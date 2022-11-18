Nichirei : Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (142KB/1 page
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Profit
¥
22,649
¥
24,268
$
198,256
Other comprehensive income:
Valuation difference on
(356)
(2,914)
available-for-sale securities
3,319
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
837
693
5,661
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(973)
1,983
16,205
Share of other comprehensive income of
(224)
203
1,665
entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
2,959
2,523
20,617
Total comprehensive income
¥
25,609
¥
26,792
$
218,874
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Comprehensive income attributable to
24,452
¥
25,733
$
210,226
owners of parent
¥
Comprehensive income attributable to
1,058
8,647
non-controlling interests
1,156
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
