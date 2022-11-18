Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (224KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Continued)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

¥

¥

35,107

$

286,803

Profit before income taxes

31,603

Depreciation

19,669

21,089

172,284

Impairment losses

1,273

196

1,601

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(17)

100

821

Interest and dividend income

(880)

(904)

(7,389)

Interest expenses

709

619

5,064

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using

(116)

(951)

equity method

(376)

Loss (gain) on sale of non-current assets

(42)

(26)

(216)

Loss (gain) on retirement of non-current assets

1,380

1,216

9,940

Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

(144)

(3,923)

(32,050)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

531

(7,943)

(64,888)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(477)

(3,902)

(31,884)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(234)

935

7,643

Compensation for expropriation

(565)

(1,221)

(9,979)

Other, net

(4,470)

2,461

20,106

Subtotal

47,958

43,688

356,905

Interest and dividends received

1,190

1,102

9,003

Proceeds from compensation for expropriation

565

1,221

9,979

Interest paid

(712)

(630)

(5,154)

Income taxes paid

(3,547)

(10,721)

(87,583)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

¥

45,453

¥

34,660

$

283,150

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Cash flows from investing activities:

¥

(21,289)

$

(173,919)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

¥

(28,529)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

1,623

142

1,166

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,124)

(1,422)

(11,622)

Purchase of investment securities

(392)

(80)

(657)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

257

5,611

45,840

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change

(8,432)

(68,889)

in scope of consolidation

(27)

Other, net

(3,019)

(545)

(4,455)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(32,213)

(26,016)

(212,538)

Cash flows from financing activities:

5,790

47,301

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

2,456

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

(2,000)

2,000

16,338

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

409

5,454

44,563

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(955)

(4,832)

(39,478)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

9,951

9,951

81,293

Redemption of bonds

(10,000)

(10,000)

(81,692)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(3,886)

(3,699)

(30,218)

Purchase of treasury shares

(7)

(10,012)

(81,795)

Dividends paid

(5,722)

(7,053)

(57,623)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(955)

(899)

(7,351)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries not resulting in change

(878)

(7,177)

in scope of consolidation

Other, net

0

0

4

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(10,709)

(14,179)

(115,838)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and

cash equivalents

45

865

7,072

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,577

(4,670)

(38,154)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

25,434

28,011

228,831

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

¥

28,011

¥

23,340

$

190,676

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

120

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 121

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
