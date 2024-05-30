This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Securities code: 8091 May 30, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 27, 2024) To Shareholders with Voting Rights: Kazuaki Matsumoto President, Representative Director NICHIMO CO., LTD. 2-20Higashi-Shinagawa2-chome, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF THE 138th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage. We hereby inform you that the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NICHIMO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below. When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken the electronic provision measures and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures as the "Notice of the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on each of the following websites. [The Company website] https://www.nichimo.co.jp/english/ (Please access the Company website above and click on "Investor Relations" on the top menu and then click on "General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.) [Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show (Please access the TSE website above, enter "NICHIMO" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our stock exchange code "8091" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find the matters subject to the electronic provision measures.) If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Japan time. - 1 -

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time *Reception starts at 9:00 a.m. Japan time 2. Place: DIAMOND 30, Shinagawa Prince Hotel, 30th floor of Main Tower 10-30 Takanawa 4-chome,Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan 3. Meeting Agenda: Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements 2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Proposals to be resolved: Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member 4. Other Matters Concerning Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as the valid one. If you have exercised your voting rights both by posting the Voting Rights Exercise Form by mail and via the Internet, only the vote exercised via the Internet, will be treated as the valid one. If you show no indication of approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will treat it as an indication of approval. Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, the following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit, including the following matters. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements in Non-consolidated Financial Statements

For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.

If any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision measures arise, a notice to that effect and the matters before and after the revision will be posted in Japanese on each of the websites mentioned above.

For this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company sends a paper copy of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether or not they made a request for delivery of documents. - 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and References Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) The terms of office of the current six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of six (6) Directors is proposed. With respect to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has provided its opinion to the effect that all candidates for Directors are qualified. The candidates for Director are as follows. No Name Gender Current positions and responsibilities Years served (at conclusion of . (Date of birth) at the Company this Meeting) 1 [Reappointment] Kazuaki Matsumoto Male President, Representative Director 16 years (January 11, 1954) 2 [Reappointment] Shinya Aoki Male Director, Executive Officer 2 years (June 5, 1962) Yoshitomo Yageta Senior Managing Director, Executive 3 [Reappointment] Male Officer, Assistant to the President in 14 years (January 25, 1952) charge of overall corporate management 4 [Reappointment] Tadayoshi Koremura Male Managing Director, Executive 12 years (December 20, 1955) Officer in charge of overall sales Yoshiyuki Tsuchida Director, Executive Officer in charge 5 [Reappointment] Male of food business section, General 12 years (January 10, 1961) Manager of Food Business Division Director, Executive Officer in charge 6 [Reappointment] Toshihiko Suwabe Male of marine, machinery and materials 4 years (March 1, 1960) business sections, General Manager of Marine Business Division Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director and the Company. 2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy. 3 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1976 Joined the Company June 2000 Manager of Food Sales Department 2 April 2002 Head of Fukuoka Branch June 2003 Executive Officer, Manager of Biotics Sales Department Kazuaki Matsumoto April 2007 Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business (January 11, 1954) Department 1 8,700 April 2008 Executive Officer, General Manager of Food [Reappointment] Business Division 1 June 2008 Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of Food Business Division June 2011 Managing Director, General Manager of Food Business Division June 2014 President, Representative Director (current position) [Reason for nomination] Mr. Kazuaki Matsumoto currently serves as President and Representative Director of the Company. We believe that, based on his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a business manager, Mr. Kazuaki Matsumoto is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and properly executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. April 1985 Joined the Company April 2002 Head of Shikoku Office April 2018 Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch April 2020 Executive Officer, General Manager of Materials Shinya Aoki Business Division (June 5, 1962) April 2021 Executive Officer, General Manager of Marine 2,700 Business Division [Reappointment] June 2022 Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of 2 Marine Business Division April 2024 Director, Executive Officer (current position) [Significant concurrent positions] Director and Chairman, Nichimo Mariculture Co., Ltd. [Reason for nomination] Mr. Shinya Aoki has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the marine business section, including his involvement in the management of group companies. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. - 4 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1975 Joined the Company April 2005 Manager of Finance Department April 2007 Executive Officer, Manager of Finance Department April 2008 Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs Department and Finance Department April 2009 Executive Officer in charge of administrative section, Manager of Finance Department April 2010 Executive Officer in charge of administrative section, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Finance Department June 2010 Director, Executive Officer in charge of administrative section, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and Finance Department July 2011 Director, Executive Officer in charge of administrative section, Manager of Finance Yoshitomo Yageta Department (January 25, 1952) June 2014 Managing Director in charge of administrative 10,600 section, Manager of Finance Department [Reappointment] April 2016 Managing Director in charge of administrative 3 section June 2016 Managing Director in charge of administrative section and group companies January 2017 Managing Director in charge of administrative section and group companies, Manager of Finance Department June 2018 Managing Director in charge of administrative section and group companies, Manager of General Affairs Department and Finance Department October 2019 Managing Director in charge of administrative section and group companies, Manager of General Affairs Department April 2022 Managing Director in charge of administrative section and group companies June 2022 Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Assistant to the President in charge of overall corporate management (current position) [Reason for nomination] Mr. Yoshitomo Yageta has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the administrative section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. - 5 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held March 1988 Joined the Company April 2007 Head of Fukuoka Branch and Shimonoseki Office April 2010 Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and Shimonoseki Office June 2012 Director, Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and Shimonoseki Office Tadayoshi Koremura June 2014 Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of (December 20, 1955) Food Business Division 6,300 June 2017 Managing Director, General Manager of Food [Reappointment] Business Division 4 April 2018 Managing Director in charge of food business section April 2024 Managing Director, Executive Officer in charge of overall sales (current position) [Significant concurrent positions] Chairman of the Board, Marukyu Shokuhin Co., Ltd. [Reason for nomination] Mr. Tadayoshi Koremura has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. April 1986 Joined the Company June 2003 Manager of Food Sales Department 2 Yoshiyuki Tsuchida April 2007 Head of Osaka Branch April 2010 Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch (January 10, 1961) June 2012 Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch 7,900 April 2018 Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of 5 [Reappointment] Food Business Division April 2024 Director, Executive Officer in charge of food business section, General Manager of Food Business Division (current position) [Reason for nomination] Mr. Yoshiyuki Tsuchida has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. - 6 -

Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held April 1982 Joined the Company April 2002 Manager of Food Sales Department 2 June 2003 Executive Officer, Manager of Food Sales Department 3 October 2004 Executive Officer in charge of food business section Toshihiko Suwabe April 2007 Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business (March 1, 1960) Department 2 3,400 June 2014 Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and 6 [Reappointment] Shimonoseki Office April 2015 Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch April 2018 Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch June 2020 Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch April 2024 Director, Executive Officer in charge of marine, machinery and materials business sections, General Manager of Marine Business Division (current position) [Reason for nomination] Mr. Toshihiko Suwabe has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company. - 7 -

Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member The terms of office of the current four (4) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. In order to strengthen and enhance the audit system, the Company proposes increasing the number of Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member by one (1) and electing five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member. The Audit & Supervisory Committee has previously given its approval to this proposal. The candidates for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member are as follows. No Name Gender Current positions and responsibilities Years served (at conclusion of . (Date of birth) at the Company this Meeting) 1 [Reappointment] Toshio Yamamoto Male Director, Audit & Supervisory 6 years (August 27, 1958) Committee Member (Standing) 2 [Reappointment] Tatsuya Kikuchi Male Director, Audit & Supervisory 8 years (July 15, 1959) Committee Member (External) 3 [Reappointment] Sunao Hirata Male Director, Audit & Supervisory 6 years (April 27, 1955) Committee Member (External) 4 [Reappointment] Ninjo Akashi Male Director, Audit & Supervisory 2 years (February 18, 1960) Committee Member (External) 5 [New appointment] Yumiko Yoshie Female - - (March 18, 1965) Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member and the Company. Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, Ninjo Akashi, and Ms. Yumiko Yoshie are candidates for External Director specified in Article 2, paragraph (3), item (vii) of the Regulations for Enforcement of the Companies Act. The years served by Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi indicate their years of service as Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (External). Mr. Ninjo Akashi serves as President of Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd., which is a specified related business operator (affiliate company accounted for by the equity method) of the Company. There are no business or other relationships to be noted between Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd. and the Company. The Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, entered into liability limitation agreements with Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi, respectively. The maximum amount of liability under these agreements will be the amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans to continue said agreements with them. Likewise, the Company plans to enter into a similar liability limitation agreement with Ms. Yumiko Yoshie, if her election is approved. 8 -

The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy. The Company has registered Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as Independent Officer as prescribed by the Exchange. If this proposal is approved, they will continue to be Independent Officers. Ms. Yumiko Yoshie also satisfies the requirements for Independent Officer stipulated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if this proposal is approved, she will be a new Independent Officer. Name Career summary, positions, responsibilities, Number of No. shares of the (Date of birth) and significant concurrent positions Company held Toshio Yamamoto April 1982 Joined the Company April 2004 Manager of Marine Sales Department 2 (August 27, 1958) April 2006 Manager of Machinery Sales Department 5,400 April 2009 Manager of General Affairs Department 1 [Reappointment] June 2018 Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (current position) [Reason for nomination] Mr. Toshio Yamamoto has extensive knowledge gained throughout his many years of work experience at the Company. We thus believe that he is suitable for overseeing legality and appropriateness of the Company's management. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of the Company. - 9 -