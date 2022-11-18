Nichirei : KPIs for Material Matters (40KB/1 page

KPIs for Material Matters

In 2021, we set Group targets for 2030, consisting of measures and KPIs for initiatives for the Group's material matters.

Medium-term Business Plan Compass Rose 2024, which began in FY2023, sets Group KPIs for FY2025 as milestones on the road to 2030, as well as measures and quantitative targets for the holding company and each operating company. We aim to achieve our targets by continuously monitoring KPIs and carrying out the plan-do-check-act (PDCA) cycle.