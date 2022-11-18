Nichirei : KPIs for Material Matters (40KB/1 page

|
Sales related to this material matter
¥100 billion
Nichirei Foods Pages 52-55
Nichirei Fresh Pages 60-63
Number of consumers and other
200 million
Nichirei (Holding Company) Pages 44-45
external parties who receive
-
-
|
people
Group-wide initiatives Pages 42-43
information (total per year)
EBITDA margin
9%
10%
12%
EBITDA CAGR
4%
7%
7% or higher
Nichirei Foods
Note: FY2022 figure is CAGR for FY2020-FY2022.
Nichirei Logistics Group Pages 56-59
FY2025 figure is CAGR for FY2023-FY2025.
FY2031 figure is CAGR for FY2026-FY2031.
Overseas sales ratio
16%
20%
30%
Rate of procurement from suppliers
and OEMs that comply with the
-
|
Under
100%
Nichirei Group Supplier Code of
consideration
Conduct and Supplier Guidelines
Rate of implementation of ESG due
Under
diligence for main raw materials and
-
|
100%
Nichirei Foods
consideration
major suppliers
Nichirei Logistics Group
Rate of attendance for the SDGs
100%
100%
Nichirei Fresh Pages 60-63
Nichirei Biosciences Pages 64-65
educational program aimed at
-
|
(Executives)
(All employees)
realizing a circular economy
Group-wide initiatives Pages 74-77
Rate of waste recycling at all sites
99%
99%
99%
Conduct water-related risk
Flood risk
Conduct regular
Conduct in
water-related risk
survey of all
assessments at all sites
FY2024
assessments at all sites,
sites in Japan
as well as in conservation
activities and the BCP
Reduction in CO2 emissions
-20%
-30%
-50%
(Compared with FY2016; Scope 1
and 2 in Japan)
Rate of conversion to natural
Nichirei Foods
Nichirei Logistics Group Pages 56-59
refrigerants
58%
80%
100%
Production equipment in Japan
Group-wide initiatives Pages 68-73
Rate of conversion to natural
refrigerants
53%
63%
75%
Logistics (Global)
Ratio of female directors and
female Audit & Supervisory Board
20%
20% or higher
30% or higher
Nichirei Foods Pages 52-55
members (HD*)
Nichirei Logistics Group
* HD: Nichirei Corporation (Holding Company)
Nichirei Fresh
Ratio of female line managers (HD*)
12%
20%
30%
Nichirei Biosciences
Investment in human resources
Nichirei (Holding Company)
0.8 times
1.7 times
2.0 times
Group-wide initiatives Pages 78-81
(Compared with the average annual investment in
human resources in FY2019-FY2021)
