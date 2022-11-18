Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (142KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Profit

¥

22,649

¥

24,268

$

198,256

Other comprehensive income:

Valuation difference on

(356)

(2,914)

available-for-sale securities

3,319

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

837

693

5,661

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(973)

1,983

16,205

Share of other comprehensive income of

(224)

203

1,665

entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

2,959

2,523

20,617

Total comprehensive income

¥

25,609

¥

26,792

$

218,874

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to

24,452

¥

25,733

$

210,226

owners of parent

¥

Comprehensive income attributable to

1,058

8,647

non-controlling interests

1,156

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

117

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168