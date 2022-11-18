Nichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page

Health Management https://nichirei.disclosure.site/en/themes/184

Since 2015, the Nichirei Group has been promoting initiatives based on the concept that the health and wellbeing of employees is fundamental to increasing their work satisfaction. The maintenance and improvement of employee health has been set as a management issue, and the Nichirei Health Promotion Center plays a key role in our efforts.

The Nichirei Group Creating Savory Moments. With that core value deep in our hearts, every single

Health Declaration person who works at Nichirei Group will strive for good health maintenance.

Basic Policy

We will promote the creation of a workplace that has a lively cooperation between labor and management, based on the ideal that states that good work has its basis in a healthy mind and body. Each of our employees will work hard to increase his/her health awareness, and will take an active role in creating a work environment that promotes good health. We will strive for health management based on the three pillars of "health maintenance and improvement," "mental health measures," and "safety and hygiene control."

Health Management Strategies

Results of Investments in Health Management Issues Investments in Health to Be Resolved by Indicators of the status of Indicators of employee Indicators of health-related ﬁnal targets Health Management investment measures (outputs) mindset and behavior (outcomes) changes (performance) Measures to improve Share health Increase in view counts health literacy information across and individual viewers Fewer issues found Embodying various media Higher percentage of during health checks Decline in the Health employees with presenteeism1 Use of health Hold health-related Increase in the number good lifestyle habits levels Declaration management events and seminars of participants systems Fewer people Our employees, who Improvements Recommend health Higher rates of detailed Decrease in with high stress levels Decline in are responsible for to regular checkups/implement medical examinations people/conditions absenteeism2 health checkups follow-up measures left untreated levels "Creating Savory Moments," always Carry out enhanced Provide education Increase in the Increased work vigorously stress checks on mental health number of participants Increase in people health literacy Improved work and in good physical practicing self-care engagement3 and mental health, Ensure adequate Provide health Number of levels regardless of their number of guidance during visits/interviews age or gender. healthcare staff workplace visits

Presenteeism: Continuing to work despite health issues Absenteeism: Taking time off work Work engagement: A concept indicating the mental health of employees, a state of mind in which three criteria (dedication, absorption and vigor) are met

Main Initiatives