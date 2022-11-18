Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy(458KB/2 pages

Advanced search
    2871   JP3665200006

NICHIREI CORPORATION

(2871)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2766.00 JPY   +1.43%
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy
PU
Nichirei : DX Strategy
PU
Nichirei : Helping to Resolve Social Issues through Our Business
PU
Nichirei : Management Principles and Sustainability Policy

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
NichireiチレイManagementグループ企業経Principles営理念 and Sustainability Policy

Mission

Focus on Lifestyles, and

Provide True Satisfaction

Vision

We will continue to support good eating habits

and health by leveraging our state-of-the-art

manufacturing practices that optimize nature's

bounty, along with our leading-edge logistics

services.

Guiding Principles

1. Prioritize customers, safety, and quality

2. Ethical operations

3. Transparent management

Strategy Management

CreationValue

Sustainability Policy

Good corporate governance

4.

Sustainable communities

5.

Value creation

Story

We are committed to employing highly transparent and fair management practices through stakeholder dialogue and information disclosure, while striving for appropriate resource allocation and swift management decisions.

Cooperative relationship with communities

We work to develop our communities and resolve social issues as a responsible corporate citizen by engaging in dialogue and close cooperation with our stakeholders.

Sustainable supply chain and circular economy

We aim to realize an ethical and sustainable supply chain as well as a circular economy by building enduring and positive partnerships, while considering the environment, human rights and working conditions.

Climate change initiatives and biodiversity conservation

Creating new value

We constantly strive to create new products and services, while pursuing business activities that help solve issues faced by our customers and communities.

Safe, high-quality products and services

We continuously work to earn the trust of our customers and

The Nichirei

Pledge

- Making Our Communities

More Sustainable -

The Nichirei Group is committed to resolve social issues and create new value through its business activities, which include the procurement, production, logistics and sale of food, while considering the impact of those activities on the global environment and local communities and respect for human rights. We publicly disclose the details of these activities to

term-Medium

Business

Business

Portfolio

Plan

Strategy Business

Sustainability

GovernanceCorporate

Thorough

compliance

We engage only in honest corporate activities

that comply with the laws and regulations of

each country in which we operate, respecting

international norms of behavior and ensuring

sound corporate ethics.

Diversity

and decent work

We respect the diversity of our employees, and strive to ensure occupational health and safety, provide fair treatment and opportunities for personal development, and continuously improve the workplace to enable every employee to thrive.

We strive to preserve the global environment and biodiversity by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing food and water resources appropriately.

communities by meeting diverse demands as well as offering safe, stable, and high-quality supply.

promote stakeholder dialogue and increase transparency. Furthermore, we work to create more sustainable communities by fulfilling our responsibilities as a company that supports good eating habits and health.

Data

2

Nichirei Group Integrated Report 2022

3

Disclaimer

Nichirei Corporation published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 656 B 4 665 M 4 665 M
Net income 2023 20 824 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 50 167 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 353 B 2 512 M 2 512 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 15 296
Free-Float 89,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2 727,00 JPY
Average target price 2 825,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenya Okushi President & Representative Director
Takumi Taguchi Manager-Finance
Kunio Otani Chairman
Junji Kawasaki Manager-Technology Strategy Planning
Tatsuo Udagawa Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NICHIREI CORPORATION2.40%2 512
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.89%317 340
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.81%88 765
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.96%52 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.17.33%46 925
KRAFT HEINZ5.15%46 168