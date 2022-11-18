Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Financial and Non-financial Highlights (273KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Financial and Non-financial Highlights

Net Sales

(Billions of yen)

600

568.0

580.1

584.9

572.8

602.7

400

200

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Net sales increased 5% due to firm growth in the core processed foods and temperature-controlled logistics businesses. In processed foods, sales of both household-use and commercial-use products increased, centered on mainstay categories. In the logistics business, overseas business revenues grew.

EBITDA

(Billions of yen)

60

49.4

52.6

52.5

46.1

47.0

40

20

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Although operating profit decreased, EBITDA remained essentially unchanged from the previous fiscal year due to an increase in depreciation expenses.

CO2 Emissions

Domestic Scope 1 emissions

Domestic Scope 2 emissions (Market standard)1

Emissions intensity (Tons of CO2 per ton of production)2

(Thousands of tons of CO2)

(Tons of CO2 per ton of production)

300

0.6

0.54

0.47

0.46

0.42

0.41

200

0.41

0.4

243

224

215

185

199

182

100

0.2

0

43

44

43

42

42

43

0

2016

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

  1. The CO2 emission coefficient for electricity has been adjusted for each electric power company (Ministry of the Environment).
  2. The scope of coverage for emissions intensity per ton of production is the domestic plants of Nichirei Foods and Nichirei Fresh (excluding some plants).

Our goal is a 50% reduction by FY2031 (compared with FY2016). In addition to promoting energy conservation in FY2022, we expanded our use of renewable energy, including the installation of solar panels and purchase of Tradable Green Certificates.

Waste Discharged Outside Worksites and Recycling Rate

Waste discharged outside worksites

Recycling rate

(Thousands of tons)

99.5

99.4

(%)

60

99.6

98.7

98.9

100

50

46.3

45.4

47.9

47.1

47.9

80

40

60

30

20

40

10

20

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

We have been actively working to reduce the amount of and recycle food residue and waste generated by our business activities.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

Business term-Medium

Operating Profit and Operating Profit/Net Sales

Operating proﬁt Operating proﬁt/Net sales

(Billions of yen)

(%)

40

10

29.9

31.0

32.9

31.4

8

30

29.5

20

5.3

5.1

5.3

5.8

5.2

6

4

10

2

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Despite growth in the temperature-controlled logistics and marine products businesses, operating profit decreased as the processed foods business faced tough conditions due to a pandemic-related slowdown in operations at a Thai production subsidiary and higher raw material and purchasing costs.

ROE

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billions of yen)

25

23.4

20

19.9

19.6

21.2

19.1

15

10

5

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Profit increased as a result of recording gain on sales of investment securities, among other factors.

Interest-bearing Debt and Equity Ratio

Interest-bearing debt

Equity ratio

Number of Female Line Managers

160

160

140

120

120

88

93

80

40

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

We have set a target of increasing the ratio of female line managers at Nichirei Corporation to 30% by FY2031 as a KPI for one of the Nichirei Group's material matters, and we are proactively working to promote the advancement of female employees.

Training and Education Time and

Number of Participants

Training and education time

Number of participants

Number of Resignations* and Turnover Rate

Number of resignations

Turnover rate

(Employees)

%

150

5.0

4.0

100

94

89

82

82

3.0

76

2.3

2.4

2.1

2.1

1.9

2.0

50

1.0

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

We continuously strive to create a good working environment, facilitate diverse work styles and improve job satisfaction.

* Total number of resignations for personal or other reasons

General Regular Health Checkup Rate and Stress Check Coverage

General regular health checkup rate Stress check coverage

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

(%)

(Billions of yen)

(%)

(Hours)

(Participants)

(%)

100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

20

15

120

100

97.7

96.0

96.4

96.4

104.7

80

90

100,000

2,651

2,800

80,000

2,400

68,552

2,000

100

95

99.8

11.9 11.7 10.9 10.9 11.3

10

5

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 (FY)

Due to steady profit, among other factors, ROE has continued to meet the medium-term business plan target of 10% or higher.

50.1

49.4

60

60

44.3

46.9

47.3

40

30

20

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022 (FY)

Interest-bearing debt increased ¥8.3 billion to ¥104.7 billion. The equity ratio in FY2022 was 49.4%.

60,000

1,379

1,699

1,569

1,495

1,600

40,000

45,469

49,730

47,190

37,201

1,200

800

20,000

400

0

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

We have been working to enhance the content of training and education as an investment in human resources. Due in part to the impact of COVID-19, we offer online educational programs.

90

89.2

90.1

89.6

90.8

90.1

85

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(FY)

Under the Nichirei Group Health Declaration, we are striving for health management based on the three pillars of health maintenance and improvement, mental health measures, and safety and hygiene control. The general regular health checkup rate has reached 100%.

Data

108

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 109

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022


© Publicnow 2022
