  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nichirei : 11-Year Financial Highlights (40KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
11-Year Financial Highlights

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated

Compass Rose 2024

energy 2012

RISING 2015

POWER UP 2018

WeWill 2021

Subsidiaries for the Years Ended March 31

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Sales and Income:

(Millions of yen)

454,931

470,126

511,189

519,963

535,351

539,657

568,032

580,141

584,858

572,757

602,696

Net sales

*

Cost of sales

368,012

378,652

417,928

446,180

454,265

448,516

475,194

486,926

485,784

473,954

500,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses

*

70,741

73,541

77,472

56,376

59,501

61,831

62,940

63,704

68,038

65,853

70,835

Operating profit

16,177

17,932

15,789

17,406

21,583

29,309

29,897

29,511

31,035

32,949

31,410

Non-operating income:

2,025

1,880

2,113

1,993

1,704

1,433

2,102

1,753

1,891

1,798

1,444

Interest and dividend income

622

575

1,060

616

664

716

817

871

896

880

903

Share of profit of entities accounted for

49

224

140

131

278

715

399

387

376

116

using equity method

Non-operating expenses:

*

2,952

2,609

3,459

2,498

1,893

1,637

1,350

1,399

1,150

1,215

1,187

Interest expenses

1,445

1,438

1,295

1,138

1,053

954

898

870

791

709

619

Share of loss of entities accounted for

795

-

using equity method

Ordinary profit

15,250

17,202

14,443

16,902

21,394

29,105

30,650

29,864

31,777

33,532

31,667

Extraordinary income

1,308

1,690

2,347

137

220

468

102

1,085

505

870

5,188

Extraordinary losses

*

2,333

5,291

1,432

1,167

1,014

1,756

1,515

1,410

2,489

2,799

1,747

Profit before income taxes

14,225

13,601

15,357

15,871

20,600

27,818

29,237

29,540

29,792

31,603

35,107

Income taxes

*

6,406

5,489

5,480

4,850

5,933

7,322

8,601

8,773

9,008

8,954

10,839

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(85)

(1,712)

978

1,504

1,195

1,744

1,538

822

1,174

1,437

886

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

7,904

9,823

8,898

9,516

13,471

18,751

19,097

19,943

19,609

21,212

23,382

Depreciation and amortization

14,978

14,302

14,475

15,621

16,455

16,057

16,155

17,481

18,355

19,669

21,089

11,177

10,522

10,748

11,871

12,658

12,347

12,543

13,910

14,690

15,894

17,503

(Excluding leased assets)

12,248

13,171

24,041

24,171

16,175

13,887

24,952

24,132

27,287

37,776

27,913

Capital expenditures

(Excluding leased assets)

9,400

10,724

21,209

19,750

13,216

10,253

22,312

21,320

24,864

33,851

25,404

Research & development expenditures

1,697

1,817

1,607

1,730

1,600

1,559

1,986

2,359

2,486

2,403

1,939

Share Information:

26.35

33.40

31.12

33.29

47.15

135.11

142.23

149.65

147.16

159.19

176.72

Profit per share

*

Dividends per share

*

9

10

10

10

12

28

30

32

42

50

50

Payout ratio

34%

30%

32%

30%

26%

21%

21%

21%

29%

31%

28%

Notes:

  1. Figures in the consolidated statements of income are based on the Securities Report and presented in million-yen units, with units less than one million yen rounded down. However, figures for items marked with an asterisk "*" have been fractionally adjusted for convenience purposes.
  2. From FY2016, the accounting policy regarding standards for recording sales in the processed foods business was changed (the portion that had previously been recorded as promotional expenses has been excluded from net sales). Accordingly, the FY2015 figure has been retroactively changed to reflect the change in the accounting policy standards.
  3. From FY2017, profit per share (yen) and dividends per share (yen) are shown as numerical values after the reverse stock split implemented on October 1, 2016.

112

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

113

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
