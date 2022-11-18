Nichirei : Global Network (214KB/2 pages
Global Network(As of May 31, 2022)
☆ Jinzhu (Yantai) Food Research and Development
● Yantai Representative Ofﬁce
○ Shandong Nic hirei (Yantai)Foods Co., Ltd.
○ Taian Jiayu Foodstuff Co., Ltd.
□ Kevin Hancock Limited
△ Nichirei Fresh Dalian Co., Ltd. Qingdao Branch
△ RIZHAO MAI LENG FOOD TRADING COMPANY LIMITED
□ Thermotrafﬁc UK Ltd.
● Shanghai Representative Ofﬁce
□ Norish Limited (6)
○ Nichirei Enterprise Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
○ Nichirei Corporation Shanghai Ltd.
Newark
Rotterdam (The Netherlands)
□ Shanghai FreshLine Express Co., Ltd. (4)
(England)
Versmold (Germany)
London Gateway
□ Nichirei Logistics Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Znin (Poland)
Ho Chi Minh City
(England)
Ruda
Śl ąska (Poland)
(Vietnam)
Bury St. Edmunds
△ Nichirei Fresh Dalian Co., Ltd.
(England)
Tienzan
Bình Thuân
Carpiquet
(Vietnam)
(France)
(Vietnam)
Dalian (China)
Shandong
(China)
Jiangsu
Shanghai (China)
□ Armir Logistyka Sp. z o.o. (4)
(China)
□ Armir Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o.
Hong Kong □ Jiangsu Freshline Logistics Co., Ltd.
□ Frigo Logistics Sp. z o.o. (5)
Bangkok (Thailand)
□ Nanjing Freshline Logistics Co., Ltd. (2)
Samut
Chon Buri
△ NichireiFresh Hong Kong, Limited
prakarn
□ Thermotrafﬁc GmbH (15)
(Thailand)
(Thailand)
Selangor
□ Nichirei Holding Holland B.V.
(Malaysia)
○ Nichirei
Australia Pty. Ltd.
□ Eurofrigo B.V. (5)
Hiwa Rotterdam Port Cold Stores B.V.
TThermotrafﬁc Holland B.V. (3)
Transports Godfroy S.A.S.
Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S. (3)
Sydney
(Australia)
● ▲ Bangkok Representative Ofﬁce
△ Trans Paciﬁc Seafood Co., Ltd.
□ SCG Nichirei Logistics Co., Ltd.
△ Nichirei Fresh Vietnam Co., Ltd.
○ Surapon Nichirei Foods Co., Ltd. (2)
○ Nichirei Suco Vietnam Co., Ltd.
○ GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited
□ NL Cold Chain Network (M) SDN BHD (3)
At present, the Nichirei Group conducts business in 14 countries and regions around the world.
Nichirei Corporation …
★
Nichirei Foods Inc. …
●
Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. …
■
Nichirei Group companies …
☆
Nichirei Foods Group companies …
○
Nichirei Logistics Group companies …
□
Nichirei Fresh Inc. …
▲
Nichirei Biosciences Inc. …
◆
Nichirei Fresh Group companies …
△
Nichirei Biosciences Group companies …
◇
Note: Figures in parentheses indicate number of facilities.
○ Nichirei Foods U.S.A., Inc.
InnovAsian Cuisin e Enterprises Inc. ○ △ Nichirei U.S.A.,LLC
Nichirei Seafoods, Inc.
● Mori Plant
● Hokkaido Branch
□ Nichirei Logistics Hokkaido, Inc. (7)
□ Sapporo Nichirei Service Inc.
△ Fresh Chicken Karumai Inc.
Seattle (United States)
△ Nichirei Fresh Farm Inc. (2)
● Tohoku Branch
San Francisco (United States) □ Nichirei Logistics Tohoku, Inc. (4) □ Tohoku Nichirei Service Inc.
△ Fresh Maruichi Corporation (3)
◇ Pathcom Systems Corporation
● Funabashi Plant
● Funabashi No. 2 Plant
● Funabashi No. 3 Plant
★ ● NichireiGroup Technology Development Center
Petrolina
(Brazil)
Sapporo
★ Nichirei Corporation
★ Nichirei Training Center ( Sukore Yukigaya )
○ Nichirei do Brasil Agricola Ltda.
☆ New Housing Inc.
Mori
☆ Nichirei Business Partners Inc.
☆ Nichirei Aura Inc.
☆ Imperial Hotel Kitchen Corporation
Karumai
☆ Hitachi Foods & Logistics Systems Inc.
Hirono
● Nichirei Foods Inc.
▲ Nichirei Fresh Inc.
● Yamagata Plant
◆ Nichirei Biosciences Inc.
● Shiroishi Plant
Sendai
● Metropolitan Branch
Domestic Network
Tendo
○ Nichirei Ice Inc. (4)
● Kanto Shinetsu Branch
Shiroishi
■ Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.
Iwaki
□ Logistics Network Inc. (46)
△ FRESH MEAT SAKUDAIRA Inc.
□ NK Trans Inc. (9)
Saku
Saitama
☆ me:new Inc.
□ Tokyo Nichirei Service Inc.
Sayama
Funabashi
□ Nichirei Logistics Engineering Inc. (11)
● Chushikoku Branch
Toyoyama
Yokohama
Chiba
□ Nichirei Logistics Kanto, Inc. (8)
□ Nichirei Logistics Chushikoku, Inc. (12)
Nagoya
Tokyo
□ Tokyo Industrial Complex Storage Inc.
□ Chushikoku Nichirei Service Inc.
Takatsuki
▲ Higashi-Nippon Branch (3)
○ CHUREI Co., Ltd.
Okayama
Osaka
Hiroshima
○ Kyurei Inc.
Shimonoseki
□ Kyokurei Inc. (3)
Munakata
□ Kyokurei Operation Inc.
● Nagasaki Plant
Omura
Fukuoka
△ Nichirei Fresh Process Inc. (2)
★ ◆ Global Innovation Center
● Kyushu Branch
Kagoshima
Miyazaki
○ NICHIREI WELLDINING Inc.
□ Nichirei Logistics Kyushu, Inc. (14)
● Kansai Branch
□ Kyushu Nichirei Service Inc.
● Kansai No. 2 Plant
● Chubu Branch
□ Nichirei Logistics
□ Nichirei Logistics Tokai, Inc. (11)
Kansai, Inc. (13)
□ Nagoya Nichirei Service Inc.
○ NICHIREI AGRICULTURE Inc.
□ Osaka Nichirei
Service Inc.
○ SHIN SUNFOOD INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
▲ Nishi-Nippon Branch (3)
● Kansai Plant
Strategy Management
Story Creation Value
term-Medium
Business
Business
Portfolio
Plan
Strategy Business
Sustainability
Governance Corporate
Data
132
Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022
133
