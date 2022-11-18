Nichirei : Addressing Climate Change (TCFD) (270KB/4 pages 11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly serious and climate change is considered to be a contributing factor in the frequent abnormal weather patterns and natural disasters currently occurring. The Nichirei Group's business benefits from nature. Therefore, in addition to its importance as a social challenge, we see climate change as a potential threat to business continuity. In June 2020, the Nichirei Group expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and announced its participation in the TCFD Consortium. The Group has positioned climate change initiatives as one of the material matters it identified for achieving its vision for 2030. As such, we are actively promoting initiatives to help resolve social issues related to climate change. In addition to appropriately responding to risks posed by shifts in the external environment caused by climate change, we will consider numerous scenarios in which climate change could give rise to business opportunities, and conduct timely disclosure. 1 Governance The Nichirei Group has established a Group Sustainability Committee that formulates sustainability strategies, including initiatives related to climate change, and manages the progress of those strategies. The committee (chaired by the representative Rice and Chicken Procurement Risks and Opportunities We examined the risks and opportunities created by climate change in relation to the procurement of rice and chicken, using the "Introduction to Information Disclosure on Climate-related Risks and Opportunities for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries" issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; and the Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP) scenarios described in the Fifth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The analysis showed that, in terms of transition risks (risks related to transitioning to a low-carbon economy), both rice and chicken would be impacted by increasing costs associated with the introduction of a carbon tax and low-carbon production methods. For physical risks (risks related to the physical impact of climate change), we conducted the following investigation to clarify how a temperature rise would affect our suppliers in terms of the impact on production volume. Physical Risk Impact Assessment (Analysis of Estimated Change in Yield by Climate Scenario) We analyzed future yield forecasts for each climate scenario, in terms of changes in rice and chicken production. For each climate scenario, we used the IPCC RCP scenarios (2.6, 4.5, 6.0, and 8.5). Strategy Management Story Creation Value director, president of the holding company), also comprises the officer responsible for climate change initiatives, all other officers including outside directors and outside Audit & Supervisory Board members, as well as relevant personnel from the strategic planning and sustainability divisions of each operating company. Climate change-related strategies and targets discussed by the committee are reported to the Board of Directors by the officer responsible for climate change initiatives. Strategies, targets and plans are reviewed as appropriate. The Group Environmental Protection Committee was responsible for these matters until FY2022. In April 2022, to respond to a wider range of sustainability issues, including climate change, we established a Sustainability Management Division within the holding company. This organization took over the functions of the Group Environmental Protection Committee, and began serving as the secretariat for the Group Sustainability Committee. The Group Sustainability Committee also discusses the details of various scenario analyses that have been conducted since 2019. The latest disclosure includes content discussed at a committee meeting held in July 2022. 2 Strategy Rice Analysis Criteria Area Kanto, Tohoku and Hokkaido production regions: 11 zones Climate RCP 2.6, RCP 6.0 scenarios Data used ISIMIP (the Inter-Sectoral Impact Model Intercomparison Project) Chicken Analysis Criteria Area Japan: 6 zones, Thailand: 2 zones, Brazil: 1 zone Climate Japan: RCP 2.6, RCP 8.5 scenarios Overseas: RCP 4.5, RCP 8.5 Data used Bias corrected climate scenarios over Japan based on CDFDM method1 using CMIP52 (National Institute for Environmental Studies) CDFDM method: Cumulative distribution function-based downscaling method CMIP5: Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 Trends in Global Average Temperature Deviation (°C) 6.0 Range of variation RCP 8.5 RCP 6.0 RCP 4.5 4.0 RCP 2.6 2.0 0.0 -2.0 1900 1950 2000 2050 2100 Source: IPCC https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/wg1/ term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business In FY2023, we conducted a scenario analysis on the procurement of rice and chicken. Material Risks and Opportunities by Business and Scenarios Identified in 2020 For chicken yield, the analysis used the following formula (based on material published in 2006). According to the literature, meat production decreases when the average temperature rises to 23°C or higher. Business Chicken Rice scenario Business marine Baseline Shrimp Vegetables, Foods products, and meat and poultry products Common scenario 1.5˚C Business Baseline scenario Logistics scenario 1.5˚C Risks • Soaring prices due to shrinking agricultural production General • Deterioration in the quality of abnormal raw materials weather • Difficulty in obtaining raw materials and production delays due to logistics network disruptions • Reductions in production efficiency and volume and submerged aquafarms Flooding, rising • Submerged agriculture farms, aquafarms and processing factories sea levels • Difficulty in obtaining raw materials and production delays due to supply chain disruptions • Increased cost for measures for Low-carbon converting to renewable energy and policies equipment electrification, elimination of emissions Environmental • Curtailment of transactions; higher cost countermeasures of measures such as the maintenance within the of global certifications supply chain General • Damage to refrigerated warehouses and logistics centers abnormal • Difficulty securing human resources in weather disaster risk areas • Increase of investment in natural Low-carbon refrigerants and opportunity loss caused by the slow adoption of policies technological platforms such as electrical and low-carbon vehicles Business Opportunities Baseline scenario patterns Changes in • Increased demand for frozen and weather processed foods • Increased demand for ethical products FoodsBusiness scenario1.5˚C that are compliant with the Sedex development Strengthening of platform and are created using globally environmental certified raw materials countermeasures • Increased demand for the curtailment within the supply of food loss within the supply chain chain through the development of eco- friendly products and technological Increased • Development and expansion of environmental demand for products created using awareness sustainable raw materials Baseline scenario weather • Increase in sales resulting from expanding General customer base through strengthened abnormal LogisticsBusiness disaster countermeasures and greater resilience 1.5˚Cscenario • Cost reduction achieved through a Modal shift modal shift that improves environmental that actively discloses information transportation efficiency Increased • Increase in number of business partners due to higher evaluations as a company awareness related to environmental countermeasures Note: The bioscience business is characteristically resistant to the impact of climate change. Accordingly, we have not currently identified any material factors in our bioscience business. y = -0.3239 x ^2 + 15.042x - 74.632 y = Meat production volume when production volume for temperatures below 23°C is 100 x = Average temperature during the season to be analyzed (unit is °C) Source: Yamazaki, et al., Animal Science Journal Vol. 77 (2), p. 231-235 (2006) Using 2020 as the base year, we carried out a rice yield simulation (through to 2090) for our major domestic suppliers. The table below shows the results of analyzing climate scenarios RCP 2.6 and RCP 6.0 for yields in 2030, 2050, and 2080, when the base year is 1.00. (Values are the average of 12 simulations, combining four global climate models and three yield models.) Even in the scenario where temperatures rise (RCP 6.0), yields increase, rising to between 1.11 and 1.50 in Hokkaido in 2080. Average Value of Yield Simulations When the Yield Analysis Model Example for the Base Year (2020) Is 1.00 (Ishikari Area, Hokkaido, RCP 6.0, Rice Yield) RCP 2.6 RCP 6.0 2030 2050 2080 2030 2050 2080 Ishikari area 1.06 1.15 1.13 1.06 1.14 1.24 Hokkaido Kamikawa area 1.09 1.27 1.26 1.13 1.26 1.50 Sorachi area 1.04 1.09 1.10 1.04 1.08 1.11 Ibaraki Prefecture 0.99 1.04 1.02 1.02 1.04 1.09 Kanto Gunma Prefecture 1.01 1.05 1.02 1.03 1.05 1.11 Tochigi Prefecture 1.00 1.05 1.02 1.02 1.03 1.09 Aomori Prefecture 1.02 1.06 1.06 1.03 1.06 1.10 Akita Prefecture 1.02 1.05 1.03 1.03 1.06 1.10 Tohoku Yamagata Prefecture 1.01 1.05 1.03 1.04 1.05 1.10 Sustainability Governance Corporate Data Climate Change Scenario in FY2022 https://www.nichirei.co.jp/sites/default/files/inline-images/ir/integrated/pdf/p58_p61.pdf (Japanese only) Climate Change Scenario in FY2021 https://www.nichirei.co.jp/sites/default/files/inline-images/ir/integrated/pdf/p21_p24.pdf (Japanese only) Miyagi Prefecture 1.02 1.06 1.04 1.04 1.06 1.13 Iwate Prefecture 1.03 1.07 1.05 1.03 1.06 1.11 68 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 69 Addressing Climate Change (TCFD) Using 2020 as the base year, we carried out a chicken yield simulation (through to 2090) for our major domestic and overseas suppliers. The table below shows the results of analyzing climate scenarios RCP 2.6 and RCP 8.5 for domestic yields and RCP 4.5 and RCP 8.5 for overseas yields in 2030 and 2050, when the base year is 100. (Four global climate models are used for domestic suppliers, and 21 for overseas. The average value of the simulations is for the period of each year when the average temperature is the highest. The results shown for all domestic suppliers are from July to September.) In Iwate Prefecture, yields do not decrease even in the RCP 8.5 scenario, but under the same conditions yields in Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures decrease to 95-97% by 2050. In Thailand, the yield values decrease to 92% by 2050 in the RCP 8.5 scenario. Average Value of Yield Simulations When the Yield Analysis Model Example for the Base Year (2020) Is 100 (Karumai-cho, Kunohegun, Iwate Prefecture, RCP 8.5, Chicken Yield from July to September) RCP 2.6 RCP 8.5 2030 2050 2030 2050 Kuji City 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 Iwate Hachimantai City 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 Prefecture Karumai-cho, 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 Kunohegun Miyazaki Hyuga City 99.30 98.40 99.00 97.40 Prefecture Koyugun 99.20 98.00 98.80 96.90 Kagoshima Kagoshima City 98.80 97.10 98.10 95.10 Prefecture 3 Risk Management Nichirei ensures that appropriate divisions manage the impact that a variety of risks (including climate change-related risks) have on business management from a comprehensive standpoint employing both rational and optimal methods. The risks are also discussed and reviewed by the Group Risk Management Committee, which is chaired by the representative director, president. The committee has been managing our responses to major risks related to business operations. However, due to the need to respond more quickly and accurately to various ESG-related issues, we established the Group Sustainability Committee as a separate entity in FY2023 to deal with ESG-specific risks and opportunities, including climate change. The Group Sustainability Committee works with the strategic planning and sustainability divisions of each operating company to identify important ESG-related issues and risks. The most important themes are then discussed by the committee. Specifically, the risk associated with climate change is positioned as a major risk for the Group. The committee discusses and manages business risks and opportunities arising from scenario analyses. 4 Indicators and Targets We have set forth the following as material matters: climate change initiatives; and realizing sustainable food procurement and resource recycling. Nichirei Group Material Matters (Materiality) Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Average Value of Yield Simulations When the Yield for the Base Year (2020) Is 100 RCP 4.5 RCP 8.5 Analysis Model Example (Thailand, RCP 8.5, Chicken Yield from April to June) Material Matter: Climate change initiatives Promote reduction of CO2 emissions per unit of production and utilization of renewable energy at Group Measures food factories and logistics centers, and disclose information based on the TCFD recommendations. Plan 2030 2050 2030 2050 Group KPIs FY2025: 30% reduction in CO2 emissions (compared with FY2016; Scope 1 and 2 in Japan) Business Brazil Paraná 99.8 99.3 99.6 98.4 (January to March) Thailand Lop Buri 98.4 95.6 97.5 92.6 (April to Chon Buri 98.3 95.6 98.1 92.7 June) Financial Impact and Strategy FY2031: 50% reduction in CO2 emissions (compared with FY2016; Scope 1 and 2 in Japan) Material Matter: Realizing sustainable food procurement and resource recycling Group Measures Conduct sustainable resource procurement and help to realize a circular economy. Group KPI FY2031: 100% implementation rate of ESG due diligence for main raw materials and major suppliers Strategy Sustainability For Nichirei Foods, cooked rice products account for about 10% of net sales, while chicken products account for about 30%. For Nichirei Fresh, the chicken business accounts for about 40% of net sales in the meat and poultry products business. In these most recent investigations, even in the scenario of continued global warming, rice yields increase in our current supply areas. However, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, there are reports that higher temperatures can lead to deterioration in rice quality, such as an increase in unripe grains, giving rise to concerns about procuring rice that is suitable for processing. In some areas, chicken yields would decrease in the 2050 temperature increase scenario. However, the chicken farms where we currently procure chicken meat are equipped with air conditioning. Yields are therefore not likely to decrease due to an increase in temperature. However, there could be an increase in cost and amount of energy used to run the air conditioning systems to ensure temperatures suitable for chicken farming. If climate change mitigation measures are strengthened (transition scenario), tighter regulations on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions could increase the cost of raw material procurement. On the other hand, we expect decarbonization measures to be promoted in the agriculture and livestock farming sectors as outlined in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries' Act to Promote Environmental Burden Reduction Activities for Establishment of Environmentally Harmonized Food System (effective July 1, 2022). By working with our suppliers and reducing GHG emissions related to raw materials, we believe we could gain an advantage even in the transition scenario. We will use life cycle assessments (LCAs) to evaluate the environmental impact of each product, as well as develop livestock feeds that reduce such impact. We will also gather data from external research institutions to work toward breeding rice with a higher temperature tolerance and higher yield. Nichirei Group GHG Emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 in Japan) Scope 1 Scope 2 2.0% 8.6% Scope 3 (Other) 17.0% GHG Emissions (2021) 2,143,000 t-CO2e Scope 3 Category 1 72.4% As part of its low-carbon policy, the Nichirei Group is promoting measures to reduce Scope 3 emissions.* As shown in the figure on the left, the highest proportion of Scope 3 emissions comes from raw material procurement (category 1). We therefore recognize that, in order to achieve a reduction in Scope 3, supplier efforts to reduce GHG emissions are essential. A cooperative relationship with suppliers is also essential to realizing sustainable procurement. Based on the Nichirei Group Sustainable Procurement Policy, we will promote initiatives that follow the Nichirei Group Supplier Code of Conduct and the Nichirei Group Supplier Guidelines established in April 2022. We will also address human rights and environmental issues, including Scope 3 emissions. * See the next page for Scope 1 and 2 reduction efforts in Japan. 