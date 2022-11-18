Nichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page

Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
PU
Nichirei : Health Management

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Health Management

https://nichirei.disclosure.site/en/themes/184

Since 2015, the Nichirei Group has been promoting initiatives based on the concept that the health and wellbeing of employees is fundamental to increasing their work satisfaction. The maintenance and improvement of employee health has been set as a management issue, and the Nichirei Health Promotion Center plays a key role in our efforts.

The Nichirei Group Creating Savory Moments. With that core value deep in our hearts, every single

Health Declaration person who works at Nichirei Group will strive for good health maintenance.

Basic Policy

  1. We will promote the creation of a workplace that has a lively cooperation between labor and management, based on the ideal that states that good work has its basis in a healthy mind and body.
  2. Each of our employees will work hard to increase his/her health awareness, and will take an active role in creating a work environment that promotes good health.
  3. We will strive for health management based on the three pillars of "health maintenance and improvement," "mental health measures," and "safety and hygiene control."

Health Management Strategies

Results of Investments in Health

Management Issues

Investments in Health

to Be Resolved by

Indicators of the status of

Indicators of employee

Indicators of health-related ﬁnal targets

Health Management

investment measures (outputs)

mindset and behavior

(outcomes)

changes (performance)

Measures to improve

Share health

Increase in view counts

health literacy

information across

and individual viewers

Fewer issues found

Embodying

various media

Higher percentage of

during health checks

Decline in

the Health

employees with

presenteeism1

Use of health

Hold health-related

Increase in the number

good lifestyle habits

levels

Declaration

management

events and seminars

of participants

systems

Fewer people

Our employees, who

Improvements

Recommend health

Higher rates of detailed

Decrease in

with high stress levels

Decline in

are responsible for

to regular

checkups/implement

medical examinations

people/conditions

absenteeism2

health checkups

follow-up measures

left untreated

levels

"Creating Savory

Moments," always

Carry out enhanced

Provide education

Increase in the

Increased

work vigorously

stress checks

on mental health

number of participants

Increase in people

health literacy

Improved work

and in good physical

practicing self-care

engagement3

and mental health,

Ensure adequate

Provide health

Number of

levels

regardless of their

number of

guidance during

visits/interviews

age or gender.

healthcare staff

workplace visits

  1. Presenteeism: Continuing to work despite health issues
  2. Absenteeism: Taking time off work
  3. Work engagement: A concept indicating the mental health of employees, a state of mind in which three criteria (dedication, absorption and vigor) are met

Main Initiatives

Improve health literacy (use of seminars and intranet)

To provide employees with specific health promotion opportunities and help them avoid lifestyle-related diseases, we have been holding regular health-related events since FY2017. In questionnaires, more than 92% of participants at each seminar responded that the event was beneficial. In addition, in June 2021 the Nichirei Health Insurance Association introduced a subsidy program for outpatient smoking cessation treatment. It is working with the Health Promotion Center to support employees who want to quit smoking. In March 2022, we conducted a survey of all employees in an effort to promote women's health. Based on the results, we formulated our Women's Health Promotion policy. By FY2024, we will introduce online medical care for female employees (menstruation and menopause) in order to better visualize ways in which improvements in physical condition can contribute to increased work productivity.

Enhancing

our occupational health system

We will gradually increase the number of regional public health nurses by FY2028. Our aim is for employees to have access to the same level of health promotion services anywhere in the country.

Promoting mental health

Having started with stress checks, we now implement a fully integrated mental health strategy. In addition to helping employees with mental health concerns, we promote good mental health via self-care and line care* and work to revitalize workplace communication. We also offer e-learning courses about self-care and line care, and hold webinars 10 times a year, with over 400 employees taking part.

  • Line care: A system in which managers/supervisors are attentive to changes in employees, provide opportunities for consultation, and work to make the workplace environment better.

Ensuring health

Since FY2019, we have achieved a 100% annual health check rate for our employees, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we

management and

follow up after health checks with interviews and guidance from public health nurses via e-mail or other online tools, based on the individual

follow-up measures

employee's diagnosis by an occupational physician. We continue to provide timely guidance to remote employees.

Countermeasures

We are building a support system for preventing COVID-19 infections and handling confirmed cases. Occupational health staff at the Health

Promotion Center work closely with the Group Countermeasures Headquarters, the Nichirei Health Insurance Association and the Nichirei

against COVID-19

Labor Union.

Sharing of information on the intranet

Nichirei Health Promotion Center worksite plan

In-house mental health seminars

82

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
