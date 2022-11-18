Nichirei : Cultivating Human Resources and Improving Work Satisfaction (95KB/2 pages
Cultivating Human Resources and
Improving Work Satisfaction
In conducting business, the Nichirei Group places the greatest importance on human resources. To realize our vision for 2030 based on our Sustainability Policy, we need to make our stance on human resources clear. We therefore established the Nichirei Group philosophy on human resources. We have also determined the kind of human resources we need and the organization that we aim to be under the Group Human Resources Policy.
We have set out five human resource-related strategies based on our philosophy and the Group Human Resources Policy. We will consider and then implement specific human resource initiatives, share information, and check their progress.
Our Philosophy on Human Resources
Human Resources Are Critical to Our Sustainability Policy
They are key to helping us support good eating habits and health, which will lead to a more sustainable society
Through diversity and motivation, they boost the Group's development
Their strategies, linked to those of management, underpin the social value of our human resources and promote behavioral change
Group Human Resources Policy
(The Kind of Human Resources We Need and the Organization That We Aim to Be)
Encourage empathy; use business
Develop proactive human resources by aligning employee aspirations with the
to resolve social issues
Group's targeted social impact, based on the idea that food connects people
Generate value by linking knowledge,
Create an organization that contributes to good eating habits and health by
incorporating a range of perspectives, as well as using data and digital
digital technologies
technologies in response to environmental change
Cultivate a safe, secure corporate culture
Communicate work-related ideas, develop mutual trust, and cultivate a
to tackle challenges
corporate culture that can tackle challenges without fear of failure
Human Resources Strategies
(Five Perspectives to Help Bridge the Gap between the Ideal Situation and Now)
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I)
Creation of new value
Personalized learning opportunities
• Accept individual ways of thinking, as well
• Understand our purpose, and continually
• Encourage personal growth, instill a
as strengths and weaknesses in terms of
challenge ourselves to solve customer
sense of continuous learning, and carry
knowledge, experience and work styles
and social issues
out reskilling
• Create an environment and a culture that
• Provide not only standard learning
place importance on providing fair
opportunities, but also learning
Development of Education for Digital Transformation (DX)
Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024, which began in FY2023, promotes the use of data and technology
opportunities in line with this aim.
As global digitalization continues to accelerate, the use of data and technology will increasingly be needed to help
resolve issues for consumers, business partners and society. That is why we believe that being prepared will enhance the
Specifically, in the final year of Compass Rose 2024 we aim to appoint a Digital Leader at each department of our main
companies in Japan to promote the use of data and technology. The DX program will be implemented in tiers, from DX
course is being rolled out for all employees (approximately 3,500 people) at our main companies in Japan. We expect all
employees to complete the DX Bronze program by FY2024.
Promoting DX is a vital business transformation initiative for realizing the Nichirei Group's vision. We will work as one to
move that transformation forward.
Development of Education for DX
DIgitally competent human resources
needed to promote DX
Phase 3: Execute
DX training
DX Gold
Requirements to be
Able to carry out the planning
(Implement DX)
and testing needed to apply data
appointed as a
and digital technology to work and business
Digital Leader
(Human resources who will
Phase 2: Utilize
drive DX)
DX Silver
and business, based on consideration of their value and risks
Able to use data and digital technology for work
(Experience DX)
Phase 1: Understand
DX Bronze
essential literacy
Correctly recognize and understand the need for
(Learn DX)
and importance of digitalization
opportunities so that each individual can
opportunities tailored to the individual
play an active role
Creation of
Personalized
DE&I
learning
new value
opportunities
Work
Health
satisfaction
management
Work satisfaction
Health management
• Partner with employees to create a
• Maintain the physical and mental health
workplace environment where they can
of employees, and create a stimulating
take pride in their jobs and workplaces
workplace environment where they can
and feel a sense of motivation based on
communicate openly and safely
mutual trust (improve engagement)
80
Promoting the Advancement of Female Employees
At Nichirei Foods, we launched an internal project to promote the advancement of female employees. We send out video messages, and conduct surveys in order to gain an accurate grasp of the current situation. We also hold "Women's Agura" roundtable discussions with female executives. We held these discussions 23 times in FY2022, with 94 employees taking part. The sessions gave participants an opportunity to consider their future careers and helped them to create a communication network for sharing concerns with peers and supporting each other. These activities have created a foundation for enabling female employees to take on various challenges. By continuing to promote the project, we will support the career aspirations of female employees and help improve work satisfaction for all employees, regardless of gender.
