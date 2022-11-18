Nichirei : Corporate Governance (663KB/8 pages

On the basis of its holding company structure, the Group engages in business through its Group companies across a wide range of fields that includes processed foods, marine products, meat and poultry products, logistics and biosciences. In pursuit of sustainable growth and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company's Board of Directors formulates Group strategies and supervises the business execution of operating companies.
The holding company adheres to the principles of the Corporate Governance Code and views the achievement of fair and transparent management as an important management issue. Accordingly, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, we will continue to strengthen governance by promoting appropriate resource allocation, speeding up decision-making and ensuring thorough compliance.
In addition, we have established ourselves as a company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system, an institutional design specified within the Companies Act of Japan.
General Meeting of Shareholders
Appointment/Dismissal
Holding Company
(Advisory Bodies)
Board of Directors 10 directors
Nominating Advisory Committee
Appointment
Audit
Remuneration Advisory Committee
6 inside directors
4 outside directors
Report
Group
(2 female directors)
• Group Sustainability Committee
Group Risk Management Committee
• Group Internal Control Committee
• Group Strategy Committee
Audit
Group
• Group Officer Examination
• Group Commitment Conference
Supervision
Committee
• Group Monitoring Committee
Group
(Business Execution)
• Group Human Resources Committee
Representative Director, President
• Group Quality Assurance Committee
• Social Action Program Committee
Management Committee
(Executive Officers)
• Examination Committee
• Intellectual Property
Holding Company Divisions
Management Committee
(Business Execution) Operating Companies
Board of Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board
Nominating Advisory Committee
Remuneration Advisory Committee
Corporate Governance Structure (As of June 24, 2022)
Appointment/DismissalAppointment/Dismissal
Audit & Supervisory Board 5 members
2 inside Audit
3 outside Audit
Cooperation
& Supervisory
& Supervisory
Board members
Board members
Audit
Auditor
Accounting
Cooperation
Audit Corporate Internal Cooperation
Audit Departments
Audit
Audit
Group Sustainability Committee*
* Newly established
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
in FY2022
Representative Director, President
Management
The committee deliberates on efforts to realize a sustainable
society and works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate
value by balancing social and economic value.
Strategy
Group Risk Management Committee
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 2
Representative Director, President
Value
The committee uses the most appropriate and rational methods
to comprehensively manage uncertainties that could damage
Creation
the Nichirei Group's corporate value.
Group Internal Control Committee
Story
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 1
Representative Director, President
The committee supports the business operations of Group
term-Medium
companies and improves efficiency by establishing, operating,
Business
monitoring and improving internal control systems at each
Group company.
Business
Portfolio
Group Officer Examination Committee
Number of meetings
Consulting lawyer
Plan
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 1
The committee ensures the fairness of rewards and punishments
Business
for directors and executive officers of the holding company
and four core operating companies.*
Strategy
Group Strategy Committee
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 2
Representative Director, President
The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's
corporate value through deliberation and decision-making on
strategies and quantitative targets for the medium to long term
Sustainability
or the next fiscal year for the holding company and four core
operating companies.
Group Commitment Conference
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 1
Representative Director, President
The conference works to maximize the Nichirei Group's
Corporate
corporate value by clarifying and making decisions related to
the next fiscal year's management policy and budget for the
holding company and four core operating companies, and
through the promotion of Group-wide efforts to achieve
management targets.
Group Human Resources Committee
Number of meetings
Yutaka Karino
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 2
Executive Officer
Under a basic policy of creating an employee-oriented workplace and promoting diversity and health management, the committee works to create new value by improving work satisfaction through the monitoring of human resource policies and health promotion initiatives at Group companies, sharing information about effective measures, and promoting cross- departmental development.
Group Quality Assurance Committee
Number of meetings
Junji Kawasaki
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 2
Director, Executive Officer
The committee works to achieve the product and service quality expected by customers and society.
Social Action Program Committee
Number of meetings
Yutaka Karino
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 1
Executive Officer
The committee promotes social contribution activities that are unique to the Nichirei Group, such as education on food and logistics and contribution to local communities and environmental protection as a good corporate citizen, by leveraging the business characteristics of Group companies.
Management Committee
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 23
Representative Director, President
The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's corporate value by discussing matters other than those to be resolved by the Board of Directors as well as matters to be deliberated on before resolution by the Board.
Group Monitoring Committee
Governance
Number of meetings
Kenya Okushi
Chairperson
held in FY2022: 3
Representative Director, President
The committee works to maximize the Nichirei Group's
corporate value by monitoring the status of business execution,
budgets, and the progress of the "check and act" part of the
PDCA cycle for each Group company. In this way, it ensures
Data
the holding company and four core operating companies fulfill
their responsibilities regarding matters to be reported.
Four core operating companies: Nichirei Foods Inc., Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Nichirei Fresh Inc. and Nichirei Biosciences Inc.
Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022
Corporate Governance
Board of Directors Composition
Classification
Directors
New Appointment
Designation as Independent Officer
Name
Kenya Okushi
Junji Kawasaki
Kazuhiko Umezawa
Masahiko Takenaga
Wataru Tanabe
Kenji Suzuki2
Kuniko Shoji
Board of Directors
19/19
19/19
19/19
18/19
15/151
19/19
Meeting Attendance
Nominating Advisory Committee
6/6
6/6
Meeting Attendance
Remuneration Advisory Committee
6/6
5/6
Meeting Attendance
Audit & Supervisory Board
Meeting Attendance
Experience and Skills
Corporate Management
(Logistics)
(Processed foods)
(Marine, meat and poultry products)
ESG/Sustainability
Global
Innovation/Marketing
Financial Accounting/
Finance
Legal Affairs/
Compliance
Mr. Tanabe, Ms. Nabeshima, and Mr. Kato were newly appointed at the 103rd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2021. Their attendance reflects meetings of the Board of Directors, Nominating Advisory Committee, Remuneration Advisory Committee or Audit & Supervisory Board held after that date.
As Mr. Suzuki, Mr. Hama, Mr. Hamashima and Mr. Katabuchi were newly appointed a the 104th General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2022, their attendance for FY2022 is not presented.
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
New Appointment
New Appointment
Designation as Independent Officer
Designation as Independent Officer
Designation as Independent Officer
New Appointment
Designation as Independent Officer
Designation as Independent Officer
Designation as Independent Officer
Mana Nabeshima
Itsuo Hama2
Kenji Hamashima2 Tatsushi Kato Tetsuro Katabuchi2
Yuhiko Saito
Kiyoshi Asahina
Muneaki Kiyota
15/151
15/151
19/19
19/19
19/19
4/41
4/41
11/111
16/16
16/16
16/16
Skill Matrix
Strategy Management
Story Creation Value
term-Medium
Business
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Overview of Board of Directors
Overview of Audit & Supervisory Board
The Nichirei Group believes that in order for the Board of Directors to effectively fulfill its roles and responsibilities, it must be composed of members with sufficient knowledge and experience, both internal and external, in fields related to
Composition
Number of
Meetings in
FY2022
Description
of Operations
10 directors (4 outside directors)
19
Promotes proper allocation of Group resources, swift decision-making and thorough compliance through supervision of the Group's strategy planning and business execution of operating companies. After discussion by the Group Strategy Committee, which meets twice a year, the Board of Directors formulates and approves the Group's strategies and conducts quarterly checks of the status of implementation at each Group business. It also engages in highly effective supervision of executive directors and executive officers.
As a body that is independent from the Board of Directors, the Audit & Supervisory Board communicates with directors, the corporate internal audit departments and other departments of the holding company in accordance with the annual audit policy and audit plan to gather information and prepare the audit environment.
business management. We have designated the following knowledge and experience as important from a corporate management perspective. In addition to having appropriate experience in all of the following areas, the Company selects director candidates based on the areas in which the Company has particular expectations.
Skills Required forDecision-makingin Management (Contributing to Medium- to Long-term Corporate Value)
Corporate
Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company
Management
with diverse stakeholders
Experience and expertise in promoting ESG initiatives; knowledge of and experience in making value judgments
ESG/Sustainability
about ESG and social significance and sustainability for companies; knowledge and experience in promoting
corporate sustainability; experience and expertise in human resource development related to continuously
developing diverse human resources
Cross-cultural communication skills and a high level of ability to get things done in overseas business as well as
Global
knowledge and expertise about markets, economies and business in specific countries and regions gained through
experience including the management of local subsidiaries
Sustainability
Governance Corporate
Status of the Establishment of Voluntary Committees, Their Composition, and the Attributes of Their Chairpersons
Committee
Role
Chairperson
Number of Meetings
in FY2022
Nominating Advisory
Discusses the suitability of candidates for senior management
Kuniko Shoji
and directors/Audit & Supervisory Board members, as well as
6
Committee
Outside Director
successor plans, and reports its findings to the Board of Directors.
Remuneration Advisory
Discusses the remuneration system, remuneration levels, the
Kenji Hamashima
appropriateness of remuneration amounts, and other
6
Committee
Outside Director
related matters, and reports to the Board of Directors.
Innovation/Marketing Knowledge and expertise that contribute to promoting innovation; experience and expertise in sales and marketing
Skills Required for Supervision in Management (Contributing to Ensuring Continuity of Management)
Corporate
Demonstrated leadership in corporate management as a top executive; management experience at a listed company
Management
with diverse stakeholders
Financial Accounting/
Expertise in financial accounting related to financial reporting and auditing; experience and expertise in corporate
Finance
financing and management
Legal Affairs/
Experience and expertise in legal compliance, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and promotion of norms and corporate
Compliance
behavior required by society; experience in the legal profession; expertise and network related to quality assurance
Data
Corporate Governance
Efforts to Ensure Meaningful Discussions
Nichirei distributes materials for use at Board of Directors meetings to each director and Audit & Supervisory Board member at least three days in advance of meetings in order to ensure meaningful discussions.
When internal communication and coordination are required to accurately provide Company information in response to instructions from independent outside directors or independent outside Audit & Supervisory Board members, the secretary in charge acts as the contact point to ensure necessary coordination with relevant departments.
Newly appointed directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members are given training as necessary on the Companies Act of Japan and other related laws, management strategy, financial analysis and other such matters. Additional training on legislative revisions and management issues is provided as necessary after new members assume office. Moreover, explanations of the Group's businesses and tours of the major facilities are provided to outside officers as necessary.
Evaluations of Effectiveness
Board of Directors Evaluations
As necessary, and with the assistance of outside experts, the Company conducts analyses and evaluations of the Board of Directors' activities to ensure its decision-making is effective. Summaries of the results are subsequently disclosed.
Evaluation
Subjects: Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members (15 individuals in total)
Period: January-February 2022
Procedure
Method: Self-assessment involving questionnaires conducted by third-party experts
Although some of the methods of management by Nichirei's Board of Directors changed due to COVID-19
Evaluation
as in the previous fiscal year, discussions were free and lively and the atmosphere conducive to speaking
Results for
up. Moreover, there were many positive opinions to the effect that the Nichirei Board of Directors has
FY2022
achieved a considerable degree of overall effectiveness, reflecting efforts such as further improving the
content and timing of materials in order to enhance discussions.
Issues to Be Addressed
Issues
Evaluation and Opinion
Future Approach
Identified
The current institutional design of a company
Although we do not consider a change in the institutional
with Audit & Supervisory Board system was
design to be necessary at this time, the Nominating
deemed appropriate, and many respondents
Advisory Committee confirmed at its meeting held in May
were of the opinion that there was no need to
2022 that it will continue to address the issue of the
transition to a different institutional design.
effectiveness of the current institutional design of a
However, several respondents said that it is
company with an Audit & Supervisory Board system. The
1. Institutional
necessary to clarify the pros and cons of the
committee considers it a medium- to long-term issue and
current design and examine it again, and to
will look at it in light of management strategies, changes in
Design
consider transitioning to another institutional
the business environment going forward and Corporate
design, taking into account changes in the
Governance Code requirements. The Nominating Advisory
business environment going forward.
Committee will continue to hold concrete and lively
discussions, including comparing the company with an
Audit & Supervisory Board system with other institutional
designs, and will report and deliberate on these issues at
Board of Directors meetings as appropriate.
While many respondents were of the opinion that
In order to prevent lengthy meetings and to ensure
agenda items for meetings of the Board of Directors
sufficient time for the deliberation of important agenda
were appropriate, there was also concern that
items, such as setting the general direction of corporate
2. Agenda Items
meetings are becoming longer due to the large
strategy, which is listed as one of the roles and responsibilities
number of agenda items and the time required to
of the Board of Directors in the Corporate Governance
for the Board
deliberate on each one. Some were also of the
Code, we decided to create an annual agenda schedule
of Directors
opinion that the agenda items could be reevaluated
and reorganize the current agenda items. We also decided
(further narrowed down). In addition, several
to review the agenda items and consider issues related to
respondents mentioned that one of the roles of
institutional design mentioned above.
the Board of Directors is to set the direction of
medium- to long-term management strategies.
The size and composition of the Board of
Through the development of a skill matrix, the Company
Directors was evaluated positively as a whole.
identifies the skills and other attributes that the Board of
However, many respondents expressed the
Directors should possess in light of management strategies
need for more female directors (especially
and discloses them in the Corporate Governance Report. In
female inside directors). In addition, some
addition, for "securing and developing a diverse array of
3. Size and
expressed a desire for an academic expert to
human resources," which is one of the material matters
join the board as an outside director, and several
identified as necessary for achieving our long-term
Composition others wanted a person with expertise in DX.
management goals (vision for 2030), we have set achieving a
of the Board
ratio of female line managers at Nichirei Corporation of 30%
of Directors
as a KPI and are working toward that goal. Increasing the
number of female managers will link with efforts to appoint
female inside directors and ensure diversity of the board.
We will continue to review the size and composition of the
Board of Directors and revise the skill matrix as appropriate
in response to changes in management strategies and the
business environment.
While many respondents gave a positive
In addition to identifying the knowledge required due to a
assessment of training opportunities (provision
changing external environment, we will continue to consider
of basic training, etc.) designed to help them
ways in which we can provide opportunities for the
fulfill their roles on the Board of Directors, some
acquisition and study of such knowledge. For example, we
4. Training for
commented that training and knowledge
have organized study sessions by outside experts on
acquisition opportunities were not always
sustainability management, a material matter, and will
Officers
adequate during FY2022. Several respondents
conduct five sessions in 2022.
expressed the desire for more opportunities for
knowledge acquisition and learning in order to
keep pace with the rapidly changing external
environment.
Activities Aimed at Strengthening the Nichirei Group's Corporate Governance Structure
FY2002
FY2006
FY2007
FY2013
FY2016
FY2017
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Group
Shift to holding
company
Structure
system
Separation of
Implementation
Management
of executive
Supervision
officer system
and Execution
Outside
Shift to three
independent
Directors
outside
directors
Four
outside
directors
Female
One
First female
Outside
Two
Two
Directors
outside
Three
director
appointed
Outside Audit
& Supervisory
Three
Board Members
Establishment
of Voluntary
Committees
Evaluation of
Board of
Effectiveness
Directors
effectiveness
of Board of
evaluations
Directors
started
Officer
Retirement
Revision of
Revision of
bonuses for
officer
officer
Remuneration
directors
remuneration
remuneration
discontinued
system
system
Discontinuation
of rules
Revision of Basic Policy on Corporate
Basic Policy on
regarding the
Formulation of
Governance (Revisions to policy on
high-volume
capital management and other
Others
Corporate
Group
Disclosure of
purchase of
protocols and adjustments to
Governance
Disclosure
skill matrix
Nichirei share
maximum terms of office for outside
established
Policy
certificates, etc.
Audit & Supervisory Board members
(Anti-takeover
to ensure their independence)
measures)
Strategy Management
Story Creation Value
term-Medium
Business
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Sustainability
Governance Corporate
Data
Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022
Corporate Governance
Officer Remuneration System
1 Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration and Changes
Policies and Methods for Determining Officer Remuneration
The policy for determining individual director remuneration is for the Remuneration Advisory Committee to discuss the appropriateness of each director's remuneration each fiscal year and for the decision to be made by the Board of Directors. In these discussions, the Remuneration Advisory Committee reflects changes in the management environment and the opinions of shareholders and investors, and obtains information necessary for discussion from third-party agencies with extensive global knowledge and experience.
Changes in Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration
We have decided to change the performance-linked bonus key performance indicator (KPI) in conjunction with the start of Medium-Term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 in FY2023. Specifically, ROIC and profit were selected to replace REP1 in order to optimize the business portfolio and improve capital efficiency and shareholder returns. In addition, we adopted a new way of utilizing ESG third-party assessments2 to strengthen our response to sustainability-related issues. There are no other significant changes in the policy for determining officer remuneration.
Company-wide KPIs for Performance-linked Bonuses
Before Revision (Up to FY2022)
After Revision (From FY2023)
Reasons for Selection of KPIs
Consolidated net sales
Consolidated net sales
Expansion of size of Company
Consolidated EBITDA
Consolidated EBITDA
Improvement of ability to generate cash and profitability of core businesses
Consolidated REP
Consolidated profit
Improvement of shareholder returns
Consolidated ROIC
Optimization of business portfolio and improvement of capital efficiency
-
ESG third-party assessment
Strengthen response sustainability-related issues
Retained Economic Profit (REP) is a unique business management indicator used by the Group and is calculated by deducting capital costs (capital used x WACC) from NOPAT.
For ESG third-party assessments, we utilize the assessments of multiple ESG assessment organizations to ensure objectivity and fairness. Specifically, we will utilize the following three types of assessment.
ESG Third-party Assessments
Reason for Selection
FTSE4Good Index Series
Appropriate management of ESG-related risks and
MSCI ESG Ratings
opportunities
CDP Climate Change
Strengthening of response to climate change
2 Policies for Determining Officer Remuneration
Basic Policies
Remuneration shall strongly encourage directors to perform their duties in accordance with the Group's
Management Principles, Sustainability Policy, The Nichirei Pledge and management strategies.
In order to achieve long-term management goals, remuneration is set to strongly motivate directors to achieve
Directors
specific management goals with regard to the Group's material matters and medium-term business plans.
(Excluding
In order for remuneration to serve as an incentive toward the Group's sustainable growth, the ratio of remuneration
linked to short-term results, performance of duties, etc. (performance-linked bonuses) and remuneration linked to
Outside
medium- to long-term results and corporate value (stock compensation) will be set in an appropriate manner.
Directors)
Directors and executive officers shall be treated in a manner befitting their positions as officers of the Company in
consideration of the significance of the Group's social role and responsibilities, trends at companies competing with
the Group in business and human resources, including those in the food and logistic industries, and changes in the
business environment.
Outside
In light of their role of supervising the Company's management from an independent and objective standpoint,
Directors
outside directors are paid only basic (fixed) remuneration.
Remuneration Composition and Levels
Remuneration for Directors Other Than Outside Directors
Basic (fixed) remuneration consists of role-based remuneration and a director allowance, and variable remuneration consists of performance-linked bonuses and stock compensation. Remuneration levels are set at appropriate amounts with reference to objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies competing with the Group in terms of business and human resources, including those in the food and logistics industries), taking into consideration the responsibilities and number of directors, changes in the business environment going forward, and the opinions of third-party organizations.
Guideline for the Ratio of Remuneration for Directors Excluding Outside Directors
Fixed remuneration
Variable remuneration
Director
Role-based remuneration 60%
Performance-Linked Bonuses 20%
Stock compensation 20%
allowance
Remuneration Composition
Purpose/Description
Role-based
Basic remuneration performance of duties
Remuneration
Set according to the significance of the role of each director
Director Allowance
Remuneration for the responsibilities of making and supervising the execution of management decisions
Set at a uniform amount for all directors
Performance-linked
Remuneration for motivating directors to achieve annual financial and strategic goals
The amount paid when achieving goals ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation
Bonuses
Paid within a range of 0-200% of the standard amount according to degree of achievement
Remuneration for encouraging management from a long-term/Group-wide perspective and the perspective of
Stock Compensation
shareholders and investors
Value of shares issued each fiscal year ("standard amount") is set as a percentage of role-based compensation
(Restricted Shares)
Restricted shares are issued annually in an amount equal to the standard amount, and restrictions are lifted
upon a director's retirement
Remuneration for Outside Directors
Only basic (fixed) remuneration is paid to outside directors. The level of remuneration is set at an appropriate amount, taking into consideration the time and effort spent by each outside director fulfilling expected roles and functions, as well as objective compensation market survey data (compensation levels of companies similar in business type and size to that of the Company).
Performance-Linked Bonuses
The amount of money to be paid to each individual as a performance-linked bonus varies within a range of 0% to 200% of the base amount for each position, depending on the achievement of Company-wide, business and individual performance targets.
Amount of individual bonus = Base amount by position × Performance evaluation coefficient (0-200%)
In order to ensure appropriateness and objectivity in matters related to remuneration for individual directors, the Remuneration Advisory Committee, comprising mainly independent outside directors, discusses matters first and reports its findings to the Board of Directors, which then makes its decisions.
The amount of officer remuneration for FY2022 is presented in the 104th Annual Securities Report.
Cross-shareholdings are only utilized when it is determined that they will contribute to improvement of the Company's corporate value: for example, by maintaining and strengthening trade and cooperative relationships. In addition, every year the Board of Directors reviews the economic rationale of individual shareholdings of this type from a medium- to long-term perspective. If the importance of a particular shareholding is determined to have diminished, the shares are sold. In conducting such reviews, the Board of Directors carefully examines and makes a comprehensive judgment on whether the benefits, such as profits from transactions, and dividends or risks are commensurate with the cost of capital, followed by consideration of a qualitative evaluation of the strategic importance of the shareholding.
In regard to the exercise of voting rights for cross-shareholdings, the Company will review all the details of the relevant proposals in the investee company's shareholders meeting agenda, and if any of the following apply to the investee company, the Company will make a decision after carefully examination on a case-by-case basis:
The investee has engaged in acts that will lead to a loss of shareholder value
The investee's performance or stock price has deteriorated significantly
There are other serious doubts with respect to agreeing to the proposal
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:03 UTC.