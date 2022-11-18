Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages
Mission
Focus on Lifestyles, and
Provide True Satisfaction
Vision
We will continue to support good eating habits
and health by leveraging our state-of-the-art
manufacturing practices that optimize nature's
bounty, along with our leading-edge logistics
services.
Guiding Principles
1. Prioritize customers, safety, and quality
2. Ethical operations
3. Transparent management
Sustainability Policy
Good corporate governance
Sustainable communities
Value creation
We are committed to employing highly transparent and fair management practices through stakeholder dialogue and information disclosure, while striving for appropriate resource allocation and swift management decisions.
Cooperative relationship with communities
We work to develop our communities and resolve social issues as a responsible corporate citizen by engaging in dialogue and close cooperation with our stakeholders.
Sustainable supply chain and circular economy
We aim to realize an ethical and sustainable supply chain as well as a circular economy by building enduring and positive partnerships, while considering the environment, human rights and working conditions.
Climate change initiatives and biodiversity conservation
Creating new value
We constantly strive to create new products and services, while pursuing business activities that help solve issues faced by our customers and communities.
Safe, high-quality products and services
We continuously work to earn the trust of our customers and
The Nichirei
Pledge
- Making Our Communities
More Sustainable -
The Nichirei Group is committed to resolve social issues and create new value through its business activities, which include the procurement, production, logistics and sale of food, while considering the impact of those activities on the global environment and local communities and respect for human rights. We publicly disclose the details of these activities to
Thorough
compliance
We engage only in honest corporate activities
that comply with the laws and regulations of
each country in which we operate, respecting
international norms of behavior and ensuring
sound corporate ethics.
Diversity
and decent work
We respect the diversity of our employees, and strive to ensure occupational health and safety, provide fair treatment and opportunities for personal development, and continuously improve the workplace to enable every employee to thrive.
We strive to preserve the global environment and biodiversity by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing food and water resources appropriately.
communities by meeting diverse demands as well as offering safe, stable, and high-quality supply.
promote stakeholder dialogue and increase transparency. Furthermore, we work to create more sustainable communities by fulfilling our responsibilities as a company that supports good eating habits and health.
