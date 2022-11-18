Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page

DX Strategy

For the Nichirei Group, digital transformation (DX) consists of data technology-driven business transformation activities linked to its five material matters, with the aim of creating new value.

Each employee should have a command of data technology to continue

providing new value for the Earth and its people.

Overview of DX Strategy

To raise the awareness of employees, we will launch a new portal site focusing on our DX activities and conduct DX training for each Group employee to acquire digital literacy. By promoting DX throughout the Group, we will help to innovate existing work, generate new work and resolve supply chain issues, among other benefits. Through these measures, we aim to realize the Nichirei Group Vision.

Realizing Our Vision

Nichirei Group Material Matters

Strengthening food Realizing sustainable Securing and processing and Creating new value Climate change developing production technology food procurement in food and health initiatives a diverse array of capabilities; enhancing and resource recycling human resources logistics services

Value Creation DX Production/ Sustainability DX Human Resources Logistics DX DX Creation of Greater on-site Building a sustainable supply chain Adopting new work styles digital services process innovation Management Base DX Global Group IT Value Creation DX Production/Logistics DX We will utilize data and digital technology to create new We will work for automation using IoT, AI, robotics and other businesses that contribute to good eating habits and a longer methods, and for overall optimization to link factories and healthy life expectancy, and to offer improved experience value warehouses in areas such as ascertaining production volume at for customers. Through initiatives that go beyond our own factories and incoming, outgoing and storage volume at refrigerated warehouses. We will also work to achieve optimal industry, we also aim to build new ecosystems and work to equipment operation and maintenance that mobilizes our factory monetize them. and warehouse management know-how, and to conduct all-inclusive control of multiple sites. Sustainability DX Human Resources DX We will work to create a sustainable supply chain by collecting, We will deploy the right human resources to the right places in managing and analyzing information on the sustainability of our the Company. At the same time, we will improve work efficiency suppliers and all other parties throughout the chain. by promoting cooperation with external human resources.

Management Base DX

We will collect, manage and analyze internal and external data to be converted into valuable information and provided to management in a timely manner for speedy decision-making.