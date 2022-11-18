Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business

Nichirei Foods

A Chicken Processing

Factory That Uses the

Entire Chicken (Thailand)

Social Issue

2 Systematic, Effective Use of the Entire Chicken

In addition to facilitating stable procurement and production of safe and reliable raw materials, GFN essentially eliminates food waste by using the entire chicken in various ways. GFN considers effective uses and sales channels for each part, from the meat to the head, feathers and blood, then adds value and sells those parts (see the figure below). For example, feathers are processed and sold for use in feed for farmed fish; bones, intestines and heads are processed and sold as raw materials for pet food; and feet are sold in China, where demand for this part is strong.

Aside from product quality, consideration for the environment and human rights is also important, especially in Europe, to which breast products are exported. GFN focuses on initiatives such as creating a comfortable working environment and animal welfare, and has acquired ISO 14001 and other international certifications.

Cooked and processed for export to Japan and Europe

Sold in Thailand

As blood cake for school lunches

Thigh

Breast

Tender

Wings

in Thailand and other uses

Effective Use of the Entire Chicken

Carcass

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

Medium

Food Waste:

Thigh and Breast Meat Are Only About 40% of Total Weight

Fried, sauteed or prepared in various other ways, chicken is ubiquitous in daily dining. Thigh meat is the most popular part of the chicken in Japan, but it only accounts for about 20% of the whole bird by weight. Breast meat, which is popular in the United States and Europe, also only accounts for about 20%.

On the other hand, non-meat parts such as bones and feathers account for more than 40%, and become waste if they cannot be utilized. Devising processing and sales channels for well-balanced use of the entire bird is necessary to avoid food waste from carefully raised chickens.

Breakdown of Chicken Parts by Percentage of Total Weight*

Flat

About 4%

Drumette

About 4%

Breast (with skin)

About 23%

Thigh (boneless)

Tender

About 18%

About 4%

* Weight may differ among individual chickens

Organs

Blood

To China

Raw material for

pet food

Feed

Feathers Heads

Intestines Bones

FeetGizzards

Our integrated measures for safety and reliability, from utilizing GFN Group functions to raise chickens from breeding stock to production at GFN, have earned a positive response from customers in Japan and elsewhere. The factory has no concept of waste when it comes to raw materials. Fully using all resources reduces not only food waste but also

term-

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Initiatives to Resolve the Issue

1 Establishment of a Joint Venture with a Major Poultry Processing Company in Thailand (2008)

Demand for chicken continues to increase worldwide, and Japan is one of the world's leading chicken importers, with consumption far exceeding domestic production.

Aiming for stable procurement of raw materials, in 2008 Nichirei Foods established GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited (GFN), a joint venture with a major Thai poultry processing company (GFPT Group). As a joint venture, GFN utilizes the functions of the GFPT Group for fully integrated processing from raw materials to finished products. Under the system, live chickens from poultry farms that use only the best feed and breeding stock are brought in, slaughtered and cut, then cooked, frozen and packaged at a directly connected processing plant.

environmental impact. Moreover, expanding business by increasing the number of value-added products leads to returns to the local community and provides employment. GFN will continue working to address a variety of social issues through a sustainable chicken business.

Social Value

Economic Value

Reducing food waste and

Expanding business by selling all parts

environmental impact by using the

of the chicken

entire chicken

Improving employee engagement

Improving profitability by adding value

Providing returns to the local

Continuing safe, reliable and stable

procurement

community and employment

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

34

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

35

Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business

Nichirei Logistics Group

SULS

Next-generation Transportation

and Delivery System

2 Using SULS to Build a New Transportation and Delivery Infrastructure for Temperature-controlled Logistics

SULS was initially introduced for transportation and delivery among the Nichirei Logistics Group's facilities in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with plans for a nationwide rollout in stages. We will continue to support our customers' supply chains through the evolution of our temperature-controlled logistics' transportation and delivery operations into higher-quality, more sustainable formats.

Strategy Management

Social Issue

The Logistics Industry's 2024 Problem:

A Shortage of Truck Drivers and Long Working Hours

Using low-temperature trailers with detachable cargo beds enables return trips from relay points

Loading, unloading and related work are performed by the Nichirei Logistics Group facility rather than the truck drivers

Nichirei Logistics Group-owned trailers at relay points that are loaded and ready to go at all times allow drivers to proceed to their next destination immediately after arrival

Reduction of long-distance transport

Introduction of Japan's largest-capacity

Help truck drivers

trailer, able to carry a 24-pallet load

devote their

time to driving

Reduction of

Detachable

dwell time

at logistics facilities

Tractor

Trailer

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Long hours have become the norm for truck drivers. In addition to long distances, drivers must contend with factors such as dwell time at logistics facilities and incidental non-driving work that they have been subcontracted to do, which has become standard business practice in the industry. The 2024 Problem for logistics refers to issues such as those that the shipping and logistics industry

Annual Working Hours for Truck Drivers

(Hours)

Working hours (large trucks)

3,000

Working hours (small and medium-sized trucks)

Working hours (all industries)

2,800

2,600

2,592

2,616

2,604

2,604

2,580

2,580

2,580

2,592

2,568

2,400

2,484

2,580

2,532

2,496

2,484

Current Operation

SULS Operation

Long driving/ unloading time

Tokai

KansaiKanto KansaiRelayKanto

Center

Same-day

Same-day

return possible

return possible

Plan

Strategy Business

must address from April 1, 2024, when Japan's Work Style Reform Act imposes a mandatory limit of 960 hours of driver overtime per year to improve the working environment.

2,200

2,136

2,124

2,124

2,124

2,124

2,076

2,100

2,000

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Basic Survey on Wage Structure

Long driving/

unloading timePre-loaded trailer prepared. Immediately proceed to next destination.

Expected Effect

A conventional large truck with 16 pallets can transport 32 pallets with a single driver taking a total

of about 48 hours to make one return trip. SULS has demonstrated the capability of transporting

48 pallets, taking a total of about 10 hours for one return trip.

Sustainability

Initiatives to Resolve the Issue

1 SULS

Next-generation Transportation and Delivery System

Increasing the Sophistication of the Services We Provide

The Three "S"s

The Three "U"s

Provided by Nichirei Logistics Group

of Customer Value

Speedy

Utility

Why Nichirei Logistics

1. Nichirei Logistics Group-owned logistics facilities in approximately 80 locations throughout Japan

2.

Dominant lead in volume of storage consignors' products handled as base cargo

Group Is Uniquely Capable

3.

Collaborative partnerships spanning more than 30 years with about 100 companies nationwide

SULS is an acronym for S&U Logistics System, in which "S" stands for speedy, sustainable and solution, and "U" stands for utility, usability and user experience. By synergizing the advantages of Nichirei Logistics Group, we will generate speedy, sustainable logistics solutions and provide utility, usability and superior user experience to our customers and society.

Sustainable

Usability

Solution

User Experience

Japan's No. 1 temperature-controlled logistics network for food

One of Japan's largest

Robust

transportation and

base cargo volumes

delivery network

About 80 self-

operated distribution

(Collaborative partnerships with approx.

centers nationwide

100 companies)

Social Value

  • Achieving stable and sustainable transportation and delivery

Reducing truck drivers' work load by shortening their on-duty work hours

  • Reducing environmental impact
  • Reducing risk of inability to transport cargo

Economic Value

  • Significantly reducing total driving time
  • Creating an efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure
  • Significantly expanding transportation capacity

Data

36

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

37

Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business

Nichirei Logistics Group

Truck Loading Dock Reservation System

2 Introduction at 30 Locations throughout Japan

Confirmation of shipping companies and orders was previously performed by distribution centers after the truck arrived. However, the truck loading dock reservation system enables shipping companies to send the bill of lading, invoice and other details about the cargo to distribution centers ahead of time. Advance confirmation allows smooth assignment of trucks to loading docks upon arrival. In FY2021, we introduced this system at 30 locations nationwide.

For distribution centers where the reservation system has been steadily operating, dwell time, which had been two hours or more for about 70% of trucks before complete introduction of the system, was reduced to less than one hour for 97% of trucks. Meanwhile, the system has reduced both the number of trucks waiting late at night and early in the morning and the number of trucks parked around the distribution center. It has also alleviated the burden of reception duties by reducing the frequency of calls to confirm loading dock arrival time.

Strategy Management

Value

Social Issue

Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers

Before

Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers

(%)

59

Dwell time of

2 hours or more

8

2

6

4

8

71%

14

Less than

30-59

60-89

90-119120-149

150-179

180 min.

30 min.

min.

min.

min.

min.

min.

or more

Reserved 12%

Unreserved 88%

Story Creation

Business term-Medium

Truck drivers are forced to wait for long periods of time at distribution centers due to the inability to unload and load cargo smoothly. This dwell time has become a social issue. The main reason for the long dwell time and on-duty work hours is that, especially during busy periods, there are periods during the day when the distribution centers' processing capacity cannot keep up with the numerous vehicles entering and leaving due to the bottleneck created by the limited number of loading docks. In addition, it is burdensome for distribution centers to keep track of when each vehicle will be unloading or loading, because trucks from many shippers come and go, making it difficult for the center to coordinate operations with drivers in advance.

Initiatives to Resolve the Issue

1 Truck Loading Dock Reservation System to Alleviate or Eliminate Dwell Time

In October 2017, Nichirei Logistics Group began operating a truck loading dock reservation system to alleviate dwell time or eliminate it entirely. The system allows truck operators (the shipper or shipping company) to reserve a desired time for loading or unloading trucks, in line with the loading and unloading time slot framework at each distribution center. As a result, it is no longer necessary to line up and wait.

Truck congestion

Scheduled arrival

early in the

and departure

morning

times

Vicious cycle of

Virtuous cycle of

loading and

Efficient truck

truck loading dock

unloading in

Trucks waiting

reservation

Elimination of

operation in terms of

Long wait

order of arrival

from early

system

reducing non-driving

dwell time

morning

work hours

After

85

(%)

Reserved 100%

Dwell time

Unreserved 0%

under 1 hour

2

2

0

0

0

97%

12

Less than

30-59

60-89

90-119

120-149

150-179

180 min.

30 min.

min.

min.

min.

min.

min.

or more

Social Value

Economic Value

Reducing economic loss due to truck non-

Alleviating traffic congestion and noise byoperational hours, etc. reducing the number of trucks waiting

Increasing the number of employed truck

Reducing truck drivers' work load bydrivers and curbing driver turnover shortening time on duty

Reducing environmental impact (CO2 reduction)

Creating efficient and sustainable

transportation infrastructure

Notable reduction in number of trucks waiting

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Governance Corporate

Data

38

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

39

Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business

Nichirei Fresh

Inochi-no-Mori-Project

Social Issue

Environmental Disruption and Impact on Biodiversity from Intensive Shrimp Aquaculture

Shrimp farming requires large plots of land. In many Asian countries, wide areas of mangrove forests, which buffer the effects of tsunamis and strong winds, have been cut down to make way for artificial ponds for shrimp farming, a practice called intensive aquaculture.

1 Extensive Shrimp Aquaculture

A traditional shrimp farming method in Indonesia, extensive aquaculture makes use of the natural topography. A small number of juvenile shrimp are released into a pond larger than 10 hectares that is surrounded by berms and mangroves. No feed is given, and the shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea. As a result, impact on the soil is low, diseases peculiar to shrimp are less likely to spread, the shrimp grow larger, and electricity is not used during the cultivation period.

Pond

Breeding

Harvesting

Intensive aquaculture

Divided into sections of 1 hectare or

Artificial feed is administered

For harvesting, the pond is drained using

smaller

Electric-powered paddlewheel aerators

an electric vacuum and a conveyor is used

are used during breeding period.

to remove the shrimp from the water.

High

Low

tide

tide

Extensive aquaculture

Ponds are larger than 10 hectares and

Shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea

Harvesting makes use of the tides.

use natural topography.

Electricity is not used.

Strategy Management

Story Creation Value

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

In addition to affecting the ecosystems of birds, fish and small animals, this practice results in contamination of soil, local rivers and the sea by runoff containing the antibiotics and drugs in formula feed. Such marine pollution has become a social issue.

Initiatives to Resolve the Issue

Inochi-no-Mori-Project

The Inochi-no-Mori-Project is a joint mangrove planting project started in 2006 by Nichirei Fresh, a local shrimp supplier, and Tarakan City in Kalimantan, Indonesia to reduce environmental impact from local shrimp farming and enable sustainable procurement of safe and reliable shrimp.

A portion of the proceeds from this extensive shrimp aquaculture, which has been practiced in Indonesia for hundreds of years, is donated to a fund for systematic mangrove planting in ponds that have been abandoned after intensive aquaculture, in local parks, and elsewhere. We are currently expanding our activities into Java and Sumatra in cooperation with local suppliers.

2 Mangrove Planting

The mangrove planting that started in Tarakan City, Kalimantan in 2006 has expanded to the islands of Java and Sumatra. We have been planting for 15 years, reaching a total of approximately 380,000 mangrove trees in 2021. The soil and ecosystem in and around Tarakan City have been recovering as planting has spread.

Inochi-no-Mori-Projectactivity reports

https://www.nichireifresh.co.jp/inochinomori/ (Japanese only)

Sumatra

Lampung (from 2020)

Pati (from 2018)

Java

Indonesia

Kalimantan

Tawau (scheduled from 2022)

Tarakan (from 2006) Samarinda (from 2013)

Lombok (scheduled from2022)

Strategy Business

Sustainability

Corporate

Sign commemorating the project's 10th anniversary

Mangrove planting in coastal areas

Social Value

  • Contributing to the restoration of local natural ecosystems
  • Reducing energy usage
  • Increasing CO2 absorption through larger

mangrove forests

Coexisting with local communities

Economic Value

  • Providing high-quality, safe and reliable shrimp
  • Improving product brand value
  • Providing sustainable shrimp

Governance

Data

40

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

41

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
