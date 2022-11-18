Nichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages

We have achieved results from our business portfolio in terms of growth, profitability and stability by concentrating resources on processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics. The current portfolio is broadly divided into the two businesses of foods and logistics. Our full range of frozen food categories, encompassing marine, meat and poultry products as well as prepared foods and vegetables, gives us the advantage of being able to respond to numerous customers and business categories over the long term. These food products are the base cargo for our temperature- controlled logistics business, and have been indispensable to its growth.
Profit
Stability
Business Details
Nichirei Foods provides frozen foods (household-use and commercial-use), retort pouch foods and wellness foods that utilize the company's unique capabilities in product development and quality assurance. Our frozen foods business in Japan is characterized by high market share for chicken, processed rice products, frozen vegetables, and spring rolls in both the household-use and commercial-use categories, and the
Household-use
Commercial-use
Prepared Foods
Prepared Foods
31%
38%
Processed
FY2022
Agricultural
Sales
Products
Composition
8%
Overseas
17%
Others
6%
Market Environment in Japan
Household-use Frozen Foods Market Scale
(Billions of yen)
Frozen vegetables
Prepared frozen foods
1,200
138.0
140.4
900
106.7
113.4
105.3
875.4
600
769.0
844.6
734.6
728.4
300
Strategy Management
Value
Temperature-
Refrigerated
controlled
warehouse
Logistics
storage capacity
Higher capital efficiency
Greater
large number of commercial-use products handled for the home meal replacement (HMR) and delicatessen categories. Our overseas business is focusing on the development and sale of Asian food products in North America.
・Main sales outlets for
・Main sales outlets for
Household-use
Commercial-use Prepared
Prepared Foods:
Foods: Volume retailers
Volume retailers, drug
(delicatessen items),
stores and convenience
convenience stores
stores
(delicatessen items),
restaurants and food
services
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Source: Market scale calculated by INTAGE Inc. SCI consumer panel (Spending per 100 people (age 79 and under); all industry categories)
Story Creation
Medium
No.1
stability
Temperature-controlled Logistics Business
Business term-
share in Japan
Frozen
foods sales
Processed No.1 Foods
share in Japan
Business Details
Nichirei Logistics Group is the largest logistics group in Japan, consisting of a logistics network business focused on transportation, XD, LLP and 3PL businesses; a regional storage business that operates logistics facilities; an overseas business that has operations in Europe, China and the
Domestic Refrigerated Warehouse
Facility Capacity (As of March 31, 2022)
Area
Number of
Capacity
Facilities
(Thousands of tons)
Hokkaido
7
94
Tohoku
4
64
Kanto
18
563
Market Environment in Japan
Quantity of Goods Stored by Product
Category in the Refrigerated
Warehousing Industry
Marine products
Meat and poultry products
(Millions of tons)
(Including processed foods)
(Including processed foods)
30
Agricultural products
Frozen foods
Others
(Including processed foods)
Portfolio Plan Business
Business
Marine
Meat and
Poultry
Products
Products
Capital
Efficiency
ASEAN region; and engineering services for all stages from planning and design to maintenance and management of logistics facilities.
We provide the value of universal, one-stop service through high- performance facilities that have the leading capacity in Japan and that offer meticulous services.
Chubu
11
221
Kansai
12
274
Chugoku/
12
130
Shikoku
Kyushu
12
175
Total
76
1,523
1.08
1.15
1.48
1.17
1.08
20
7.29
6.96
7.51
7.56
7.42
10
3.59
3.58
3.72
3.49
3.19
6.05
6.08
6.44
6.27
6.06
0
4.79
4.76
4.74
4.86
4.34
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Source: Compiled by Nichirei based on Japan Association
of Refrigerated Warehouses documents
Strategy
Sustainability
Although the processed foods business has the advantages of high sales growth and capital efficiency, the recent decline in profitability has made its high volatility an issue. In addition, although temperature-controlled logistics can be expected to generate stable earnings, the business is characterized by heavy initial investment burdens that take time to recover, making immediate post-investment improvements in capital efficiency difficult.
Marine, Meat and Poultry Products Business
Advantages
Issues
Sales Growth and High Capital Efficiency
Volatility
Processed
• Sustainable growth is expected in a market with
• High ratio of overseas production and
Foods
strong demand
purchasing necessitates sensitivity to the
• Differentiated product development capabilities
external environment
• High capital efficiency
Profit Stability
Capital Efficiency and Immediate
Return on Investment
Temperature-
• Ongoing stable growth with fixed volumes in Japan
• Large initial investment, long recovery period
controlled
and overseas
Logistics
• Capital equipment is the source of competitive
advantage and barriers to entry are high
Low ratio of variable costs
Business Details
Marine Products Business
Wholesale ﬁshery
Shrimp
Fish roe
Restaurant
market
Ratio of Sales
Ratio of Sales
by
Octopus
by
Volume
Marine Species
Business Sector
(FY2022)
(FY2022)
retailer
Others
Shellﬁsh
/Others
Market Environment
Amid ongoing high demand for marine products worldwide, procurement conditions remain challenging due to soaring prices in production areas and rising distribution costs, as well as the impact of the weaker yen. In Japan, consumption continues to decline due to consumers' deep-rooted and unchanging inclination toward low prices.
Meat and Poultry Products Business
Delicatessen/Home meal
Chicken
replacement
(HMR)
Ratio of Sales
Pork
Ratio of Sales
Co-op
by Type of
by
Livestock Product
Business Sector
Restaurant/
(FY2022)
(FY2022)
Others
Beef
Volume retailer
(Processed meat)
Market Environment
Ongoing increases in feed prices have had an impact on procurement prices for meat and poultry products in general. Concerns in Japan about procurement of imported poultry products, and about the supply of pork due to an outbreak of disease overseas have led to higher domestic market prices for both.
