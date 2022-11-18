Nichirei : 11-Year Financial Highlights (40KB/2 pages

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(85)
(1,712)
978
1,504
1,195
1,744
1,538
822
1,174
1,437
886
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
7,904
9,823
8,898
9,516
13,471
18,751
19,097
19,943
19,609
21,212
23,382
Depreciation and amortization
14,978
14,302
14,475
15,621
16,455
16,057
16,155
17,481
18,355
19,669
21,089
11,177
10,522
10,748
11,871
12,658
12,347
12,543
13,910
14,690
15,894
17,503
(Excluding leased assets)
12,248
13,171
24,041
24,171
16,175
13,887
24,952
24,132
27,287
37,776
27,913
Capital expenditures
(Excluding leased assets)
9,400
10,724
21,209
19,750
13,216
10,253
22,312
21,320
24,864
33,851
25,404
Research & development expenditures
1,697
1,817
1,607
1,730
1,600
1,559
1,986
2,359
2,486
2,403
1,939
Share Information:
26.35
33.40
31.12
33.29
47.15
135.11
142.23
149.65
147.16
159.19
176.72
Profit per share
*
Dividends per share
*
9
10
10
10
12
28
30
32
42
50
50
Payout ratio
34%
30%
32%
30%
26%
21%
21%
21%
29%
31%
28%
Notes:
Figures in the consolidated statements of income are based on the Securities Report and presented in million-yen units, with units less than one million yen rounded down. However, figures for items marked with an asterisk "*" have been fractionally adjusted for convenience purposes.
From FY2016, the accounting policy regarding standards for recording sales in the processed foods business was changed (the portion that had previously been recorded as promotional expenses has been excluded from net sales). Accordingly, the FY2015 figure has been retroactively changed to reflect the change in the accounting policy standards.
From FY2017, profit per share (yen) and dividends per share (yen) are shown as numerical values after the reverse stock split implemented on October 1, 2016.
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:02 UTC.