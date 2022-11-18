Nichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page

Since 2015, the Nichirei Group has been promoting initiatives based on the concept that the health and wellbeing of employees is fundamental to increasing their work satisfaction. The maintenance and improvement of employee health has been set as a management issue, and the Nichirei Health Promotion Center plays a key role in our efforts.
The Nichirei Group Creating Savory Moments. With that core value deep in our hearts, every single
Health Declaration person who works at Nichirei Group will strive for good health maintenance.
Basic Policy
We will promote the creation of a workplace that has a lively cooperation between labor and management, based on the ideal that states that good work has its basis in a healthy mind and body.
Each of our employees will work hard to increase his/her health awareness, and will take an active role in creating a work environment that promotes good health.
We will strive for health management based on the three pillars of "health maintenance and improvement," "mental health measures," and "safety and hygiene control."
Health Management Strategies
Results of Investments in Health
Management Issues
Investments in Health
to Be Resolved by
Indicators of the status of
Indicators of employee
Indicators of health-related ﬁnal targets
Health Management
investment measures (outputs)
mindset and behavior
(outcomes)
changes (performance)
Measures to improve
Share health
Increase in view counts
health literacy
information across
and individual viewers
Fewer issues found
Embodying
various media
Higher percentage of
during health checks
Decline in
the Health
employees with
presenteeism1
Use of health
Hold health-related
Increase in the number
good lifestyle habits
levels
Declaration
management
events and seminars
of participants
systems
Fewer people
Our employees, who
Improvements
Recommend health
Higher rates of detailed
Decrease in
with high stress levels
Decline in
are responsible for
to regular
checkups/implement
medical examinations
people/conditions
absenteeism2
health checkups
follow-up measures
left untreated
levels
"Creating Savory
Moments," always
Carry out enhanced
Provide education
Increase in the
Increased
work vigorously
stress checks
on mental health
number of participants
Increase in people
health literacy
Improved work
and in good physical
practicing self-care
engagement3
and mental health,
Ensure adequate
Provide health
Number of
levels
regardless of their
number of
guidance during
visits/interviews
age or gender.
healthcare staff
workplace visits
Presenteeism: Continuing to work despite health issues
Absenteeism: Taking time off work
Work engagement: A concept indicating the mental health of employees, a state of mind in which three criteria (dedication, absorption and vigor) are met
Main Initiatives
Improve health literacy (use of seminars and intranet)
To provide employees with specific health promotion opportunities and help them avoid lifestyle-related diseases, we have been holding regular health-related events since FY2017. In questionnaires, more than 92% of participants at each seminar responded that the event was beneficial. In addition, in June 2021 the Nichirei Health Insurance Association introduced a subsidy program for outpatient smoking cessation treatment. It is working with the Health Promotion Center to support employees who want to quit smoking. In March 2022, we conducted a survey of all employees in an effort to promote women's health. Based on the results, we formulated our Women's Health Promotion policy. By FY2024, we will introduce online medical care for female employees (menstruation and menopause) in order to better visualize ways in which improvements in physical condition can contribute to increased work productivity.
Enhancing
our occupational health system
We will gradually increase the number of regional public health nurses by FY2028. Our aim is for employees to have access to the same level of health promotion services anywhere in the country.
Promoting mental health
Having started with stress checks, we now implement a fully integrated mental health strategy. In addition to helping employees with mental health concerns, we promote good mental health via self-care and line care* and work to revitalize workplace communication. We also offer e-learning courses about self-care and line care, and hold webinars 10 times a year, with over 400 employees taking part.
Line care: A system in which managers/supervisors are attentive to changes in employees, provide opportunities for consultation, and work to make the workplace environment better.
Ensuring health
Since FY2019, we have achieved a 100% annual health check rate for our employees, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we
management and
follow up after health checks with interviews and guidance from public health nurses via e-mail or other online tools, based on the individual
follow-up measures
employee's diagnosis by an occupational physician. We continue to provide timely guidance to remote employees.
Countermeasures
We are building a support system for preventing COVID-19 infections and handling confirmed cases. Occupational health staff at the Health
Promotion Center work closely with the Group Countermeasures Headquarters, the Nichirei Health Insurance Association and the Nichirei
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.