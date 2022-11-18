Nichirei : Consolidated Statements of Income (135KB/1 page
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Nichirei Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
2021
2022
2022
Net sales
¥
572,757
¥
602,696
$
4,923,590
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
473,954
500,451
4,088,321
Selling, general and administrative expenses
65,853
70,835
578,671
539,808
571,286
4,666,993
Operating profit
32,949
31,410
256,597
Non-operating income (expenses):
Interest and dividend income
880
904
7,389
Interest expenses
(709)
(619)
(5,064)
Other - net
(1,517)
3,412
27,881
Profit before income taxes
(1,345)
3,697
30,206
31,603
35,107
286,803
Income taxes
(Note 8):
Income taxes - current
9,684
10,233
83,596
Income taxes - deferred
(730)
605
4,950
Profit
8,954
10,839
88,546
22,649
24,268
198,256
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,437
886
7,238
Profit attributable to owners of parent
¥
21,212
¥
23,382
$
191,018
Yen
U.S. dollars
(Note 1)
Amounts per share
(Note 9):
2021
2022
2022
Net assets
¥
1,525.76
¥
1,630.84
$
13.323
Profit:
Basic
159.19
176.72
1.444
Diluted
－
－
－
The accompanying notes are integral parts of these statements.
116
Sales 2023
656 B
4 665 M
4 665 M
Net income 2023
20 824 M
148 M
148 M
Net Debt 2023
50 167 M
357 M
357 M
P/E ratio 2023
16,9x
Yield 2023
1,91%
Capitalization
353 B
2 512 M
2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
EV / Sales 2024
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
15 296
Free-Float
89,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.