Nichirei Corporation is a diversified group organized around 4 sectors of activity: - processing and distribution of food products (64.6% of net sales): frozen foods, tinned foods, beverages and food ingredients (62.7% of net sales), meet and poultry products (19.9%) and sea products (17.4%); - logistic services (34.4%): storing, warehousing, transportation, etc.; - real estate assets promotion and leasing (0.5%); - other (0.5%): primarily distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Sector Food Processing