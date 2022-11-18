Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page

For the Nichirei Group, digital transformation (DX) consists of data technology-driven business transformation activities linked to its five material matters, with the aim of creating new value.
DX Strategy
Each employee should have a command of data technology to continue
providing new value for the Earth and its people.
Overview of DX Strategy
To raise the awareness of employees, we will launch a new portal site focusing on our DX activities and conduct DX training for each Group employee to acquire digital literacy. By promoting DX throughout the Group, we will help to innovate existing work, generate new work and resolve supply chain issues, among other benefits. Through these measures, we aim to realize the Nichirei Group Vision.
Realizing Our Vision
Nichirei Group Material Matters
Strengthening food
Realizing sustainable
Securing and
processing and
Creating new value
Climate change
developing
production technology
food procurement
in food and health
initiatives
a diverse array of
capabilities; enhancing
and resource recycling
human resources
logistics services
Value Creation DX
Production/
Sustainability DX
Human Resources
Logistics DX
DX
Creation of
Greater on-site
Building a sustainable supply chain
Adopting new work styles
digital services
process innovation
Management Base DX
Global Group IT
Value Creation DX
Production/Logistics DX
We will utilize data and digital technology to create new
We will work for automation using IoT, AI, robotics and other
businesses that contribute to good eating habits and a longer
methods, and for overall optimization to link factories and
healthy life expectancy, and to offer improved experience value
warehouses in areas such as ascertaining production volume at
for customers. Through initiatives that go beyond our own
factories and incoming, outgoing and storage volume at
refrigerated warehouses. We will also work to achieve optimal
industry, we also aim to build new ecosystems and work to
equipment operation and maintenance that mobilizes our factory
monetize them.
and warehouse management know-how, and to conduct
all-inclusive control of multiple sites.
Sustainability DX
Human Resources DX
We will work to create a sustainable supply chain by collecting,
We will deploy the right human resources to the right places in
managing and analyzing information on the sustainability of our
the Company. At the same time, we will improve work efficiency
suppliers and all other parties throughout the chain.
by promoting cooperation with external human resources.
Management Base DX
We will collect, manage and analyze internal and external data to be converted into valuable information and provided to management in a timely manner for speedy decision-making.
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.