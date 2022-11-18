Nichirei : Internal Control/Compliance (173KB/2 pages

The Group recognizes that developing and operating an internal control system to facilitate operational effectiveness and efficiency, ensure the accuracy of financial reports, comply with laws and regulations pertinent to business, and to safeguard its assets will translate into higher corporate value.
In terms of the development of systems necessary to ensure that the execution of the duties by the directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems prescribed by ordinance of the Ministry of Justice as systems necessary to ensure the propriety of operations of the Company and the operations of the group of enterprises consisting of the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to the Companies Act of Japan, the Company has established the basic policy for its internal control system. The Company will endeavor to improve the policy by reviewing it annually to adapt to changes in the business environment, etc.
Establishment of the Nichirei Group Global Governance Basic Rules
In 2021, we established the Nichirei Group Global Governance Basic Rules, which are based on existing policies and rules and have been reorganized for overseas subsidiaries to make them easier to understand. Laws and cultures differ in Japan and overseas, and companies acquired through M&As have their own corporate climates built up over time. These rules therefore only incorporate the most important concepts for Nichirei, while respecting the autonomy of each company. The rules are available in five languages (Japanese, English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Portuguese), and are gradually being applied, disseminated and implemented. Through these efforts, we will strengthen the governance of overseas subsidiaries in order to achieve our vision for 2030 of an overseas sales ratio of 30%.
The Nichirei Group is implementing various initiatives to promote highly ethical business activities in compliance with the laws and social norms of all the countries in which it operates. We have established a code of ethics, which serves as a guideline for officers and employees for following laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and for acting in accordance with corporate ethics, and a code of conduct, which sets forth basic matters to be observed by everyone working for the Nichirei Group to ensure thorough compliance. The code of conduct also includes information concerning prevention of corruption-related matters that have been deemed important from the perspective of international compliance, including insider trading bans and the prohibition of engagement or trading with antisocial forces.
In addition to providing this information, the Group conducts compliance training for officers and employees aimed at ensuring a more pervasive understanding of compliance management and a more universal compliance management framework.
Initiatives to Prevent Bribery and Corruption
The Nichirei Group has established the Bribery and Corruption Prevention Standards and the Bribery and Corruption Prevention Manual. They clarify the basic matters that all officers and employees must follow to prevent bribery of public officials and others. In addition to Japanese laws and regulations, the documents provide an overview of laws and regulations in major countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, and present specific matters that require caution in a Q&A format.
For overseas subsidiaries, the Nichirei Group Global Governance Basic Rules stipulate the prohibition of bribery, and we are raising awareness of applicable laws and regulations of each country and the bribery and corruption standards among employees.
Internal Whistleblower Hotline and Consultation Service
Educating Employees about the Code of Conduct to Ensure Compliance
The Nichirei Group aims to continue to operate and develop as a company that is widely trusted and favorably received by society due to the high ethical standards of its officers and employees. In order to foster a sense of ethics in each and every officer and employee, the Code of Conduct (in addition to the Management Principles and The Nichirei Pledge) is included at the beginning of the employee handbook, so that officers and employees can refer to it anytime, anywhere as a basis for their actions.
In addition, we have created a monthly series of slideshow-style materials designed to help employees understand case studies related to the code of conduct, and post them on the Group's intranet.
The Nichirei Group is committed to continue providing compliance training, including offering e-learning sessions to educate and train employees, based on its in-house educational rules.
Presentation materials related to the Code of Conduct
In October 2003, we introduced an internal whistleblower hotline and consultation service (Nichirei Hotline) to respond to reports and consultations from employees regarding actions that violate laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, internal rules, or actions that are ethically questionable. In FY2016, we updated our internal whistleblower hotline system in response to the requirements of Japan's Corporate Governance Code, which specifies that internal whistleblower hotline systems are to be independent from company's management, and introduced monitoring/checking functions through Audit & Supervisory Board members and outside officers. In 2022, we updated the system again in line with the amended Whistleblower Protection Act that went into effect in June of that year and in compliance with the government guidelines. The response system is being redesigned to strengthen whistleblower protection and confidentiality, and to expand the scope of whistleblowers.
To ensure that all officers and employees are aware of the new hotline, the Company created promotional posters for display at workplaces nationwide and distributed reminder cards to all employees. All reports and consultations received by the Nichirei Hotline are investigated by the administration office to confirm the facts and, if necessary, corrective measures are taken in accordance with the Group Whistleblowing Regulations. Whistleblowers
are assured anonymity and any adverse treatment is prohibited, including retaliation by the Company, those who are the subject of complaints, or any other party. The whistleblower may also receive feedback from the administration office if he or she so requests.
The status of response to whistleblowing and consultation is regularly reported to the Board of Directors and monitored to ensure that it is being properly managed.
