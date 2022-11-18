Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (336KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Millions of yen

Shareholders' equity

Retained

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Treasury shares

shareholders'

earnings

equity

Net assets at April 1, 2020

¥ 30,359

¥

5,750

¥ 156,953

¥ (17,642)

¥ 175,421

Changes during period

59

59

119

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(5,729)

(5,729)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

21,212

21,212

Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries

(14)

(14)

Purchase of treasury shares

(7)

(7)

Disposal of treasury shares

0

0

0

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

59

44

15,482

(6)

15,580

Net assets at March 31, 2021

¥ 30,418

¥

5,795

¥ 172,436

¥ (17,648)

¥ 191,002

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

(574)

(574)

Restated balance

30,418

5,795

171,862

(17,648)

190,428

Changes during period

53

53

106

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(7,063)

(7,063)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

23,382

23,382

Change in ownership interest of parent due to

(352)

(352)

transactions with non-controlling interests

Purchase of treasury shares

(10,006)

(10,006)

Disposal of treasury shares

0

0

0

Cancellation of treasury shares

(0)

(15,811)

15,812

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

53

(299)

506

5,806

6,066

Net assets at March 31, 2022

¥ 30,472

¥

5,495

¥ 172,369

¥ (11,841)

¥ 196,494

Millions of yen

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Total net

Deferred gains

accumulated

controlling

difference on

currency

assets

or losses on

other

interests

available-for-

hedges

translation

comprehensive

sale securities

adjustment

income

Net assets at April 1, 2020

¥ 9,016

¥

802

¥

(736)

¥ 9,082

¥

6,884

¥ 191,388

Changes during period

119

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(5,729)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

21,212

Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries

(14)

Purchase of treasury shares

(7)

Disposal of treasury shares

0

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

3,327

836

(923)

3,240

216

3,456

Total changes during period

3,327

836

(923)

3,240

216

19,037

Net assets at March 31, 2021

¥ 12,344

¥

1,639

¥

(1,660)

¥ 12,323

¥

7,100

¥ 210,426

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

(574)

Restated balance

12,344

1,639

(1,660)

12,323

7,100

209,851

Changes during period

106

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(7,063)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

23,382

Change in ownership interest of parent due to

(352)

transactions with non-controlling interests

Purchase of treasury shares

(10,006)

Disposal of treasury shares

0

Cancellation of treasury shares

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

(359)

720

1,990

2,351

(367)

1,984

Total changes during period

(359)

720

1,990

2,351

(367)

8,051

Net assets at March 31, 2022

¥ 11,984

¥

2,360

¥

329

¥ 14,674

¥

6,733

¥ 217,903

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Net assets at April 1, 2021

$ 248,500

$ 47,341

$ 1,408,677

$ (144,173)

$ 1,560,347

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

(4,689)

(4,689)

Restated balance

248,500

47,341

1,403,988

(144,173)

1,555,657

Changes during period

435

435

870

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(57,706)

(57,706)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

191,018

191,018

Change in ownership interest of parent due to

(2,882)

(2,882)

transactions with non-controlling interests

Purchase of treasury shares

(81,742)

(81,742)

Disposal of treasury shares

0

4

4

Cancellation of treasury shares

(1)

(129,171)

129,172

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

435

(2,449)

4,140

47,434

49,561

Net assets at March 31, 2022

$ 248,936

$ 44,892

$ 1,408,129

$ (96,738)

$ 1,605,219

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-

Total net

Valuation

Total accumulated

Deferred gains

Foreign currency

controlling

difference on

other

assets

or losses on

translation

interests

available-for-sale

hedges

adjustment

comprehensive

securities

income

Net assets at April 1, 2021

$ 100,844

$ 13,394

$ (13,564)

$ 100,674

$ 58,004

$ 1,719,026

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies

(4,689)

Restated balance

100,844

13,394

(13,564)

100,674

58,004

1,714,336

Changes during period

870

Issuance of new shares

Dividends of surplus

(57,706)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

191,018

Change in ownership interest of parent due to

(2,882)

transactions with non-controlling interests

Purchase of treasury shares

(81,742)

Disposal of treasury shares

4

Cancellation of treasury shares

Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity

(2,935)

5,884

16,259

19,208

(2,998)

16,209

Total changes during period

(2,935)

5,884

16,259

19,208

(2,998)

65,771

Net assets at March 31, 2022

$ 97,908

$ 19,279

$ 2,695

$ 119,883

$ 55,005

$ 1,780,108

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

118

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 119

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
