  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nichirei Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Summary 
Summary

Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Rollout of DX Training ( Page 81)

DX Strategy

For the Nichirei Group, digital transformation (DX) consists of data technology-driven business transformation activities linked to its five material matters, with the aim of creating new value.

DX Strategy

Each employee should have a command of data technology to continue

providing new value for the Earth and its people.

Overview of DX Strategy

To raise the awareness of employees, we will launch a new portal site focusing on our DX activities and conduct DX training for each Group employee to acquire digital literacy. By promoting DX throughout the Group, we will help to innovate existing work, generate new work and resolve supply chain issues, among other benefits. Through these measures, we aim to realize the Nichirei Group Vision.

Realizing Our Vision

Nichirei Group Material Matters

Strengthening food

Realizing sustainable

Securing and

processing and

Creating new value

Climate change

developing

production technology

food procurement

in food and health

initiatives

a diverse array of

capabilities; enhancing

and resource recycling

human resources

logistics services

Value Creation DX

Production/

Sustainability DX

Human Resources

Logistics DX

DX

Creation of

Greater on-site

Building a sustainable supply chain

Adopting new work styles

digital services

process innovation

Management Base DX

Global Group IT

Value Creation DX

Production/Logistics DX

We will utilize data and digital technology to create new

We will work for automation using IoT, AI, robotics and other

businesses that contribute to good eating habits and a longer

methods, and for overall optimization to link factories and

healthy life expectancy, and to offer improved experience value

warehouses in areas such as ascertaining production volume at

for customers. Through initiatives that go beyond our own

factories and incoming, outgoing and storage volume at

refrigerated warehouses. We will also work to achieve optimal

industry, we also aim to build new ecosystems and work to

equipment operation and maintenance that mobilizes our factory

monetize them.

and warehouse management know-how, and to conduct

all-inclusive control of multiple sites.

Sustainability DX

Human Resources DX

We will work to create a sustainable supply chain by collecting,

We will deploy the right human resources to the right places in

managing and analyzing information on the sustainability of our

the Company. At the same time, we will improve work efficiency

suppliers and all other parties throughout the chain.

by promoting cooperation with external human resources.

Management Base DX

We will collect, manage and analyze internal and external data to be converted into valuable information and provided to management in a timely manner for speedy decision-making.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

21

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168