Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : Global Network (214KB/2 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Network(As of May 31, 2022)

Jinzhu (Yantai) Food Research and Development

Yantai Representative Ofﬁce

Shandong Nichirei (Yantai)Foods Co., Ltd.

Taian Jiayu Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

Kevin Hancock Limited

Nichirei Fresh Dalian Co., Ltd. Qingdao Branch

RIZHAO MAI LENG FOOD TRADING COMPANY LIMITED

Thermotrafﬁc UK Ltd.

Shanghai Representative Ofﬁce

Norish Limited (6)

Nichirei Enterprise Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation Shanghai Ltd.

Newark

Rotterdam (The Netherlands)

Shanghai FreshLine Express Co., Ltd. (4)

(England)

Versmold (Germany)

London Gateway

Nichirei Logistics Holding (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Znin (Poland)

Ho Chi Minh City

(England)

Ruda Śląska (Poland)

(Vietnam)

Bury St. Edmunds

Nichirei Fresh Dalian Co., Ltd.

(England)

Tienzan

Bình Thuân

Carpiquet

(Vietnam)

(France)

(Vietnam)

Dalian (China)

Shandong

(China)

Jiangsu

Shanghai (China)

Armir Logistyka Sp. z o.o. (4)

(China)

Armir Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o.

Hong Kong Jiangsu Freshline Logistics Co., Ltd.

Frigo Logistics Sp. z o.o. (5)

Bangkok (Thailand)

Nanjing Freshline Logistics Co., Ltd. (2)

Samut

Chon Buri

NichireiFresh Hong Kong, Limited

prakarn

Thermotrafﬁc GmbH (15)

(Thailand)

(Thailand)

Selangor

Nichirei Holding Holland B.V.

(Malaysia)

Nichirei

Australia Pty. Ltd.

Eurofrigo B.V. (5)

    • Hiwa Rotterdam Port Cold Stores B.V.
    • TThermotrafﬁc Holland B.V. (3)
  • Transports Godfroy S.A.S.
  • Entrepots Godfroy S.A.S. (3)

Sydney

(Australia)

Bangkok Representative Ofﬁce

Trans Paciﬁc Seafood Co., Ltd.

SCG Nichirei Logistics Co., Ltd.

Nichirei Fresh Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Surapon Nichirei Foods Co., Ltd. (2)

Nichirei Suco Vietnam Co., Ltd.

GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited

NL Cold Chain Network (M) SDN BHD (3)

At present, the Nichirei Group conducts business in 14 countries and regions around the world.

Nichirei Corporation …

Nichirei Foods Inc. …

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. …

Nichirei Group companies …

Nichirei Foods Group companies …

Nichirei Logistics Group companies …

Nichirei Fresh Inc. …

Nichirei Biosciences Inc. …

Nichirei Fresh Group companies …

Nichirei Biosciences Group companies …

Note: Figures in parentheses indicate number of facilities.

Nichirei Foods U.S.A., Inc.

  • InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises Inc. Nichirei U.S.A.,LLC
  • Nichirei Seafoods, Inc.

Mori Plant

Hokkaido Branch

Nichirei Logistics Hokkaido, Inc. (7)

Sapporo Nichirei Service Inc.

Fresh Chicken Karumai Inc.

Seattle (United States)

Nichirei Fresh Farm Inc. (2)

Tohoku Branch

SanFrancisco (United States) Nichirei Logistics Tohoku, Inc. (4) Tohoku Nichirei Service Inc.

Fresh Maruichi Corporation (3)

Pathcom Systems Corporation

Funabashi Plant

Funabashi No. 2 Plant

Funabashi No. 3 Plant

NichireiGroup Technology Development Center

Petrolina

(Brazil)

Sapporo

Nichirei Corporation

Nichirei Training Center (Sukore Yukigaya )

Nichirei do Brasil Agricola Ltda.

New Housing Inc.

Mori

Nichirei Business Partners Inc.

Nichirei Aura Inc.

Imperial Hotel Kitchen Corporation

Karumai

Hitachi Foods & Logistics Systems Inc.

Hirono

Nichirei Foods Inc.

Nichirei Fresh Inc.

Yamagata Plant

Nichirei Biosciences Inc.

Shiroishi Plant

Sendai

Metropolitan Branch

Domestic Network

Tendo

Nichirei Ice Inc. (4)

Kanto Shinetsu Branch

Shiroishi

Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

Iwaki

Logistics Network Inc. (46)

FRESH MEAT SAKUDAIRA Inc.

NK Trans Inc. (9)

Saku

Saitama

me:new Inc.

Tokyo Nichirei Service Inc.

Sayama

Funabashi

Nichirei Logistics Engineering Inc. (11)

Chushikoku Branch

Toyoyama Yokohama

Chiba

Nichirei Logistics Kanto, Inc. (8)

Nichirei Logistics Chushikoku, Inc. (12)

Nagoya

Tokyo

Tokyo Industrial Complex Storage Inc.

Chushikoku Nichirei Service Inc.

Takatsuki

Higashi-Nippon Branch (3)

CHUREI Co., Ltd.

Okayama

Osaka

Hiroshima

Kyurei Inc.

Shimonoseki

Kyokurei Inc. (3)

Munakata

Kyokurei Operation Inc.

Nagasaki Plant

Omura

Fukuoka

Nichirei Fresh Process Inc. (2)

Global Innovation Center

Kyushu Branch

Kagoshima Miyazaki

NICHIREI WELLDINING Inc.

Nichirei Logistics Kyushu, Inc. (14)

Kansai Branch

Kyushu Nichirei Service Inc.

Kansai No. 2 Plant

Chubu Branch

Nichirei Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Tokai, Inc. (11)

Kansai, Inc. (13)

Nagoya Nichirei Service Inc.

NICHIREI AGRICULTURE Inc.

Osaka Nichirei

Service Inc.

SHIN SUNFOOD INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Nishi-Nippon Branch (3)

Kansai Plant

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

132

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 133

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168