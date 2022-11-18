Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Corporate Governance (663KB/8 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Corporate Governance

https://www.nichirei.co.jp/english/corpo/governance

Basic Policy and Structure

On the basis of its holding company structure, the Group engages in business through its Group companies across a wide range of fields that includes processed foods, marine products, meat and poultry products, logistics and biosciences. In pursuit of sustainable growth and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company's Board of Directors formulates Group strategies and supervises the business execution of operating companies.

The holding company adheres to the principles of the Corporate Governance Code and views the achievement of fair and transparent management as an important management issue. Accordingly, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, we will continue to strengthen governance by promoting appropriate resource allocation, speeding up decision-making and ensuring thorough compliance.

In addition, we have established ourselves as a company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system, an institutional design specified within the Companies Act of Japan.

General Meeting of Shareholders

Appointment/Dismissal

Holding Company

(Advisory Bodies)

Board of Directors 10 directors

Nominating Advisory Committee

Appointment

Audit

Remuneration Advisory Committee

6 inside directors

4 outside directors

Report

Group

(2 female directors)

Group Sustainability Committee

  • Group Risk Management Committee

Group Internal Control Committee

Group Strategy Committee

Audit

Group

Group Officer Examination

Group Commitment Conference

Supervision

Committee

Group Monitoring Committee

Group

(Business Execution)

Group Human Resources Committee

Representative Director, President

Group Quality Assurance Committee

Social Action Program Committee

Management Committee

(Executive Officers)

Examination Committee

Intellectual Property

Holding Company Divisions

Management Committee

(Business Execution) Operating Companies

Board of Directors

Please refer to the next page for details.

Audit & Supervisory Board

Please refer to the next page for details.

Nominating Advisory Committee

Please refer to the next page for details.

Remuneration Advisory Committee

Please refer to the next page for details.

Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 24, 2022)

Appointment/DismissalAppointment/Dismissal

Audit & Supervisory Board 5 members

2 inside Audit

3 outside Audit

Cooperation

& Supervisory

& Supervisory

Board members

Board members

Audit

Auditor

Accounting

Cooperation

Audit Corporate Internal Cooperation

Audit Departments

Audit

Audit

Group Sustainability Committee*

* Newly established

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

in FY2022

Representative Director, President

Management

The committee deliberates on efforts to realize a sustainable

society and works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate

value by balancing social and economic value.

Strategy

Group Risk Management Committee

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 2

Representative Director, President

Value

The committee uses the most appropriate and rational methods

to comprehensively manage uncertainties that could damage

Creation

the Nichirei Group's corporate value.

Group Internal Control Committee

Story

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 1

Representative Director, President

The committee supports the business operations of Group

term-Medium

companies and improves efficiency by establishing, operating,

Business

monitoring and improving internal control systems at each

Group company.

Business

Portfolio

Group Officer Examination Committee

Number of meetings

Consulting lawyer

Plan

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 1

The committee ensures the fairness of rewards and punishments

Business

for directors and executive officers of the holding company

and four core operating companies.*

Strategy

Group Strategy Committee

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 2

Representative Director, President

The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's

corporate value through deliberation and decision-making on

strategies and quantitative targets for the medium to long term

Sustainability

or the next fiscal year for the holding company and four core

operating companies.

Group Commitment Conference

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 1

Representative Director, President

The conference works to maximize the Nichirei Group's

Corporate

corporate value by clarifying and making decisions related to

the next fiscal year's management policy and budget for the

holding company and four core operating companies, and

through the promotion of Group-wide efforts to achieve

management targets.

Group Human Resources Committee

Number of meetings

Yutaka Karino

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 2

Executive Officer

Under a basic policy of creating an employee-oriented workplace and promoting diversity and health management, the committee works to create new value by improving work satisfaction through the monitoring of human resource policies and health promotion initiatives at Group companies, sharing information about effective measures, and promoting cross- departmental development.

92

Group Quality Assurance Committee

Number of meetings

Junji Kawasaki

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 2

Director, Executive Officer

The committee works to achieve the product and service quality expected by customers and society.

Social Action Program Committee

Number of meetings

Yutaka Karino

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 1

Executive Officer

The committee promotes social contribution activities that are unique to the Nichirei Group, such as education on food and logistics and contribution to local communities and environmental protection as a good corporate citizen, by leveraging the business characteristics of Group companies.

Management Committee

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 23

Representative Director, President

The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value by discussing matters other than those to be resolved by the Board of Directors as well as matters to be deliberated on before resolution by the Board.

Group Monitoring Committee

Governance

Number of meetings

Kenya Okushi

Chairperson

held in FY2022: 3

Representative Director, President

The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's

corporate value by monitoring the status of business execution,

budgets, and the progress of the "check and act" part of the

PDCA cycle for each Group company. In this way, it ensures

Data

the holding company and four core operating companies fulfill

their responsibilities regarding matters to be reported.

  • Four core operating companies: Nichirei Foods Inc., Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Nichirei Fresh Inc. and Nichirei Biosciences Inc.

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

93

Corporate Governance

Board of Directors Composition

Classification

Directors

New Appointment

Designation as Independent Officer

Name

Kenya Okushi

Junji Kawasaki

Kazuhiko Umezawa

Masahiko Takenaga

Wataru Tanabe

Kenji Suzuki2

Kuniko Shoji

Board of Directors

19/19

19/19

19/19

18/19

15/151

19/19

Meeting Attendance

Nominating Advisory Committee

6/6

6/6

Meeting Attendance

Remuneration Advisory Committee

6/6

5/6

Meeting Attendance

Audit & Supervisory Board

Meeting Attendance

Experience and Skills

Corporate Management

(Logistics)

(Processed foods)

(Marine, meat and poultry products)

ESG/Sustainability

Global

Innovation/Marketing

Financial Accounting/

Finance

Legal Affairs/

Compliance

  1. Mr. Tanabe, Ms. Nabeshima, and Mr. Kato were newly appointed at the 103rd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2021. Their attendance reflects meetings of the Board of Directors, Nominating Advisory Committee, Remuneration Advisory Committee or Audit & Supervisory Board held after that date.
  2. As Mr. Suzuki, Mr. Hama, Mr. Hamashima and Mr. Katabuchi were newly appointed a the 104th General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2022, their attendance for FY2022 is not presented.

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

New Appointment

New Appointment

Designation as Independent Officer

Designation as Independent Officer

Designation as Independent Officer

New Appointment

Designation as Independent Officer

Designation as Independent Officer

Designation as Independent Officer

Mana Nabeshima

Itsuo Hama2

Kenji Hamashima2 Tatsushi Kato Tetsuro Katabuchi2

Yuhiko Saito

Kiyoshi Asahina

Muneaki Kiyota

15/151

15/151

19/19

19/19

19/19

4/41

4/41

11/111

16/16

16/16

16/16

Skill Matrix

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Overview of Board of Directors

Overview of Audit & Supervisory Board

The Nichirei Group believes that in order for the Board of Directors to effectively fulfill its roles and responsibilities, it must be composed of members with sufficient knowledge and experience, both internal and external, in fields related to

Composition

Number of

Meetings in

FY2022

Description

of Operations

10 directors (4 outside directors)

19

Promotes proper allocation of Group resources, swift decision-making and thorough compliance through supervision of the Group's strategy planning and business execution of operating companies. After discussion by the Group Strategy Committee, which meets twice a year, the Board of Directors formulates and approves the Group's strategies and conducts quarterly checks of the status of implementation at each Group business. It also engages in highly effective supervision of executive directors and executive officers.

Composition

Number of

Meetings in

FY2022

Description

of Operations

5 Audit & Supervisory Board members (3 outside Audit & Supervisory Board members)

16

As a body that is independent from the Board of Directors, the Audit & Supervisory Board communicates with directors, the corporate internal audit departments and other departments of the holding company in accordance with the annual audit policy and audit plan to gather information and prepare the audit environment.

business management. We have designated the following knowledge and experience as important from a corporate management perspective. In addition to having appropriate experience in all of the following areas, the Company selects director candidates based on the areas in which the Company has particular expectations.

Skills Required for Decision-makingin Management (Contributing to Medium- to Long-term Corporate Value)

Corporate

Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company

Management

with diverse stakeholders

Experience and expertise in promoting ESG initiatives; knowledge of and experience in making value judgments

ESG/Sustainability

about ESG and social significance and sustainability for companies; knowledge and experience in promoting

corporate sustainability; experience and expertise in human resource development related to continuously

developing diverse human resources

Cross-cultural communication skills and a high level of ability to get things done in overseas business as well as

Global

knowledge and expertise about markets, economies and business in specific countries and regions gained through

experience including the management of local subsidiaries

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Status of the Establishment of Voluntary Committees, Their Composition, and the Attributes of Their Chairpersons

Committee

Role

Chairperson

Number of Meetings

in FY2022

Nominating Advisory

Discusses the suitability of candidates for senior management

Kuniko Shoji

and directors/Audit & Supervisory Board members, as well as

6

Committee

Outside Director

successor plans, and reports its findings to the Board of Directors.

Remuneration Advisory

Discusses the remuneration system, remuneration levels, the

Kenji Hamashima

appropriateness of remuneration amounts, and other

6

Committee

Outside Director

related matters, and reports to the Board of Directors.

94

Innovation/Marketing Knowledge and expertise that contribute to promoting innovation; experience and expertise in sales and marketing

Skills Required for Supervision in Management (Contributing to Ensuring Continuity of Management)

Corporate

Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company

Management

with diverse stakeholders

Financial Accounting/

Expertise in financial accounting related to financial reporting and auditing; experience and expertise in corporate

Finance

financing and management

Legal Affairs/

Experience and expertise in legal compliance, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and promotion of norms and corporate

Compliance

behavior required by society; experience in the legal profession; expertise and network related to quality assurance

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

Data

95

Corporate Governance

Efforts to Ensure Meaningful Discussions

Nichirei distributes materials for use at Board of Directors meetings to each director and Audit & Supervisory Board member at least three days in advance of meetings in order to ensure meaningful discussions.

When internal communication and coordination are required to accurately provide Company information in response to instructions from independent outside directors or independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board members, the secretary in charge acts as the contact point to ensure necessary coordination with relevant departments.

Newly appointed directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members are given training as necessary on the Companies Act of Japan and other related laws, management strategy, financial analysis and other such matters. Additional training on legislative revisions and management issues is provided as necessary after new members assume office. Moreover, explanations of the Group's businesses and tours of the major facilities are provided to outside officers as necessary.

Evaluations of Effectiveness

Board of Directors Evaluations

As necessary, and with the assistance of outside experts, the Company conducts analyses and evaluations of the Board of Directors' activities to ensure its decision-making is effective. Summaries of the results are subsequently disclosed.

Evaluation

Subjects: Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members (15 individuals in total)

Period: January-February 2022

Procedure

Method: Self-assessment involving questionnaires conducted by third-party experts

Although some of the methods of management by Nichirei's Board of Directors changed due to COVID-19

Evaluation

as in the previous fiscal year, discussions were free and lively and the atmosphere conducive to speaking

Results for

up. Moreover, there were many positive opinions to the effect that the Nichirei Board of Directors has

FY2022

achieved a considerable degree of overall effectiveness, reflecting efforts such as further improving the

content and timing of materials in order to enhance discussions.

Issues to Be Addressed

Issues

Evaluation and Opinion

Future Approach

Identified

The current institutional design of a company

Although we do not consider a change in the institutional

with Audit & Supervisory Board system was

design to be necessary at this time, the Nominating

deemed appropriate, and many respondents

Advisory Committee confirmed at its meeting held in May

were of the opinion that there was no need to

2022 that it will continue to address the issue of the

transition to a different institutional design.

effectiveness of the current institutional design of a

However, several respondents said that it is

company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system. The

1. Institutional

necessary to clarify the pros and cons of the

committee considers it a medium- to long-term issue and

current design and examine it again, and to

will look at it in light of management strategies, changes in

Design

consider transitioning to another institutional

the business environment going forward and Corporate

design, taking into account changes in the

Governance Code requirements. The Nominating Advisory

business environment going forward.

Committee will continue to hold concrete and lively

discussions, including comparing the company with an

Audit & Supervisory Board system with other institutional

designs, and will report and deliberate on these issues at

Board of Directors meetings as appropriate.

While many respondents were of the opinion that

In order to prevent lengthy meetings and to ensure

agenda items for meetings of the Board of Directors

sufficient time for the deliberation of important agenda

were appropriate, there was also concern that

items, such as setting the general direction of corporate

2. Agenda Items

meetings are becoming longer due to the large

strategy, which is listed as one of the roles and responsibilities

number of agenda items and the time required to

of the Board of Directors in the Corporate Governance

for the Board

deliberate on each one. Some were also of the

Code, we decided to create an annual agenda schedule

of Directors

opinion that the agenda items could be reevaluated

and reorganize the current agenda items. We also decided

(further narrowed down). In addition, several

to review the agenda items and consider issues related to

respondents mentioned that one of the roles of

institutional design mentioned above.

the Board of Directors is to set the direction of

medium- to long-term management strategies.

The size and composition of the Board of

Through the development of a skill matrix, the Company

Directors was evaluated positively as a whole.

identifies the skills and other attributes that the Board of

However, many respondents expressed the

Directors should possess in light of management strategies

need for more female directors (especially

and discloses them in the Corporate Governance Report. In

female inside directors). In addition, some

addition, for "securing and developing a diverse array of

3. Size and

expressed a desire for an academic expert to

human resources," which is one of the material matters

join the board as an outside director, and several

identified as necessary for achieving our long-term

Composition others wanted a person with expertise in DX.

management goals (vision for 2030), we have set achieving a

of the Board

ratio of female line managers at Nichirei Corporation of 30%

of Directors

as a KPI and are working toward that goal. Increasing the

number of female managers will link with efforts to appoint

female inside directors and ensure diversity of the board.

We will continue to review the size and composition of the

Board of Directors and revise the skill matrix as appropriate

in response to changes in management strategies and the

business environment.

While many respondents gave a positive

In addition to identifying the knowledge required due to a

assessment of training opportunities (provision

changing external environment, we will continue to consider

of basic training, etc.) designed to help them

ways in which we can provide opportunities for the

fulfill their roles on the Board of Directors, some

acquisition and study of such knowledge. For example, we

4. Training for

commented that training and knowledge

have organized study sessions by outside experts on

acquisition opportunities were not always

sustainability management, a material matter, and will

Officers

adequate during FY2022. Several respondents

conduct five sessions in 2022.

expressed the desire for more opportunities for

knowledge acquisition and learning in order to

keep pace with the rapidly changing external

environment.

Activities Aimed at Strengthening the Nichirei Group's Corporate Governance Structure

FY2002

FY2006

FY2007

FY2013

FY2016

FY2017

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Group

Shift to holding

company

Structure

system

Separation of

Implementation

Management

of executive

Supervision

officer system

and Execution

Outside

Shift to three

independent

Directors

outside

directors

Four

outside

directors

Female

One

First female

Outside

Two

Two

Directors

outside

Three

director

appointed

Outside Audit

& Supervisory

Three

Board Members

Establishment

of Voluntary

Committees

Evaluation of

Board of

Effectiveness

Directors

effectiveness

of Board of

evaluations

Directors

started

Officer

Retirement

Revision of

Revision of

bonuses for

officer

officer

Remuneration

directors

remuneration

remuneration

discontinued

system

system

Discontinuation

of rules

Revision of Basic Policy on Corporate

Basic Policy on

regarding the

Formulation of

Governance (Revisions to policy on

high-volume

capital management and other

Others

Corporate

Group

Disclosure of

purchase of

protocols and adjustments to

Governance

Disclosure

skill matrix

Nichirei share

maximum terms of office for outside

established

Policy

certificates, etc.

Audit & Supervisory Board members

(Anti-takeover

to ensure their independence)

measures)

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

96

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

97

Corporate Governance

Officer Remuneration System

1 Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration and Changes

Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration

The policy for determining individual director remuneration is for the Remuneration Advisory Committee to discuss the appropriateness of each director's remuneration each fiscal year and for the decision to be made by the Board of Directors. In these discussions, the Remuneration Advisory Committee reflects changes in the management environment and the opinions of shareholders and investors, and obtains information necessary for discussion from third-party agencies with extensive global knowledge and experience.

Changes in Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration

We have decided to change the performance-linked bonus key performance indicator (KPI) in conjunction with the start of Medium-Term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 in FY2023. Specifically, ROIC and profit were selected to replace REP1 in order to optimize the business portfolio and improve capital efficiency and shareholder returns. In addition, we adopted a new way of utilizing ESG third-party assessments2 to strengthen our response to sustainability-related issues. There are no other significant changes in the policy for determining officer remuneration.

Company-wide KPIs for Performance-linked Bonuses

Before Revision (Up to FY2022)

After Revision (From FY2023)

Reasons for Selection of KPIs

Consolidated net sales

Consolidated net sales

Expansion of size of Company

Consolidated EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA

Improvement of ability to generate cash and profitability of core businesses

Consolidated REP

Consolidated profit

Improvement of shareholder returns

Consolidated ROIC

Optimization of business portfolio and improvement of capital efficiency

-

ESG third-party assessment

Strengthen response sustainability-related issues

  1. Retained Economic Profit (REP) is a unique business management indicator used by the Group and is calculated by deducting capital costs (capital used x WACC) from NOPAT.
  2. For ESG third-party assessments, we utilize the assessments of multiple ESG assessment organizations to ensure objectivity and fairness. Specifically, we will utilize the following three types of assessment.

ESG Third-party Assessments

Reason for Selection

FTSE4Good Index Series

Appropriate management of ESG-related risks and

MSCI ESG Ratings

opportunities

CDP Climate Change

Strengthening of response to climate change

2 Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration

Basic Policies

Remuneration shall strongly encourage directors to perform their duties in accordance with the Group's

Management Principles, Sustainability Policy, The Nichirei Pledge and management strategies.

In order to achieve long-term management goals, remuneration is set to strongly motivate directors to achieve

Directors

specific management goals with regard to the Group's material matters and medium-term business plans.

(Excluding

In order for remuneration to serve as an incentive toward the Group's sustainable growth, the ratio of remuneration

linked to short-term results, performance of duties, etc. (performance-linked bonuses) and remuneration linked to

Outside

medium- to long-term results and corporate value (stock compensation) will be set in an appropriate manner.

Directors)

Directors and executive officers shall be treated in a manner befitting their positions as officers of the Company in

consideration of the significance of the Group's social role and responsibilities, trends at companies competing with

the Group in business and human resources, including those in the food and logistic industries, and changes in the

business environment.

Outside

In light of their role of supervising the Company's management from an independent and objective standpoint,

Directors

outside directors are paid only basic (fixed) remuneration.

Remuneration Composition and Levels

Remuneration for Directors Other Than Outside Directors

Basic (fixed) remuneration consists of role-based remuneration and a director allowance, and variable remuneration consists of performance-linked bonuses and stock compensation. Remuneration levels are set at appropriate amounts with reference to objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies competing with the Group in terms of business and human resources, including those in the food and logistics industries), taking into consideration the responsibilities and number of directors, changes in the business environment going forward, and the opinions of third-party organizations.

Guideline for the Ratio of Remuneration for Directors Excluding Outside Directors

Fixed remuneration

Variable remuneration

Director

Role-based remuneration 60%

Performance-Linked Bonuses 20%

Stock compensation 20%

allowance

Remuneration Composition

Purpose/Description

Role-based

Basic remuneration performance of duties

Remuneration

Set according to the significance of the role of each director

Director Allowance

Remuneration for the responsibilities of making and supervising the execution of management decisions

Set at a uniform amount for all directors

Performance-linked

Remuneration for motivating directors to achieve annual financial and strategic goals

The amount paid when achieving goals ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation

Bonuses

Paid within a range of 0-200% of the standard amount according to degree of achievement

Remuneration for encouraging management from a long-term/Group-wide perspective and the perspective of

Stock Compensation

shareholders and investors

Value of shares issued each fiscal year ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation

(Restricted Shares)

Restricted shares are issued annually in an amount equal to the standard amount, and restrictions are lifted

upon a director's retirement

Remuneration for Outside Directors

Only basic (fixed) remuneration is paid to outside directors. The level of remuneration is set at an appropriate amount, taking into consideration the time and effort spent by each outside director fulfilling expected roles and functions, as well as objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies similar in business type and size to that of the Company).

Performance-Linked Bonuses

The amount of money to be paid to each individual as a performance-linked bonus varies within a range of 0% to 200% of the base amount for each position, depending on the achievement of Company-wide, business and individual performance targets.

Amount of individual bonus = Base amount by position × Performance evaluation coefficient (0-200%)

Performance evaluation coefficient = (a) Company-wide performance evaluation coefficient + (b) Business performance evaluation coefficient + (c) Individual performance evaluation coefficient

Evaluation

(a) Company-wide Performance Evaluation

(b) Business Performance Evaluation

(c) Individual

Performance Evaluation

Weight

Net sales

EBITDA

Profit

ROIC

ESG

Net sales

EBITDA

ROIC

Representative

100%

-

-

Director,

President

10%

40%

10%

20%

20%

Director (In

60%

30%

10%

Charge of

Business)

10%

20%

10%

10%

10%

5%

15%

10%

Director (In

70%

-

30%

Charge of

Function)

5%

30%

5%

15%

15%

Procedures for Determining Remuneration

In order to ensure appropriateness and objectivity in matters related to remuneration for individual directors, the Remuneration Advisory Committee, comprising mainly independent outside directors, discusses matters first and reports its findings to the Board of Directors, which then makes its decisions.

The amount of officer remuneration for FY2022 is presented in the 104th Annual Securities Report.

https://www.nichirei.co.jp/sites/default/files/inline-images/ir/pdf_file/yuhohh-pdf/yuho_22.pdf (Japanese only)

Approach to Cross-Shareholdings

Cross-shareholdings are only utilized when it is determined that they will contribute to improvement of the Company's corporate value: for example, by maintaining and strengthening trade and cooperative relationships. In addition, every year the Board of Directors reviews the economic rationale of individual shareholdings of this type from a medium- to long-term perspective. If the importance of a particular shareholding is determined to have diminished, the shares are sold. In conducting such reviews, the Board of Directors carefully examines and makes a comprehensive judgment on whether the benefits, such as profits from transactions, and dividends or risks are commensurate with the cost of capital, followed by consideration of a qualitative evaluation of the strategic importance of the shareholding.

In regard to the exercise of voting rights for cross-shareholdings, the Company will review all the details of the relevant proposals in the investee company's shareholders meeting agenda, and if any of the following apply to the investee company, the Company will make a decision after carefully examination on a case-by-case basis:

  1. The investee has engaged in acts that will lead to a loss of shareholder value
  2. The investee's performance or stock price has deteriorated significantly
  3. There are other serious doubts with respect to agreeing to the proposal

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

98

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

99

