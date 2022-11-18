Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
Nichirei Foods
A Chicken Processing
Factory That Uses the
Entire Chicken (Thailand)
Social Issue
2 Systematic, Effective Use of the Entire Chicken
In addition to facilitating stable procurement and production of safe and reliable raw materials, GFN essentially eliminates food waste by using the entire chicken in various ways. GFN considers effective uses and sales channels for each part, from the meat to the head, feathers and blood, then adds value and sells those parts (see the figure below). For example, feathers are processed and sold for use in feed for farmed fish; bones, intestines and heads are processed and sold as raw materials for pet food; and feet are sold in China, where demand for this part is strong.
Aside from product quality, consideration for the environment and human rights is also important, especially in Europe, to which breast products are exported. GFN focuses on initiatives such as creating a comfortable working environment and animal welfare, and has acquired ISO 14001 and other international certifications.
Cooked and processed for export to Japan and Europe
Sold in Thailand
As blood cake for school lunches
Thigh
Breast
Tender
Wings
in Thailand and other uses
Effective Use of the Entire Chicken
Carcass
Food Waste:
Thigh and Breast Meat Are Only About 40% of Total Weight
Fried, sauteed or prepared in various other ways, chicken is ubiquitous in daily dining. Thigh meat is the most popular part of the chicken in Japan, but it only accounts for about 20% of the whole bird by weight. Breast meat, which is popular in the United States and Europe, also only accounts for about 20%.
On the other hand, non-meat parts such as bones and feathers account for more than 40%, and become waste if they cannot be utilized. Devising processing and sales channels for well-balanced use of the entire bird is necessary to avoid food waste from carefully raised chickens.
Breakdown of Chicken Parts by Percentage of Total Weight*
Flat
About 4%
Drumette
About 4%
Breast (with skin)
About 23%
Thigh (boneless)
Tender
About 18%
About 4%
* Weight may differ among individual chickens
Organs
Blood
To China
Raw material for
pet food
Feed
Feathers Heads
Intestines Bones
FeetGizzards
Our integrated measures for safety and reliability, from utilizing GFN Group functions to raise chickens from breeding stock to production at GFN, have earned a positive response from customers in Japan and elsewhere. The factory has no concept of waste when it comes to raw materials. Fully using all resources reduces not only food waste but also
Initiatives to Resolve the Issue
1 Establishment of a Joint Venture with a Major Poultry Processing Company in Thailand (2008)
Demand for chicken continues to increase worldwide, and Japan is one of the world's leading chicken importers, with consumption far exceeding domestic production.
Aiming for stable procurement of raw materials, in 2008 Nichirei Foods established GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited (GFN), a joint venture with a major Thai poultry processing company (GFPT Group). As a joint venture, GFN utilizes the functions of the GFPT Group for fully integrated processing from raw materials to finished products. Under the system, live chickens from poultry farms that use only the best feed and breeding stock are brought in, slaughtered and cut, then cooked, frozen and packaged at a directly connected processing plant.
environmental impact. Moreover, expanding business by increasing the number of value-added products leads to returns to the local community and provides employment. GFN will continue working to address a variety of social issues through a sustainable chicken business.
Social Value
Economic Value
• Reducing food waste and
• Expanding business by selling all parts
environmental impact by using the
of the chicken
entire chicken
• Improving employee engagement
• Improving profitability by adding value
• Providing returns to the local
• Continuing safe, reliable and stable
procurement
community and employment
Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
Nichirei Logistics Group
SULS
Next-generation Transportation
and Delivery System
2 Using SULS to Build a New Transportation and Delivery Infrastructure for Temperature-controlled Logistics
SULS was initially introduced for transportation and delivery among the Nichirei Logistics Group's facilities in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with plans for a nationwide rollout in stages. We will continue to support our customers' supply chains through the evolution of our temperature-controlled logistics' transportation and delivery operations into higher-quality, more sustainable formats.
The Logistics Industry's 2024 Problem:
A Shortage of Truck Drivers and Long Working Hours
Using low-temperature trailers with detachable cargo beds enables return trips from relay points
Loading, unloading and related work are performed by the Nichirei Logistics Group facility rather than the truck drivers
Nichirei Logistics Group-owned trailers at relay points that are loaded and ready to go at all times allow drivers to proceed to their next destination immediately after arrival
Reduction of long-distance transport
Introduction of Japan's largest-capacity
Help truck drivers
trailer, able to carry a 24-pallet load
devote their
time to driving
Reduction of
Detachable
dwell time
at logistics facilities
Tractor
Trailer
Annual Working Hours for Truck Drivers
(Hours)
Working hours (large trucks)
3,000
Working hours (small and medium-sized trucks)
Working hours (all industries)
2,800
2,600
2,592
2,616
2,604
2,604
2,580
2,580
2,580
2,592
2,568
2,400
2,484
2,580
2,532
2,496
2,484
Current Operation
SULS Operation
Long driving/ unloading time
Tokai
KansaiKanto KansaiRelayKanto
Center
Same-day
Same-day
return possible
return possible
Plan
2,200
2,136
2,124
2,124
2,124
2,124
2,076
2,100
2,000
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Basic Survey on Wage Structure
Long driving/
unloading timePre-loaded trailer prepared. Immediately proceed to next destination.
Expected Effect
A conventional large truck with 16 pallets can transport 32 pallets with a single driver taking a total
of about 48 hours to make one return trip. SULS has demonstrated the capability of transporting
48 pallets, taking a total of about 10 hours for one return trip.
Initiatives to Resolve the Issue
1 SULS
Next-generation Transportation and Delivery System
Increasing the Sophistication of the Services We Provide
The Three "S"s
The Three "U"s
Provided by Nichirei Logistics Group
of Customer Value
Speedy
Utility
Why Nichirei Logistics
1. Nichirei Logistics Group-owned logistics facilities in approximately 80 locations throughout Japan
2.
Dominant lead in volume of storage consignors' products handled as base cargo
Group Is Uniquely Capable
3.
Collaborative partnerships spanning more than 30 years with about 100 companies nationwide
SULS is an acronym for S&U Logistics System, in which "S" stands for speedy, sustainable and solution, and "U" stands for utility, usability and user experience. By synergizing the advantages of Nichirei Logistics Group, we will generate speedy, sustainable logistics solutions and provide utility, usability and superior user experience to our customers and society.
Sustainable
Usability
Solution
User Experience
Japan's No. 1 temperature-controlled logistics network for food
One of Japan's largest
Robust
transportation and
base cargo volumes
delivery network
About 80 self-
operated distribution
(Collaborative partnerships with approx.
centers nationwide
100 companies)
Social Value
Achieving stable and sustainable transportation and delivery
• Reducing truck drivers' work load by shortening their on-duty work hours
Reducing environmental impact
Reducing risk of inability to transport cargo
Economic Value
Significantly reducing total driving time
Creating an efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure
Significantly expanding transportation capacity
Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
Nichirei Logistics Group
Truck Loading Dock Reservation System
2 Introduction at 30 Locations throughout Japan
Confirmation of shipping companies and orders was previously performed by distribution centers after the truck arrived. However, the truck loading dock reservation system enables shipping companies to send the bill of lading, invoice and other details about the cargo to distribution centers ahead of time. Advance confirmation allows smooth assignment of trucks to loading docks upon arrival. In FY2021, we introduced this system at 30 locations nationwide.
For distribution centers where the reservation system has been steadily operating, dwell time, which had been two hours or more for about 70% of trucks before complete introduction of the system, was reduced to less than one hour for 97% of trucks. Meanwhile, the system has reduced both the number of trucks waiting late at night and early in the morning and the number of trucks parked around the distribution center. It has also alleviated the burden of reception duties by reducing the frequency of calls to confirm loading dock arrival time.
Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers
Before
Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers
(%)
59
Dwell time of
2 hours or more
8
2
6
4
8
71%
14
Less than
30-59
60-89
90-119120-149
150-179
180 min.
30 min.
min.
min.
min.
min.
min.
or more
Reserved 12%
Unreserved 88%
Truck drivers are forced to wait for long periods of time at distribution centers due to the inability to unload and load cargo smoothly. This dwell time has become a social issue. The main reason for the long dwell time and on-duty work hours is that, especially during busy periods, there are periods during the day when the distribution centers' processing capacity cannot keep up with the numerous vehicles entering and leaving due to the bottleneck created by the limited number of loading docks. In addition, it is burdensome for distribution centers to keep track of when each vehicle will be unloading or loading, because trucks from many shippers come and go, making it difficult for the center to coordinate operations with drivers in advance.
Initiatives to Resolve the Issue
1 Truck Loading Dock Reservation System to Alleviate or Eliminate Dwell Time
In October 2017, Nichirei Logistics Group began operating a truck loading dock reservation system to alleviate dwell time or eliminate it entirely. The system allows truck operators (the shipper or shipping company) to reserve a desired time for loading or unloading trucks, in line with the loading and unloading time slot framework at each distribution center. As a result, it is no longer necessary to line up and wait.
Truck congestion
Scheduled arrival
early in the
and departure
morning
times
Vicious cycle of
Virtuous cycle of
loading and
Efficient truck
truck loading dock
unloading in
Trucks waiting
reservation
Elimination of
operation in terms of
Long wait
order of arrival
from early
system
reducing non-driving
dwell time
morning
work hours
After
85
(%)
Reserved 100%
Dwell time
Unreserved 0%
under 1 hour
2
2
0
0
0
97%
12
Less than
30-59
60-89
90-119
120-149
150-179
180 min.
30 min.
min.
min.
min.
min.
min.
or more
Social Value
Economic Value
• Reducing economic loss due to truck non-
• Alleviating traffic congestion and noise byoperational hours, etc. reducing the number of trucks waiting
• Increasing the number of employed truck
• Reducing truck drivers' work load bydrivers and curbing driver turnover shortening time on duty
• Reducing environmental impact (CO2 reduction)
• Creating efficient and sustainable
transportation infrastructure
Notable reduction in number of trucks waiting
Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
Nichirei Fresh
Inochi-no-Mori-Project
Social Issue
Environmental Disruption and Impact on Biodiversity from Intensive Shrimp Aquaculture
Shrimp farming requires large plots of land. In many Asian countries, wide areas of mangrove forests, which buffer the effects of tsunamis and strong winds, have been cut down to make way for artificial ponds for shrimp farming, a practice called intensive aquaculture.
1 Extensive Shrimp Aquaculture
A traditional shrimp farming method in Indonesia, extensive aquaculture makes use of the natural topography. A small number of juvenile shrimp are released into a pond larger than 10 hectares that is surrounded by berms and mangroves. No feed is given, and the shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea. As a result, impact on the soil is low, diseases peculiar to shrimp are less likely to spread, the shrimp grow larger, and electricity is not used during the cultivation period.
Pond
Breeding
Harvesting
Intensive aquaculture
Divided into sections of 1 hectare or
Artificial feed is administered
For harvesting, the pond is drained using
smaller
Electric-powered paddlewheel aerators
an electric vacuum and a conveyor is used
are used during breeding period.
to remove the shrimp from the water.
High
Low
tide
tide
Extensive aquaculture
Ponds are larger than 10 hectares and
Shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea
Harvesting makes use of the tides.
use natural topography.
Electricity is not used.
Initiatives to Resolve the Issue
Inochi-no-Mori-Project
The Inochi-no-Mori-Project is a joint mangrove planting project started in 2006 by Nichirei Fresh, a local shrimp supplier, and Tarakan City in Kalimantan, Indonesia to reduce environmental impact from local shrimp farming and enable sustainable procurement of safe and reliable shrimp.
A portion of the proceeds from this extensive shrimp aquaculture, which has been practiced in Indonesia for hundreds of years, is donated to a fund for systematic mangrove planting in ponds that have been abandoned after intensive aquaculture, in local parks, and elsewhere. We are currently expanding our activities into Java and Sumatra in cooperation with local suppliers.
2 Mangrove Planting
The mangrove planting that started in Tarakan City, Kalimantan in 2006 has expanded to the islands of Java and Sumatra. We have been planting for 15 years, reaching a total of approximately 380,000 mangrove trees in 2021. The soil and ecosystem in and around Tarakan City have been recovering as planting has spread.
