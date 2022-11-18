Nichirei : Corporate Governance (663KB/8 pages 11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

Accordingly, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, we will continue to strengthen governance by promoting appropriate resource allocation, speeding up decision-making and ensuring thorough compliance. In addition, we have established ourselves as a company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system, an institutional design specified within the Companies Act of Japan. General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment/Dismissal Holding Company (Advisory Bodies) Board of Directors 10 directors Nominating Advisory Committee Appointment Audit Remuneration Advisory Committee 6 inside directors 4 outside directors Report Group (2 female directors) • Group Sustainability Committee Group Risk Management Committee • Group Internal Control Committee • Group Strategy Committee Audit Group • Group Officer Examination • Group Commitment Conference Supervision Committee • Group Monitoring Committee Group (Business Execution) • Group Human Resources Committee Representative Director, President • Group Quality Assurance Committee • Social Action Program Committee Management Committee (Executive Officers) • Examination Committee • Intellectual Property Holding Company Divisions Management Committee (Business Execution) Operating Companies Board of Directors Please refer to the next page for details. Audit & Supervisory Board Please refer to the next page for details. Nominating Advisory Committee Please refer to the next page for details. Remuneration Advisory Committee Please refer to the next page for details. Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 24, 2022) Appointment/DismissalAppointment/Dismissal Audit & Supervisory Board 5 members 2 inside Audit 3 outside Audit Cooperation & Supervisory & Supervisory Board members Board members Audit Auditor Accounting Cooperation Audit Corporate Internal Cooperation Audit Departments Audit Audit Group Sustainability Committee* * Newly established Kenya Okushi Chairperson in FY2022 Representative Director, President Management The committee deliberates on efforts to realize a sustainable society and works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value by balancing social and economic value. Strategy Group Risk Management Committee Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 2 Representative Director, President Value The committee uses the most appropriate and rational methods to comprehensively manage uncertainties that could damage Creation the Nichirei Group's corporate value. Group Internal Control Committee Story Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 1 Representative Director, President The committee supports the business operations of Group term-Medium companies and improves efficiency by establishing, operating, Business monitoring and improving internal control systems at each Group company. Business Portfolio Group Officer Examination Committee Number of meetings Consulting lawyer Plan Chairperson held in FY2022: 1 The committee ensures the fairness of rewards and punishments Business for directors and executive officers of the holding company and four core operating companies.* Strategy Group Strategy Committee Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 2 Representative Director, President The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value through deliberation and decision-making on strategies and quantitative targets for the medium to long term Sustainability or the next fiscal year for the holding company and four core operating companies. Group Commitment Conference Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 1 Representative Director, President The conference works to maximize the Nichirei Group's Corporate corporate value by clarifying and making decisions related to the next fiscal year's management policy and budget for the holding company and four core operating companies, and through the promotion of Group-wide efforts to achieve management targets. Group Human Resources Committee Number of meetings Yutaka Karino Chairperson held in FY2022: 2 Executive Officer Under a basic policy of creating an employee-oriented workplace and promoting diversity and health management, the committee works to create new value by improving work satisfaction through the monitoring of human resource policies and health promotion initiatives at Group companies, sharing information about effective measures, and promoting cross- departmental development. 92 Group Quality Assurance Committee Number of meetings Junji Kawasaki Chairperson held in FY2022: 2 Director, Executive Officer The committee works to achieve the product and service quality expected by customers and society. Social Action Program Committee Number of meetings Yutaka Karino Chairperson held in FY2022: 1 Executive Officer The committee promotes social contribution activities that are unique to the Nichirei Group, such as education on food and logistics and contribution to local communities and environmental protection as a good corporate citizen, by leveraging the business characteristics of Group companies. Management Committee Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 23 Representative Director, President The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value by discussing matters other than those to be resolved by the Board of Directors as well as matters to be deliberated on before resolution by the Board. Group Monitoring Committee Governance Number of meetings Kenya Okushi Chairperson held in FY2022: 3 Representative Director, President The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value by monitoring the status of business execution, budgets, and the progress of the "check and act" part of the PDCA cycle for each Group company. In this way, it ensures Data the holding company and four core operating companies fulfill their responsibilities regarding matters to be reported. Four core operating companies: Nichirei Foods Inc., Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Nichirei Fresh Inc. and Nichirei Biosciences Inc. Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 93 Corporate Governance Board of Directors Composition Classification Directors New Appointment Designation as Independent Officer Name Kenya Okushi Junji Kawasaki Kazuhiko Umezawa Masahiko Takenaga Wataru Tanabe Kenji Suzuki2 Kuniko Shoji Board of Directors 19/19 19/19 19/19 18/19 15/151 19/19 Meeting Attendance Nominating Advisory Committee 6/6 6/6 Meeting Attendance Remuneration Advisory Committee 6/6 5/6 Meeting Attendance Audit & Supervisory Board Meeting Attendance Experience and Skills Corporate Management (Logistics) (Processed foods) (Marine, meat and poultry products) ESG/Sustainability Global Innovation/Marketing Financial Accounting/ Finance Legal Affairs/ Compliance Mr. Tanabe, Ms. Nabeshima, and Mr. Kato were newly appointed at the 103rd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2021. Their attendance reflects meetings of the Board of Directors, Nominating Advisory Committee, Remuneration Advisory Committee or Audit & Supervisory Board held after that date. As Mr. Suzuki, Mr. Hama, Mr. Hamashima and Mr. Katabuchi were newly appointed a the 104th General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2022, their attendance for FY2022 is not presented. Audit & Supervisory Board Members New Appointment New Appointment Designation as Independent Officer Designation as Independent Officer Designation as Independent Officer New Appointment Designation as Independent Officer Designation as Independent Officer Designation as Independent Officer Mana Nabeshima Itsuo Hama2 Kenji Hamashima2 Tatsushi Kato Tetsuro Katabuchi2 Yuhiko Saito Kiyoshi Asahina Muneaki Kiyota 15/151 15/151 19/19 19/19 19/19 4/41 4/41 11/111 16/16 16/16 16/16 Skill Matrix Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Overview of Board of Directors Overview of Audit & Supervisory Board The Nichirei Group believes that in order for the Board of Directors to effectively fulfill its roles and responsibilities, it must be composed of members with sufficient knowledge and experience, both internal and external, in fields related to Composition Number of Meetings in FY2022 Description of Operations 10 directors (4 outside directors) 19 Promotes proper allocation of Group resources, swift decision-making and thorough compliance through supervision of the Group's strategy planning and business execution of operating companies. After discussion by the Group Strategy Committee, which meets twice a year, the Board of Directors formulates and approves the Group's strategies and conducts quarterly checks of the status of implementation at each Group business. It also engages in highly effective supervision of executive directors and executive officers. Composition Number of Meetings in FY2022 Description of Operations 5 Audit & Supervisory Board members (3 outside Audit & Supervisory Board members) 16 As a body that is independent from the Board of Directors, the Audit & Supervisory Board communicates with directors, the corporate internal audit departments and other departments of the holding company in accordance with the annual audit policy and audit plan to gather information and prepare the audit environment. business management. We have designated the following knowledge and experience as important from a corporate management perspective. In addition to having appropriate experience in all of the following areas, the Company selects director candidates based on the areas in which the Company has particular expectations. Skills Required for Decision-makingin Management (Contributing to Medium- to Long-term Corporate Value) Corporate Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company Management with diverse stakeholders Experience and expertise in promoting ESG initiatives; knowledge of and experience in making value judgments ESG/Sustainability about ESG and social significance and sustainability for companies; knowledge and experience in promoting corporate sustainability; experience and expertise in human resource development related to continuously developing diverse human resources Cross-cultural communication skills and a high level of ability to get things done in overseas business as well as Global knowledge and expertise about markets, economies and business in specific countries and regions gained through experience including the management of local subsidiaries Sustainability Governance Corporate Status of the Establishment of Voluntary Committees, Their Composition, and the Attributes of Their Chairpersons Committee Role Chairperson Number of Meetings in FY2022 Nominating Advisory Discusses the suitability of candidates for senior management Kuniko Shoji and directors/Audit & Supervisory Board members, as well as 6 Committee Outside Director successor plans, and reports its findings to the Board of Directors. Remuneration Advisory Discusses the remuneration system, remuneration levels, the Kenji Hamashima appropriateness of remuneration amounts, and other 6 Committee Outside Director related matters, and reports to the Board of Directors. 94 Innovation/Marketing Knowledge and expertise that contribute to promoting innovation; experience and expertise in sales and marketing Skills Required for Supervision in Management (Contributing to Ensuring Continuity of Management) Corporate Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company Management with diverse stakeholders Financial Accounting/ Expertise in financial accounting related to financial reporting and auditing; experience and expertise in corporate Finance financing and management Legal Affairs/ Experience and expertise in legal compliance, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and promotion of norms and corporate Compliance behavior required by society; experience in the legal profession; expertise and network related to quality assurance Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 Data 95 Corporate Governance Efforts to Ensure Meaningful Discussions Nichirei distributes materials for use at Board of Directors meetings to each director and Audit & Supervisory Board member at least three days in advance of meetings in order to ensure meaningful discussions. When internal communication and coordination are required to accurately provide Company information in response to instructions from independent outside directors or independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board members, the secretary in charge acts as the contact point to ensure necessary coordination with relevant departments. Newly appointed directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members are given training as necessary on the Companies Act of Japan and other related laws, management strategy, financial analysis and other such matters. Additional training on legislative revisions and management issues is provided as necessary after new members assume office. Moreover, explanations of the Group's businesses and tours of the major facilities are provided to outside officers as necessary. Evaluations of Effectiveness Board of Directors Evaluations As necessary, and with the assistance of outside experts, the Company conducts analyses and evaluations of the Board of Directors' activities to ensure its decision-making is effective. Summaries of the results are subsequently disclosed. Evaluation Subjects: Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members (15 individuals in total) Period: January-February 2022 Procedure Method: Self-assessment involving questionnaires conducted by third-party experts Although some of the methods of management by Nichirei's Board of Directors changed due to COVID-19 Evaluation as in the previous fiscal year, discussions were free and lively and the atmosphere conducive to speaking Results for up. Moreover, there were many positive opinions to the effect that the Nichirei Board of Directors has FY2022 achieved a considerable degree of overall effectiveness, reflecting efforts such as further improving the content and timing of materials in order to enhance discussions. Issues to Be Addressed Issues Evaluation and Opinion Future Approach Identified The current institutional design of a company Although we do not consider a change in the institutional with Audit & Supervisory Board system was design to be necessary at this time, the Nominating deemed appropriate, and many respondents Advisory Committee confirmed at its meeting held in May were of the opinion that there was no need to 2022 that it will continue to address the issue of the transition to a different institutional design. effectiveness of the current institutional design of a However, several respondents said that it is company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system. The 1. Institutional necessary to clarify the pros and cons of the committee considers it a medium- to long-term issue and current design and examine it again, and to will look at it in light of management strategies, changes in Design consider transitioning to another institutional the business environment going forward and Corporate design, taking into account changes in the Governance Code requirements. The Nominating Advisory business environment going forward. Committee will continue to hold concrete and lively discussions, including comparing the company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system with other institutional designs, and will report and deliberate on these issues at Board of Directors meetings as appropriate. While many respondents were of the opinion that In order to prevent lengthy meetings and to ensure agenda items for meetings of the Board of Directors sufficient time for the deliberation of important agenda were appropriate, there was also concern that items, such as setting the general direction of corporate 2. Agenda Items meetings are becoming longer due to the large strategy, which is listed as one of the roles and responsibilities number of agenda items and the time required to of the Board of Directors in the Corporate Governance for the Board deliberate on each one. Some were also of the Code, we decided to create an annual agenda schedule of Directors opinion that the agenda items could be reevaluated and reorganize the current agenda items. We also decided (further narrowed down). In addition, several to review the agenda items and consider issues related to respondents mentioned that one of the roles of institutional design mentioned above. the Board of Directors is to set the direction of medium- to long-term management strategies. The size and composition of the Board of Through the development of a skill matrix, the Company Directors was evaluated positively as a whole. identifies the skills and other attributes that the Board of However, many respondents expressed the Directors should possess in light of management strategies need for more female directors (especially and discloses them in the Corporate Governance Report. In female inside directors). In addition, some addition, for "securing and developing a diverse array of 3. Size and expressed a desire for an academic expert to human resources," which is one of the material matters join the board as an outside director, and several identified as necessary for achieving our long-term Composition others wanted a person with expertise in DX. management goals (vision for 2030), we have set achieving a of the Board ratio of female line managers at Nichirei Corporation of 30% of Directors as a KPI and are working toward that goal. Increasing the number of female managers will link with efforts to appoint female inside directors and ensure diversity of the board. We will continue to review the size and composition of the Board of Directors and revise the skill matrix as appropriate in response to changes in management strategies and the business environment. While many respondents gave a positive In addition to identifying the knowledge required due to a assessment of training opportunities (provision changing external environment, we will continue to consider of basic training, etc.) designed to help them ways in which we can provide opportunities for the fulfill their roles on the Board of Directors, some acquisition and study of such knowledge. For example, we 4. Training for commented that training and knowledge have organized study sessions by outside experts on acquisition opportunities were not always sustainability management, a material matter, and will Officers adequate during FY2022. Several respondents conduct five sessions in 2022. expressed the desire for more opportunities for knowledge acquisition and learning in order to keep pace with the rapidly changing external environment. Activities Aimed at Strengthening the Nichirei Group's Corporate Governance Structure FY2002 FY2006 FY2007 FY2013 FY2016 FY2017 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Group Shift to holding company Structure system Separation of Implementation Management of executive Supervision officer system and Execution Outside Shift to three independent Directors outside directors Four outside directors Female One First female Outside Two Two Directors outside Three director appointed Outside Audit & Supervisory Three Board Members Establishment of Voluntary Committees Evaluation of Board of Effectiveness Directors effectiveness of Board of evaluations Directors started Officer Retirement Revision of Revision of bonuses for officer officer Remuneration directors remuneration remuneration discontinued system system Discontinuation of rules Revision of Basic Policy on Corporate Basic Policy on regarding the Formulation of Governance (Revisions to policy on high-volume capital management and other Others Corporate Group Disclosure of purchase of protocols and adjustments to Governance Disclosure skill matrix Nichirei share maximum terms of office for outside established Policy certificates, etc. Audit & Supervisory Board members (Anti-takeover to ensure their independence) measures) Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 96 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 97 Corporate Governance Officer Remuneration System 1 Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration and Changes Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration The policy for determining individual director remuneration is for the Remuneration Advisory Committee to discuss the appropriateness of each director's remuneration each fiscal year and for the decision to be made by the Board of Directors. In these discussions, the Remuneration Advisory Committee reflects changes in the management environment and the opinions of shareholders and investors, and obtains information necessary for discussion from third-party agencies with extensive global knowledge and experience. Changes in Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration We have decided to change the performance-linked bonus key performance indicator (KPI) in conjunction with the start of Medium-Term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 in FY2023. Specifically, ROIC and profit were selected to replace REP1 in order to optimize the business portfolio and improve capital efficiency and shareholder returns. In addition, we adopted a new way of utilizing ESG third-party assessments2 to strengthen our response to sustainability-related issues. There are no other significant changes in the policy for determining officer remuneration. Company-wide KPIs for Performance-linked Bonuses Before Revision (Up to FY2022) After Revision (From FY2023) Reasons for Selection of KPIs Consolidated net sales Consolidated net sales Expansion of size of Company Consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA Improvement of ability to generate cash and profitability of core businesses Consolidated REP Consolidated profit Improvement of shareholder returns Consolidated ROIC Optimization of business portfolio and improvement of capital efficiency - ESG third-party assessment Strengthen response sustainability-related issues Retained Economic Profit (REP) is a unique business management indicator used by the Group and is calculated by deducting capital costs (capital used x WACC) from NOPAT. For ESG third-party assessments, we utilize the assessments of multiple ESG assessment organizations to ensure objectivity and fairness. Specifically, we will utilize the following three types of assessment. ESG Third-party Assessments Reason for Selection FTSE4Good Index Series Appropriate management of ESG-related risks and MSCI ESG Ratings opportunities CDP Climate Change Strengthening of response to climate change 2 Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration Basic Policies Remuneration shall strongly encourage directors to perform their duties in accordance with the Group's Management Principles, Sustainability Policy, The Nichirei Pledge and management strategies. In order to achieve long-term management goals, remuneration is set to strongly motivate directors to achieve Directors specific management goals with regard to the Group's material matters and medium-term business plans. (Excluding In order for remuneration to serve as an incentive toward the Group's sustainable growth, the ratio of remuneration linked to short-term results, performance of duties, etc. (performance-linked bonuses) and remuneration linked to Outside medium- to long-term results and corporate value (stock compensation) will be set in an appropriate manner. Directors) Directors and executive officers shall be treated in a manner befitting their positions as officers of the Company in consideration of the significance of the Group's social role and responsibilities, trends at companies competing with the Group in business and human resources, including those in the food and logistic industries, and changes in the business environment. Outside In light of their role of supervising the Company's management from an independent and objective standpoint, Directors outside directors are paid only basic (fixed) remuneration. Remuneration Composition and Levels Remuneration for Directors Other Than Outside Directors Basic (fixed) remuneration consists of role-based remuneration and a director allowance, and variable remuneration consists of performance-linked bonuses and stock compensation. Remuneration levels are set at appropriate amounts with reference to objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies competing with the Group in terms of business and human resources, including those in the food and logistics industries), taking into consideration the responsibilities and number of directors, changes in the business environment going forward, and the opinions of third-party organizations. Guideline for the Ratio of Remuneration for Directors Excluding Outside Directors Fixed remuneration Variable remuneration Director Role-based remuneration 60% Performance-Linked Bonuses 20% Stock compensation 20% allowance Remuneration Composition Purpose/Description Role-based Basic remuneration performance of duties Remuneration Set according to the significance of the role of each director Director Allowance Remuneration for the responsibilities of making and supervising the execution of management decisions Set at a uniform amount for all directors Performance-linked Remuneration for motivating directors to achieve annual financial and strategic goals The amount paid when achieving goals ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation Bonuses Paid within a range of 0-200% of the standard amount according to degree of achievement Remuneration for encouraging management from a long-term/Group-wide perspective and the perspective of Stock Compensation shareholders and investors Value of shares issued each fiscal year ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation (Restricted Shares) Restricted shares are issued annually in an amount equal to the standard amount, and restrictions are lifted upon a director's retirement Remuneration for Outside Directors Only basic (fixed) remuneration is paid to outside directors. The level of remuneration is set at an appropriate amount, taking into consideration the time and effort spent by each outside director fulfilling expected roles and functions, as well as objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies similar in business type and size to that of the Company). Performance-Linked Bonuses The amount of money to be paid to each individual as a performance-linked bonus varies within a range of 0% to 200% of the base amount for each position, depending on the achievement of Company-wide, business and individual performance targets. Amount of individual bonus = Base amount by position × Performance evaluation coefficient (0-200%) Performance evaluation coefficient = (a) Company-wide performance evaluation coefficient + (b) Business performance evaluation coefficient + (c) Individual performance evaluation coefficient Evaluation (a) Company-wide Performance Evaluation (b) Business Performance Evaluation (c) Individual Performance Evaluation Weight Net sales EBITDA Profit ROIC ESG Net sales EBITDA ROIC Representative 100% - - Director, President 10% 40% 10% 20% 20% Director (In 60% 30% 10% Charge of Business) 10% 20% 10% 10% 10% 5% 15% 10% Director (In 70% - 30% Charge of Function) 5% 30% 5% 15% 15% Procedures for Determining Remuneration In order to ensure appropriateness and objectivity in matters related to remuneration for individual directors, the Remuneration Advisory Committee, comprising mainly independent outside directors, discusses matters first and reports its findings to the Board of Directors, which then makes its decisions. The amount of officer remuneration for FY2022 is presented in the 104th Annual Securities Report. https://www.nichirei.co.jp/sites/default/files/inline-images/ir/pdf_file/yuhohh-pdf/yuho_22.pdf (Japanese only) Approach to Cross-Shareholdings Cross-shareholdings are only utilized when it is determined that they will contribute to improvement of the Company's corporate value: for example, by maintaining and strengthening trade and cooperative relationships. In addition, every year the Board of Directors reviews the economic rationale of individual shareholdings of this type from a medium- to long-term perspective. If the importance of a particular shareholding is determined to have diminished, the shares are sold. In conducting such reviews, the Board of Directors carefully examines and makes a comprehensive judgment on whether the benefits, such as profits from transactions, and dividends or risks are commensurate with the cost of capital, followed by consideration of a qualitative evaluation of the strategic importance of the shareholding. In regard to the exercise of voting rights for cross-shareholdings, the Company will review all the details of the relevant proposals in the investee company's shareholders meeting agenda, and if any of the following apply to the investee company, the Company will make a decision after carefully examination on a case-by-case basis: The investee has engaged in acts that will lead to a loss of shareholder value The investee's performance or stock price has deteriorated significantly There are other serious doubts with respect to agreeing to the proposal Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 98 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 99 Attachments Original Link

