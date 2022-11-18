Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
Nichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Business Portfolio

The Nichirei Group's Business Portfolio

Processed Foods Business

We have achieved results from our business portfolio in terms of growth, profitability and stability by concentrating resources on processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics. The current portfolio is broadly divided into the two businesses of foods and logistics. Our full range of frozen food categories, encompassing marine, meat and poultry products as well as prepared foods and vegetables, gives us the advantage of being able to respond to numerous customers and business categories over the long term. These food products are the base cargo for our temperature- controlled logistics business, and have been indispensable to its growth.

Profit

Stability

Business Details

Nichirei Foods provides frozen foods (household-use and commercial-use), retort pouch foods and wellness foods that utilize the company's unique capabilities in product development and quality assurance. Our frozen foods business in Japan is characterized by high market share for chicken, processed rice products, frozen vegetables, and spring rolls in both the household-use and commercial-use categories, and the

Household-use

Commercial-use

Prepared Foods

Prepared Foods

31%

38%

Processed

FY2022

Agricultural

Sales

Products

Composition

8%

Overseas

17%

Others

6%

Market Environment in Japan

Household-use Frozen Foods Market Scale

(Billions of yen)

Frozen vegetables

Prepared frozen foods

1,200

138.0

140.4

900

106.7

113.4

105.3

875.4

600

769.0

844.6

734.6

728.4

300

Strategy Management

Value

Temperature-

Refrigerated

controlled

warehouse

Logistics

storage capacity

Higher capital efficiency

Greater

large number of commercial-use products handled for the home meal replacement (HMR) and delicatessen categories. Our overseas business is focusing on the development and sale of Asian food products in North America.

Main sales outlets for

Main sales outlets for

Household-use

Commercial-use Prepared

Prepared Foods:

Foods: Volume retailers

Volume retailers, drug

(delicatessen items),

stores and convenience

convenience stores

stores

(delicatessen items),

restaurants and food

services

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: Market scale calculated by INTAGE Inc. SCI consumer panel (Spending per 100 people (age 79 and under); all industry categories)

Story Creation

Medium

No.1

stability

Temperature-controlled Logistics Business

Business term-

share in Japan

Frozen

foods sales

Processed No.1 Foods

share in Japan

Business Details

Nichirei Logistics Group is the largest logistics group in Japan, consisting of a logistics network business focused on transportation, XD, LLP and 3PL businesses; a regional storage business that operates logistics facilities; an overseas business that has operations in Europe, China and the

Domestic Refrigerated Warehouse

Facility Capacity (As of March 31, 2022)

Area

Number of

Capacity

Facilities

(Thousands of tons)

Hokkaido

7

94

Tohoku

4

64

Kanto

18

563

Market Environment in Japan

Quantity of Goods Stored by Product

Category in the Refrigerated

Warehousing Industry

Marine products

Meat and poultry products

(Millions of tons)

(Including processed foods)

(Including processed foods)

30

Agricultural products

Frozen foods

Others

(Including processed foods)

Portfolio Plan Business

Business

Marine

Meat and

Poultry

Products

Products

Capital

Efficiency

ASEAN region; and engineering services for all stages from planning and design to maintenance and management of logistics facilities.

We provide the value of universal, one-stop service through high- performance facilities that have the leading capacity in Japan and that offer meticulous services.

Chubu

11

221

Kansai

12

274

Chugoku/

12

130

Shikoku

Kyushu

12

175

Total

76

1,523

1.08

1.15

1.48

1.17

1.08

20

7.29

6.96

7.51

7.56

7.42

10

3.59

3.58

3.72

3.49

3.19

6.05

6.08

6.44

6.27

6.06

0

4.79

4.76

4.74

4.86

4.34

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Compiled by Nichirei based on Japan Association

of Refrigerated Warehouses documents

Strategy

Sustainability

Although the processed foods business has the advantages of high sales growth and capital efficiency, the recent decline in profitability has made its high volatility an issue. In addition, although temperature-controlled logistics can be expected to generate stable earnings, the business is characterized by heavy initial investment burdens that take time to recover, making immediate post-investment improvements in capital efficiency difficult.

Marine, Meat and Poultry Products Business

Advantages

Issues

Sales Growth and High Capital Efficiency

Volatility

Processed

Sustainable growth is expected in a market with

High ratio of overseas production and

Foods

strong demand

purchasing necessitates sensitivity to the

Differentiated product development capabilities

external environment

High capital efficiency

Profit Stability

Capital Efficiency and Immediate

Return on Investment

Temperature-

Ongoing stable growth with fixed volumes in Japan

Large initial investment, long recovery period

controlled

and overseas

Logistics

Capital equipment is the source of competitive

advantage and barriers to entry are high

  • Low ratio of variable costs

Business Details

Marine Products Business

Wholesale ﬁshery

Shrimp

Fish roe

Restaurant

market

Ratio of Sales

Ratio of Sales

by

Octopus

by

Volume

Marine Species

Business Sector

(FY2022)

(FY2022)

retailer

Others

Shellﬁsh

/Others

Market Environment

Amid ongoing high demand for marine products worldwide, procurement conditions remain challenging due to soaring prices in production areas and rising distribution costs, as well as the impact of the weaker yen. In Japan, consumption continues to decline due to consumers' deep-rooted and unchanging inclination toward low prices.

Meat and Poultry Products Business

Delicatessen/Home meal

Chicken

replacement

(HMR)

Ratio of Sales

Pork

Ratio of Sales

Co-op

by Type of

by

Livestock Product

Business Sector

Restaurant/

(FY2022)

(FY2022)

Others

Beef

Volume retailer

(Processed meat)

Market Environment

Ongoing increases in feed prices have had an impact on procurement prices for meat and poultry products in general. Concerns in Japan about procurement of imported poultry products, and about the supply of pork due to an outbreak of disease overseas have led to higher domestic market prices for both.

Governance Corporate

Data

46

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

47

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
