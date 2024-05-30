This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 8091 May 30, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 27, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Kazuaki Matsumoto
President, Representative Director
NICHIMO CO., LTD.
2-20Higashi-Shinagawa2-chome,
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 138th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NICHIMO CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken the electronic provision measures and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures as the "Notice of the 138th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on each of the following websites.
[The Company website] https://www.nichimo.co.jp/english/
(Please access the Company website above and click on "Investor Relations" on the top menu and then click on "General Meeting of Shareholders" to review the information.)
[Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(Please access the TSE website above, enter "NICHIMO" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or our stock exchange code "8091" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find the matters subject to the electronic provision measures.)
If you do not attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Japan time.
- 1 -
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time *Reception starts at 9:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
DIAMOND 30, Shinagawa Prince Hotel, 30th floor of Main Tower
10-30 Takanawa 4-chome,Minato-ku Tokyo, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 138th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
4. Other Matters Concerning Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders
- If you have exercised your voting rights more than once via the Internet, the last vote will be treated as the valid one.
- If you have exercised your voting rights both by posting the Voting Rights Exercise Form by mail and via the Internet, only the vote exercised via the Internet, will be treated as the valid one.
- If you show no indication of approval or disapproval of the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, we will treat it as an indication of approval.
- Among the matters subject to the electronic provision measures, the following matters will not be provided in the paper copy to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited documents subject to audit, including the following matters.
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements in Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on arrival at the meeting.
- If any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision measures arise, a notice to that effect and the matters before and after the revision will be posted in Japanese on each of the websites mentioned above.
- For this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company sends a paper copy of the matters subject to electronic provision measures to all shareholders regardless of whether or not they made a request for delivery of documents.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Election of Six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
The terms of office of the current six (6) Directors (excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member; hereinafter, the same applies in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of six (6) Directors is proposed.
With respect to this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has provided its opinion to the effect that all candidates for Directors are qualified.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
No
Name
Gender
Current positions and responsibilities
Years served
(at conclusion of
.
(Date of birth)
at the Company
this Meeting)
1
[Reappointment]
Kazuaki Matsumoto
Male
President, Representative Director
16 years
(January 11, 1954)
2
[Reappointment]
Shinya Aoki
Male
Director, Executive Officer
2 years
(June 5, 1962)
Yoshitomo Yageta
Senior Managing Director, Executive
3
[Reappointment]
Male
Officer, Assistant to the President in
14 years
(January 25, 1952)
charge of overall corporate
management
4
[Reappointment]
Tadayoshi Koremura
Male
Managing Director, Executive
12 years
(December 20, 1955)
Officer in charge of overall sales
Yoshiyuki Tsuchida
Director, Executive Officer in charge
5
[Reappointment]
Male
of food business section, General
12 years
(January 10, 1961)
Manager of Food Business Division
Director, Executive Officer in charge
6
[Reappointment]
Toshihiko Suwabe
Male
of marine, machinery and materials
4 years
(March 1, 1960)
business sections, General Manager
of Marine Business Division
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director and the Company.
2. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy.
- 3 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1976
Joined the Company
June 2000
Manager of Food Sales Department 2
April 2002
Head of Fukuoka Branch
June 2003
Executive Officer, Manager of Biotics Sales
Department
Kazuaki Matsumoto
April 2007
Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business
(January 11, 1954)
Department 1
8,700
April 2008
Executive Officer, General Manager of Food
[Reappointment]
Business Division
1
June 2008
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
Food Business Division
June 2011
Managing Director, General Manager of Food
Business Division
June 2014
President, Representative Director (current
position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Kazuaki Matsumoto currently serves as President and Representative Director of the Company. We
believe that, based on his abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a business manager, Mr. Kazuaki
Matsumoto is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and properly executing his
duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.
April 1985
Joined the Company
April 2002
Head of Shikoku Office
April 2018
Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch
April 2020
Executive Officer, General Manager of Materials
Shinya Aoki
Business Division
(June 5, 1962)
April 2021
Executive Officer, General Manager of Marine
2,700
Business Division
[Reappointment]
June 2022
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
2
Marine Business Division
April 2024
Director, Executive Officer (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Director and Chairman, Nichimo Mariculture Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Shinya Aoki has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in
the marine business section, including his involvement in the management of group companies. We thus believe
that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his
duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.
- 4 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1975
Joined the Company
April 2005
Manager of Finance Department
April 2007
Executive Officer, Manager of Finance
Department
April 2008
Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs
Department and Finance Department
April 2009
Executive Officer in charge of administrative
section, Manager of Finance Department
April 2010
Executive Officer in charge of administrative
section, Manager of Corporate Planning Office and
Finance Department
June 2010
Director, Executive Officer in charge of
administrative section, Manager of Corporate
Planning Office and Finance Department
July 2011
Director, Executive Officer in charge of
administrative section, Manager of Finance
Yoshitomo Yageta
Department
(January 25, 1952)
June 2014
Managing Director in charge of administrative
10,600
section, Manager of Finance Department
[Reappointment]
April 2016
Managing Director in charge of administrative
3
section
June 2016
Managing Director in charge of administrative
section and group companies
January 2017
Managing Director in charge of administrative
section and group companies, Manager of Finance
Department
June 2018
Managing Director in charge of administrative
section and group companies, Manager of General
Affairs Department and Finance Department
October 2019
Managing Director in charge of administrative
section and group companies, Manager of General
Affairs Department
April 2022
Managing Director in charge of administrative
section and group companies
June 2022
Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer,
Assistant to the President in charge of overall
corporate management (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Yoshitomo Yageta has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the administrative section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.
- 5 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
March 1988
Joined the Company
April 2007
Head of Fukuoka Branch and Shimonoseki Office
April 2010
Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and
Shimonoseki Office
June 2012
Director, Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka
Branch and Shimonoseki Office
Tadayoshi Koremura
June 2014
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
(December 20, 1955)
Food Business Division
6,300
June 2017
Managing Director, General Manager of Food
[Reappointment]
Business Division
4
April 2018
Managing Director in charge of food business
section
April 2024
Managing Director, Executive Officer in charge of
overall sales (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Chairman of the Board, Marukyu Shokuhin Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Tadayoshi Koremura has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career
mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of enhancing the effectiveness of the
Company's management and appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated
him as Director of the Company.
April 1986
Joined the Company
June 2003
Manager of Food Sales Department 2
Yoshiyuki Tsuchida
April 2007
Head of Osaka Branch
April 2010
Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch
(January 10, 1961)
June 2012
Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch
7,900
April 2018
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
5
[Reappointment]
Food Business Division
April 2024
Director, Executive Officer in charge of food
business section, General Manager of Food
Business Division (current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Yoshiyuki Tsuchida has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.
- 6 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1982
Joined the Company
April 2002
Manager of Food Sales Department 2
June 2003
Executive Officer, Manager of Food Sales
Department 3
October 2004
Executive Officer in charge of food business
section
Toshihiko Suwabe
April 2007
Executive Officer, Manager of Food Business
(March 1, 1960)
Department 2
3,400
June 2014
Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch and
6
[Reappointment]
Shimonoseki Office
April 2015
Executive Officer, Head of Fukuoka Branch
April 2018
Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch
June 2020
Director, Executive Officer, Head of Osaka Branch
April 2024
Director, Executive Officer in charge of marine,
machinery and materials business sections, General
Manager of Marine Business Division (current
position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Toshihiko Suwabe has abundant experience and extensive knowledge gained throughout his career mainly
in the food business section. We thus believe that he is capable of appropriately executing his duties as Director.
Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director of the Company.
- 7 -
Proposal 2: Election of Five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
The terms of office of the current four (4) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. In order to strengthen and enhance the audit system, the Company proposes increasing the number of Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member by one (1) and electing five (5) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member.
The Audit & Supervisory Committee has previously given its approval to this proposal.
The candidates for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member are as follows.
No
Name
Gender
Current positions and responsibilities
Years served
(at conclusion of
.
(Date of birth)
at the Company
this Meeting)
1
[Reappointment]
Toshio Yamamoto
Male
Director, Audit & Supervisory
6 years
(August 27, 1958)
Committee Member (Standing)
2
[Reappointment]
Tatsuya Kikuchi
Male
Director, Audit & Supervisory
8 years
(July 15, 1959)
Committee Member (External)
3
[Reappointment]
Sunao Hirata
Male
Director, Audit & Supervisory
6 years
(April 27, 1955)
Committee Member (External)
4
[Reappointment]
Ninjo Akashi
Male
Director, Audit & Supervisory
2 years
(February 18, 1960)
Committee Member (External)
5
[New appointment]
Yumiko Yoshie
Female
-
-
(March 18, 1965)
Notes: 1. There is no special interest between each candidate for Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member and the Company.
- Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, Ninjo Akashi, and Ms. Yumiko Yoshie are candidates for External Director specified in Article 2, paragraph (3), item (vii) of the Regulations for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
- The years served by Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi indicate their years of service as Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (External).
- Mr. Ninjo Akashi serves as President of Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd., which is a specified related business operator (affiliate company accounted for by the equity method) of the Company. There are no business or other relationships to be noted between Nippon Sokki Co., Ltd. and the Company.
- The Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, entered into liability limitation agreements with Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi, respectively. The maximum amount of liability under these agreements will be the amount stipulated by laws and regulations. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans to continue said agreements with them. Likewise, the Company plans to enter into a similar liability limitation agreement with Ms. Yumiko Yoshie, if her election is approved.
- 8 -
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement provided for in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company to cover damage that could arise due to the insured directors assuming responsibility for the performance of their duties or from claims pertaining to the pursuit of the said responsibility. If this proposal is approved, each candidate for Director will be included in the insured under the policy.
- The Company has registered Messrs. Tatsuya Kikuchi, Sunao Hirata, and Ninjo Akashi with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as Independent Officer as prescribed by the Exchange. If this proposal is approved, they will continue to be Independent Officers. Ms. Yumiko Yoshie also satisfies the requirements for Independent Officer stipulated by Tokyo Stock Exchange, and if this proposal is approved, she will be a new Independent Officer.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
Toshio Yamamoto
April 1982
Joined the Company
April 2004
Manager of Marine Sales Department 2
(August 27, 1958)
April 2006
Manager of Machinery Sales Department
5,400
April 2009
Manager of General Affairs Department
1
[Reappointment]
June 2018
Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
(current position)
[Reason for nomination]
Mr. Toshio Yamamoto has extensive knowledge gained throughout his many years of work experience at the
Company. We thus believe that he is suitable for overseeing legality and appropriateness of the Company's
management. Accordingly, we have nominated him as Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of
the Company.
- 9 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1984
Joined Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company
April 2011
Executive Officer, Manager of Specialized
Department of Sales Planning, Corporate Planning
Division
April 2014
Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs
and Human Resources Division
July 2014
Director, Executive Officer, Manager of General
Affairs and Human Resources Division
April 2015
Director, Executive Officer in charge of General
Affairs Department, Human Resources
Department, and Personnel and Administration
Department
June 2015
External Auditor of the Company
April 2016
Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of
General Affairs Department, Human Resources
Department, and Personnel and Administration
Tatsuya Kikuchi
Department, Asahi Mutual Life
Insurance Company
(July 15, 1959)
June 2016
Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
of the Company (External) (current position)
[Reappointment]
April 2018
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer,
10,000
General Manager of Directorate General for Sales
[External]
and in charge of Metropolitan Business
[Independent]
Enhancement, in charge of Sales Management
Department and Sales Staff Enhancement
2
Department, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
Company
April 2019
Representative Director, Senior Managing
Executive Officer, General Manager of Directorate
General for Sales and in charge of Metropolitan
Business Enhancement, in charge of Sales
Management Department and Sales Staff
Enhancement Department
April 2021
Director
June 2021
Representative Director and President, Info Techno
Asahi (current position)
Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
(External), Rasa Industries, Ltd. (current position)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Representative Director and President, Info Techno Asahi
Director, Audit & Supervisory Committee Member (External), Rasa Industries, Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and summary of expected role]
Mr. Tatsuya Kikuchi has abundant experience and extensive knowledge as a business manager. Based on such knowledge and experience, we expect him to oversee legality and appropriateness of the Company's management and contribute to further enhancement of the Company's corporate governance system. Accordingly, we have nominated him as External Director (Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of the Company. In addition, the Company expects that he will, if elected, contribute to strengthening of the independence, objectivity, and accountability of the Board of Directors' functions by, for example, properly being involved and appropriately providing advice as a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nichimo Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 01:07:08 UTC.