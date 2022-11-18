Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (336KB/2 pages
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
Millions of yen
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Treasury shares
shareholders'
earnings
equity
Net assets at April 1, 2020
¥ 30,359
¥
5,750
¥ 156,953
¥ (17,642)
¥ 175,421
Changes during period
59
59
119
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(5,729)
(5,729)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
21,212
21,212
Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries
(14)
(14)
Purchase of treasury shares
(7)
(7)
Disposal of treasury shares
0
0
0
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
59
44
15,482
(6)
15,580
Net assets at March 31, 2021
¥ 30,418
¥
5,795
¥ 172,436
¥ (17,648)
¥ 191,002
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies
(574)
(574)
Restated balance
30,418
5,795
171,862
(17,648)
190,428
Changes during period
53
53
106
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(7,063)
(7,063)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
23,382
23,382
Change in ownership interest of parent due to
(352)
(352)
transactions with non-controlling interests
Purchase of treasury shares
(10,006)
(10,006)
Disposal of treasury shares
0
0
0
Cancellation of treasury shares
(0)
(15,811)
15,812
－
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
53
(299)
506
5,806
6,066
Net assets at March 31, 2022
¥ 30,472
¥
5,495
¥ 172,369
¥ (11,841)
¥ 196,494
Millions of yen
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-
Valuation
Foreign
Total
Total net
Deferred gains
accumulated
controlling
difference on
currency
assets
or losses on
other
interests
available-for-
hedges
translation
comprehensive
sale securities
adjustment
income
Net assets at April 1, 2020
¥ 9,016
¥
802
¥
(736)
¥ 9,082
¥
6,884
¥ 191,388
Changes during period
119
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(5,729)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
21,212
Capital increase of consolidated subsidiaries
(14)
Purchase of treasury shares
(7)
Disposal of treasury shares
0
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
3,327
836
(923)
3,240
216
3,456
Total changes during period
3,327
836
(923)
3,240
216
19,037
Net assets at March 31, 2021
¥ 12,344
¥
1,639
¥
(1,660)
¥ 12,323
¥
7,100
¥ 210,426
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies
(574)
Restated balance
12,344
1,639
(1,660)
12,323
7,100
209,851
Changes during period
106
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(7,063)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
23,382
Change in ownership interest of parent due to
(352)
transactions with non-controlling interests
Purchase of treasury shares
(10,006)
Disposal of treasury shares
0
Cancellation of treasury shares
－
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
(359)
720
1,990
2,351
(367)
1,984
Total changes during period
(359)
720
1,990
2,351
(367)
8,051
Net assets at March 31, 2022
¥ 11,984
¥
2,360
¥
329
¥ 14,674
¥
6,733
¥ 217,903
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Net assets at April 1, 2021
$ 248,500
$ 47,341
$ 1,408,677
$ (144,173)
$ 1,560,347
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies
(4,689)
(4,689)
Restated balance
248,500
47,341
1,403,988
(144,173)
1,555,657
Changes during period
435
435
870
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(57,706)
(57,706)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
191,018
191,018
Change in ownership interest of parent due to
(2,882)
(2,882)
transactions with non-controlling interests
Purchase of treasury shares
(81,742)
(81,742)
Disposal of treasury shares
0
4
4
Cancellation of treasury shares
(1)
(129,171)
129,172
－
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
435
(2,449)
4,140
47,434
49,561
Net assets at March 31, 2022
$ 248,936
$ 44,892
$ 1,408,129
$ (96,738)
$ 1,605,219
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-
Total net
Valuation
Total accumulated
Deferred gains
Foreign currency
controlling
difference on
other
assets
or losses on
translation
interests
available-for-sale
hedges
adjustment
comprehensive
securities
income
Net assets at April 1, 2021
$ 100,844
$ 13,394
$ (13,564)
$ 100,674
$ 58,004
$ 1,719,026
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting policies
(4,689)
Restated balance
100,844
13,394
(13,564)
100,674
58,004
1,714,336
Changes during period
870
Issuance of new shares
Dividends of surplus
(57,706)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
191,018
Change in ownership interest of parent due to
(2,882)
transactions with non-controlling interests
Purchase of treasury shares
(81,742)
Disposal of treasury shares
4
Cancellation of treasury shares
－
Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity
(2,935)
5,884
16,259
19,208
(2,998)
16,209
Total changes during period
(2,935)
5,884
16,259
19,208
(2,998)
65,771
Net assets at March 31, 2022
$ 97,908
$ 19,279
$ 2,695
$ 119,883
$ 55,005
$ 1,780,108
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
