Nichirei : Investor Information (102KB/1 page
Data
Investor Information (As of March 31, 2022)
Essential Stock Information
Ratings
Stock Exchange Listing
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Rating Institution
Rating
(Prime Market) Securities code: 2871
Total Number of Authorized Shares
360,000,000
Rating and Investment
A+
134,007,795
Total Number of Outstanding Shares
Information, Inc. (R&I)
(including 4,522,808 treasury shares)
Share Unit
100 shares
Year-end Dividend Record Date
March 31
Japan Credit Rating
A+
Interim Dividend Record Date
September 30
Agency, Ltd. (JCR)
Number of Shareholders
23,648
Shareholder Register Administrator
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
Annual General Shareholders Meeting
June
Auditors
Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
Major Shareholders
Number of
Shareholding
Shareholder Name
Shares Held
Ratio (%)
(Thousands)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
26,656
20.6
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
11,824
9.1
Nippon Life Insurance Company
5,744
4.4
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
3,813
2.9
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
3,406
2.6
Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.
2,719
2.1
The Norinchukin Bank
2,675
2.1
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd.
2,323
1.8
Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company
2,050
1.6
SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
1,855
1.4
Note: Shareholding ratio calculated after subtracting repurchased stock (4,522 thousand treasury shares). Rounded off to the first decimal place.
Composition of Shareholders
Individuals and Others
Financial
14.6
%
Institutions
54.7
%
Foreign
Investors
18.7
%
Other Japanese
Companies
9.5 %
Securities Companies
2.5
%
Note: "Individuals and Others" includes "Treasury Stock (4,522 thousand)."
Total Shareholder Return (TSR)*
(Thousands of shares)
Nichirei
TOPIX
TOPIX Foods
Trading volume (Thousands of shares)
(Index)
100,000
1,000
Share Price Performance (TSR)
80,000
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
800
Cumulative
Annual
Cumulative
Annual
Cumulative
Annual
Nichirei
-15.1%
-8.0%
-2.7%
-6.6%
-1.4%
246.0%
13.2%
60,000
TOPIX
2.0%
31.2%
9.5%
44.3%
7.6%
183.3%
11.0%
600
TOPIX Foods
0.6%
-3.2%
-1.1%
1.4%
0.3%
131.0%
8.7%
Note: Annual figures are the geometric mean of cumulative returns.
40,000
400
20,000
200
0
0
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
Notes:
March 31, 2012 closing prices for Nichirei and TOPIX are indexed at 100.
TSR is based on a holding period to March 31, 2022.
* The sum of capital gains and dividends, representing the total yield on a shareholder's investment.
Disclaimer
Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
Sales 2023
656 B
4 665 M
4 665 M
Net income 2023
20 824 M
148 M
148 M
Net Debt 2023
50 167 M
357 M
357 M
P/E ratio 2023
16,9x
Yield 2023
1,91%
Capitalization
353 B
2 512 M
2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,62x
EV / Sales 2024
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
15 296
Free-Float
89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
2 727,00 JPY
Average target price
2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
3,59%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.