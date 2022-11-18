Nichirei : Internal Control/Compliance (173KB/2 pages

Internal Control/Compliance

The Group recognizes that developing and operating an internal control system to facilitate operational effectiveness and efficiency, ensure the accuracy of financial reports, comply with laws and regulations pertinent to business, and to safeguard its assets will translate into higher corporate value.

In terms of the development of systems necessary to ensure that the execution of the duties by the directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems prescribed by ordinance of the Ministry of Justice as systems necessary to ensure the propriety of operations of the Company and the operations of the group of enterprises consisting of the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to the Companies Act of Japan, the Company has established the basic policy for its internal control system. The Company will endeavor to improve the policy by reviewing it annually to adapt to changes in the business environment, etc.

