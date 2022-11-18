Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nichirei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nichirei : KPIs for Material Matters (40KB/1 page

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KPIs for Material Matters

In 2021, we set Group targets for 2030, consisting of measures and KPIs for initiatives for the Group's material matters.

Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024, which began in FY2023, sets Group KPIs for FY2025 as milestones on the road to 2030, as well as measures and quantitative targets for the holding company and each operating company. We aim to achieve our targets by continuously monitoring KPIs and carrying out the plan-do-check-act (PDCA) cycle.

Nichirei Group

Material Matters

Creating new value in food and health

Strengthening food processing and production technology capabilities; enhancing logistics services

Realizing sustainable food procurement and resources recycling

Climate change initiatives

Securing and developing a diverse array of human resources

Group Targets

FY2022

FY2025

FY2031

Main Operating

(KPIs)

Results

Targets

Targets

Companies Involved

Sales related to this material matter

-

-

¥100 billion

Nichirei Foods Pages 52-55

Nichirei Fresh Pages 60-63

Number of consumers and other

200 million

Nichirei (Holding Company) Pages 44-45

external parties who receive

-

-

people

Group-wide initiatives Pages 42-43

information (total per year)

EBITDA margin

9%

10%

12%

EBITDA CAGR

4%

7%

7% or higher

Nichirei Foods

Note: FY2022 figure is CAGR for FY2020-FY2022.

Nichirei Logistics Group Pages 56-59

FY2025 figure is CAGR for FY2023-FY2025.

FY2031 figure is CAGR for FY2026-FY2031.

Overseas sales ratio

16%

20%

30%

Rate of procurement from suppliers

and OEMs that comply with the

-

Under

100%

Nichirei Group Supplier Code of

consideration

Conduct and Supplier Guidelines

Rate of implementation of ESG due

Under

diligence for main raw materials and

-

100%

Nichirei Foods

consideration

major suppliers

Nichirei Logistics Group

Rate of attendance for the SDGs

100%

100%

Nichirei Fresh Pages 60-63

Nichirei Biosciences Pages 64-65

educational program aimed at

-

(Executives)

(All employees)

realizing a circular economy

Group-wide initiatives Pages 74-77

Rate of waste recycling at all sites

99%

99%

99%

Conduct water-related risk

Flood risk

Conduct regular

Conduct in

water-related risk

survey of all

assessments at all sites

FY2024

assessments at all sites,

sites in Japan

as well as in conservation

activities and the BCP

Reduction in CO2 emissions

-20%

-30%

-50%

(Compared with FY2016; Scope 1

and 2 in Japan)

Rate of conversion to natural

Nichirei Foods

Nichirei Logistics Group Pages 56-59

refrigerants

58%

80%

100%

Production equipment in Japan

Group-wide initiatives Pages 68-73

Rate of conversion to natural

refrigerants

53%

63%

75%

Logistics (Global)

Ratio of female directors and

female Audit & Supervisory Board

20%

20% or higher

30% or higher

Nichirei Foods Pages 52-55

members (HD*)

Nichirei Logistics Group

* HD: Nichirei Corporation (Holding Company)

Nichirei Fresh

Ratio of female line managers (HD*)

12%

20%

30%

Nichirei Biosciences

Investment in human resources

Nichirei (Holding Company)

0.8 times

1.7 times

2.0 times

Group-wide initiatives Pages 78-81

(Compared with the average annual investment in

human resources in FY2019-FY2021)

20

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NICHIREI CORPORATION
02:39aNichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : DX Strategy (61KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business (1,228KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei's New Businesses : Challenges beyond Current Fields (238KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Business Portfolio (283KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aPrevious Medium-term Business Plan : Review of WeWill 2021 (141KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024 (112KB/2 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Message from the President (515KB/8 pages
PU
02:39aNichirei : Health Management (150KB/1 page
PU
02:39aNichirei : A Dialogue between Outside Directors (272KB/4 pages
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NICHIREI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nichirei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NICHIREI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168