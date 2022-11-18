Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages

We are committed to employing highly transparent and fair management practices through stakeholder dialogue and information disclosure, while striving for appropriate resource allocation and swift management decisions.

We work to develop our communities and resolve social issues as a responsible corporate citizen by engaging in dialogue and close cooperation with our stakeholders.

We aim to realize an ethical and sustainable supply chain as well as a circular economy by building enduring and positive partnerships, while considering the environment, human rights and working conditions.

Creating new value

We constantly strive to create new products and services, while pursuing business activities that help solve issues faced by our customers and communities.

Safe, high-quality products and services

We continuously work to earn the trust of our customers and