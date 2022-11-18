Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Company Information (238KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Data

Company Information (As of March 31, 2022)

Corporate Data

Company Name

Established

Paid-in Capital

Head Office

Telephone

Number of Employees (Consolidated)

Business Network

Nichirei Corporation

December 1942*

30,472 million yen

Nichirei Higashi-Ginza Building, 6-19-20 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8402, Japan

[+81] 3-3248-2101 (Main)

15,296

14 countries and regions (Domestic and overseas offices and subsidiaries)

Strategy Management

Creation Value

* Date of establishment of predecessor Teikoku Marine Products Control Company. Reorganized as Nippon Reizo Inc. in December 1945.

External Review

Continuing Adoption as a Constituent Stock of All Five

Inclusion in Indexes

ESG Indexes (Domestic Stocks) Selected by the

Government Pension Investment Fund

Disclaimer:

The inclusion of Nichirei in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks,

2022

service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship,

endorsement or promotion of Nichirei by MSCI or any of its affiliates.

The MSCI Indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI Index

names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.

Sompo Sustainability Index

Recognition for Employee Health Management/

Other

Safety and Health Management

Recognized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Certified as an Excellent

Also selected in FY2022 for the JPX-Nikkei

Occupational Safety and Health

400, jointly developed by Japan Exchange

under the Certified Health & Productivity Management

Enterprise by the Ministry of Health,

Group, Inc. (JPX) and Nikkei Inc.

Organization Recognition Program under the large enterprise

Labour and Welfare.

category for six consecutive years.

Selected from 2013 through 2022

Period of certification:

July 2021 to June 2024

Story

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

131

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168