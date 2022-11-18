Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Income (135KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

2021

2022

2022

Net sales

¥

572,757

¥

602,696

$

4,923,590

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

473,954

500,451

4,088,321

Selling, general and administrative expenses

65,853

70,835

578,671

539,808

571,286

4,666,993

Operating profit

32,949

31,410

256,597

Non-operating income (expenses):

Interest and dividend income

880

904

7,389

Interest expenses

(709)

(619)

(5,064)

Other - net

(1,517)

3,412

27,881

Profit before income taxes

(1,345)

3,697

30,206

31,603

35,107

286,803

Income taxes (Note 8):

Income taxes - current

9,684

10,233

83,596

Income taxes - deferred

(730)

605

4,950

Profit

8,954

10,839

88,546

22,649

24,268

198,256

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,437

886

7,238

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥

21,212

¥

23,382

$

191,018

Yen

U.S. dollars

(Note 1)

Amounts per share (Note 9):

2021

2022

2022

Net assets

¥

1,525.76

¥

1,630.84

$

13.323

Profit:

Basic

159.19

176.72

1.444

Diluted

The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.

116

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168