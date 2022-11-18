Nichirei : Consolidated Balance Sheets (265KB/2 pages
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
As of March 31, 2021 and 2022
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Assets
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Current assets:
¥
23,413
$
191,267
Cash and deposits
¥
28,933
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
81,749
90,965
743,121
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(109)
(112)
(920)
Inventories
47,867
52,128
425,850
Other
11,131
13,904
113,591
Total current assets
169,572
180,299
1,472,911
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
(Note 6):
261,489
2,136,175
Buildings and structures
259,690
Machinery and equipment
115,963
125,441
1,024,768
Land
38,683
41,075
335,557
Leased assets
37,199
36,267
296,281
Construction in progress
3,716
4,904
40,067
Other
12,117
12,866
105,112
467,371
482,045
3,937,962
Accumulated depreciation
(293,409)
(300,939)
(2,458,454)
Property, plant and equipment, net
173,962
181,106
1,479,507
Intangible assets
8,394
14,781
120,755
Investments and other assets:
31,086
253,953
Investment securities
(Note 5)
33,663
Shares and investments in capital of
7,492
61,205
subsidiaries and associates
7,244
Retirement benefit asset
52
49
403
Deferred tax assets
(Note 8)
2,260
2,607
21,302
Other
10,814
10,552
86,208
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(245)
(369)
(3,015)
Total investments and other assets
53,789
51,419
420,058
Total non-current assets
236,146
247,307
2,020,322
Total assets
¥
405,719
¥
427,606
$
3,493,233
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
Liabilities and net assets
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Current liabilities:
¥
13,490
$
110,211
Short-term borrowings
¥
6,948
Commercial papers
－
2,000
16,338
Current portion of long-term borrowings
4,797
14,798
120,894
Current portion of bonds payable
10,000
－
－
Accounts payable - trade
28,073
29,254
238,989
Lease liabilities
3,572
3,395
27,740
Income taxes payable
5,911
4,779
39,048
Accrued expenses
35,483
34,909
285,181
Provision for bonuses for directors (and
198
1,623
other officers)
238
Other
13,481
17,947
146,618
Total current liabilities
108,506
120,775
986,646
Non-current liabilities:
40,000
326,770
Bonds payable
30,000
Long-term borrowings
29,010
19,882
162,428
Provision for retirement benefits for
102
836
directors (and other officers)
131
Retirement benefit liability
1,996
2,029
16,576
Lease liabilities
12,093
11,149
91,086
Deferred tax liabilities
(Note 8)
4,265
5,853
47,820
Asset retirement obligations
4,037
4,180
34,152
Other
5,251
5,729
46,807
Total non-current liabilities
86,786
88,928
726,478
Total liabilities
195,293
209,703
1,713,125
Net assets:
Shareholders' equity
(Note 7):
Share capital
Authorized
- 360,000,000 shares for 2021 and 2022
Issued and outstanding - 140,003,877 shares
30,418
30,472
248,936
for 2021 and 134,007,795 shares for 2022
Capital surplus
5,795
5,495
44,892
Retained earnings
172,436
172,369
1,408,129
Treasury shares
(17,648)
(11,841)
(96,738)
Total shareholders' equity
191,002
196,494
1,605,219
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
11,984
97,908
securities
12,344
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,639
2,360
19,279
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,660)
329
2,695
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
12,323
14,674
119,883
Non-controlling interests
7,100
6,733
55,005
Total net assets
210,426
217,903
1,780,108
Total liabilities and net assets
¥
405,719
¥
427,606
$
3,493,233
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
