    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Consolidated Balance Sheets (265KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

As of March 31, 2021 and 2022

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Assets

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Current assets:

¥

23,413

$

191,267

Cash and deposits

¥

28,933

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

81,749

90,965

743,121

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(109)

(112)

(920)

Inventories

47,867

52,128

425,850

Other

11,131

13,904

113,591

Total current assets

169,572

180,299

1,472,911

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment (Note 6):

261,489

2,136,175

Buildings and structures

259,690

Machinery and equipment

115,963

125,441

1,024,768

Land

38,683

41,075

335,557

Leased assets

37,199

36,267

296,281

Construction in progress

3,716

4,904

40,067

Other

12,117

12,866

105,112

467,371

482,045

3,937,962

Accumulated depreciation

(293,409)

(300,939)

(2,458,454)

Property, plant and equipment, net

173,962

181,106

1,479,507

Intangible assets

8,394

14,781

120,755

Investments and other assets:

31,086

253,953

Investment securities (Note 5)

33,663

Shares and investments in capital of

7,492

61,205

subsidiaries and associates

7,244

Retirement benefit asset

52

49

403

Deferred tax assets (Note 8)

2,260

2,607

21,302

Other

10,814

10,552

86,208

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(245)

(369)

(3,015)

Total investments and other assets

53,789

51,419

420,058

Total non-current assets

236,146

247,307

2,020,322

Total assets

¥

405,719

¥

427,606

$

3,493,233

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

Liabilities and net assets

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Current liabilities:

¥

13,490

$

110,211

Short-term borrowings

¥

6,948

Commercial papers

2,000

16,338

Current portion of long-term borrowings

4,797

14,798

120,894

Current portion of bonds payable

10,000

Accounts payable - trade

28,073

29,254

238,989

Lease liabilities

3,572

3,395

27,740

Income taxes payable

5,911

4,779

39,048

Accrued expenses

35,483

34,909

285,181

Provision for bonuses for directors (and

198

1,623

other officers)

238

Other

13,481

17,947

146,618

Total current liabilities

108,506

120,775

986,646

Non-current liabilities:

40,000

326,770

Bonds payable

30,000

Long-term borrowings

29,010

19,882

162,428

Provision for retirement benefits for

102

836

directors (and other officers)

131

Retirement benefit liability

1,996

2,029

16,576

Lease liabilities

12,093

11,149

91,086

Deferred tax liabilities (Note 8)

4,265

5,853

47,820

Asset retirement obligations

4,037

4,180

34,152

Other

5,251

5,729

46,807

Total non-current liabilities

86,786

88,928

726,478

Total liabilities

195,293

209,703

1,713,125

Net assets:

Shareholders' equity (Note 7):

Share capital

Authorized

- 360,000,000 shares for 2021 and 2022

Issued and outstanding - 140,003,877 shares

30,418

30,472

248,936

for 2021 and 134,007,795 shares for 2022

Capital surplus

5,795

5,495

44,892

Retained earnings

172,436

172,369

1,408,129

Treasury shares

(17,648)

(11,841)

(96,738)

Total shareholders' equity

191,002

196,494

1,605,219

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

11,984

97,908

securities

12,344

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,639

2,360

19,279

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,660)

329

2,695

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,323

14,674

119,883

Non-controlling interests

7,100

6,733

55,005

Total net assets

210,426

217,903

1,780,108

Total liabilities and net assets

¥

405,719

¥

427,606

$

3,493,233

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

114

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 115

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168