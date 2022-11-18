Nichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages 11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A Dialogue between Outside Directors steadily built up its businesses and technologies. On members are truly diverse, and all remarks are to the other hand, I sense that steadiness makes it the point. Moreover, opinions expressed at the slightly difficult for the Company to be adventurous. Board of Directors meetings are immediately Nabeshima: All attendees, including Audit & reflected in improvements, which is commendable Supervisory Board members, have their say at and vividly shows Nichirei's trustworthiness. Board meetings. The backgrounds of Board What aspect of the discussions at the Board of Directors left a particularly strong impression? Strategy Management Kuniko Shoji Mana Nabeshima Outside Director since 2018 Outside Director since 2021 The Open, Constructive Discussions in Drawing Up the New Medium-term Business Plan Drove Home Once Again the Transparency of Nichirei's Governance and the Effectiveness of Its Board of Directors. Shoji: I was very impressed by our lively discussions when formulating the medium-term business plan Compass Rose 2024. Aside from the Board of Directors, the Group Strategy Committee also has outside directors as members, and we held discussions there as well. In 2019, Nichirei formulated its long-term management goals toward 2030. Although the numerical targets of Compass Rose 2024 are of course important, the plan was drawn up with this Vision for 2030 in mind. We were able to have thorough discussions premised on how to increase corporate value based on Nichirei's purpose in society. It took about half a year to devise the "compass rose" concept that gives the plan its name, as well as the essential strategies and themes for Nichirei from the twin perspectives of economic and social value. With this plan in particular, I feel that we made great progress over the past year by emphasizing an ethical perspective. Nabeshima: It was my first time to participate in discussions on a medium-term business plan, so I have no basis for comparison. However, as for agenda items at Board of Directors meetings, I was impressed by our discussions on establishing the Sustainability Policy. I formerly had the impression that corporate sustainability policies were aimed solely at reducing environmental impact, but hearing the opinions of people with a wide range of knowledge made clear the approach of helping to resolve social issues. After many discussions, we reached a consensus. Shoji: The Sustainability Policy was discussed by the Management Committee before the Board of Directors in order to incorporate diverse, multifaceted perspectives. At Nichirei, outside officers can participate as observers at meetings of the Management Committee as well as the Board of Directors. The agendas of both are divided according to the importance and scale of the matters covered, and can be viewed before the meetings on the Company's intranet, along with supporting materials. Participating in Management Committee meetings and reviewing materials in advance gives us an understanding of the background for efficient discussions at the Board of Directors. Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability The Nichirei Group is working to strengthen its corporate governance. Efforts to formulate Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 began in FY2022. We asked two of our outside directors their candid impressions of our governance system and their expectations for the Nichirei Group in the future, based on the progress of those discussions. The Role Required of an Outside Director and Personal Points of Focus How do you view the role of an outside director? The Nichirei Group's Corporate Culture and Board of Directors What is your impression of the Nichirei Group's corporate culture and the Board of Directors? Nabeshima: One year has passed since I was Rather than engaging in a particularly wide range of appointed an outside director, and I have the businesses, it focuses on its core competencies and impression that Nichirei is a very trustworthy functions dependably. company with high-quality products and services. Shoji: I also appreciate that the Company has Shoji: I am aware that the role required of outside directors is to prevent corporate misconduct, increase competitiveness and profitability, and contribute to improvement in corporate value over the long term. Personally, I emphasize compliance, propriety and efficiency. When it comes to compliance, simply observing the law is not enough in this day and age. An ethical perspective is required. When we were drawing up the medium-term business plan, I kept in mind my role in considering the environment and society as I gave my opinions. Nabeshima: I believe my role as an outside director is to keep track of whether the Nichirei Group is conducting business in line with its Mission and Vision. In addition, as is generally expected of outside directors, I try to check whether the business portfolio will lead to an increase in corporate value, whether it is being managed appropriately, and whether it is consistent from an external perspective. I also pay attention to whether Data 88 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 89 A Dialogue between Outside Directors management decisions are made based on countermeasures, overseas assignments, and appropriate information, using my input from handling private equity. I realize I am expected to outside Nichirei's industry to compare common use that perspective in my role, so I try to be practices in Japan and overseas. My background is particularly proactive in giving my opinion on in finance, with experience including climate change overseas acquisitions and climate change. What are your thoughts on the operation of the Nominating Advisory Committee and Remuneration Advisory Committee? Nichirei's Sustainability Policy was the product of lively discussions. Strategy Management Shoji: The Nominating Advisory Committee created a skill matrix last year, starting by selecting the items to be included. The matrix clearly shows what kind of human resources we will need in the future, but the skill items themselves are only as of this moment, so we should continue to review them as necessary. We also agree on the importance of a succession plan, and intend to discuss that further at committee meetings. Nabeshima: Naturally, skill matrixes differ from one company to another. "Innovation/marketing" was one of the items listed. I think a strategic approach is also necessary at the Board of Directors level. Shoji: In the Remuneration Advisory Committee, our review of the policy for deciding officer remuneration started from the design of the system itself, and we changed the KPIs for evaluation for performance-linked bonuses to coincide with the start of the new medium-term business plan. With major changes including the addition of new ESG evaluation items, I feel that the system has become quite progressive for a Japanese company. companies has become clearer, and the form that their cooperation will take has become apparent. I think a challenge in implementing the plan will be identifying issues. Nichirei needs not only people who resolve issues, but also people who point out problems. Social and corporate requirements for human resources are changing, so Nichirei must diversify its human resources by placing the right person in the right position, reskilling, or bringing in people from outside in cases where the Company immediately needs a higher level of skills in a highly specialized field. important to do so without hesitation when the need arises. Nabeshima: Nichirei's long-term management goals toward 2030, which were established prior to Compass Rose 2024, include an overseas sales ratio of 30%. Investments by the Group's operating companies, especially overseas corporate acquisitions, often appear on the Board of Directors' agenda. This shows these companies' stance of aggressive expansion, but at the same time a more strategic approach is necessary. I think it is important to also make top-down decisions on which countries and Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Expectations for the Nichirei Group What are the challenges in implementing Compass Rose 2024? Shoji: Compass Rose 2024 was developed through exhaustive discussions, but as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, situations can easily change in unpredictable ways in terms of both timing and continents to target for expansion. For its frozen foods, temperature-controlled logistics and other businesses, Nichirei can seek corporate acquisitions and other projects after identifying which regions have Strategy Business Nabeshima: I think very highly of the approach taken in Compass Rose 2024 of promoting both social and economic value through sustainability management. In addition, since taking on social issues generates innovation, I think it is moving in a good direction for growth. We set definite targets in drawing up the plan and established a Sustainability Committee and a dedicated department to achieve them, so aside from my expectations for the future, I feel we have gotten off to a tangible start. In switching to renewable energy, the division of roles between the holding company and operating content. It is important to constantly think about how to stay aligned with society as it changes going forward while conducting business. The plan may need to be revised in the future, but it will be the highest growth rates. Shoji: I agree. Going forward, I think it will be necessary to thoroughly discuss what specific steps Nichirei will take to expand its overseas business. Sustainability What do you expect from the Nichirei Group in the future? Nichirei should aim to be a company respected by society, where its employees are happy in their work. Nabeshima: I want the Nichirei Group to be a place where employees can put their skills and ideas to work. I want them to take on greater challenges to meet the demands of society and consumers. Areas related to food are very broad, so I think many employees can find possibilities for expansion outside their existing businesses-it could take the form of a sort of "side business" within the Company. I would like employees who are so inclined to take on such challenges. I also think there is still hidden potential in marketing and e-commerce, so I would like Nichirei to improve its brand management. Shoji: When all is said and done, I would like Nichirei to be a company that is respected by society. I would also like it to be a company where employees are happy in their work. No company can embody every one of its employees' desires, but they should be able to express themselves freely. Such a corporate culture will lead to employee happiness and fulfillment that goes beyond mere work-life balance. I would like the Nichirei Group to aim to be a place where its employees can achieve what they themselves most value. Governance Corporate Data 90 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 91 Attachments Original Link

