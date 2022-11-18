Nichirei : Financial and Non-financial Highlights (273KB/2 pages
Financial and Non-financial Highlights
Net Sales
(Billions of yen)
600
568.0
580.1
584.9
572.8
602.7
400
200
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Net sales increased 5% due to firm growth in the core processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses. In processed foods, sales of both household-use and commercial-use products increased, centered on mainstay categories. In the logistics business, overseas business revenues grew.
EBITDA
(Billions of yen)
60
49.4
52.6
52.5
46.1
47.0
40
20
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Although operating profit decreased, EBITDA remained essentially unchanged from the previous fiscal year due to an increase in depreciation expenses.
CO2 Emissions
Domestic Scope 1 emissions
Domestic Scope 2 emissions (Market standard)1
Emissions intensity (Tons of CO2 per ton of production)2
(Thousands of tons of CO2)
(Tons of CO2 per ton of production)
300
0.6
0.54
0.47
0.46
0.42
0.41
200
0.41
0.4
243
224
215
185
199
182
100
0.2
0
43
44
43
42
42
43
0
2016
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
The CO2 emission coefficient for electricity has been adjusted for each electric power company (Ministry of the Environment).
The scope of coverage for emissions intensity per ton of production is the domestic plants of Nichirei Foods and Nichirei Fresh (excluding some plants).
Our goal is a 50% reduction by FY2031 (compared with FY2016). In addition to promoting energy conservation in FY2022, we expanded our use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar panels and purchase of Tradable Green Certificates.
Waste Discharged Outside Worksites and Recycling Rate
Waste discharged outside worksites
Recycling rate
(Thousands of tons)
99.5
99.4
(%)
60
99.6
98.7
98.9
100
50
46.3
45.4
47.9
47.1
47.9
80
40
60
30
20
40
10
20
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
We have been actively working to reduce the amount of and recycle food residue and waste generated by our business activities.
Strategy Management
Story Creation Value
Business term-Medium
Operating Profit and Operating Profit/Net Sales
■■ Operating proﬁt Operating proﬁt/Net sales
(Billions of yen)
(%)
40
10
29.9
31.0
32.9
31.4
8
30
29.5
20
5.3
5.1
5.3
5.8
5.2
6
4
10
2
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Despite growth in the temperature-controlled logistics and marine products businesses, operating profit decreased as the processed foods business faced tough conditions due to a pandemic-related slowdown in operations at a Thai production subsidiary and higher raw material and purchasing costs.
ROE
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
(Billions of yen)
25
23.4
20
19.9
19.6
21.2
19.1
15
10
5
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Profit increased as a result of recording gain on sales of investment securities, among other factors.
Interest-bearing Debt and Equity Ratio
■■ Interest-bearing debt
Equity ratio
Number of Female Line Managers
160
160
140
120
120
88
93
80
40
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
We have set a target of increasing the ratio of female line managers at Nichirei Corporation to 30% by FY2031 as a KPI for one of the Nichirei Group's material matters, and we are proactively working to promote the advancement of female employees.
Training and Education Time and
Number of Participants
■■ Training and education time
Number of participants
Number of Resignations* and Turnover Rate
■■ Number of resignations
Turnover rate
(Employees)
（%）
150
5.0
4.0
100
94
89
82
82
3.0
76
2.3
2.4
2.1
2.1
1.9
2.0
50
1.0
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
We continuously strive to create a good working environment, facilitate diverse work styles and improve job satisfaction.
* Total number of resignations for personal or other reasons
General Regular Health Checkup Rate and Stress Check Coverage
General regular health checkup rate Stress check coverage
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Sustainability
(%)
(Billions of yen)
(%)
(Hours)
(Participants)
(%)
100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0
20
15
120
100
97.7
96.0
96.4
96.4
104.7
80
90
100,000
2,651
2,800
80,000
2,400
68,552
2,000
100
95
99.8
11.9 11.7 10.9 10.9 11.3
10
5
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
Due to steady profit, among other factors, ROE has continued to meet the medium-term business plan target of 10% or higher.
50.1
49.4
60
60
44.3
46.9
47.3
40
30
20
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
Interest-bearing debt increased ¥8.3 billion to ¥104.7 billion. The equity ratio in FY2022 was 49.4%.
60,000
1,379
1,699
1,569
1,495
1,600
40,000
45,469
49,730
47,190
37,201
1,200
800
20,000
400
0
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
We have been working to enhance the content of training and education as an investment in human resources. Due in part to the impact of COVID-19, we offer online educational programs.
90
89.2
90.1
89.6
90.8
90.1
85
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Under the Nichirei Group Health Declaration, we are striving for health management based on the three pillars of health maintenance and improvement, mental health measures, and safety and hygiene control. The general regular health checkup rate has reached 100%.
