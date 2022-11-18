Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Cultivating Human Resources and Improving Work Satisfaction (95KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Cultivating Human Resources and

Improving Work Satisfaction

In conducting business, the Nichirei Group places the greatest importance on human resources. To realize our vision for 2030 based on our Sustainability Policy, we need to make our stance on human resources clear. We therefore established the Nichirei Group philosophy on human resources. We have also determined the kind of human resources we need and the organization that we aim to be under the Group Human Resources Policy.

We have set out five human resource-related strategies based on our philosophy and the Group Human Resources Policy. We will consider and then implement specific human resource initiatives, share information, and check their progress.

Our Philosophy on Human Resources

Human Resources Are Critical to Our Sustainability Policy

  • They are key to helping us support good eating habits and health, which will lead to a more sustainable society
  • Through diversity and motivation, they boost the Group's development
  • Their strategies, linked to those of management, underpin the social value of our human resources and promote behavioral change

Group Human Resources Policy

(The Kind of Human Resources We Need and the Organization That We Aim to Be)

Encourage empathy; use business

Develop proactive human resources by aligning employee aspirations with the

to resolve social issues

Group's targeted social impact, based on the idea that food connects people

Generate value by linking knowledge,

Create an organization that contributes to good eating habits and health by

incorporating a range of perspectives, as well as using data and digital

digital technologies

technologies in response to environmental change

Cultivate a safe, secure corporate culture

Communicate work-related ideas, develop mutual trust, and cultivate a

to tackle challenges

corporate culture that can tackle challenges without fear of failure

Human Resources Strategies

(Five Perspectives to Help Bridge the Gap between the Ideal Situation and Now)

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)

Creation of new value

Personalized learning opportunities

Accept individual ways of thinking, as well

Understand our purpose, and continually

Encourage personal growth, instill a

as strengths and weaknesses in terms of

challenge ourselves to solve customer

sense of continuous learning, and carry

knowledge, experience and work styles

and social issues

out reskilling

Create an environment and a culture that

Provide not only standard learning

place importance on providing fair

opportunities, but also learning

Development of Education for Digital Transformation (DX)

Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024, which began in FY2023, promotes the use of data and technology

Management

within the Nichirei Group as a high-priority human resource development measure. We continue to provide educational

opportunities in line with this aim.

As global digitalization continues to accelerate, the use of data and technology will increasingly be needed to help

resolve issues for consumers, business partners and society. That is why we believe that being prepared will enhance the

Strategy

Nichirei Group's competitiveness.

Specifically, in the final year of Compass Rose 2024 we aim to appoint a Digital Leader at each department of our main

companies in Japan to promote the use of data and technology. The DX program will be implemented in tiers, from DX

Value

Bronze (the basic course for acquiring essential digital literacy) to DX Silver and DX Gold. Of the three, the DX Bronze

course is being rolled out for all employees (approximately 3,500 people) at our main companies in Japan. We expect all

Creation

employees to complete the DX Bronze program by FY2024.

Promoting DX is a vital business transformation initiative for realizing the Nichirei Group's vision. We will work as one to

Story

move that transformation forward.

Development of Education for DX

term-Medium

Business

DIgitally competent human resources

Business

Portfolio

needed to promote DX

Phase 3: Execute

DX training

Plan

DX Gold

Requirements to be

Able to carry out the planning

(Implement DX)

Business

and testing needed to apply data

appointed as a

and digital technology to work and business

Digital Leader

(Human resources who will

Phase 2: Utilize

Strategy

drive DX)

DX Silver

and business, based on consideration of their value and risks

Able to use data and digital technology for work

(Experience DX)

Company-wide

Phase 1: Understand

DX Bronze

essential literacy

Sustainability

Correctly recognize and understand the need for

(Learn DX)

and importance of digitalization

opportunities so that each individual can

opportunities tailored to the individual

play an active role

Creation of

Personalized

DE&I

learning

new value

opportunities

Work

Health

satisfaction

management

Work satisfaction

Health management

Partner with employees to create a

Maintain the physical and mental health

workplace environment where they can

of employees, and create a stimulating

take pride in their jobs and workplaces

workplace environment where they can

and feel a sense of motivation based on

communicate openly and safely

mutual trust (improve engagement)

80

Promoting the Advancement of Female Employees

At Nichirei Foods, we launched an internal project to promote the advancement of female employees. We send out video messages, and conduct surveys in order to gain an accurate grasp of the current situation. We also hold "Women's Agura" roundtable discussions with female executives. We held these discussions 23 times in FY2022, with 94 employees taking part. The sessions gave participants an opportunity to consider their future careers and helped them to create a communication network for sharing concerns with peers and supporting each other. These activities have created a foundation for enabling female employees to take on various challenges. By continuing to promote the project, we will support the career aspirations of female employees and help improve work satisfaction for all employees, regardless of gender.

Governance Corporate

Data

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

81

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
