Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (224KB/2 pages
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (Continued)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
¥
¥
35,107
$
286,803
Profit before income taxes
31,603
Depreciation
19,669
21,089
172,284
Impairment losses
1,273
196
1,601
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(17)
100
821
Interest and dividend income
(880)
(904)
(7,389)
Interest expenses
709
619
5,064
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using
(116)
(951)
equity method
(376)
Loss (gain) on sale of non-current assets
(42)
(26)
(216)
Loss (gain) on retirement of non-current assets
1,380
1,216
9,940
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
(144)
(3,923)
(32,050)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
531
(7,943)
(64,888)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(477)
(3,902)
(31,884)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(234)
935
7,643
Compensation for expropriation
(565)
(1,221)
(9,979)
Other, net
(4,470)
2,461
20,106
Subtotal
47,958
43,688
356,905
Interest and dividends received
1,190
1,102
9,003
Proceeds from compensation for expropriation
565
1,221
9,979
Interest paid
(712)
(630)
(5,154)
Income taxes paid
(3,547)
(10,721)
(87,583)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
¥
45,453
¥
34,660
$
283,150
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Cash flows from investing activities:
¥
(21,289)
$
(173,919)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
¥
(28,529)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
1,623
142
1,166
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,124)
(1,422)
(11,622)
Purchase of investment securities
(392)
(80)
(657)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
257
5,611
45,840
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change
(8,432)
(68,889)
in scope of consolidation
(27)
Other, net
(3,019)
(545)
(4,455)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(32,213)
(26,016)
(212,538)
Cash flows from financing activities:
5,790
47,301
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
2,456
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
(2,000)
2,000
16,338
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
409
5,454
44,563
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(955)
(4,832)
(39,478)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
9,951
9,951
81,293
Redemption of bonds
(10,000)
(10,000)
(81,692)
Repayments of lease liabilities
(3,886)
(3,699)
(30,218)
Purchase of treasury shares
(7)
(10,012)
(81,795)
Dividends paid
(5,722)
(7,053)
(57,623)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(955)
(899)
(7,351)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries not resulting in change
(878)
(7,177)
in scope of consolidation
－
Other, net
0
0
4
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(10,709)
(14,179)
(115,838)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and
cash equivalents
45
865
7,072
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,577
(4,670)
(38,154)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
25,434
28,011
228,831
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
¥
28,011
¥
23,340
$
190,676
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.