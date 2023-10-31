2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

2Q

1Q

Full year

3Q

Interim

1Q

Full year

3Q

Interim

1Q

Full year

3Q

Interim

1Q

Full year

3Q

Interim

1Q

Full year

3Q

Interim

1Q

Full year

Interim

Full year

Interim

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 06:08:48 UTC.