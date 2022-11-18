Nichirei : Company Information (238KB/1 page
Data
Company Information (As of March 31, 2022)
Corporate Data
Company Name
Established
Paid-in Capital
Head Office
Telephone
Number of Employees (Consolidated)
Business Network
Nichirei Corporation
December 1942*
30,472 million yen
Nichirei Higashi-Ginza Building, 6-19-20 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8402, Japan
[+81] 3-3248-2101 (Main)
15,296
14 countries and regions (Domestic and overseas offices and subsidiaries)
Strategy Management
Creation Value
* Date of establishment of predecessor Teikoku Marine Products Control Company. Reorganized as Nippon Reizo Inc. in December 1945.
External Review
Continuing Adoption as a Constituent Stock of All Five
Inclusion in Indexes
ESG Indexes (Domestic Stocks) Selected by the
Government Pension Investment Fund
Disclaimer:
The inclusion of Nichirei in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks,
2022
service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship,
endorsement or promotion of Nichirei by MSCI or any of its affiliates.
The MSCI Indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI Index
names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.
Sompo Sustainability Index
Recognition for Employee Health Management/
Other
Safety and Health Management
Recognized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Certified as an Excellent
Also selected in FY2022 for the JPX-Nikkei
Occupational Safety and Health
400, jointly developed by Japan Exchange
under the Certified Health & Productivity Management
Enterprise by the Ministry of Health,
Group, Inc. (JPX) and Nikkei Inc.
Organization Recognition Program under the large enterprise
Labour and Welfare.
category for six consecutive years.
Selected from 2013 through 2022
Period of certification:
July 2021 to June 2024
Story
term-Medium
Business
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Sustainability
Governance Corporate
Data
Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022
131
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
Sales 2023
656 B
4 665 M
4 665 M
Net income 2023
20 824 M
148 M
148 M
Net Debt 2023
50 167 M
357 M
357 M
P/E ratio 2023
16,9x
Yield 2023
1,91%
Capitalization
353 B
2 512 M
2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
EV / Sales 2024
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
15 296
Free-Float
89,4%
