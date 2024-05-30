This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 8091 May 30, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 27, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Kazuaki Matsumoto

President, Representative Director

NICHIMO CO., LTD.

2-20Higashi-Shinagawa2-chome,

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 138th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NICHIMO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken the electronic provision measures and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures as the "Notice of the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on each of the following websites.

[The Company website] https://www.nichimo.co.jp/english/

(Please access the Company website above and click on "Investor Relations" on the top menu and then click on "General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.)

[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Please access the TSE website above, enter "NICHIMO" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our stock exchange code "8091" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find the matters subject to the electronic provision measures.)

If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time *Reception starts at 9:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

DIAMOND 30, Shinagawa Prince Hotel, 30th floor of Main Tower

10-30 Takanawa 4-chome,Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)

Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

4. Other Matters Concerning Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders

    1. If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as the valid one.
    2. If you have exercised your voting rights both by posting the Voting Rights Exercise Form by mail and via the Internet, only the vote exercised via the Internet, will be treated as the valid one.
    3. If you show no indication of approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will treat it as an indication of approval.
    4. Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, the following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit, including the following matters.
      1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements
      2. Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements in Non-consolidated Financial Statements
  • For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.
  • If any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision measures arise, a notice to that effect and the matters before and after the revision will be posted in Japanese on each of the websites mentioned above.
  • For this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company sends a paper copy of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether or not they made a request for delivery of documents.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)

The terms of office of the current six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of six (6) Directors is proposed.

With respect to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has provided its opinion to the effect that all candidates for Directors are qualified.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

No

Name

Gender

Current positions and responsibilities

Years served

(at conclusion of

.

(Date of birth)

at the Company

this Meeting)

1

[Reappointment]

Kazuaki Matsumoto

Male

President, Representative Director

16 years

(January 11, 1954)

2

[Reappointment]

Shinya Aoki

Male

Director, Executive Officer

2 years

(June 5, 1962)

Yoshitomo Yageta

Senior Managing Director, Executive

3

[Reappointment]

Male

Officer, Assistant to the President in

14 years

(January 25, 1952)

charge of overall corporate

management

4

[Reappointment]

Tadayoshi Koremura

Male

Managing Director, Executive

12 years

(December 20, 1955)

Officer in charge of overall sales

Yoshiyuki Tsuchida

Director, Executive Officer in charge

5

[Reappointment]

Male

of food business section, General

12 years

(January 10, 1961)

Manager of Food Business Division

Director, Executive Officer in charge

6

[Reappointment]

Toshihiko Suwabe

Male

of marine, machinery and materials

4 years

(March 1, 1960)

business sections, General Manager

of Marine Business Division

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director and the Company.

2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1976

Joined the Company

June 2000

Manager of Food Sales Department 2

April 2002

Head of Fukuoka Branch

June 2003

Executive Officer, Manager of Biotics Sales

Department

Kazuaki Matsumoto

April 2007

Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business

(January 11, 1954)

Department 1

8,700

April 2008

Executive Officer, General Manager of Food

[Reappointment]

Business Division

1

June 2008

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

Food Business Division

June 2011

Managing Director, General Manager of Food

Business Division

June 2014

President, Representative Director (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Kazuaki Matsumoto currently serves as President and Representative Director of the Company. We

believe that, based on his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a business manager, Mr. Kazuaki

Matsumoto is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and properly executing his

duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.

April 1985

Joined the Company

April 2002

Head of Shikoku Office

April 2018

Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch

April 2020

Executive Officer, General Manager of Materials

Shinya Aoki

Business Division

(June 5, 1962)

April 2021

Executive Officer, General Manager of Marine

2,700

Business Division

[Reappointment]

June 2022

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

2

Marine Business Division

April 2024

Director, Executive Officer (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Director and Chairman, Nichimo Mariculture Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Shinya Aoki has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in

the marine business section, including his involvement in the management of group companies. We thus believe

that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his

duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1975

Joined the Company

April 2005

Manager of Finance Department

April 2007

Executive Officer, Manager of Finance

Department

April 2008

Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs

Department and Finance Department

April 2009

Executive Officer in charge of administrative

section, Manager of Finance Department

April 2010

Executive Officer in charge of administrative

section, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and

Finance Department

June 2010

Director, Executive Officer in charge of

administrative section, Manager of Corporate

Planning Office and Finance Department

July 2011

Director, Executive Officer in charge of

administrative section, Manager of Finance

Yoshitomo Yageta

Department

(January 25, 1952)

June 2014

Managing Director in charge of administrative

10,600

section, Manager of Finance Department

[Reappointment]

April 2016

Managing Director in charge of administrative

3

section

June 2016

Managing Director in charge of administrative

section and group companies

January 2017

Managing Director in charge of administrative

section and group companies, Manager of Finance

Department

June 2018

Managing Director in charge of administrative

section and group companies, Manager of General

Affairs Department and Finance Department

October 2019

Managing Director in charge of administrative

section and group companies, Manager of General

Affairs Department

April 2022

Managing Director in charge of administrative

section and group companies

June 2022

Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer,

Assistant to the President in charge of overall

corporate management (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Yoshitomo Yageta has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the administrative section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

March 1988

Joined the Company

April 2007

Head of Fukuoka Branch and Shimonoseki Office

April 2010

Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and

Shimonoseki Office

June 2012

Director, Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka

Branch and Shimonoseki Office

Tadayoshi Koremura

June 2014

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

(December 20, 1955)

Food Business Division

6,300

June 2017

Managing Director, General Manager of Food

[Reappointment]

Business Division

4

April 2018

Managing Director in charge of food business

section

April 2024

Managing Director, Executive Officer in charge of

overall sales (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Chairman of the Board, Marukyu Shokuhin Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Tadayoshi Koremura has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career

mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the

Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated

him as Director of the Company.

April 1986

Joined the Company

June 2003

Manager of Food Sales Department 2

Yoshiyuki Tsuchida

April 2007

Head of Osaka Branch

April 2010

Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch

(January 10, 1961)

June 2012

Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch

7,900

April 2018

Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of

5

[Reappointment]

Food Business Division

April 2024

Director, Executive Officer in charge of food

business section, General Manager of Food

Business Division (current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Yoshiyuki Tsuchida has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1982

Joined the Company

April 2002

Manager of Food Sales Department 2

June 2003

Executive Officer, Manager of Food Sales

Department 3

October 2004

Executive Officer in charge of food business

section

Toshihiko Suwabe

April 2007

Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business

(March 1, 1960)

Department 2

3,400

June 2014

Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and

6

[Reappointment]

Shimonoseki Office

April 2015

Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch

April 2018

Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch

June 2020

Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch

April 2024

Director, Executive Officer in charge of marine,

machinery and materials business sections, General

Manager of Marine Business Division (current

position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Toshihiko Suwabe has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly

in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director.

Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.

Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

The terms of office of the current four (4) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. In order to strengthen and enhance the audit system, the Company proposes increasing the number of Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member by one (1) and electing five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member.

The Audit & Supervisory Committee has previously given its approval to this proposal.

The candidates for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member are as follows.

No

Name

Gender

Current positions and responsibilities

Years served

(at conclusion of

.

(Date of birth)

at the Company

this Meeting)

1

[Reappointment]

Toshio Yamamoto

Male

Director, Audit & Supervisory

6 years

(August 27, 1958)

Committee Member (Standing)

2

[Reappointment]

Tatsuya Kikuchi

Male

Director, Audit & Supervisory

8 years

(July 15, 1959)

Committee Member (External)

3

[Reappointment]

Sunao Hirata

Male

Director, Audit & Supervisory

6 years

(April 27, 1955)

Committee Member (External)

4

[Reappointment]

Ninjo Akashi

Male

Director, Audit & Supervisory

2 years

(February 18, 1960)

Committee Member (External)

5

[New appointment]

Yumiko Yoshie

Female

-

-

(March 18, 1965)

Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member and the Company.

  1. Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, Ninjo Akashi, and Ms. Yumiko Yoshie are candidates for External Director specified in Article 2, paragraph (3), item (vii) of the Regulations for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
  2. The years served by Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi indicate their years of service as Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (External).
  3. Mr. Ninjo Akashi serves as President of Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd., which is a specified related business operator (affiliate company accounted for by the equity method) of the Company. There are no business or other relationships to be noted between Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd. and the Company.
  4. The Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, entered into liability limitation agreements with Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi, respectively. The maximum amount of liability under these agreements will be the amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans to continue said agreements with them. Likewise, the Company plans to enter into a similar liability limitation agreement with Ms. Yumiko Yoshie, if her election is approved.
  1. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy.
  2. The Company has registered Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as Independent Officer as prescribed by the Exchange. If this proposal is approved, they will continue to be Independent Officers. Ms. Yumiko Yoshie also satisfies the requirements for Independent Officer stipulated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if this proposal is approved, she will be a new Independent Officer.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

Toshio Yamamoto

April 1982

Joined the Company

April 2004

Manager of Marine Sales Department 2

(August 27, 1958)

April 2006

Manager of Machinery Sales Department

5,400

April 2009

Manager of General Affairs Department

1

[Reappointment]

June 2018

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

(current position)

[Reason for nomination]

Mr. Toshio Yamamoto has extensive knowledge gained throughout his many years of work experience at the

Company. We thus believe that he is suitable for overseeing legality and appropriateness of the Company's

management. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of

the Company.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities,

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company

April 2011

Executive Officer, Manager of Specialized

Department of Sales Planning, Corporate Planning

Division

April 2014

Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs

and Human Resources Division

July 2014

Director, Executive Officer, Manager of General

Affairs and Human Resources Division

April 2015

Director, Executive Officer in charge of General

Affairs Department, Human Resources

Department, and Personnel and Administration

Department

June 2015

External Auditor of the Company

April 2016

Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of

General Affairs Department, Human Resources

Department, and Personnel and Administration

Tatsuya Kikuchi

Department, Asahi Mutual Life

Insurance Company

(July 15, 1959)

June 2016

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

of the Company (External) (current position)

[Reappointment]

April 2018

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer,

10,000

General Manager of Directorate General for Sales

[External]

and in charge of Metropolitan Business

[Independent]

Enhancement, in charge of Sales Management

Department and Sales Staff Enhancement

2

Department, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance

Company

April 2019

Representative Director, Senior Managing

Executive Officer, General Manager of Directorate

General for Sales and in charge of Metropolitan

Business Enhancement, in charge of Sales

Management Department and Sales Staff

Enhancement Department

April 2021

Director

June 2021

Representative Director and President, Info Techno

Asahi (current position)

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

(External), Rasa Industries, Ltd. (current position)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Representative Director and President, Info Techno Asahi

Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (External), Rasa Industries, Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and summary of expected role]

Mr. Tatsuya Kikuchi has abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a business manager. Based on such knowledge and experience, we expect him to oversee legality and appropriateness of the Company's management and contribute to further enhancement of the Company's corporate governance system. Accordingly, we have nominated him as External Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of the Company. In addition, the Company expects that he will, if elected, contribute to strengthening of the independence, objectivity, and accountability of the Board of Directors' functions by, for example, properly being involved and appropriately providing advice as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee.

