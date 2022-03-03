Nichirei : Announcement of Results and Termination of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

Nichirei Corporation (the "Company") announces the results of the acquisition of treasury stock made in accordance with the resolution passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2021 under Article 156 of the Companies Act, applied by reading the terms pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Act. The acquisition of treasury stock based on the resolution passed at a meeting of theBoard of Directors held on November 2, 2021 terminated with the acquisition made this time. Details are as follows:

of the Companies Act)

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock under the Articles of Incorporation Provided in Article 165, Paragraph 2

Announcement of Results and Termination of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

From March 1, 2022 to March 2, 2022

Common shares in the Company 139,600 shares

(Reference)

1. Details of acquisition as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 2, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares in the Company (2) Number of shares that can be acquired: 4 million shares (maximum) (Ratio to the number of shares outstanding [excluding treasury stock]: 3.00%) (3) Total acquisition cost: 10,000 million yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period: From November 4, 2021 to April 28, 2022

2. Aggregate number of shares and acquisition cost under the resolution of the Board of Directors

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 3,810,000 shares

(2) Total acquisition cost: 9,999,855,169 yen

