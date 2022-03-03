Nichirei : Announcement of Results and Termination of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March, 3 2022
Nichirei Corporation
Announcement of Results and Termination of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Articles of Incorporation Provided in Article 165, Paragraph 2
of the Companies Act)
Nichirei Corporation (the "Company") announces the results of the acquisition of treasury stock made in accordance with the resolution passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2021 under Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by reading the terms pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution passed at a meeting of theBoard of Directors held on November 2, 2021 terminated with the acquisition made this time. Details are as follows:
Type of shares acquired:
Total number of shares acquired:
Total acquisition cost:
Acquisition period:
Common shares in the Company 139,600 shares
354,552,699 yen
From March 1, 2022 to March 2, 2022
(Reference)
1. Details of acquisition as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2021
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired:
Common shares in the Company
(2)
Number of shares that can be acquired:
4 million shares (maximum)
(Ratio to the number of shares outstanding
[excluding treasury stock]: 3.00%)
(3)
Total acquisition cost:
10,000 million yen (maximum)
(4)
Acquisition period:
From November 4, 2021 to April 28, 2022
2. Aggregate number of shares and acquisition cost under the resolution of the Board of Directors
(1) Total number of shares acquired: 3,810,000 shares
(2) Total acquisition cost:
9,999,855,169 yen
Inquiries
For inquiries concerning this press release, please contact:
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:05 UTC.