great benefits from collaboration with other industries. This is because we can utilize the business assets of companies in other industries. For example, in our collaboration with

this collaboration, we can evolve our business in a way that suits the times.

Toward further increasing corporate value

Compiling our next medium-term management plan toward further increasing corporate value and establishing a solid system to consistently satisfy the Prime Market listing maintenance criteria

a variety of industries continue to enter the market. The number of foreign companies from countries such as Norway and Singapore is also increasing. There is no doubt that there is demand for domestically farmed salmon in the Japanese market, and this demand is also expected to continue to expand in the future.

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, they are allowing us to use unused land at a thermal power plant. Because we are using a large piece of land along the coast, it provides a great benefit in terms of water use rights. Furthermore, land-based aquaculture would not be viable if it is not in such favorable locations. On the

Nichimo is working to continuously improve its corporate value as a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market.

Judging from the current stock price (as of March 2024), we are being well-received by the capital market, and with an eye toward further increasing our corporate value in the future, we have established a committee and work is in progress to formulate our next medium-term management plan, which will begin in April 2025. Our idea is that we must first make thorough preparations to satisfy all of the listing maintenance criteria when this criteria is checked at the end of March 2025,

and the major policy for the three-year period of our next medium-term management plan will include the establishment of a solid system that will enable us to consistently satisfy the conditions of the Prime Market.

shares in circulation. We will also make our IR activities more proactive than before. Management's attitude is to place great importance on continually communicating the Company's internal operations and management approach, including sustainability reports.

As we have begun to adopt this attitude, we have recently begun to receive constructive feedback in a variety of forms from shareholders and investors. By listening to these opinions, an attitude to evolve the Nichimo Group has also begun to grow. The number of overseas shareholders is also gradually increasing, and by improving our English-language IR materials, we are now attracting interest from overseas investors as well. Additionally, to improve our governance system, we have appointed a female outside director and will receive opinions from various perspectives.

We aim to increase our corporate value by fulfilling our responsibility to conserve the ocean's rich resources and support environmentally friendly production and distribution

First of all, we will ensure that we earn appropriate profits so that shareholders and investors will recognize the earning power of the Nichimo Group. On top of that, we will also focus on investor relations activities so that the Nichimo Group's future business activities are well understood.

Our Company has always had a majority of stable shareholders who intend to hold shares for the long term, including through cross-holdings. Going forward, the idea is to make a major shift in our capital policy. Specifically, we will change our policy to one of increasing the number of general and overseas investors by proceeding with the elimination of the cross-shareholdings we have maintained thus far and increasing the number of

Marine products are a food source that is highly appealing to people around the world. The world is beginning to realize that there is great value in enjoying a diet that is centered around marine products. As Japan is surrounded by the sea, it is natural that delicious seasonal fish can be enjoyed at any time, but a time may come in the future when this will no longer be the case. There are many things the Nichimo Group can

do to continue delivering delicious marine products to dining tables around the world. Please keep an eye on the Nichimo Group as we continue to grow in order to provide sustainable marine resources.

9

10

Management

Financial Strategy

Continuing our ceaseless efforts to improve capital efficiency and corporate value

Yoshitomo Yageta

Senior Managing Director, Assistant to President, in charge of overall management

In this business environment, the Marine Business saw steady growth in areas such as the aquaculture business, but the earnings environment for the Food Business deteriorated. Specifically, the Food Business saw valuation losses on raw materials for surimi and an increase in obsolete inventory at a subsidiary. As a result, consolidated net sales for the current fiscal year were

  1. billion yen, and consolidated operating profit was
  1. billion yen, resulting in a decline in profit.

supply of marine products and new M&As. Regarding the long-term funds related to investments and loans, we have made capital investment and business investment plans and are working to ensure liquidity while comprehensively taking into account market interest rate trends and the repayment schedules for existing long-term borrowings, etc.

We have previously announced net sales of 150.0 billion yen and ordinary profit of 4.5 billion yen as our long-

Towards improved capital efficiency

Having chosen to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market, satisfying the criteria to secure our continued listing is important for Nichimo. As part of our capital policy for FY2023, we completed a capital increase of approximately 2.0 billion yen through the issuance of share acquisition rights as initially planned, which brought the total number of issued shares to approximately 4.5 million. In addition, in preparation for the start of the new NISA system, we implemented a stock split in November 2023, and the current total number of issued shares is approximately 9.0 million. Looking at the current share price, I believe that this capital policy has been generally well received by the capital markets.

1) Increase of our tradable market capitalization

Continuing to increase our corporate value and obtaining its appropriate evaluation in the capital markets to increase our tradable market capitalization, thereby clearing the level of 10.0 billion yen needed to maintain a listing on the TSE Prime Market is an important issue.

If the current share price level (as of March 2024) continues, it appears that we can satisfy the criteria, but of course we need to keep a close eye on external economic factors and the state of the capital markets, and we will focus on maintaining and improving the appropriate share price.

2) Improvement of our operating cash flow

We will continue to strengthen our financial position by working to improve operating cash flow and focusing on generating profits that exceed our cost of capital.

  1. Proactive approach to
    our investor relations activities

We are making our investor relations (IR) activities more proactive than ever before to ensure that Nichimo's corporate value (share price) is evaluated appropriately by the capital markets. In an effort to raise awareness of the Nichimo Group's business and business model, we hold financial results presentations twice a year

for institutional investors, as well as presentations for individual investors.

We are also putting effort into improving our corporate website and strive to providing timely, high-quality information disclosure.

Through these efforts, Nichimo is striving to sustainably increase its corporate value and obtain an appropriate corporate valuation in the capital markets. We recognize that progressing with these is our greatest mission.

FY2023 results and FY2024 forecast

For FY2023 (the "current fiscal year"), at the start of the year we foresaw achieving the targets for the final year of the "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" (the "current medium-term plan") one year ahead of schedule, and set targets of

131.0 billion yen in consolidated net sales, 3.1 billion yen in operating profit, and 3.5 billion yen in ordinary profit. However, once the year began, while normalization of economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic was seen, the earnings environment remained difficult due to the emergence of geopolitical risks, such as the prolonged situation in Ukraine and worsening tensions in the Middle East.

As such, in terms of business performance, the current fiscal year takes on the position of a period of stagnation, but in FY2024 (the "next fiscal year"), we expect progress in disposing of the negative legacy that arose during the current fiscal year, and that prices of raw materials for the Food Business will return to stability. We plan to allocate the approximately 3.0 billion yen in investment cash flows we obtained during the current fiscal year to new investments. Through this, we hope to set targets for the next fiscal year that exceed the targets for the final year of the current medium-term plan.

The Marine Business will be the core that supports the recovery of our performance in the next fiscal year. Regarding land-based aquaculture, which is also a sustainable initiative, we produced 300 tonnes in the current fiscal year, which was the first year of production. Our next production target is 3,000 tonnes, but first we will work towards achieving 1,500 tonnes in the next fiscal year. The land-based aquaculture project being implemented in Kyushu is being conducted in collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated. The upfront investment of around 10.0 billion yen will be required to achieve the final target

of 3,000 tonnes. Nichimo will contribute 40% of this amount, which will be funded by utilizing the financial cash flows and investment cash flows obtained during the current fiscal year. The Nichimo Group's land- based aquaculture is a pioneer compared to other companies, and we have high expectations of its future development.

Progress of medium-term management plan and outlook for next medium-term management plan

A total of 10.0 billion yen in capital investment over the three-year period was planned under the current medium-term plan, and are moving forward with this. Specifically, in addition to commercialization of land- based aquaculture, we envision the practical application of biomass fishing nets, building a system for the stable

term vision and medium- to long-term management targets. I believe that it will be difficult to achieve these numerical targets simply by expanding our existing businesses. It will be necessary for us to ensure that the new businesses which we are currently working on are placed on track and to acquire new businesses, for example through M&A.

By business segment, the Food Business is often influenced by the market conditions for raw materials, so the challenge is to establish a profit structure that is less susceptible to market conditions. Specifically, this means increasing the amount of processed foods.

In the Marine Business, we will continue to advance our existing initiatives. As global warming progresses, we predict that we will no longer be able to catch fish in abundance as we did in the past, and therefore it is necessary to proceed with research and development into aquaculture, environmentally friendly materials, and labor-saving ship operations.

The Machinery Business is a field in which growth is expected. We need to increase exports overseas in order to grow further. For this, we will pursue the possibilities for overseas expansion, including finding sales partners overseas.

To support these developments, we believe it is essential to secure operating cash flow during the term of the current medium-term plan, and our urgent task is to increase corporate value and shareholder value by further expanding cash flows and improving capital efficiency.

The Nichimo Group continues to make unending efforts to increase its corporate value, including the implementation of the next medium-term plan. As an officer in charge, I will continue to proceed with reforms without ever letting up.

Please look forward to the future of the Nichimo Group.

11

12

Practical application of biomass fishing nets

Management

Medium-Term Management Plan

Overview of "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)"

Progress of "Fiscal 2023 Medium-Term Management Plan (Toward the next stage)" Numerical targets and progress

Basic concept

The Company works to improve corporate value with management that takes into consideration the

three "connections" based on

the management policy of "From Ocean To Dining"

Connecting to the Future

Increasing corporate value through expanding

the scale of the business

Sustainable management (response to SDGs)

Connecting Businesses

Connecting with People

Strengthen cooperation within Group businesses

Boost Group-level internal control systems

Create new value through the aquaculture business, etc.

Strengthen shareholder relations through IR activities

Further expand overseas business

Create more comfortable working environments

Results for fiscal year

Forecast for fiscal year

Numerical targets for the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2024

ending March 31, 2025

ending March 31, 2025 (final fiscal year)

Consolidated net sales

(Millions of yen)

127,756

135,000

130,000

Operating profit

(Millions of yen)

2,020

3,400

3,300

Ordinary profit

(Millions of yen)

2,562

3,600

3,500

ROE

9.0%

-

10.0%

Future outlook

Our business is niche and competitive, which we expect to perform well despite the continuing unsettled external environment

Measures

MISSION: Stabilize revenues

1 Selection and concentration of businesses

2 Enhancement of manufacturing functions: Processed foods

(Northern frozen fish, salmon, tuna)

3 Building a system for the stable supply of marine products

MISSION: Reform the business structure

1 Restructure into business that Nichimo can operate and manage

2 Establish new business offices

MISSION: Enter into overseas markets

1 Build overseas sales platform for own products (AglyMax®, etc.)

2 Expand domestic share

Food

Business

Distribution

Marine

Business

Business

Nichimo

Group

Biotics

Machinery

Business

Business

Materials

Business

MISSION: Create new businesses

1 Commercialization of land-based aquaculture

2 Practical application of biomass fishing nets

3 Opening up of overseas markets, mainly in Asia

MISSION: Take initial steps for business expansion

1 Establish system to double overseas sales

2 Expand business through M&A

3 Train personnel for sales expansion

MISSION: Strengthen trading company function

1 Expand sales of various environmentally conscious materials

2 Boost converting (adhesive processing) business

In the business environment for FY2024 (the "next fiscal year"), we expect prices to remain high and personal consumption to slow due to increased awareness of protecting lifestyles, however inbound demand is expected to expand further due to the effect of the weak yen. Furthermore, the aquaculture business, in which our Group has many years of experience and know- how, is experiencing increasing demand including from the public, and we will further focus on this area, as it is an area in which we can make the most of our Group's strengths in diversified business development, such as building aquaculture production systems and distribution systems.

Regarding past non-performing assets, which had been a cause for concern, they have been eliminated and reduced in FY2023, including through inventory valuation write-downs, so we expect performance in the next fiscal year to be strong.

Overseas sales and aquaculture business expected to expand, while inflation and yen depreciation measures are also predicted

Business segment

Factors expected to have a positive impact

Food

Marine

Machinery

Materials

Stimulation of consumer activity

Restaurant and inbound tourism demand

Stimulation of labor- and power-saving capital investment

Expansion of overseas sales

Expansion of aquaculture business (stable supply)

Surimi processing line

Crab grading process

Building a system for the stable supply of marine products

In line with the policy of the current medium-term plan, Yamaichi Suisan Co., Ltd. has increased its production capacity by expanding its plant and introducing new equipment to save labor and power. In addition, in order to strengthen sales overseas, we have obtained HACCP certification to facilitate sales to the US and implement strict quality controls. Additionally, a fish meal plant was completed in 2022, increasing production capacity and contributing significantly to its business performance. This fiscal year, the 1.0 billion yen capital investment plan to further strengthen production will move into its final stage.

In addition, Okhotsk Nichimo Co.,Ltd. has strengthened its management and manufacturing systems for its crab and scallop business. Okhotsk Nichimo collaborates closely with Yamaichi Suisan in the domestic sale of scallops to optimize their operations depending on local catches and to secure profits. We are committed to contributing to regional revitalization by delivering hometown tax system gifts and creating employment.

Promotion of land-based aquaculture

The first shipment of Mirai Salmon produced at the largest

We are developing marine materials (fishing nets, ropes, octopus

salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu was shipped in mid-October

pots), etc. made with biomass and biodegradable materials

2023. Advanced systems that utilize IoT and AI are used to

developed by our Group in order to resolve the issue of ever-

create the most comfortable environment for salmon to grow.

increasing marine plastic waste. We have also developed a

This enables us to stably produce and deliver healthy, stress-

"biodegradable gill net" whose main raw materials are petroleum-

free, and highly fresh salmon all year round. Currently on sale at

based biodegradable materials. The net was tested in Alaska

local supermarkets and roadside rest areas. We plan to increase

pollock and herring fishing operations. It was confirmed that

our annual production to 3,000 tonnes.

the catch of Alaska pollock with this biodegradable net was

comparable to that with a conventional net. It demonstrated a

higher efficiency

in herring fishing

operations. We

Octopus pot

Sandbags/

float covers (film)

continue to strive for

its early monetization.

Squid hook

Filament lines for

Oyster lines

Marine materials made

making fishing

Land-based aquaculture farm operated by Fish Farm Mirai LLC

with biomass and

nets and ropes

biodegradable materials

13

14

Value Creation in the Nichimo Group

History of Value Creation

2021

Fish Farm Mirai LLC was established to operate the largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu.

Nichimo's history of over 100 years began with the fishery division of Kohzu Shoten in Shimonoseki, which was founded back in 1910 and introduced trawl fishing technology from the United Kingdom. Ever since, we have contributed to the modernization and efficiency of Japan's fishing industry through research, development, manufacturing, and sales of fishing nets and gear, as well as sales of ship machinery and materials. In response to our customers' requests, we have also expanded our business to provide a comprehensive range of products, from marine products to processed food and food processing machinery.

In recent years, we respond to the needs of the times and the market with our advanced technology based on our rich experience and wide-rangingknow-how, developing and selling functional and environmentally friendly building furnishings, packaging materials, hygiene control supplies, and healthy food materials derived from fermented soybeans, which have been attracting attention in the field of healthy food and medical care. We continue to work hard every day to meet the expectations of our stakeholders for the next 100 years under the Group's management policy of "From Ocean To Dining."

1967

1910

Amid the development of new technology

and modern mass production systems,

What was to become the

full-scale sales of frozen surimi (kneaded

fish meat) commenced. The Food

foundation of the Company,

1955

Business expanded in scale.

the fishery division of Kohzu

Shoten was established. It

Trading business diversified and

later was split off and

1934

began trading in food packaging

incorporated separately as

materials, food processing machinery,

the net weaving division.

Started conducting surveys into

and other food related business.

2005

Established Nichimo Group's

Charter of Corporate Behavior.

1980

The Haneuo brand of karashi mentaiko (spicy pollock roe) was launched. This marked the Company's foray into the food processing business, and it continued to develop food products.

2000

2025

2019

Celebrated 100th anniversary of incorporation.

2020

Distribution Business

fishing operations in South East Asia.

Business was expanded to overseas.

Founder

Food Business

Eima Kohzu

1910

Marine Business

1960

Materials

1920

1940

Business

Machinery

1919

1922

Business

Establishment of Kohzu Shoten with the

aim of becoming Japan's top fishing net

Began trading in lubricant oil

1961

company. The name was changed to

for trawl vessels. This was later

Nihon Gyomo Sengu K.K. the next year.

developed into a petroleum

Delivered food processing machinery and materials to a food

business.

processing plant of a major fishing company. This led to the

establishment of the Machinery Business and the Materials Business.

Founders Jinpachi Hayashida

and Chiyoma Iwamoto

2010

The Distribution Business was started in the Kyushu region.

Biotics Business

1980

1999

As a result of conducting research and

1972

development on feed, the Biotics Business

was started to develop and sell food

The Company changed its name to NICHIMO

materials derived from fermented soybeans.

CO.,LTD. The petroleum department was split

off and it became Kygnus Sekiyu K.K.

15

16

Value Creation in the Nichimo Group

Value Creation through Business Operations

Many social issues are inseparable from the Group's business domains and we aim to provide value to stakeholders by including solutions to these issues in our business strategy.

Outputs

Refer to pages 3 to 4

Management vision

Value created

Creating economic value

Social issues and

environmental change

Aging population and low birthrate

Global warming

Shrinking workforce

Marine pollution and

the protection of fishery resources

Food loss

Changing workstyles

Diverse consumer preferences

Combat marine plastic issue

Reduction of CO• emissions

Management resources

Human capital

  • Growing people into stronger individuals and connecting them
  • Net sales per employee: Average over 300 million yen

Financial capital

  • Shareholders' equity: 28,333 million yen
  • Total assets: 81,092 million yen

Manufacturing capital

  • World's largest towing tank for experiments
  • Largest land-based salmon aquaculture farm in Kyushu
  • Subsidiaries operating various marine raw materials and processed product manufacturing

etc.

Intellectual capital

  • Business coordination within the Nichimo Group
  • Unique unrivaled onboard technical guidance provided for quality, freshness, management
  • Experience and know-how of each business gained over our long history

Social capital

  • Participation in SDGs and other initiatives
  • Network encompassing 38 countries and regions worldwide

Natural capital

  • Development of environmentally friendly fishing gear
    * As of March 2024

Business activities

Contributing to society through business

From Ocean To Dining

Nichimo

Group

A business platform provider offering total support through diversified businesses development and networks derived from the fishing and marine products industries

Promoting sustainable management

Stakeholders

Employees

Customers

Business

Shareholders

Society

partners

Investors

United Nations Global Compact

Corporate governance

Food Business

We bring food to the table that not only satisfies our high standard of quality but also guarantees safety and health.

Marine Business

The Marine Business, the Company's original business, contributes to the growth of the fishing and marine products industries using its technology and know-how accumulated over a history of more than 100 years.

Machinery Business

The Machinery Business provides total support for meeting our customers' needs using our meticulous proposal capabilities, which are our strong point, from design to plant construction.

Materials Business

The Materials Business provides products to a wide range of fields from food to housing, contributing to people's healthy and vibrant lives.

Biotics Business

The Biotics Business supplies healthy food materials derived from soybeans to food manufacturers and healthcare institutions, contributing to everyone's healthcare.

Distribution Business

The Distribution Business has built a distribution network focused on the Kyushu region and provides a high-quality distribution system based on our excellent proposal capabilities.

Targets for the final year of

the Fiscal 2023

Medium-Term Management Plan

Consolidated

130.0 billion yen

net sales

Operating profit

3.3 billion yen

Ordinary profit

3.5 billion yen

ROE

10.0%

Creating social value

As a group of

companies trusted

People's healthy and vibrant lives

by stakeholders,

Products that meet the needs of

Nichimo and the

Nichimo Group will

changes in eating habits

Sustainable conservation of

carry out steady

fishery resources

operations, while

Global environmental conservation

developing new

and ecosystem protection

businesses in the

Responding to labor force decline

21st century.

17

18

