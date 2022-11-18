Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
Nichirei : Investor Information (102KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
Data

Investor Information (As of March 31, 2022)

Essential Stock Information

Ratings

Stock Exchange Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Rating Institution

Rating

(Prime Market) Securities code: 2871

Total Number of Authorized Shares

360,000,000

Rating and Investment

A+

134,007,795

Total Number of Outstanding Shares

Information, Inc. (R&I)

(including 4,522,808 treasury shares)

Share Unit

100 shares

Year-end Dividend Record Date

March 31

Japan Credit Rating

A+

Interim Dividend Record Date

September 30

Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

Number of Shareholders

23,648

Shareholder Register Administrator

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting

June

Auditors

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC

Major Shareholders

Number of

Shareholding

Shareholder Name

Shares Held

Ratio (%)

(Thousands)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

26,656

20.6

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

11,824

9.1

Nippon Life Insurance Company

5,744

4.4

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

3,813

2.9

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3,406

2.6

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

2,719

2.1

The Norinchukin Bank

2,675

2.1

The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Ltd.

2,323

1.8

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company

2,050

1.6

SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

1,855

1.4

Note: Shareholding ratio calculated after subtracting repurchased stock (4,522 thousand treasury shares). Rounded off to the first decimal place.

Composition of Shareholders

Individuals and Others

Financial

14.6%

Institutions

54.7%

Foreign

Investors

18.7%

Other Japanese

Companies 9.5%

Securities Companies

2.5%

Note: "Individuals and Others" includes "Treasury Stock (4,522 thousand)."

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)*

(Thousands of shares)

Nichirei

TOPIX

TOPIX Foods

Trading volume (Thousands of shares)

(Index)

100,000

1,000

Share Price Performance (TSR)

80,000

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

800

Cumulative

Annual

Cumulative

Annual

Cumulative

Annual

Nichirei

-15.1%

-8.0%

-2.7%

-6.6%

-1.4%

246.0%

13.2%

60,000

TOPIX

2.0%

31.2%

9.5%

44.3%

7.6%

183.3%

11.0%

600

TOPIX Foods

0.6%

-3.2%

-1.1%

1.4%

0.3%

131.0%

8.7%

Note: Annual figures are the geometric mean of cumulative returns.

40,000

400

20,000

200

0

0

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

Notes:

  1. March 31, 2012 closing prices for Nichirei and TOPIX are indexed at 100.
  2. TSR is based on a holding period to March 31, 2022.

* The sum of capital gains and dividends, representing the total yield on a shareholder's investment.

130

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168