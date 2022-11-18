Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages 11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST Send by mail :

Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business Nichirei Foods A Chicken Processing Factory That Uses the Entire Chicken (Thailand) Social Issue 2 Systematic, Effective Use of the Entire Chicken In addition to facilitating stable procurement and production of safe and reliable raw materials, GFN essentially eliminates food waste by using the entire chicken in various ways. GFN considers effective uses and sales channels for each part, from the meat to the head, feathers and blood, then adds value and sells those parts (see the figure below). For example, feathers are processed and sold for use in feed for farmed fish; bones, intestines and heads are processed and sold as raw materials for pet food; and feet are sold in China, where demand for this part is strong. Aside from product quality, consideration for the environment and human rights is also important, especially in Europe, to which breast products are exported. GFN focuses on initiatives such as creating a comfortable working environment and animal welfare, and has acquired ISO 14001 and other international certifications. Cooked and processed for export to Japan and Europe Sold in Thailand As blood cake for school lunches Thigh Breast Tender Wings in Thailand and other uses Effective Use of the Entire Chicken Carcass Strategy Management Story Creation Value Medium Food Waste: Thigh and Breast Meat Are Only About 40% of Total Weight Fried, sauteed or prepared in various other ways, chicken is ubiquitous in daily dining. Thigh meat is the most popular part of the chicken in Japan, but it only accounts for about 20% of the whole bird by weight. Breast meat, which is popular in the United States and Europe, also only accounts for about 20%. On the other hand, non-meat parts such as bones and feathers account for more than 40%, and become waste if they cannot be utilized. Devising processing and sales channels for well-balanced use of the entire bird is necessary to avoid food waste from carefully raised chickens. Breakdown of Chicken Parts by Percentage of Total Weight* Flat About 4% Drumette About 4% Breast (with skin) About 23% Thigh (boneless) Tender About 18% About 4% * Weight may differ among individual chickens Organs Blood To China Raw material for pet food Feed Feathers Heads Intestines Bones FeetGizzards Our integrated measures for safety and reliability, from utilizing GFN Group functions to raise chickens from breeding stock to production at GFN, have earned a positive response from customers in Japan and elsewhere. The factory has no concept of waste when it comes to raw materials. Fully using all resources reduces not only food waste but also term- Business Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Initiatives to Resolve the Issue 1 Establishment of a Joint Venture with a Major Poultry Processing Company in Thailand (2008) Demand for chicken continues to increase worldwide, and Japan is one of the world's leading chicken importers, with consumption far exceeding domestic production. Aiming for stable procurement of raw materials, in 2008 Nichirei Foods established GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) Company Limited (GFN), a joint venture with a major Thai poultry processing company (GFPT Group). As a joint venture, GFN utilizes the functions of the GFPT Group for fully integrated processing from raw materials to finished products. Under the system, live chickens from poultry farms that use only the best feed and breeding stock are brought in, slaughtered and cut, then cooked, frozen and packaged at a directly connected processing plant. environmental impact. Moreover, expanding business by increasing the number of value-added products leads to returns to the local community and provides employment. GFN will continue working to address a variety of social issues through a sustainable chicken business. Social Value Economic Value • Reducing food waste and • Expanding business by selling all parts environmental impact by using the of the chicken entire chicken • Improving employee engagement • Improving profitability by adding value • Providing returns to the local • Continuing safe, reliable and stable procurement community and employment Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 34 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 35 Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business Nichirei Logistics Group SULS Next-generation Transportation and Delivery System 2 Using SULS to Build a New Transportation and Delivery Infrastructure for Temperature-controlled Logistics SULS was initially introduced for transportation and delivery among the Nichirei Logistics Group's facilities in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with plans for a nationwide rollout in stages. We will continue to support our customers' supply chains through the evolution of our temperature-controlled logistics' transportation and delivery operations into higher-quality, more sustainable formats. Strategy Management Social Issue The Logistics Industry's 2024 Problem: A Shortage of Truck Drivers and Long Working Hours Using low-temperature trailers with detachable cargo beds enables return trips from relay points Loading, unloading and related work are performed by the Nichirei Logistics Group facility rather than the truck drivers Nichirei Logistics Group-owned trailers at relay points that are loaded and ready to go at all times allow drivers to proceed to their next destination immediately after arrival Reduction of long-distance transport Introduction of Japan's largest-capacity Help truck drivers trailer, able to carry a 24-pallet load devote their time to driving Reduction of Detachable dwell time at logistics facilities Tractor Trailer Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Long hours have become the norm for truck drivers. In addition to long distances, drivers must contend with factors such as dwell time at logistics facilities and incidental non-driving work that they have been subcontracted to do, which has become standard business practice in the industry. The 2024 Problem for logistics refers to issues such as those that the shipping and logistics industry Annual Working Hours for Truck Drivers (Hours) Working hours (large trucks) 3,000 Working hours (small and medium-sized trucks) Working hours (all industries) 2,800 2,600 2,592 2,616 2,604 2,604 2,580 2,580 2,580 2,592 2,568 2,400 2,484 2,580 2,532 2,496 2,484 Current Operation SULS Operation Long driving/ unloading time Tokai KansaiKanto KansaiRelayKanto Center Same-day Same-day return possible return possible Plan Strategy Business must address from April 1, 2024, when Japan's Work Style Reform Act imposes a mandatory limit of 960 hours of driver overtime per year to improve the working environment. 2,200 2,136 2,124 2,124 2,124 2,124 2,076 2,100 2,000 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Basic Survey on Wage Structure Long driving/ unloading timePre-loaded trailer prepared. Immediately proceed to next destination. Expected Effect A conventional large truck with 16 pallets can transport 32 pallets with a single driver taking a total of about 48 hours to make one return trip. SULS has demonstrated the capability of transporting 48 pallets, taking a total of about 10 hours for one return trip. Sustainability Initiatives to Resolve the Issue 1 SULS Next-generation Transportation and Delivery System Increasing the Sophistication of the Services We Provide The Three "S"s The Three "U"s Provided by Nichirei Logistics Group of Customer Value Speedy Utility Why Nichirei Logistics 1. Nichirei Logistics Group-owned logistics facilities in approximately 80 locations throughout Japan 2. Dominant lead in volume of storage consignors' products handled as base cargo Group Is Uniquely Capable 3. Collaborative partnerships spanning more than 30 years with about 100 companies nationwide SULS is an acronym for S&U Logistics System, in which "S" stands for speedy, sustainable and solution, and "U" stands for utility, usability and user experience. By synergizing the advantages of Nichirei Logistics Group, we will generate speedy, sustainable logistics solutions and provide utility, usability and superior user experience to our customers and society. Sustainable Usability Solution User Experience Japan's No. 1 temperature-controlled logistics network for food One of Japan's largest Robust transportation and base cargo volumes delivery network About 80 self- operated distribution (Collaborative partnerships with approx. centers nationwide 100 companies) Social Value Achieving stable and sustainable transportation and delivery • Reducing truck drivers' work load by shortening their on-duty work hours Reducing environmental impact

Reducing risk of inability to transport cargo Economic Value Significantly reducing total driving time

Creating an efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure

Significantly expanding transportation capacity Data 36 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 37 Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business Nichirei Logistics Group Truck Loading Dock Reservation System 2 Introduction at 30 Locations throughout Japan Confirmation of shipping companies and orders was previously performed by distribution centers after the truck arrived. However, the truck loading dock reservation system enables shipping companies to send the bill of lading, invoice and other details about the cargo to distribution centers ahead of time. Advance confirmation allows smooth assignment of trucks to loading docks upon arrival. In FY2021, we introduced this system at 30 locations nationwide. For distribution centers where the reservation system has been steadily operating, dwell time, which had been two hours or more for about 70% of trucks before complete introduction of the system, was reduced to less than one hour for 97% of trucks. Meanwhile, the system has reduced both the number of trucks waiting late at night and early in the morning and the number of trucks parked around the distribution center. It has also alleviated the burden of reception duties by reducing the frequency of calls to confirm loading dock arrival time. Strategy Management Value Social Issue Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers Before Truck Dwell Time at Distribution Centers (%) 59 Dwell time of 2 hours or more 8 2 6 4 8 71% 14 Less than 30-59 60-89 90-119120-149 150-179 180 min. 30 min. min. min. min. min. min. or more Reserved 12% Unreserved 88% Story Creation Business term-Medium Truck drivers are forced to wait for long periods of time at distribution centers due to the inability to unload and load cargo smoothly. This dwell time has become a social issue. The main reason for the long dwell time and on-duty work hours is that, especially during busy periods, there are periods during the day when the distribution centers' processing capacity cannot keep up with the numerous vehicles entering and leaving due to the bottleneck created by the limited number of loading docks. In addition, it is burdensome for distribution centers to keep track of when each vehicle will be unloading or loading, because trucks from many shippers come and go, making it difficult for the center to coordinate operations with drivers in advance. Initiatives to Resolve the Issue 1 Truck Loading Dock Reservation System to Alleviate or Eliminate Dwell Time In October 2017, Nichirei Logistics Group began operating a truck loading dock reservation system to alleviate dwell time or eliminate it entirely. The system allows truck operators (the shipper or shipping company) to reserve a desired time for loading or unloading trucks, in line with the loading and unloading time slot framework at each distribution center. As a result, it is no longer necessary to line up and wait. Truck congestion Scheduled arrival early in the and departure morning times Vicious cycle of Virtuous cycle of loading and Efficient truck truck loading dock unloading in Trucks waiting reservation Elimination of operation in terms of Long wait order of arrival from early system reducing non-driving dwell time morning work hours After 85 (%) Reserved 100% Dwell time Unreserved 0% under 1 hour 2 2 0 0 0 97% 12 Less than 30-59 60-89 90-119 120-149 150-179 180 min. 30 min. min. min. min. min. min. or more Social Value Economic Value • Reducing economic loss due to truck non- • Alleviating traffic congestion and noise byoperational hours, etc. reducing the number of trucks waiting • Increasing the number of employed truck • Reducing truck drivers' work load bydrivers and curbing driver turnover shortening time on duty • Reducing environmental impact (CO2 reduction) • Creating efficient and sustainable transportation infrastructure Notable reduction in number of trucks waiting Business Portfolio Plan Strategy Business Sustainability Governance Corporate Data 38 Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022 39 Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business Nichirei Fresh Inochi-no-Mori-Project Social Issue Environmental Disruption and Impact on Biodiversity from Intensive Shrimp Aquaculture Shrimp farming requires large plots of land. In many Asian countries, wide areas of mangrove forests, which buffer the effects of tsunamis and strong winds, have been cut down to make way for artificial ponds for shrimp farming, a practice called intensive aquaculture. 1 Extensive Shrimp Aquaculture A traditional shrimp farming method in Indonesia, extensive aquaculture makes use of the natural topography. A small number of juvenile shrimp are released into a pond larger than 10 hectares that is surrounded by berms and mangroves. No feed is given, and the shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea. As a result, impact on the soil is low, diseases peculiar to shrimp are less likely to spread, the shrimp grow larger, and electricity is not used during the cultivation period. Pond Breeding Harvesting Intensive aquaculture Divided into sections of 1 hectare or Artificial feed is administered For harvesting, the pond is drained using smaller Electric-powered paddlewheel aerators an electric vacuum and a conveyor is used are used during breeding period. to remove the shrimp from the water. High Low tide tide Extensive aquaculture Ponds are larger than 10 hectares and Shrimp grow by eating plankton from the sea Harvesting makes use of the tides. use natural topography. Electricity is not used. Strategy Management Story Creation Value term-Medium Business Business Portfolio Plan In addition to affecting the ecosystems of birds, fish and small animals, this practice results in contamination of soil, local rivers and the sea by runoff containing the antibiotics and drugs in formula feed. Such marine pollution has become a social issue. Initiatives to Resolve the Issue Inochi-no-Mori-Project The Inochi-no-Mori-Project is a joint mangrove planting project started in 2006 by Nichirei Fresh, a local shrimp supplier, and Tarakan City in Kalimantan, Indonesia to reduce environmental impact from local shrimp farming and enable sustainable procurement of safe and reliable shrimp. A portion of the proceeds from this extensive shrimp aquaculture, which has been practiced in Indonesia for hundreds of years, is donated to a fund for systematic mangrove planting in ponds that have been abandoned after intensive aquaculture, in local parks, and elsewhere. We are currently expanding our activities into Java and Sumatra in cooperation with local suppliers. 2 Mangrove Planting The mangrove planting that started in Tarakan City, Kalimantan in 2006 has expanded to the islands of Java and Sumatra. We have been planting for 15 years, reaching a total of approximately 380,000 mangrove trees in 2021. The soil and ecosystem in and around Tarakan City have been recovering as planting has spread. Inochi-no-Mori-Projectactivity reports https://www.nichireifresh.co.jp/inochinomori/ (Japanese only) Sumatra Lampung (from 2020) Pati (from 2018) Java Indonesia Kalimantan Tawau (scheduled from 2022) Tarakan (from 2006) Samarinda (from 2013) Lombok (scheduled from2022) Strategy Business Sustainability Corporate Sign commemorating the project's 10th anniversary Mangrove planting in coastal areas Social Value Contributing to the restoration of local natural ecosystems

Reducing energy usage

Increasing CO 2 absorption through larger mangrove forests • Coexisting with local communities Economic Value Providing high-quality, safe and reliable shrimp

high-quality, safe and reliable shrimp Improving product brand value

