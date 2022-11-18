Nichirei : Cultivating Human Resources and Improving Work Satisfaction (95KB/2 pages

Cultivating Human Resources and

Improving Work Satisfaction

In conducting business, the Nichirei Group places the greatest importance on human resources. To realize our vision for 2030 based on our Sustainability Policy, we need to make our stance on human resources clear. We therefore established the Nichirei Group philosophy on human resources. We have also determined the kind of human resources we need and the organization that we aim to be under the Group Human Resources Policy.

We have set out five human resource-related strategies based on our philosophy and the Group Human Resources Policy. We will consider and then implement specific human resource initiatives, share information, and check their progress.

Our Philosophy on Human Resources

Human Resources Are Critical to Our Sustainability Policy

They are key to helping us support good eating habits and health, which will lead to a more sustainable society

Through diversity and motivation, they boost the Group's development

Their strategies, linked to those of management, underpin the social value of our human resources and promote behavioral change

Group Human Resources Policy

(The Kind of Human Resources We Need and the Organization That We Aim to Be)

Encourage empathy; use business Develop proactive human resources by aligning employee aspirations with the to resolve social issues Group's targeted social impact, based on the idea that food connects people Generate value by linking knowledge, Create an organization that contributes to good eating habits and health by incorporating a range of perspectives, as well as using data and digital digital technologies technologies in response to environmental change Cultivate a safe, secure corporate culture Communicate work-related ideas, develop mutual trust, and cultivate a to tackle challenges corporate culture that can tackle challenges without fear of failure

Human Resources Strategies

(Five Perspectives to Help Bridge the Gap between the Ideal Situation and Now)